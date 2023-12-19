FRANKFURT, Germany: The German foreign ministry said Tuesday it had summoned Iran's charge d'affaires after a court found that an attempted arson attack on a synagogue last year was planned with the help of Iranian state agencies.
"We will not tolerate any foreign-controlled violence in Germany," the ministry wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The higher regional court in Duesseldorf had earlier sentenced a German-Iranian national to two years and nine months in prison over a plot to attack a synagogue in Germany in November 2022.
The 36-year-old, identified only as Babak J., had planned to target a synagogue in the western city of Bochum but ended up throwing an incendiary device at an adjacent school building. No one was injured.
In handing down the verdict, the Duesseldorf court on Tuesday said the attack had been planned with the help of "Iranian state agencies".
"The fact that Jewish life should be attacked here is intolerable," the foreign ministry said.
It added that it would carefully study the judgment to determine the "consequences and next steps, including at EU-level".
Germany has grown increasingly alarmed in recent years about rising anti-Jewish sentiment eight decades after the end of the Holocaust.
The Israel-Hamas war has further enflamed tensions with German authorities registering a number of anti-Semitic incidents in recent weeks, including the targeting of a Berlin synagogue with Molotov cocktails in October.
More than 3,000 people turned out to demonstrate against anti-Semitism and racism in Berlin earlier this month.
Berlin summons Iran envoy over 2022 synagogue arson plot
https://arab.news/zp7q4
Berlin summons Iran envoy over 2022 synagogue arson plot
- "We will not tolerate any foreign-controlled violence in Germany," the ministry wrote on X
- The 36-year-old, identified only as Babak J., had planned to target a synagogue in the western city of Bochum
FRANKFURT, Germany: The German foreign ministry said Tuesday it had summoned Iran's charge d'affaires after a court found that an attempted arson attack on a synagogue last year was planned with the help of Iranian state agencies.