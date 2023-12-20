You are here

Morant delivers buzzer-beater to lift Grizzlies past Pelicans in stellar return from suspension

Morant delivers buzzer-beater to lift Grizzlies past Pelicans in stellar return from suspension
Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant goes to the basket between New Orleans Pelicans’ Herbert Jones and Dyson Daniels for the game-winning shot at the buzzer of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans Tuesday. The Grizzlies won 115-113. (AP)
AFP
  • The basket capped a 34-point, eight-assist, six-rebound performance from Morant, who was suspended by the league for the first 25 games of the season
  • Damian Lillard scored a season-high 40 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo notched a triple-double to lead Bucks to a 132-119 victory over Spurs
LOS ANGELES: Ja Morant made a scintillating return from a 25-game suspension Tuesday, driving for a game-winning layup as time expired to lift the Memphis Grizzlies to a 115-113 NBA victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The basket capped a 34-point, eight-assist, six-rebound performance from Morant, who was suspended by the league for the first 25 games of the season after a pair of social media posts in which he displayed guns.

He looked a little rusty to start, and a little weary at the finish, but ultimately Morant delivered everything the Grizzlies could have hoped for and more.

“I’m a dawg,” he said of pushing through the late-game fatigue to come through for the teammates that supported him through his suspension.

“I ain’t played a game in eight months,” he told broadcaster TNT. “Had a lot of time ... a lot of hard days where I went through it.

“But you know, basketball is my life, what I love, therapeutic for me and I’m just excited to be back.”

The Pelicans, led by 34 points from Brandon Ingram, had seized control of the contest with a big second quarter that featured a 23-0 scoring run and saw them up 60-41 at halftime.

But the Grizzlies hit back in the third quarter, cutting the lead to 10 entering the final period.

With 1:20 left to play, Morant connected with a floater that put them up 111-109 — their first lead since the first quarter.

It was tied at 113-113 when Morant grabbed the rebound of a CJ McCollum miss and after a timeout took the ball up the court and sliced into the lane for the game-winner.

“They believe in me,” Morant said. “So I had to deliver for them.”

During his suspension, which followed an eight-game ban last season, Morant was able to work out with the team but couldn’t be in the arena during games.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said before the game that Morant was “fired up,” adding that his message to the 24-year-old was “go out there, have fun, build chemistry with your teammates and just enjoy this opportunity to be back on the floor.”

Fans in New Orleans booed Morant during pre-game introductions and when he touched the ball early in the contest.

But he had support from visiting fans and around the league, including a post on the X social media platform from Lakers superstar LeBron James.

“12 welcome back!!” James wrote shortly before tip-off. “Go be GREAT again!!“

After the game, James posted: “12!!!!That’s All.”

In other early action, Damian Lillard scored a season-high 40 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo notched a triple-double to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 132-119 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Lillard became the 51st NBA player to reach 20,000 points.

“The 20,000 points, when I hear that it takes me back to the beginning,” Lillard said. “It’s a blessing and an honor to have that type of accomplishment.”

Antetokounmpo scored 11 points with 14 rebounds and a career-high 16 assists in the win against a Spurs team missing rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, who sat out with a sore ankle.

Eddie Howe refuses to blame Kieran Trippier as defender's error sees Newcastle United dumped out of cup by Chelsea

Eddie Howe refuses to blame Kieran Trippier as defender’s error sees Newcastle United dumped out of cup by Chelsea
Updated 20 December 2023
Liam Kennedy
Follow

Eddie Howe refuses to blame Kieran Trippier as defender’s error sees Newcastle United dumped out of cup by Chelsea

Eddie Howe refuses to blame Kieran Trippier as defender’s error sees Newcastle United dumped out of cup by Chelsea
Updated 20 December 2023
Liam Kennedy

LONDON: Eddie Howe believes Kieran Trippier deserves support not criticism after his latest high-profile error contributed to Newcastle United being dumped out of the Carabao Cup.

Last season's runners up were beaten 4-2 on penalties by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, having been leading up until the 92nd minute, thanks to Callum Wilson's opener. However, with less than 90 seconds remaining Trippier's poorly executed header back to Martin Dubravka fell kindly for Mykhailo Mudryk, who tucked home an injury-time leveller to take the clash to penalties.

Trippier and Matt Ritchie then missed from the spot as the Blues secured a place in the last four of the competition.

And Howe was quick to defend the actions of Trippier, despite this being the latest in a recent string of individual errors from the 33-year-old.

"Tripps is an incredibly strong character," Howe said. "As I've said many times, a transformative signing, someone that has taken the group to a totally different level. He's been the heartbeat of that. When he's given us so much, now is our turn to support him and look after him the other. That's what we'll do.

"I'm sure he doesn't feel fantastic because he prides himself on his technical excellence & the quality of his defensive work.

"He's been a transformative signing for us and has glued the dressing room together. He's been the heartbeat of our performances.

"It's just one of those things that can happen in a football match. We defended so well, covered space well and limited them to half chances more than clear-cut chances. I thought we were a real counter threat in the first-half as well so lots of positives to take but we don't feel that right now.

"Collectively we're always together. We're always focused on the collective, not the individuals."

The cup exit represents the latest chapter in what has been a very challenging narrative for Newcastle in recent weeks. The Magpies have lost four games out of their last five in all competitions, a run not seen since the very early days post-PIF takeover.

"It hurts a lot [to be knocked out]," Howe added. "It's a very similar feeling to the end of the PSG game. The lads had committed so much, gave everything and we led for so long.

"We'd defended really, really well but we didn't get over the line. Whenever we concede we concede collectively not individually. I thought as a team defensively today we were excellent.

"Our shape was so good and we denied them really clearcut chances. We had to make some changes again due to injuries. I can't praise the players enough.

"We tried to refocus and forget the last part of the game and the fact that we were in a shootout to try to get to the semi-final. Penalty shootouts are always a lottery and we didn't quite win it then.

"I think we probably weren't as good technically as we would have wanted to be in the second half. In the first half we were a clear threat and scored our goal. But we lost our threat in the second half, even if we defended really well.

"We accepted our role in the game that we were going to defend and frustrate them. Like I say, we were a couple of minutes away from winning the game."

The Magpies face a trip to relegation-threatened Luton Town on Saturday, before hosting Nottingham Forest at St James' Park on December 26.

Nottingham Forest fire manager Steve Cooper as club fights for Premier League survival

Nottingham Forest fire manager Steve Cooper as club fights for Premier League survival
Updated 20 December 2023
AP
Follow

Nottingham Forest fire manager Steve Cooper as club fights for Premier League survival

Nottingham Forest fire manager Steve Cooper as club fights for Premier League survival
  • Forest managed to stayed up last season but have won just one of their last 13 games in the league in this campaign
  • Former Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been linked with the vacancy and has reportedly held talks with the club
Updated 20 December 2023
AP

LONDON: Nottingham Forest fired manager Steve Cooper on Tuesday after owner Evangelos Marinakis lost patience seeing the club plunge toward the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Cooper was popular with Forest’s fans and appeared to retain their support despite the team dropping to fourth-to-last place.

Yet Marinakis has opted to make a change approaching the halfway point of the season. In April, he gave Cooper public backing but warned that “results and performances must improve immediately.”

Forest managed to stayed up last season but have won just one of their last 13 games in the league in this campaign.

Former Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been linked with the vacancy and has reportedly held talks with the club.

“Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to thank Steve for his superb contribution to our football club. His achievement in guiding Forest back to the Premier League will undoubtedly remain an iconic moment in the club’s history,” Marinakis said. “We thank Steve for his dedication and commitment during his time with us, as well as the incredible connection he forged with our supporters and the city of Nottingham.”

Forest are five points above the bottom three in its second straight season in the top flight, having previously not been in the Premier League since 1999.

Cooper had been Forest’s manager since September 2021.

“Steve will always remain a friend of the club and will forever be welcome at The City Ground. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” Marinakis said.

Espirito Santo’s most recent job was in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ittihad, where he was fired last month. He was coach of a team containing Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho.

Topics: english Premier League Nottingham Forest Steve Cooper

Man City ease into Club World Cup final

Man City ease into Club World Cup final
Updated 19 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Man City ease into Club World Cup final

Man City ease into Club World Cup final
  • Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva struck after Marius Hoibraten’s own goal opened the scoring
  • City set up a clash with South American champions Fluminense in Friday’s final in Jeddah
Updated 19 December 2023
AFP

JEDDAH: Manchester City shrugged off their sluggish Premier League form to cruise into the Club World Cup final, 3-0 over Urawa Reds on Tuesday, despite missing the presence of Erling Haaland.
Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva struck after Marius Hoibraten’s own goal opened the scoring as City set up a clash with South American champions Fluminense in Friday’s final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
City have won only one of their last six Premier League matches and fallen behind Arsenal and Liverpool in the title race.
But they were never troubled as an unblemished record for European sides against Asian teams at the Club World Cup was extended to 14 games.
Haaland sat out a third consecutive game due to a foot injury, with the Norwegian facing a race against time to be fit for the final.
However, Haaland still provoked the biggest cheer of the night from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium when he offered the crowd a wave as he appeared on the big screens during the first half.
Kevin De Bruyne was also absent from the City squad despite making his return to training on Monday from a four-month layoff due to a hamstring injury.
Without their biggest goal threat and creative hub, City lacked penetration and punch for the first 45 minutes despite enjoying over 80 percent of possession against the Asian champions.
Urawa had lost six of their previous 10 games but largely kept the European champions at bay before a self-inflicted blow opened the game up for City on the stroke of half-time.
Guardiola made the surprise call to leave Julian Alvarez on the bench, leaving City without a natural striker in their starting 11.
It took the Champions League winners 30 minutes to even create a clear sight of goal as Matheus Nunes cut inside and blasted a shot goalwards that Shusaku Nishikawa tipped over.
City were slowing building momentum toward the break as Phil Foden was next to test Nishikawa from outside the box.
But they needed a slice of fortune to break the deadlock in first-half stoppage time.
Nunes fired a low cross into the box that Hoibraten turned into his own net under little pressure.
As Urawa tired from chasing the ball in the heat, City were then able to cut loose in the second half.
Kovacic drilled in his first City goal after racing onto Kyle Walker’s pass that cut the Japanese defense wide open.
Both Kovacic and Nunes have struggled to make a meaningful impact since arriving at the treble winners in the summer transfer window.
Nunes should have followed the Croatian’s lead by netting his first goal for the club when he headed a glorious chance wide from Jack Grealish’s cross.
A third goal for City did not take long to arrive as Hoibraten’s bad luck continued when Silva’s shot deflected in off the Norwegian defender.
Silva warned of the heightened risk of injury put upon players by a “crazy” schedule after FIFA confirmed that the Club World Cup will expand to 32 teams and a month-long competition in 2025.
A hugely one-sided contest did little to whet the appetite for many more matches between Europe’s elite clubs and the rest of the world as the financial gulf between the two continues to grow.
European teams are now unbeaten in 21 Club World Cup matches stretching back to 2012.
But a comfortable evening did at least offer Guardiola the chance to rest Silva, Foden, Manuel Akanji, Rodri and John Stones for the closing stages.

Saudi athlete lifts the gender divide

Saudi athlete lifts the gender divide
Updated 19 December 2023
Rahaf Jambi
Follow

Saudi athlete lifts the gender divide

Saudi athlete lifts the gender divide
  • Weightlifter Hanouf Hawsawi says Saudi women ‘are able to get beyond any obstacle in their way’
Updated 19 December 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Saudi weightlifter Hanouf Hawsawi has challenged the stereotypes surrounding women in the sport by competing in the 71+ kg category at the 2023 Saudi Games.

Hawsawi, who had only trained for a month and a half before the games this year, told Arab News: “I was jumping from joy when announced that I won the fifth place, and this will give me motivation to be in the first place next year, hopefully.”

Her weightlifting journey began in 2019 and she has participated in other competitions.

Cartoon by Amjad Rasmi. (Courtesy of Asharq Al-Awsat)

Cultural norms and gendered expectations initially caused her family to oppose her participation in the sport.

“We used to believe that women shouldn’t carry heavy objects because it was a new sport for them in Saudi Arabia. So, when any other women saw that I was carrying a lot of weight, they all said, ‘you shouldn’t do that, it’s bad for girls,’” she said.

Saudi Arabia is supporting sports ... and providing significant assistance to Saudi women who participate in sports. This has made it possible for myself and many others to demonstrate our abilities and gain confidence.

Hanouf Hawsawi, Saudi athlete

The expectation placed on women to meet certain beauty standards was another challenge initially imposed on Hawsawi: “Even my relatives were surprised and didn’t like it because they thought I might not have a chance to get married because I might look like a guy, as well as a few of my friends, but I kept going because I found myself in this game.”  

However, by staying motivated and consistent in her practice of weightlifting, Hawsawi was able to defy these gendered norms and expectations and won her family’s support. Witnessing her enthusiasm, they matched it with their own and encouraged her to compete in the Saudi Games.

Hasawi made the decision to switch from being a CrossFitter to a weightlifter in 2019 after a coach at the gym noticed how powerful and adept she was at lifting weights.

She believes weightlifting kept her from going through depression since she tends to overthink but is also a hard worker who doesn’t believe in the word “impossible.”

Hawsawi said: “Weightlifting saved me from depression. I wanted to discover something (to) feel good about myself.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• Hanouf Hawsawi’s weightlifting journey began in 2019. • She has participated in other competitions prior to Saudi Games 2023.

• She aims to continue competing in regional and international championships to represent Saudi Arabia.

• Her practical advice for women who want to train in the sport is to not push themselves when they are fatigued or sleep-deprived.

However, an injury in 2021 kept her out of the gym for six months. Hawsawi’s practical advice for women who want to train in the sport is to not push themselves when they are fatigued or sleep-deprived.

Speaking about the experience, she said: “I did not get much sleep the night before, but I went to training that day with heavy weights and broke my right wrist.”

Although she was advised to halt training for eight months, she returned to the gym after six “and participated in the Saudi Games trial, where I was successful. I told myself that this was just the beginning of my weightlifting career, and I advise everyone not to train when they are tired — it’s okay to skip it and try again the next day.”   

Winning fifth place in Saudi Games has motivated Hawsawi to work harder to achieve more medals and titles in the years to come and to pursue her career as a professional Saudi weightlifter.

“I’ll be competing in weightlifting competitions inside Saudi Arabia, setting new records, and representing my nation abroad in competitions where my weight category is represented.”

She noted that her role model in the field is Loredana Toma. “She is a weightlifter from Romania in 71+ kg category. I love everything about her — her strength and technique.”

The Saudi Games are the biggest annual national athletic event in the Kingdom. More than 6,000 athletes compete in the multi-game combined sports tournament, which helps to fulfil several objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, including inspiring Saudi youth through sports, elevating the standard of living through sporting excellence, and developing a new generation of athletes capable of representing their country.

“Saudi Arabia is supporting sports, (which) is now deemed essential to Vision 2030, and providing significant assistance to Saudi women who participate in sports. This has made it possible for myself and many others to demonstrate our abilities and gain confidence. On achieving our objectives, I can state as a Saudi lady that Saudi women are very ambitious, never give up, and are able to get beyond any obstacle in their way,” Hawsawi noted.  

She has joined the ranks of Saudi women inspiring their community to take up challenging sports and to represent their country internationally. Layan Al-Qurashi made Saudi sporting history this year by becoming the first female weightlifter to win a medal at Asian competition level. The athlete took bronzes in the 81 kg category of the snatch and jerk events at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships, held in Delhi.

 

Saudi-born Yemeni Osamah Almarwai set for ONE Championship bout in Qatar

Saudi-born Yemeni Osamah Almarwai set for ONE Championship bout in Qatar
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi-born Yemeni Osamah Almarwai set for ONE Championship bout in Qatar

Saudi-born Yemeni Osamah Almarwai set for ONE Championship bout in Qatar
  • Jiu-jitsu world champion will face Brazilian Cleber Sousa at Lusail Sports Arena in March
  • ONE 166 will feature five world title fights in Muay Thai, kickboxing, MMA, and submission grappling
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News

Saudi-born Yemeni Jiu-Jitsu World Champion Osamah Almarwai will make his long-awaited return to the ONE Championship in the promotion’s first-ever event in Qatar in March.

The Singapore-based martial arts promotion organization has announced that Almarwai will face Brazilian rival Cleber Sousa in a flyweight submission grappling bout at ONE 166: Qatar, inside the Lusail Sports Arena, on March 1.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation no-gi champion, 31, is looking to capture his first win at the ONE Championship after suffering a defeat on his debut against Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci.

Both men have a point to prove as they make their cases for a future title shot against Musumeci, with Sousa also looking to recover from an October 2022 defeat against the American champion.

Training under the supervision of Brazilian legend Andre Galvao at the famed Atos Academy in San Diego, Almarwai has racked up significant achievements in jiu-jitsu. He has become No. 1 IBJJF rooster weight no-gi (2022); IBJJF world no-gi champion (2022); IBJJF pan no-gi champion (2022); IBJJF American nationals no-gi champion (2022); IBJJF world master champion (2022); No. 1 IBJJF rooster weight no-gi (2021 brown); IBJJF world no-gi champion (2021 brown); and IBJJF American nationals no-gi champion (2021 brown).

ONE has also announced two other bouts for its show in Qatar. Iran’s Amir Aliakbari will face former ONE Heavyweight MMA Champion Arjan Bhullar, while Jarred Brooks defends his strawweight MMA world title against Joshua Pacio.

ONE earlier announced that the ONE 166: Qatar event will feature five world title fights in Muay Thai, kickboxing, MMA, and submission grappling. More bouts are expected to be announced in the upcoming weeks.

