Sixers sweep Nets to advance, Suns on brink as Lakers maul Grizzlies

Sixers sweep Nets to advance, Suns on brink as Lakers maul Grizzlies
Paul Reed of the Philadelphia 76ers drives around Nic Claxton of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Barclays Center on Saturday in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA /AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Sixers sweep Nets to advance, Suns on brink as Lakers maul Grizzlies

Sixers sweep Nets to advance, Suns on brink as Lakers maul Grizzlies
  • The Sixers romped into the next round of the playoffs with a dominant 96-88 victory over the Nets
  • In Miami, the eighth-seeded Miami Heat gained a 2-1 series lead over Eastern top seeds Milwaukee
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: The Philadelphia 76ers shook off the absence of Joel Embiid to sweep Brooklyn out of the NBA playoffs on Saturday as the Phoenix Suns closed in on a second-round berth and the Los Angeles Lakers made a statement against Memphis.

The Sixers romped into the next round of the playoffs with a dominant 96-88 victory over the Nets that completed their 4-0 triumph in the best-of-seven series.

Philadelphia trailed by 11 points early in the third quarter but transformed the contest with an 18-4 run to take the lead before closing out victory with a fourth-quarter rally.

The Sixers’ win was all the more impressive given the absence of Most Valuable Player candidate Embiid, who suffered a right knee sprain in Thursday’s 102-97 game three win.

Paul Reed stepped in to fill the void and finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Tobias Harris led the scoring for Philadelphia with 25 points and 12 rebounds, while De’Anthony Melton came off the bench to produce 15 points and lead the fourth-quarter surge.

Harris said the Sixers were determined to use Embiid’s absence as a motivator.

“He’s the MVP. And when we heard he wasn’t playing, I think it was an opportunity for everybody else to really step up and understand that we’ve got to get a win without the big fellow,” Harris told broadcaster TNT.

In the West, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers let their play answer the trash talking of Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, exploding out of the gate on the way to a playoff record-tying 35-9 first-quarter lead.

They led by as many as 29 in the second quarter as they rolled to a 111-101 victory.

Davis bounced back from a dismal showing in the Lakers’ Game 2 defeat to score 31 points and grab 17 rebounds.

He also had two steals and three blocked shots, while James added 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists.




LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers scores in front of Xavier Tillman of the Memphis Grizzlies during 111-101 Lakers win in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday in Los Angeles, California.  (GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA /AFP)

Brooks, who had mocked NBA all-time scoring leader James as “old” after game two, saying he was happy to “poke bears,” let his animosity get too physical and was tossed early in the third quarter after hitting James in the groin with his arm — a blow that sent James to the court in pain.

Brooks, booed every time he touched the ball, finished the night with seven points. Even a dazzling 45-point display from star guard Ja Morant — back in action after missing Game 2 with a right hand injury — couldn’t save the Grizzlies.

“I think we just came out and set the tone,” Davis said. “We just want to take care of our home floor. We’re not getting into the back and forth. We let our game speak for itself.”

In the first game of a Los Angeles doubleheader, Kevin Durant finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to help Phoenix beat the Clippers 112-100 for a 3-1 series lead.

Devin Booker plundered 30 points and veteran Chris Paul added 19 in a late burst of scoring as Phoenix bagged their second straight win in Los Angeles.

“I’m in a good place and I’m enjoying playing ball,” Durant said. “I’ve been out a few months this season, and I’m just happy I’m out here where the ball is.”

The Suns need just one more win to book their place in the Western Conference semifinals, with Game 5 set for Phoenix on Tuesday.

The Clippers’ hopes of squaring the series had been dealt a blow by the absence of Kawhi Leonard, who joined Paul George on the injured list.

Russell Westbrook produced one of his best performances for the Clippers with a 37-point display.

In Miami, the eighth-seeded Miami Heat gained a 2-1 series lead over Eastern top seeds Milwaukee, taking full advantage of the absence of the Bucks’ MVP contender Giannis Antetokounmpo in a 121-99 victory.

Jimmy Butler scored 30 points on 12-of-19 shooting for the Heat before departing late in the third quarter after taking a hard fall. After visiting the locker room he returned to the bench but in game in which Miami led by double digits much of the way he did not go back on the floor.

Duncan Robinson scored 20 points and fellow reserve Kyle Lowry added 15 as the Heat bench delivered 59 points.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said the team would continue to “monitor” Antetokounmpo, who suffered a back contusion in game one, missed Game 2 and was a late scratch on Saturday.

Topics: basketball

Riyad Mahrez hat trick powers Man City past Sheff United into FA Cup final
Updated 23 April 2023

Riyad Mahrez hat trick powers Man City past Sheff United into FA Cup final
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

Riyad Mahrez hat trick powers Man City past Sheff United into FA Cup final

Riyad Mahrez hat trick powers Man City past Sheff United into FA Cup final
  • Nothing has been won yet, but City’s near-irresistible form is driving them toward the history books
  • City also face the significant test of trying to navigate a way past 14-time winners Real Madrid in the last four of the Champions League
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

LONDON: In this kind of mood, it will take something special to halt Manchester City’s pursuit of the treble.

Just days after Pep Guardiola’s team advanced to the Champions League semifinals, a place in the FA Cup final was secured by beating Sheffield United 3-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, with Riyad Mahrez scoring a hat trick.

City can also seize control of the English Premier League title race on Wednesday in a showdown with leader Arsenal.

Nothing has been won yet, but City’s near-irresistible form is driving them toward the history books as their three-pronged trophy challenge shows no sign of stopping.

Manchester United are the only English team to have won the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup in one season, in 1999. It’s a point of pride for United and their fans, a fact not lost on Guardiola.

“They don’t have to be scared (we will emulate them),” he joked. “We are neighbors, neighbors are always nice to each other. I said yesterday we are far away.”

United could yet have a say in City’s potential trophy haul. Erik ten Hag’s team plays Brighton in the second FA Cup semifinal on Sunday, with the chance to set up an all-Manchester final in June.

City also face the significant test of trying to navigate a way past 14-time winners Real Madrid in the last four of the Champions League.

But the defending Premier League champion are in ominous form having extended their unbeaten run to 16 games with a routine win against Sheffield.

Any chance of a historic FA Cup shock was effectively ended in the 43rd minute when Mahrez struck from the penalty spot after Daniel Jebbison fouled Bernardo Silva in the box.

Mahrez doubled City’s lead in the 61st when running straight through the heart of Sheffield’s defense and firing past Wes Foderingham.

The third came five minutes later when turning home Jack Grealish’s pass.

City didn’t need to be at its devastating best, with leading scorer Erling Haaland failing to add to his 48 goals this season in a subdued performance.

It was down to Mahrez, who didn’t play in either leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Bayern Munich, to do the damage.

“He is always grumpy with me when he doesn’t play. He makes me notice how grumpy he feels,” Guardiola said. “He is an exceptional player on the big stage.”

City’s result in a sixth FA Cup semifinal in seven seasons ended a sequence of three straight losses at this stage.

LEICESTER FINALLY WIN

A first win in 11 games lifted Leicester out of the relegation zone. Despite going behind to a Matheus Cunha goal, Kelechi Iheanacho and Timothy Castagne struck as the Foxes beat Wolverhampton 2-1 at King Power Stadium to move them out of the bottom three on goal difference.

It was a good start for new manager Dean Smith in his first home game in charge since replacing the fired Brendan Rodgers.

That meant Everton dropped to 18th, despite a creditable 0-0 draw at in-form Crystal Palace that highlighted the Merseyside club’s struggles in front of goal.

The Toffees have scored only 24 times, lowest in the league.

LEEDS LOSE AGAIN

While Leeds avoided a third straight rout, losing to Fulham 2-1 was another blow to the Yorkshire club’s battle to avoid the drop.

Having conceded 11 goals in it last two games — losing 5-1 to Palace and 6-1 to Liverpool — this was certainly an improvement for Javi Gracia’s team, but wins are increasingly hard to come by.

Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira put Fulham two up before an own goal from Joao Palhinha.

Tuesday’s home game against Leicester could be absolutely crucial to both teams’ hopes of survival.

LIVERPOOL FINDING FORM

Jurgen Klopp recorded his 100th league win at Anfield after Liverpool beat Nottingham Forest 3-2.

But perhaps more importantly, Liverpool’s second win in succession pointed to a long-awaited upturn in form in an inconsistent campaign.

Relegation-threatened Forest twice came back before Mohamed Salah’s winner in the 70th.

Diogo Jota put Liverpool in front twice in the second half, and Forest responded through Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White.

“We gave away two goals too easy and in a game like this you have to control possession,” Klopp said. “You don’t have to force it and sometimes we forced it.”

Defeat increased the pressure on Forest manager Steve Cooper in an 11-game winless run.

“Nobody will be happy coming out of here because we have lost a football match and it adds to the run,” he said. “It doesn’t look favorable at all, we know that. But we must take some heart from the spirit and mentality in one of the hardest away games in Europe, never mind the Premier League.”

BRENTFORD HOLD VILLA

Aston Villa’s five-game winning streak was halted in a 1-1 draw at Brentford.

The Midlands club sparked hopes of an unlikely push for the top four after winning seven of its last eight games before Saturday. But Ivan Toney’s goal put Brentford on the brink victory before Douglas Luiz struck in the 87th to earn a draw for Villa.

“We can play better and we have to demand to play better for the next matches,” Villa manager Unai Emery said.

Topics: Manchester city Riyad Mahrez FA Cup AFC Champions League

Corpuz, Yin tied for lead at Chevron Championship after third round
Updated 23 April 2023

Corpuz, Yin tied for lead at Chevron Championship after third round
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

Corpuz, Yin tied for lead at Chevron Championship after third round

Corpuz, Yin tied for lead at Chevron Championship after third round
  • A highlight of the third round was a million-dollar shot by In Gee Chun of South Korea
  • She won $1 million for charity with a hole-in-one on the 17th
Updated 23 April 2023
AP

THE WOODLANDS, Texas: Americans Allizen Corpuz and Angel Yin shared the Chevron Championship lead at 10-under 206 after the third round Saturday.

Corpuz and Yin each shot 5-under 67 at The Club at Carlton Woods in the major tournament that moved from the California desert to suburban Houston this year.

Corpuz started out strong, with birdies on four of the first five holes, including the first three. She had a chance to birdie the 18th in a bogey-free round, but her putt rolled just shy.

“Just tried to put myself in good position, fairways and greens,” she said. “Just hit some really solid shots starting out and was able to convert the putts.”

Yin had four birdies on the back nine, highlighted by one on the 18th that moved her into the tie for first.

“Even though I didn’t hit it as good as I did the first day or the second day, I did manage to score well, and I just adapted and I stayed patient,” she said. “My caddie kept telling me to stay patient, so I’m glad I did that.”

Corpuz and Yin are both looking for their first LPGA Tour title, but the two have very different plans if they win this one Sunday.

When the tournament — best known as the Dinah Shore — was at Mission Hills, it was highlighted by the traditional victory leap into Poppie’s Pond, which surrounded the 18th green. Winners had been jumping into it since 1988.

Organizers of this tournament tried to maintain some of that history and have a much murkier lake on the 18th, causing debate about whether the tradition will continue this year.

Corpuz said she doesn’t think she’ll jump. Yin has a different plan.

“Let me win, and then I’ll do anything,” she said with a laugh.

Saturday was a beautiful and sunny day after the two rain-soaked days forced delays at the tournament.

The third round began after 31 players, including Yin finished the second round Saturday after they couldn’t complete it before dark Friday night in the first women’s major tournament of the season.

“I started out really early,” Yin said. “I was walking down 16, I was like, `Wow, I feel like I’ve been here before. Oh, I did. I was just here this morning.’ I think it really helped me warm up my body early in the morning (but) I’m tired.”

Amy Yang, Albane Valenzuela and Megan Khang tied for third, a stroke behind.

Yang had eight birdies, including three straight on Nos. 7-9 to shoot a 65. Yang has four career victories, with the last coming at the Honda LPGA Thailand in 2019.

“My game felt easier out there,” she said. “Like everything felt in sync, and every shot was pretty solid. I didn’t think the course was easy, but my game felt easy out there.”

Valenzuela had five birdies and one bogey for a third-round score of 68.

Khang shot a 33 on the front nine Saturday but cooled off after that with three bogeys in the last nine holes to finish with a 70.

“Everyone… knows mistakes are going to happen, and to try to minimize it the best we can is our goal,” she said.

World No. 2 Nelly Korda was among four players tied for sixth at 8 under. Korda, who shot a 70, is fully healthy after missing four months and a lot of momentum last year with a blood clot in her arm that required surgery.

“Obviously, it means a lot, not being able to be not playing last year and then a year from now being in contention,” she said.

A Lim Kim, who led after two rounds, had two bogeys and a double bogey Saturday to shoot a 72 and tumble into a tie for sixth with Korda.

Top-ranked Lydia Ko and American Lexi Thompson were among those who didn’t make the cut that was 1 over with 68 players in the cutline.

A highlight of the third round was a million-dollar shot by In Gee Chun of South Korea. She won $1 million for charity with a hole-in-one on the 17th.

Chun, who won the 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, jumped around and high-fived members of her team after watching the ball curve and roll in.

Chevron pledged to donate $1 million for the first hole-in-one on the par 3 17th to support partners in diversity, inclusion and education. The money won Saturday will be donated to the LPGA Foundation and Girls Golf of Greater Houston.

Chevron took over sponsorship of the tournament last year and moved to suburban Houston this year. The company, which has more than 8,000 employees in Houston, is also donating $10,000 for each birdie on the 17th hole throughout the tournament.

Topics: Chevron Championship Angel Yin Allizen Corpuz The Club at Carlton Woods LPGA Tour

Ryadah Sports Committee eyes Arab-Brazilian partnerships
Updated 23 April 2023

Ryadah Sports Committee eyes Arab-Brazilian partnerships
Updated 23 April 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

Ryadah Sports Committee eyes Arab-Brazilian partnerships

Ryadah Sports Committee eyes Arab-Brazilian partnerships
  • The Ryadah Sports Committee plans to develop cooperation programs, support the exchange of athletes and managers, and attract investments
Updated 23 April 2023
Eduardo Campos Lima

SAO PAULO: Launched last year during an economic forum that gathered Brazil and Arab nations, the Ryadah Sports Committee recently announced its plan to incentivize partnerships between the South American country and Middle Eastern sports businesses.

The group was created by the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce — known as CCAB in Portuguese — a few months before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, when relations between the Brazilian sports industry and Gulf nations were greatly strengthened.

Not only did athletes and tourists from Brazil have a chance to visit the Middle East, but hundreds of Brazilians worked directly and indirectly in the organization of the event and in tourism opportunities connected to it, instigating a growing cultural and economic exchange.

Headed by mixed martial arts legend Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira — whose chain of martial arts gyms includes a branch in Dubai — Ryadah gathers former football managers who worked in the Middle East, athletes, and administrators of different sports.

According to lawyer and sports consultant Pedro Trengrouse, who is the committee’s general coordinator, the idea is to promote joint initiatives between Arabs and Brazilians in order to develop not only the sports industry, but also “several other segments that can benefit from sports’ soft power.”

Thiago Mascaranhas exhibits the medals and belts he won in Saudi Arabia over the years. (Supplied)

One of the obvious targets is football. In 2021, the Brazilian Congress passed a law that allows football clubs, which have traditionally been non-profit civic associations, to become companies. This way, they can be partially or totally sold to other companies or investors.

“There are huge opportunities now. Arab nations have been investing in football all over the world,” Trengrouse said.

“Brazil is the land of football, and including football in strategic discussions may be the key for other investments.”

Ryadah will create opportunities connected to the organization of sports events and the promotion of tourism destinations, he added.

The committee plans to develop sports cooperation programs, support the exchange of athletes and managers, and attract investments.

“But we also want to use sports initiatives to expand the Arab markets in Brazil in areas like renewable energy, agriculture, technology and infrastructure,” Trengrouse told Arab News.

CCAB CEO Tamer Mansour affirmed during a meeting of the committee earlier in April that Ryadah “wants to establish a new age in the sports industry in Brazil and in the Arab nations.” He added: “Sports are education and culture. We will naturally open new investments in other segments.”

Ricardo Trade, an experienced sports administrator and a member of Ryadah, told Arab News that relations between Middle Eastern and Brazilian sports have been continually growing over the past few years.

He was CEO of the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, and deputy CEO of operations of the World Cup in Qatar, where he still lives.

“There were 300 Brazilians working in the Cup in Qatar, and the relationship between them and the Arabs was fantastic. They like to work with us, and we respect each other’s culture,” Trade said.

He recalled that some of those expats used to cook traditional Brazilian snacks such as coxinha — made with chopped chicken meat covered in dough — and the locals began to consume them as well. “The Arabs love Brazilian steakhouses too. The Cup helped to activate that kind of exchange,” he said.

But it is not all about football, Trade emphasized. Some Gulf countries have talented athletes in handball, beach volleyball and tennis — sports in which Brazil has a strong presence too. “Our partnership can benefit both sides to further develop those sports,” he added.

Over the past decades, the Brazilian presence has been strong in the UAE and Saudi Arabia with another sport: Brazilian jiu jitsu.

Developed by the Gracie brothers in the first half of the 20th century, that martial art combines Japanese judo and jiu jitsu with special techniques created in Brazil. Over the years, numerous Brazilian athletes took BJJ to other countries, including Japan.

In the UAE, hundreds of Brazilian jiu jitsu masters teach it in private gyms and public schools.

A similar phenomenon is happening in Saudi Arabia, said Thiago Mascaranhas, a BJJ champion and coach who has lived in Riyadh since 2015.

“A friend who lives in Jordan told me there was a position to teach BJJ in Saudi Arabia. The economy was weak in Brazil so I decided to go,” Mascaranhas told Arab News.

At the time, BJJ was not officially recognized in Saudi Arabia — there was no jiu jitsu federation — so he was identified in his documents as a sports trainer.

“But I felt warmly welcomed by the Saudi people. After a few months, I brought my wife and kids to live here with me,” Mascaranhas said, adding that much has changed in the Kingdom since then.

Thiago Mascaranhas and his family watching a football match in Riyadh. (Supplied)

BJJ has grown quickly, with new gyms and the creation of federations, leagues and championships.

The BJJ culture has helped popularize another Brazilian product in Saudi Arabia: acai. An Amazonian berry rich in dietary fiber, minerals and vitamins, acai has been consumed by BJJ fighters in Brazil for decades and is now popular in parts of the Middle East.

“Years ago, we used to buy acai when we went to Abu Dhabi for a competition. It was hard to bring it. Now we can find it everywhere in Riyadh,” Mascaranhas said.

Another significant transformation involves women. He said in recent years, with the social changes taking place in Saudi Arabia, many women have been training in BJJ.

“I have numerous female students. They can train and take part in championships. Some of them like BJJ to reduce stress, others want to learn how to fight. As an encourager of female sports, I’m very grateful about it,” Mascaranhas said.

Trengrouse said Brazil is internationally renowned in female sports, and can definitely contribute to developing them in Arab nations. The committee includes important agents in female sports such as football and horse riding, he added.

Mansour said: “Arabs are living a cultural revolution, a modernization, (and we can collaborate) not only with investment but also with our ideas.”

He added that sports not widely known in Arab nations, such as female rugby, have a significant presence in Brazil.

Topics: Ryadah Sports Committee Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce CCAB Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira Tamer Mansour Brazilian jiu jitsu

Kazuyoshi Miura, 56, makes football history

Kazuyoshi Miura, 56, makes football history
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

Kazuyoshi Miura, 56, makes football history

Kazuyoshi Miura, 56, makes football history
  • Legendary Japanese attacker became the oldest player to compete in Portugal league after signing at Oliveirense
Updated 23 April 2023
Arab News

Veteran Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura continues to make history with his signing at Oliveirense in February.

Miura made his debut for Oliveirense in the Portuguese second division on Saturday after substituting for Jonata at 90 minutes in his team’s 4-1 win over Viseu.

The mythical “King Kazu” arrived on the Portuguese football scene at the age of 55. Playing in “extra time,” but enough for him to become, at 56 years, one month and 24 days, the oldest player to compete in the history of Portuguese football.

Miura had not played since November 20, 2022, when he said goodbye to Suzuka Point Getters, as captain, with a 3-0 loss.

At Oliveirense, Miura had not taken part in the club’s 11 games since his arrival but came on in second-half stoppage time during the match on Saturday.

His new team is now in ninth place, in the middle of the table, with 37 points.
 

Topics: Kazuyoshi Miura

Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern 'knockout'
Updated 23 April 2023

Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP

Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’

Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’
  • Dortmund have five more matches, three of which are at home, as they pursue their first league title in a decade
  • Bayern have now won just two from seven since sacking manager Julian Nagelsmann
Updated 23 April 2023
AFP

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund went top of the Bundesliga table after a 4-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt, making the most of Bayern Munich’s earlier 3-1 loss at Mainz on Saturday.

A double from Dutch forward Donyell Malen and goals from English teenager Jude Bellingham and veteran Mats Hummels snared the three points for Dortmund, setting up a knife-edged title race with five games remaining.

With Bayern’s game finishing an hour before kickoff in Dortmund, the home side knew a win would take them outright first on the table.

Bellingham settled Dortmund’s nerves early, collecting a pass from Julian Brandt pass before pirouetting and firing a shot home.

Malen doubled up five minutes later, scoring for the fifth consecutive league match, before Hummels headed in a third just before halftime.

Malen scored his second midway through the second half, again assisted by Karim Adeyemi.

Unlike last week, where Dortmund gave away 2-0 and 3-2 leads against a 10-man Stuttgart to draw 3-3, there would be no late collapse as the home side leapfrogged Bayern into first by one point.

Dortmund have five more matches, three of which are at home, as they pursue their first league title in a decade.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic said “we showed how well we can play today,” but would not bite when asked if his side were on the way to a title.

“It was a really good step in the right direction.”

Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner lamented the home side’s “brutal efficiency” and has now lost eight from eight against Dortmund.

Bayern lost their lead atop the table after slumping to a 3-1 loss at Mainz, thanks to three goals in 14 minutes from the home side.

Mainz trailed 1-0 at halftime thanks to a first goal since October from Bayern’s Sadio Mane, but hit back through Ludovic Ajorque, Leandro Barreiro and Aaron Martin.

Bayern have now won just two from seven since sacking manager Julian Nagelsmann for former Dortmund and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in late March.

Speaking to German TV after the match, Tuchel said “they gave us a knockout,” saying the side “had too much going on right now to fight back.”

Tuchel said he would give his players three days off ahead of next week’s clash against rock-bottom Hertha Berlin.

Mainz are now unbeaten in 10 league games and sporting director Martin Schmidt said he was “at a loss for words” to explain his side’s form.

“It’s unbelievable what the team is doing.”

Bayern came into the match under heavy pressure, with the Bundesliga title the last trophy available after Wednesday’s Champions League exit at the hands of Manchester City.

Mane, who sat out Bayern’s last Bundesliga match through suspension following an altercation with teammate Leroy Sane, headed a Joao Cancelo cross past Robin Zentner for the opener after 29 minutes.

Mainz, who were coached by Tuchel between 2009 and 2014, fought back after the break, Ajorque heading in from close range after Yann Sommer failed to grasp a Lee Jae-sung shot.

A shellshocked Bayern, who had controlled the game until that point, looked disorganized and Mainz took advantage by grabbing the lead through Barreiro just eight minutes later.

Martin added another six minutes after that to seal Mainz’s third straight league win over Bayern at home.

In the German capital, Marvin Ducksch struck a hat-trick as Werder Bremen deepened Hertha Berlin’s woes with a 4-2 win on home coach Pal Dardai’s return to the dugout.

Hertha brought back Dardai, who previously saved the club from relegation in 2021, last week but the Hungarian was unable to have an immediate impact.

First-half goals from Florian Kainz and Davie Selke set up a crucial 3-1 win for Cologne away at Hoffenheim, sending them 10 clear of the relegation places.

Wolfsburg romped to a 5-1 victory at Bochum, thanks to a double from Mattias Svanberg, along with goals from Jakub Kaminski, Patrick Wimmer and Luca Waldschmidt.

Winless in four, Bochum now sit just two points clear of the relegation spots.

Topics: Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt

Related

Bayern held by Hoffenheim as Dortmund stumble at 10-man Stuttgart
Football
Bayern held by Hoffenheim as Dortmund stumble at 10-man Stuttgart
Bayern put four past Dortmund on Tuchel debut to go top
Football
Bayern put four past Dortmund on Tuchel debut to go top

