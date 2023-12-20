You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Poll reveals Americans oppose Biden's handling of Gaza conflict, sympathetic to Palestinians

Poll reveals Americans oppose Biden's handling of Gaza conflict, sympathetic to Palestinians
Pro-Palestine activists march as they participate in a Global Strike for Gaza on December 18, 2023 in New York City, New York. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
Poll reveals Americans oppose Biden's handling of Gaza conflict, sympathetic to Palestinians

Poll reveals Americans oppose Biden’s handling of Gaza conflict, sympathetic to Palestinians
  • Results highlight generation gap, division among US population
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: A recent poll sheds light on public sentiment regarding US President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict, revealing that most Americans oppose his decisions.

According to the New York Times/Siena College poll released on Tuesday, 57 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s approach to the conflict, with 33 percent approving and the remainder undecided.

The results highlight the massive divide in opinion among Americans as to the best course of action in the conflict.

The Biden administration has consistently provided robust support to Israel, a stance that has faced criticism as the Israeli military campaign faces challenges amid growing international opposition.

Regarding the course of action, about 44 percent of those polled believe that Israel should halt its military campaign to help reduce the number of civilian casualties, while 39 percent support continuation of the current action.

Concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza are widespread, with 48 percent of all those polled believing that Israel is not taking sufficient precautions to avoid such casualties. Of that number, just under half said they believed the killing of civilians was intentional.

The poll also highlighted a generation gap, with nearly three-quarters of those aged 18 to 29 expressing disapproval of Biden’s handling of the conflict, while showing more sympathy for the Palestinian perspective compared to their older counterparts.

The poll surveyed about 1,000 voters from Dec. 10-14, with a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

TikTok moderators struggle to assess content in Arabic and Hebrew

TikTok moderators struggle to assess content in Arabic and Hebrew
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

TikTok moderators struggle to assess content in Arabic and Hebrew

TikTok moderators struggle to assess content in Arabic and Hebrew
  • Removal of internal platform tool leaves moderators facing difficulties assessing content in languages other than English
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Moderators on social media platform TikTok are struggling to assess content related to Israel and Palestine after a tool that helped flag content in foreign languages was deleted.

TikTok’s internal tool allowed moderators to escalate a case and hit a “not my language” or “foreign language” button to flag content that they could not understand, reported The Guardian.

Moderators assumed that using the button would send the video to other colleagues who understood the language.

However, the button was removed six to nine months ago without any explanation, and moderators who raised the issue were asked to use Google Translate, when possible.

This means that moderators are relying on what they see only to understand if the video is in accordance with TikTok’s policy guidelines.

Moreover, since moderators often have targets on how quickly they moderate content, using a translation service is time-consuming, a deterrent for many.  

TikTok had said that it “immediately launched a command center” and “mobilized significant resources and personnel” in response to the Israel-Hamas war. 

The company claimed it added more moderators who speak Arabic and Hebrew to review content related to the conflict. It also said it works with organizations accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network that support over 50 languages, including Arabic and Hebrew, to combat misinformation. 

Moderators were reportedly given an internal update on guidelines for the Israel-Hamas conflict in October in which they were told that certain Hamas and Hezbollah-related content was allowed, provided it did not incite violence or praise Hamas.

This includes “content that shows Hamas or Hezbollah political leaders as they are discussing the broader Israel-Palestine conflict and historical context for ongoing events, that does not also (1) praise, incite or threaten violence and (2) that does (not) praise Hamas” 

The policy does not “apply to (Hamas military wing) Al-Qassam militant leaders.”

A TikTok moderator told The Guardian: “How am I meant to know who the bad guys and the good guys are if I don’t speak the language?

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the button disappearing could lead to moderators incorrectly interpreting video based on their own unconscious biases or anti-Islam rhetoric, for example.” 

A TikTok spokesperson told the British newspaper that the allegations about its policies are wrong or based on misunderstandings.

“We have over 6,000 moderators in Europe who apply our community guidelines equally to all content on TikTok and we do not allow under-13s on our platform,” the spokesperson said.

Iranian newspaper editor charged over ‘false’ hijab survey

Iranian newspaper editor charged over ‘false’ hijab survey
Updated 20 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Iranian newspaper editor charged over 'false' hijab survey

Iranian newspaper editor charged over ‘false’ hijab survey
  • Mehdi Rahmanian’s Shargh newspaper poll showed 84% of respondents opposed mandatory hijab laws
Updated 20 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: An Iranian newspaper editor has been charged with spreading false information after publishing a survey revealing widespread opposition to Iran’s mandatory hijab laws.

Mehdi Rahmanian, editor-in-chief of the reformist Shargh newspaper, was charged with “dissemination of false information,” Iran International reported.

Akbar Nasrollahi, spokesperson for the Judiciary’s Political and Media Crimes Courts, said that the charge stemmed from a complaint filed by the Tehran prosecutor, accusing the newspaper of a “misleading headline” in an article dated Oct. 25.

In the Shargh headline, the newspaper claimed that 84 percent of the Iranians polled were opposed to the country’s mandatory hijab law.

The survey, which involved 12,300 people, coincided with the approval of the Chastity and Hijab bill by the Iranian parliament, signaling the government’s intent to strengthen restrictions.

The bill, which proposes strict penalties for people who criticize the mandatory hijab, comes amid fierce debate over Iran’s religious dress laws.

Nasrollahi said that a verdict on Rahmanian’s case would be issued in due course. Following the case, the survey results were removed from Shargh’s website.

Meta’s tools increase chance of removing valuable posts about Israel-Hamas war, says watchdog

Meta’s tools increase chance of removing valuable posts about Israel-Hamas war, says watchdog
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Meta's tools increase chance of removing valuable posts about Israel-Hamas war, says watchdog

Meta’s tools increase chance of removing valuable posts about Israel-Hamas war, says watchdog
  • The Oversight Board announced its findings after reviewing two cases on Facebook and Instagram and urged Meta to respond more quickly to changing circumstances
  • One case involved footage of the aftermath of a strike on or near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the other the taking of hostages by Hamas on Oct 7.
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Meta’s Oversight Board, which makes decisions about content published on the company’s platforms, published its findings on Tuesday after expedited reviews of two separate appeals from users about the removal of content relating to the war between Israel and Hamas.

The board, which completed its reviews in 12 days, expressed concerns about the removal of content that might contain evidence of human rights violations, and urged Meta to demonstrate that action was being taken to preserve such content and to respond more quickly to changing circumstances.

One appeal involved an Instagram post that showed what appeared to be the aftermath of a strike on or near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City during Israel’s ground offensive. The footage showed Palestinians, including children, who had been injured or killed.

During the appeal, the creator of the post said they did not incite violence and had simply shared content that showed the suffering of Palestinians, including children, and that the removal of the post displayed bias against this.

The other case involved videos posted on Facebook of an Israeli woman begging her kidnappers not to kill her as she was taken hostage during the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel. The creator of the post told the appeal that the video captured real events and aimed to help “stop terror” by revealing the brutality of the incidents during which hostages were taken.

The Oversight Board overturned Meta’s decisions to remove the content in both cases.

“These decisions were very difficult to make and required long and complex discussions within the Oversight Board,” said Michael McConnell, its co-chair.

Social media platforms play a critical role during times of conflict, he added, as they are often the “only vehicles” through which to “provide information, especially when the access of journalists is limited or even banned.”

Meta told the board that during the conflict in Gaza it has temporarily lowered the thresholds used by automated tools to detect and remove content that potentially violates its rules, which reduces the risk of harmful content appearing but increases the likelihood that legitimate, valuable content might be removed from its platforms. As of Dec. 11, Meta had not restored the thresholds to pre-Oct. 7 levels, the board said.

It was also revealed that there had been a near-three-fold increase in the average daily number of appeals by users relating to the Middle East and North Africa region in the weeks following the Oct. 7 attacks.

The Oversight Board highlighted four aspects of Meta’s performance it said affected freedom of expression.

When the company applied warning messages to posts to prevent the involuntary exposure of users to disturbing content, it also excluded those posts from being recommended to other Facebook or Instagram users, even in cases where it had determined that the intention of the posts was to raise awareness.

In the case of the post about the situation at Al-Shifa Hospital, the steps taken to remove the content and to reject an appeal from the user happened automatically, without any human intervention or review, resulting in the suppression of information about the suffering in Gaza, the board said.

In the case of the footage of the Israeli hostages, Meta said it initially removed the videos out of concern that they might be perceived as celebrating or promoting the actions of Hamas. A few days later, victims’ families started sharing the videos to condemn the attacks and raise awareness of the situation. The Israeli government and media organizations in the country similarly shared the footage.

Meta said it began to allow the sharing of content related to the taking of hostages on or around Oct. 20, but only by accounts subject to its Early Response Secondary Review or cross-check policy, which allows for additional reviews of content from specified accounts.

The relaxing of the rules on videos showing hostages was not expanded to include all users until Nov. 16, and even then only for content posted after that date.

The Oversight Board said that although Meta had explained the need to proceed with caution because of the “humanitarian risks of portrayals of the hostages, the company’s use of this policy highlighted concerns previously raised about unequal treatment of users.”

McConnell said: “The board focused on protecting the right to the freedom of expression of people on all sides about these horrific events, while ensuring that none of the testimonies incited violence or hatred.

“These testimonies are important not just for the speakers but for users around the world who are seeking timely and diverse information about groundbreaking events, some of which could be important evidence of potential grave violations of international human rights and humanitarian law.”

The Oversight Board also reiterated the need for Meta to “swiftly act on previously issued content-moderation guidance.”

The Oversight Board revealed on Dec. 7 that it was considering the two cases and would conduct an expedited review. This gave it 30 days to publish its findings and it completed its review in just 12 days.

UAE announces new regulations for media sector

UAE announces new regulations for media sector
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

UAE announces new regulations for media sector

UAE announces new regulations for media sector
  • New federal decree will regulate print, digital media activities, standards in country
  • Decree also covers permits for social media ads, age restrictions on movies, safeguarding of intellectual property
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE government on Monday unveiled a comprehensive federal decree law aimed at regulating media activities within the country.

The strategic step aims to bring order to the sector in the Emirates, bolster its reputation as a global media hub, and create the right environment to grow the industry.

The new regulations, applicable to individuals, organizations, media outlets, and media-focused free zones throughout the country, will provide opportunities for individuals and legal entities to own media institutions and outlets under specific regulations and conditions.

Encompassing a wide spectrum of activities, including the production, circulation, printing, and publishing of media content, as well as audio, video, and digital broadcasting, the decree lays out provisions for the issuance and supervision of licenses and permits for various media pursuits.

Highlighting the crucial role of the UAE Media Council and local government entities, the decree delineates their responsibilities in overseeing media regulations.

According to the decree, all media individuals and institutions must “adhere to national standards,” covering respect for religious beliefs, safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and symbols, compliance with national policies, and avoidance of “actions that could harm national unity or social harmony.”

As per the decree, the UAE Media Council is responsible for issuing permits for the screening of cinematographic and other creative production.

In addition to defining the classifications of the Media Content Rating System for prints and creative productions, including books, video games, and cinematic production, it will also be responsible for determining the age groups suitable to view media and entertainment content.

The council is also entrusted with issuing permits for “individuals providing advertising or media content on social media and other modern technical means, at a cost or free of charge.”

In a bid to maintain ethical standards, the decree mandates that “licensed individuals and media outlets be subject to oversight and supervision by the competent authority.”

The UAE Media Council, in collaboration with relevant authorities, will actively promote the safeguarding of intellectual property for individuals, establishments, and any other media institutions in the country.

Individuals, organizations, and media outlets have been given a 12-month window, extendable by Cabinet decision, to adhere to the new regulations from the date it takes effect, underscoring the government’s commitment to facilitating a smooth transition for stakeholders to align with the new regulatory framework.

Foreign correspondents petition Israel Supreme Court for Gaza access

Foreign correspondents petition Israel Supreme Court for Gaza access
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Foreign correspondents petition Israel Supreme Court for Gaza access

Foreign correspondents petition Israel Supreme Court for Gaza access
  • Since Oct. 7 reporters have been allowed to enter Gaza only with Israeli military
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: The Foreign Press Association in Jerusalem filed a petition on Tuesday with the Israeli Supreme Court requesting immediate access for international media to the Gaza Strip.
Several Israeli and international reporters have entered Gaza embedded with the Israeli military, but the association called this “limited access” and said it did not allow “access to areas where soldiers are not present.”
The FPA, which it says represents some 370 journalists from around 130 media outlets, said it had submitted multiple requests to the government to gain access but had not received a response.
Nearly 20,000 Gazans have been killed, the enclave’s health ministry said, during Israel’s campaign to eradicate Hamas militants behind an Oct. 7 attack that killed 1,200 Israelis and saw more than 200 hostages taken captive. The coastal enclave has been left in ruins, with widespread hunger and homelessness.
Neither the Israeli Government Press Office nor the prime minister’s office immediately replied to a Reuters request for comment.
“We are aware of the unique security challenges posed by the current war, and any members entering Gaza would have to take these risks into account,” the statement said. “But the Israeli government’s recent agreement to allow aid to enter Gaza directly from Israel shows that such obstacles can be overcome.”
Prior to Oct 7, reporters with an Israeli issued press card could enter Gaza and apply for an additional reporting permit from Hamas, which governs the enclave.

