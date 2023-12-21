You are here

  • Home
  • Israel orders more Gaza evacuations as envoys seek truce
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Israel orders more Gaza evacuations as envoys seek truce

Update Israel orders more Gaza evacuations as envoys seek truce
1 / 3
People mourn over the bodies of relatives, killed in Israeli bombardment, at Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 20, 2023. (AFP)
Update Israel orders more Gaza evacuations as envoys seek truce
2 / 3
Palestinians use a donkey-drawn cart to transport bodies of victims okf Israeli bombardment to Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 17, 2023. (AFP)
Update Israel orders more Gaza evacuations as envoys seek truce
3 / 3
A picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing following Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 20, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mtsek

Updated 38 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Israel orders more Gaza evacuations as envoys seek truce

Israel orders more Gaza evacuations as envoys seek truce
  • Israel releases maps showing new Khan Yunis areas that had been marked for evacuation
  • Hopes high that Israel and Hamas could be inching toward another truce and hostage release deal
Updated 38 sec ago
AFP
Follow

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Israel has ordered more evacuations in southern Gaza’s main city as diplomats pressed on with efforts to secure a pause in the war that Hamas says has claimed 20,000 lives.

The United Nations said Israel had issued evacuation orders on Wednesday for large areas of Khan Yunis, where more than 140,000 displaced people were sheltering.

Israel told civilians to leave the north of the besieged Palestinian territory at the beginning of the conflict, urging them to seek safety in southern areas.

But as places for people to go continued to shrink, international outrage has mounted over the rising death toll.

The war began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, killing around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, and abducting about 250, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

The Hamas government’s media office in the Gaza Strip said Wednesday at least 20,000 people had been killed in the Palestinian territory since the war with Israel began.

It said 8,000 children and 6,200 women were among the dead.

UN relief chief Martin Griffiths deemed it a “tragic and shameful milestone.”

In the southern city of Rafah, where fireballs and smoke rose after explosions on Wednesday, residents expressed hope that truce talks would succeed.

“I wish for a complete ceasefire, and to put an end to the series of death and suffering. It’s been more than 75 days,” said Kassem Shurrab, 25.

Hopes that Israel and Hamas could be inching toward another truce and hostage release deal have risen this week as the head of the Palestinian militant group visited Egypt and talks were held in Europe.

Qatar-based Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Egypt on Wednesday for talks with the country’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.

Haniyeh also met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian but no details were released.

A Hamas official said that “a total ceasefire and a retreat of the Israeli occupation army from the Gaza Strip are a precondition for any serious negotiation” on a hostage-prisoner swap.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there could be no ceasefire in Gaza before the “elimination” of Hamas.

And US President Joe Biden said of a fresh hostage release deal: “There’s no expectation at this point. But we are pushing it.”

Mossad director David Barnea held a “positive meeting” in Warsaw this week with CIA chief Bill Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, a source familiar with the talks said.

Qatar, backed by Egypt and the United States, last month helped broker a first week-long truce that saw 80 Israeli hostages freed in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel said Wednesday its troops had uncovered a tunnel network used by Hamas leaders including Yahya Sinwar, the Islamist movement’s Gaza leader.

The military released footage it said showed the “large network” around Gaza City’s Palestine Square linking hideouts and residences.

The army reported close-quarter combat and more than 300 strikes over the past day, while the death toll among its own forces rose to 134 inside Gaza.

An AFPTV live camera on Wednesday filmed two bombs hitting Rafah, where many of the territory’s estimated 1.9 million displaced have fled.

The Hamas health ministry said Israeli strikes killed at least 12 Palestinians when houses and a mosque in Rafah “were targeted.”

It said later at least 30 more people were killed in an Israeli strike that hit two houses east of Khan Yunis.

Crowds swarmed the rubble, digging with shovels and a backhoe to try to free the victims. One blackened body lay under a blue blanket on the blood-soaked ground.

“Enough, enough of this. We have lost everything and we can’t take it anymore,” Samar Abu Luli, a woman in Rafah, said after Israeli strikes on the city’s Al-Shabura neighborhood.

The UN Security Council was due to try once again Thursday to pass a resolution calling for a halt in fighting after previous efforts to win Washington’s backing fell short.

Israel has rejected the term “ceasefire,” and the US has used its veto twice to thwart resolutions opposed by Israel since the start of the war.

The United Arab Emirates is sponsoring a draft resolution on the conflict which has already been watered down to secure compromise, according to a draft version seen by AFP.

It calls for “the urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and for urgent steps toward a sustainable cessation of hostilities.”

International Crisis Group analyst Richard Gowan said: “There is a strong sense that Biden will make the final decision on this.”

Israel, which declared a total siege on Gaza at the start of the war, has since allowed aid trucks through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt and, as of this week, its own Kerem Shalom crossing.

The World Food Progamme said Wednesday it had delivered food through Kerem Shalom in a first direct aid convoy from Jordan and warned of the “risk of starvation.”

The war has sparked fears of regional escalation, with exchanges of fire over the Lebanon border, and missiles from Iran-backed Yemeni rebels disrupting Red Sea shipping.

Israel said Wednesday it had struck an “operational command center” used by Iran-backed Hezbollah militants and fired on fighters heading for the Lebanon-Israel border.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have launched missiles and drones at cargo ships in the Red Sea, warned Wednesday that they would strike back if attacked by US forces.

The warning came after the United States said it was building up a multinational naval task force to protect vessels transiting the Red Sea from Houthi attacks carried out in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) Israel Palestinians

Related

Israel uncovers major Hamas command center in Gaza City as ceasefire talks gain momentum
Middle-East
Israel uncovers major Hamas command center in Gaza City as ceasefire talks gain momentum
UN Security Council again delays Gaza aid resolution vote as high-level talks try to avoid US veto
World
UN Security Council again delays Gaza aid resolution vote as high-level talks try to avoid US veto

Hopes rise for Israel-Hamas truce deal as Gaza toll hits 20,000

Hopes rise for Israel-Hamas truce deal as Gaza toll hits 20,000
Updated 14 min 14 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Hopes rise for Israel-Hamas truce deal as Gaza toll hits 20,000

Hopes rise for Israel-Hamas truce deal as Gaza toll hits 20,000
  • Netanyahu says no cease-fire until Hamas destroyed, White House expressed hope truce talks can bring results
  • Qatar, backed by Egypt and the United States, last month helped broker a first week-long cease-fire deal 
Updated 14 min 14 sec ago
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Hopes rose Wednesday that Israel and Hamas may be inching toward another truce and hostage-release deal in the Gaza war, following talks in Europe and a visit to Egypt by the head of the Palestinian militant group.
While some talked of a truce, fighting raged and Gaza’s Hamas government said the death toll in the Palestinian territory reached 20,000.
Right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there can be no Gaza cease-fire until Hamas militants are destroyed, but the White House expressed hope that the truce talks can bring results.
“These are very serious discussions and negotiations and we hope that they lead somewhere,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
His comments came shortly after Netanyahu, under pressure from Washington and other allies over civilian casualties, reiterated his goal of destroying Hamas and said there will be no cease-fire until that is accomplished.
“We won’t stop fighting until we’ve achieved all the objectives we’ve set ourselves: the elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the end of the threat from Gaza,” Netanyahu repeated.
Late Tuesday he had told relatives of some of the remaining 129 captives held in Gaza that his spy chief was working on efforts to free them.
He said he had “just sent the head of Mossad to Europe twice to promote a process to free our hostages.”
The bloodiest-ever Gaza war began when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing around 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, and abducting about 250, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
In response, Israel began a relentless bombardment alongside a ground invasion. Hamas authorities say most of those killed in Gaza have been women and children.
Netanyahu has faced protests from hostage relatives seeking an urgent deal to free the captives.
“Every moment the hostages are there, is danger. They have no time,” Ofir Engel, 17, a Dutch-Israeli former captive, said at a press conference.
Mossad director David Barnea held a “positive meeting” in Warsaw this week with CIA chief Bill Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, a source familiar with the talks told AFP, asking not to be named.
Talks were ongoing “with the aim of reaching an agreement around the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza in exchange for a truce and the potential release of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons,” said the source.
Qatar, backed by Egypt and the United States, last month helped broker a first week-long truce in which 80 Israeli hostages were freed in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.
The Qatar-based chief of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, on Wednesday arrived in Egypt for talks with intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.
A Hamas official, speaking Wednesday on condition of anonymity, told AFP in Gaza that “a total cease-fire and a retreat of the Israeli occupation army from the Gaza Strip are a precondition for any serious negotiation” on a hostage-prisoner swap.
A source close to Hamas earlier said the Egypt talks would focus on proposals including a week-long truce that would see the release of 40 Israeli hostages.
Before leaving Qatar, Haniyeh met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian but no details were released.
In Rafah, where fireballs and black smoke rose after explosions, residents expressed hope that talks would succeed.
“I wish for a complete cease-fire, and to put an end to the series of death and suffering. It’s been more than 75 days,” said Kassem Shurrab, 25.
Bassil Khoder, 63, said a cease-fire would allow displaced Palestinians like him to return home but it would also be good for Israelis. “The Jews are also our neighbors,” he said. “We won’t give up on them.”
An AFPTV live camera on Wednesday filmed two bombs hitting Rafah, in southern Gaza where many of the territory’s estimated 1.9 million displaced have fled.
The Hamas health ministry said Israeli strikes killed at least 12 Palestinians when houses and a mosque in Rafah “were targeted.”
Crowds swarmed the rubble, digging with shovels and a backhoe to try to free the victims. One body, blackened and open-mouthed, lay under a bright blue blanket on the blood-soaked ground.
“Enough, enough of this. We have lost everything and we can’t take it anymore,” Samar Abu Luli, a woman in Rafah, said after Israeli strikes on the city’s Al-Shabura neighborhood.
The Israeli army reported close-quarter combat and more than 300 strikes over the past day, while the death toll among its own forces rose to 134 inside Gaza.
It said “ground, aerial and naval operations were carried out on dozens” of militants and their infrastructure including rocket launch sites and military command and control centers in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.
They also found underground infrastructure “with water and electricity systems” during a raid on residences of senior Hamas figures in Khan Yunis, the military said.
The United Nations Security Council was due to vote Wednesday on a much-delayed resolution calling for a pause to the war after members wrangled over wording.
The latest version of the text seen by AFP calls for the “urgent suspension” of hostilities.
The United States vetoed a previous cease-fire resolution.
Israel, which declared a total siege on Gaza at the start of the war, has since allowed in aid trucks through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt and, as of this week, its own Kerem Shalom crossing.
The UN’s World Food Progamme said Wednesday it had delivered food through Kerem Shalom in a first direct aid convoy from Jordan as “millions face the risk of starvation.”
Fuel, water and medical supplies are also scarce, diseases are spreading, and communications have been repeatedly cut.
An Israeli military agency, COGAT, said it had started laying a pipeline from Egypt to deliver drinking water from a mobile desalination plant in a project led by the United Arab Emirates.
Visiting nearby Cyprus on Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen expressed support for plans to send humanitarian aid to Gaza from the Mediterranean island.
“We aim to create a fast track for humanitarian aid to Gaza through this corridor,” he told reporters.
The Gaza war has sparked fears of regional escalation, with exchanges of fire over the Lebanon border, and missiles from Iran-backed Yemeni rebels disrupting Red Sea shipping.

Topics: Gaza war War on Gaza

Exporters explore cargo flights as way out of deepening Red Sea bottleneck

Exporters explore cargo flights as way out of deepening Red Sea bottleneck
Updated 21 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Exporters explore cargo flights as way out of deepening Red Sea bottleneck

Exporters explore cargo flights as way out of deepening Red Sea bottleneck
  • Yemen's Houthi militia has stepped up attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since Nov. 19 to show support for Hamas during Israel’s military offensive in Gaza
  • Shipping companies remain in the dark over a new international navy coalition being assembled by the United States aimed at stablizing the area
Updated 21 December 2023
Reuters

LONDON/MADRID: Exporters are scrambling to find alternative air, land and ocean routes to get toys, apparel, tea and auto parts to retailers as disarray ripples through freight supply chains around the world during a wave of attacks in the Red Sea.
Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen have stepped up attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since Nov. 19 to show support for Hamas during Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.
The attacks have disrupted a key trade route linking Europe and North America with Asia via the Suez Canal. Container shipping costs have surged, more than tripling in some cases, as companies seek to move goods via other, often longer, ocean routes.
If there are extended disruptions, the consumer goods sector that supplies the world’s top retailers like Walmart and IKEA will face the biggest impact, S&P Global said in a report.
Alan Baer, CEO of OL USA, has teams advising shipping and logistics clients to prepare for at least 90 days of Red Sea disruptions.
“It doesn’t help that it’s Christmas weekend,” said Baer. “We’ll have a quiet period from now until Jan. 2, and then everybody will be frenetic.”
Some fast-acting companies already are trying to switch to so-called intermodal transport, which can involve two or more modes of transportation, said Jan Kleine-Lasthues, chief operating officer airfreight with leading German freight forwarder Hellmann Worldwide Logistics.

Hellmann has seen increased demand for combined air and sea routing for consumer goods like apparel as well as electronics and tech items, he said. For example, that could mean goods being transported first by sea to a port in Dubai, where they are then loaded onto planes.
“This alternative route allows customers to avoid the danger zone in the Red Sea and the long voyage around the southern tip of Africa,” Kleine-Lasthues told Reuters.
While companies moving urgent or critical items might opt to use air freight, the expense means it is not a blanket solution, said Paul Brashier, vice president of Drayage and Intermodal for supply chain group ITS Logistics.
Moving goods by air costs roughly 5-15 time more than by sea, where container shipping rates are still low by historical standards, said Brian Bourke, global chief commercial officer at SEKO Logistics.
If the time it takes to get goods to shelves doubles, more shippers will switch to air — especially for high value goods like designer clothing and high-end electronics, said Bourke, who has already received queries from customers.

Major trade route
Some 35,000 vessels sail through the Red Sea region annually, moving goods between Europe, the Middle East and Asia, representing about 10 percent of global GDP, said Corey Ranslem, CEO of British maritime risk advisory and security company Dryad Global.
US retailers including Walmart, Target, Macy’s and Nike depend on the route to get goods ranging from cotton sheets and electric toothbrushes from India to footwear from China and Sri Lanka.
“Under an extended threat you will see the price of fuel and goods into Europe increase substantially because of the increased costs of diverting around Africa which can add roughly 30 days to a transit depending on the arrival port,” Ranslem said.
Tailwind Shipping Lines, a subsidiary of German discount supermarket chain Lidl, which transports non-food goods for Lidl as well as goods for third-party customers, said it was shipping goods around the Cape for now.
“Our aim is to remain as close to our schedule as possible,” it said.
Shipping companies remain in the dark over a new international navy coalition being assembled by the United States aimed at stablizing the area.
A Spanish fashion industry source told Reuters shipping lines were telling customers a lot was riding on the US-led task force and whether it can prevent more attacks and make the route safe again.
It is critical that European companies are able to use the Suez Canal again to ensure supplies of clothes from Asia, the industry source said.
The timing of the Red Sea security issues compounds difficulties for shippers, said Jeb Clulow, partner in law firm Reed Smith’s transportation industry group.
The Panama Canal is struggling with severe drought and has slashed the number of ship passages it allows. In addition, there is a race to get goods in transit before Chinese New Year factory closures planned for Feb. 10-17, which can disrupt supplies for a month or longer.
Meanwhile, large container ship owners have begun adding fees, including emergency surcharges, for cargo affected by the Red Sea disruptions.
In a customer notice on Wednesday, French shipping group CMA CGM announced fees of $1,575 per 20-foot container, $2,700 per 40-foot container and $3,000 for refrigerated containers and special equipment for cargo traveling to and from Red Sea ports.
 

Topics: War on Gaza Houthi attacks Houthi terrorism shipping

Related

Special Why attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on Red Sea shipping pose a clear and present danger to Israel graphic
Middle-East
Why attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on Red Sea shipping pose a clear and present danger to Israel
Special Houthi leader defies Red Sea de-escalation calls, threatens to fight US-led troops
Middle-East
Houthi leader defies Red Sea de-escalation calls, threatens to fight US-led troops

Israel uncovers major Hamas command center in Gaza City as ceasefire talks gain momentum

Israel uncovers major Hamas command center in Gaza City as ceasefire talks gain momentum
Updated 32 min 44 sec ago
AP
Follow

Israel uncovers major Hamas command center in Gaza City as ceasefire talks gain momentum

Israel uncovers major Hamas command center in Gaza City as ceasefire talks gain momentum
  • The widespread destruction and heavy civilian death toll has drawn increasing international calls for a cease-fire
Updated 32 min 44 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military on Wednesday said it had uncovered a major Hamas command center in the heart of Gaza City, inflicting what it described as a serious blow to the Islamic militant group as pressure grows on Israel to scale back its devastating military offensive in the coastal enclave.
The army said it had exposed the center of a vast underground network used by Hamas to move weapons, militants and supplies throughout the Gaza Strip. Israel has said destroying the tunnels is a major objective of the offensive.
The announcement came as Hamas’ top leader arrived in Egypt for talks aimed at brokering a temporary ceasefire and a new deal for Hamas to swap Israeli hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Israeli leaders have vowed to press ahead with the two-month-old offensive, launched in response to a bloody cross-border attack by Hamas in October that killed some 1,200 people and saw 240 others taken hostage.
The offensive has devastated much of northern Gaza, killed nearly 20,000 Palestinians, and driven some 1.9 million people — nearly 85 percent of the population — from their homes. The widespread destruction and heavy civilian death toll has drawn increasing international calls for a ceasefire.
The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has continued to support Israel’s right to defend itself while also urging greater effort to protect Gaza’s civilians.
But in some of the toughest American language yet, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called on Israel to scale back its operation.
“It’s clear that the conflict will move and needs to move to a lower intensity phase,” Blinken said. He said the US wants to see “more targeted operations” with smaller levels of forces focused on specific targets, such as Hamas’ leaders and the group’s tunnel network.
“As that happens, I think you’ll see as well, the harm done to civilians also decrease significantly,” he said.
His comments were more pointed than statements by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who in a visit to Israel this week said the US would not dictate any timeframes to its ally.
TUNNEL NETWORK
The Israeli military escorted Israeli reporters into Palestine Square in the heart of Gaza City to show off what it described as the center of Hamas’ tunnel network.
Military commanders boasted that they had uncovered offices, tunnels and elevators used by Hamas’ top leaders. The military released videos of underground offices and claimed to have found a wheelchair belonging to Hamas’ shadowy military commander, Mohammed Deif, who has not been seen in public in years.
The army’s chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said the army had located a vast underground complex. “They all used this infrastructure routinely, during emergencies and also at the beginning of the war on Oct. 7,” he said. He said the tunnels stretched across Gaza and into major hospitals. The claims could not be independently verified.
Hagari also indicated that Israel was winding down its operations in northern Gaza, including Gaza City, where it has been battling Hamas militants for weeks. He said the army had moved into a final remaining Hamas stronghold, the Gaza City neighborhood of Tufah.
But the army also acknowledged a significant misstep. An investigation into its soldiers’ mistaken shooting of three Israelis held hostage in Gaza found that, five days before the shooting, a military search dog with a body camera had captured audio of them shouting for help in Hebrew.
Hagari said the recording was not reviewed until after the hostages were killed while trying to make themselves known to Israeli forces.
The incident has sparked an uproar in Israel and put pressure on the government to reach a new deal with Hamas. The military chief has said the shooting was against its rules of engagement.
The Israeli military campaign now is largely focused on southern Gaza, where it says Hamas’ leaders are hiding.
“We will continue the war until the end. It will continue until Hamas is destroyed, until victory,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement. “Whoever thinks we will stop is detached from reality.”
CEASEFIRE TALKS GAIN MOMENTUM
As Netanyahu vowed to continue the war, there were new signs of progress in ceasefire talks.
Hamas’ top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, traveled to Cairo for talks on the war, part of a flurry of diplomacy. In recent days, top Israeli, American and Qatari officials have also held ceasefire talks.
“These are very serious discussions and negotiations, and we hope that they lead somewhere,” the White House’s national security spokesman, John Kirby, said aboard Air Force One while traveling with President Joe Biden to Wisconsin.
Biden, however, indicated a deal was still a ways off. “There’s no expectation at this point, but we are pushing,” he said. Asked about the rising death toll in Gaza, Biden said: It’s tragic.”
Hamas says no more hostages will be released until the war ends. It is insisting on the release of large numbers of Palestinian prisoners, including high-level militants convicted in deadly attacks, for remaining captives.
Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official in Beirut, said the efforts right now are focused on how to “stop this aggression, especially that our enemy now knows that it cannot achieve any of its goals.”
Israel has rejected Hamas’ demands for a mass prisoner release so far. But it has a history of lopsided exchanges for captive Israelis, and the government is under heavy public pressure to bring the hostages home safely.
Egypt, along with Qatar and the US, helped mediate a weeklong ceasefire in November in which Hamas freed over 100 hostages in exchange for Israel’s release of 240 Palestinian prisoners. Hamas and other militants are still holding an estimated 129 captives, though roughly 20 are believed to have died in captivity.
UN Security Council members are negotiating an Arab-sponsored resolution to halt the fighting in some way to allow for an increase in desperately needed humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.
A vote on the resolution, first scheduled for Monday, was pushed back again on Wednesday in the hopes of getting the US to support it or allow it to pass after it vetoed an earlier cease-fire call.
HUMANITARIAN CRISIS
Mobile phone and Internet service was down across Gaza again on Wednesday. The outage could complicate efforts to communicate with Hamas leaders inside the territory who went into hiding after Oct. 7.
The war has led to a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Tens of thousands of people are crammed into shelters and tent camps amid shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies. Israel’s foreign minister traveled to Cyprus to discuss the possibility of establishing a maritime corridor that would allow the delivery of large amounts of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
At least 46 people were killed and more than 100 wounded early Wednesday after Israel bombarded the urban Jabaliya refugee camp near Gaza City, according to Munir Al-Bursh, a senior Health Ministry official.
At least five people were killed and dozens injured in another strike that hit three residential homes and a mosque in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah Wednesday, health officials said.
The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Tuesday the death toll since the start of the war had risen to more than 19,600. It does not distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths.
Israel’s military says 134 of its soldiers have been killed in the Gaza ground offensive. Israel says it has killed some 7,000 militants, without providing evidence. It blames civilian deaths in Gaza on Hamas, saying it uses them as human shields when it fights in residential areas.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas gaza city Israel

Related

Update Hopes rise for Israel-Hamas truce deal as Gaza toll hits 20,000
Middle-East
Hopes rise for Israel-Hamas truce deal as Gaza toll hits 20,000
Amnesty demands probe into Gaza ‘enforced disappearances’
Middle-East
Amnesty demands probe into Gaza ‘enforced disappearances’

Turkiye says its warplanes have hit suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq

Turkiye says its warplanes have hit suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq
Updated 20 December 2023
AP
Follow

Turkiye says its warplanes have hit suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq

Turkiye says its warplanes have hit suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq
  • The fighter jets struck a total of 14 suspected PKK targets in northern Iraq’s Gara, Hakourk and Qandil regions
  • Ankara maintains that PKK has sanctuaries in northern Iraq
Updated 20 December 2023
AP

ANKARA: Turkish warplanes carried out new airstrikes Wednesday against Kurdish militant targets in neighboring Iraq, the Turkish defense ministry said, a day after Turkish and Iraqi officials held high-level security talks in Ankara.
Turkiye often launches strikes against targets in Syria and Iraq that it believes to be affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, a banned Kurdish separatist group that has waged an insurgency against Turkiye since the 1980s.
According to a statement from the ministry, the fighter jets struck a total of 14 suspected PKK targets in northern Iraq’s Gara, Hakourk and Qandil regions where the aircraft destroyed caves, shelters and warehouses used by the militants. Measures were taken to avoid harming civilians, historic or cultural heritage and the environment, the ministry added.
There was no immediate comment from the PKK, the government in Baghdad or the administration in the semiautonomous northern Kurdish region in Iraq.
Ankara maintains that PKK has sanctuaries in northern Iraq, where its leadership is also purportedly based.
On Tuesday, top military and security officials led by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein met in Ankara to discuss security issues, including the threat from PKK, according to a communique released at the end of the meeting.
PKK is considered a terror organization by the United States and the European Union. Tens of thousands of people have died since the start of the conflict in 1984.

Topics: Turkiye Kurdish warplanes Iraq Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)

Related

10 PKK fighters killed as Turkiye strikes northern Iraq
Middle-East
10 PKK fighters killed as Turkiye strikes northern Iraq
Turkish strike kills 4 PKK members in northern Iraq: officials
Middle-East
Turkish strike kills 4 PKK members in northern Iraq: officials

Amnesty demands probe into Gaza ‘enforced disappearances’

Amnesty demands probe into Gaza ‘enforced disappearances’
Updated 21 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Amnesty demands probe into Gaza ‘enforced disappearances’

Amnesty demands probe into Gaza ‘enforced disappearances’
  • Hundreds of Palestinians are being held in detention centers in southern Israel
  • Amnesty demanded an investigation into the “inhumane treatment and enforced disappearance” of the detainees from Gaza
Updated 21 December 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Amnesty International on Wednesday called for an urgent probe into Israel’s “enforced disappearance” of Palestinian detainees from Gaza, following reports of deaths in military detention centers.
Hundreds of Palestinians are being held in detention centers in southern Israel, having been arrested in military operations across the Gaza Strip since its war with Hamas militants erupted on October 7.
“The Israeli military must urgently disclose the fate and whereabouts of everyone that it has detained since 7 October,” Heba Morayef, Amnesty’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement.
“Israeli forces must specify the grounds of arrest for those detained and make every effort to provide families of those in its custody with information, particularly in light of the telecommunications blackouts that have cut off Gazans.”
Amnesty demanded an investigation into the “inhumane treatment and enforced disappearance” of the detainees from Gaza.
The Israeli army on Tuesday said it was investigating the deaths of detainees arrested in Gaza.
It did not provide details regarding how many detainees had died or the circumstances of their deaths.
On Tuesday Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that “several of them have died” in these detention facilities.
The report said the prisoners died at the Sde Teiman base near the city of Beersheva.
The detainees held at this facility are “blindfolded and handcuffed for most of the day and the lights are on at the facility throughout the night,” the report said.
Concerns for the fate of detainees from Gaza heightened last week after Israeli television showed scores of stripped Palestinian men sitting on a Gaza street in military custody.
One clip showed the arm of a soldier in the foreground, suggesting it was filmed by a member of the military.
In another clip, a group of blindfolded men are seen sitting with their hands tied behind their backs as Israeli soldiers watch them.
Earlier this month the army announced that more than “500 terrorists” had been arrested in Gaza.
The war between Israel and Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, began after the Islamist group carried out a bloody attack on southern Israel on October 7 which killed around 1,140 people, according to an AFP tally based on the latest official Israeli figures.
Israeli’s ensuing military campaign in Gaza has so far killed at least 20,000 people, the majority of them children and women, according to the Hamas government.

Topics: War on Gaza Amnesty international Palestinian detainees Israel

Related

New Gaza truce efforts as aid system nears collapse
Middle-East
New Gaza truce efforts as aid system nears collapse
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza
Middle-East
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza

Latest updates

Kylian Mbappe scores twice on 25th birthday as PSG beat Metz 3-1. Ethan Mbappe makes debut
Kylian Mbappe scores twice on 25th birthday as PSG beat Metz 3-1. Ethan Mbappe makes debut
Israel orders more Gaza evacuations as envoys seek truce
Israel orders more Gaza evacuations as envoys seek truce
UN is seeking to verify that Afghanistan’s Taliban are letting girls study at religious schools
UN is seeking to verify that Afghanistan’s Taliban are letting girls study at religious schools
Algerian ambassador to Mali summoned over ‘unfriendly acts’
Algerian ambassador to Mali summoned over ‘unfriendly acts’
North Korea’s Kim warns of ‘nuclear attack’ if provoked with nukes
North Korea’s Kim warns of ‘nuclear attack’ if provoked with nukes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.