Myanmar junta accused of war crimes over response to rebel offensive

Myanmar junta accused of war crimes over response to rebel offensive
More than 300,000 people have fled the fighting that erupted in late October, with more than 2 million displaced overall since the coup, according to the United Nations. (AFP)
Updated 21 December 2023
Reuters
Myanmar junta accused of war crimes over response to rebel offensive

Myanmar junta accused of war crimes over response to rebel offensive
  • The junta is facing its biggest battlefield challenge since its 2021 coup
  • Civilians in Pauk Taw, Rakhine state, suffered looting, arbitrary arrests, inhumane treatment and torture
Updated 21 December 2023
Reuters
Myanmar’s military has likely perpetrated indiscriminate attacks on civilians and used banned cluster munitions in its fight against ethnic minority insurgents, Amnesty International said on Thursday, calling for an investigation of suspected war crimes.
The junta is facing its biggest battlefield challenge since its 2021 coup, with coordinated rebel attacks on military posts in Shan state, bordering China, and in western Rakhine state.
An air strike in Shan state earlier this month used bombs that were most likely cluster munitions, Amnesty said in a statement, citing evidence analyzed by its weapon investigator.
According to the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), one of three groups in the rebel “Three Brotherhood Alliance,” the attack killed a resident and injured five people.
Civilians in Pauk Taw, Rakhine state, suffered looting, arbitrary arrests, inhumane treatment and torture, Amnesty said citing interviews with 10 civilians.
“The Myanmar military has a blood-stained resume of indiscriminate attacks with devastating consequences for civilians, and its brutal response to a major offensive by armed groups fits a longstanding pattern,” said Matt Wells, director of Amnesty’s Crisis Response Programme.
Reuters could not independently verify the report and the junta’s spokesperson, Zaw Min Tun, could not be reached for comment. He has denied state forces target civilians in operations he called legitimate actions against “terrorists.”
More than 300,000 people have fled the fighting that erupted in late October, with more than 2 million displaced overall since the coup, according to the United Nations.
The coup unraveled a decade of democracy and reform, with anger over a sweeping military crackdown fueling a resistance movement and an intensification of fighting with ethnic minority rebels.
China last week said it mediated a cease-fire between the rebels and the military, although the alliance said its campaign would continue.
In a statement issued before the Amnesty report, the alliance said the military regularly threatened civilians including through arbitrary arrests, use of human shields, and torture.
Separately on Thursday, the New York-based Human Rights Watch accused one rebel alliance group of abducting and forcibly recruiting fleeing civilians in Shan state.
“The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) is violating the laws of war,” said Elaine Pearson, its Asia director.
“Civilians should be able to seek safety from fighting without fearing that the Myanmar military or ethnic armed groups will force them into their armies.”
The MNDAA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Topics: Myanmar

Three Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir gunfight

Three Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir gunfight
Updated 17 min 29 sec ago
AFP
Three Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir gunfight

Three Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir gunfight
  • Two army vehicles were conducting an operation in Rajouri district south of Srinagar when they were fired upon by rebel forces
  • “Troops sustained 3 fatal and 3 non-fatal casualties,” the spokesperson added
Updated 17 min 29 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: Three soldiers were killed in India-administered Kashmir during a gunbattle in the disputed Himalayan territory, the army said Thursday.
Two army vehicles were conducting an operation in Rajouri district south of Srinagar, the region’s biggest city, when they were fired upon by rebel forces, a defense spokesperson told AFP.
“Troops sustained 3 fatal and 3 non-fatal casualties,” the spokesperson added.
Army operations were continuing in the area and further details of the incident were “being ascertained,” they said.
Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since both countries gained independence in 1947, with each claiming the high-altitude territory in full.
The fighting comes just days after India’s top court upheld a 2019 decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to revoke the limited autonomy of the Muslim-majority territory.
Rebel groups have waged an insurgency in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir since 1989, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan.
The conflict has left tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and militants dead.
Last month, five Indian soldiers and two suspected rebels were killed in the region.
India blames Pakistan for backing the militants, a charge Islamabad denies, saying it only supports a Kashmiri struggle for the right to self-determination.

Topics: India Kashmir soldiers Srinagar rebel

Dutch civil servants call for Gaza ceasefire in rare protest

Dutch civil servants call for Gaza ceasefire in rare protest
Updated 21 December 2023
AFP
Dutch civil servants call for Gaza ceasefire in rare protest

Dutch civil servants call for Gaza ceasefire in rare protest
  • Around 150 ministerial workers held up placards and unfurled a banner reading “Civil Servants Demand Cease-fire” over lunchtime
  • They were protesting the government’s current stance on the call for an end to hostilities
Updated 21 December 2023
AFP

THE HAGUE: A group of Dutch civil servants staged an unusual protest in front of the country’s Foreign Affairs Ministry on Thursday to call for a cease-fire in war-torn Gaza.
Around 150 ministerial workers held up placards and unfurled a banner reading “Civil Servants Demand Cease-fire” over lunchtime, saying they were protesting the government’s current stance on the call for an end to hostilities.
“There’s concern over the fact that the Dutch government is still not calling for a permanent cease-fire and that is in essence why we’re here today,” said Angelique Eijpe, spokeswoman for the group.
Eijpe told AFP she resigned from Foreign Affairs last month over the continued Dutch position in the conflict.
The conflict erupted on October 7 when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, with Israel retaliating by pounding the area with its heaviest-ever bombardment.
The Netherlands, like Germany and Italy, last week abstained from voting for a cease-fire during a UN General Assembly meet, despite an overwhelming number of countries voting in favor.
Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot afterwards said the abstention resulted from the text of the resolution “not being clear enough” on Israel’s right to defend itself — and it did not refer to the October 7 attack by Hamas.
But some civil servants disagreed with the Dutch position, staging the protest which lasted about half-an-hour.
Although protests often happen in the Netherlands, it is rare for civil servants to make their voices heard contrary to official policy.
“We are here because we disagree with the Netherlands’ stance on the cease-fire issue,” said protester Jesse Jansen, 34.
“We cannot just stand by and watch which while international and humanitarian law are being violated,” he told AFP.
Some 200 civil servants in October wrote letters to the Dutch cabinet asking it to call on Israel to halt the Gaza bombardment “and to protect innocent civilians.”
Support for a cease-fire call has been growing in the Netherlands, with almost two-thirds of Dutch people interviewed being in favor, a poll by the RTL public broadcaster said on Tuesday.
“Most people do not take sides in the conflict: sympathy for the Palestinian people is just as great as for the Israeli people,” the RTL poll added.
But Dutch Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgoz has criticized the civil servants’ letters, saying “the political leadership determines the policy line, not the other way around.”

Topics: War on Gaza Dutch civil servants Ceasefire Hamas Israel

Israeli forces turn Indonesian Hospital in Gaza into military base: NGO

Israeli forces turn Indonesian Hospital in Gaza into military base: NGO
Updated 21 December 2023
Israeli forces turn Indonesian Hospital in Gaza into military base: NGO

Israeli forces turn Indonesian Hospital in Gaza into military base: NGO
  • Indonesian-funded medical center was one of the last in Gaza to remain operational
  • In early November, Israel’s military claimed the hospital was a Hamas base
Updated 21 December 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: The Indonesia Hospital in Gaza has been turned into a military base by Israeli forces, the NGO that funded the facility said on Thursday.

The hospital in North Gaza opened in late 2015, financed by donations from the Indonesian people.

The four-story building near the Jabalia refugee camp was one of the Israeli military’s first targets in its deadly campaign that has killed at least 20,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since early October. More than 52,000 have been injured.

Nearly 2 million residents have been displaced within Gaza, with Israel also blocking entry of food and fuel, and cutting access to clean water.

Israel has said that its daily bombardment and siege of the densely populated territory is in retaliation for the Oct. 7 attack by the Gaza-based militant group Hamas, but its forces have since destroyed more than half of the coastal enclave’s housing, and wiped out its civilian infrastructure and medical facilities.

The Indonesian Hospital was one of the last to remain operational, but Israeli attacks in late November forced staff and thousands of people seeking shelter in its premises to move to Gaza’s south.

Dr. Sarbini Murad, chairman of the Medical Emergency Rescue Committee, or MER-C, the Indonesian organization that funded the facility, said that it was “turned into barracks or a military base for the IDF (Israel Defense Forces).”

He told Arab News that the building is damaged but still standing, although most of its medical equipment has been destroyed by the Israeli military.

“We call on the IDF to leave the Indonesia Hospital to restore its function as a hospital and health center for residents in the north,” Murad said.

“Turning a hospital into a battlefield is in violation of the Geneva Convention.”

A day earlier, MER-C held a press conference in which Murad said that the hospital’s location was strategic, giving the IDF access to the surrounding areas.

Murad said that he also believed Israeli forces knew they were safe from Hamas attacks inside the hospital, which was funded by Indonesians who have historically stood with Palestine and backed its independence.

In early November, the Israeli military said that Hamas was using the Indonesia Hospital “to hide an underground command and control center.”

The claim was immediately denounced by MER-C as an attempt to “craft a public lie,” while the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the hospital “is a facility that Indonesians built entirely for a humanitarian purpose and to serve the medical needs of Palestinian people in Gaza.”

The MER-C chairman warned at the time that the Israeli military’s accusations may be “a precondition to attack the Indonesia Hospital in Gaza.”

Topics: War on Gaza Indonesia Hospital

Afghan women scrape living in Delhi with eco toys made from fashion waste

Afghan women scrape living in Delhi with eco toys made from fashion waste
Updated 21 December 2023
Suman Sharma
Afghan women scrape living in Delhi with eco toys made from fashion waste

Afghan women scrape living in Delhi with eco toys made from fashion waste
  • Social enterprise Silaiwali employs Afghan refugee women to stitch fabric toys
  • Certified as fair-trade entity, venture run by French designer, her Indian husband
Updated 21 December 2023
Suman Sharma

NEW DELHI: At a bright workshop in New Delhi, a group of female artisans surrounded by pieces of colorful fabric, stitch dolls and accessories to earn a livelihood from recycled fashion waste.

A large map of Afghanistan on the wall behind them acts as a reminder of the homeland they fled and do not know when they will be able to see again.

The workshop belongs to Silaiwali, a social eco-friendly enterprise founded in 2018 by French designer Iris Strill and her Indian husband Bish Moitra with the twin objective of helping Afghan refugee women stay afloat and finding a way to upcycle waste fabric from fashion houses, which normally would end up in landfills.

The company is certified by the World Fair Trade Organization and sells handicrafts at shops in 25 countries and online.

Thirty Afghan refugee women are based at the Delhi workshop.

“Most of these Afghan women already were into embroidery, stitching, and other artisanal activities and had some basic training from their homes, when we met them,” Moitra told Arab News.

“Their skills were further polished into preparing marketable products by finetuning their craft through a little training given by Iris.”

There are approximately 15,000 Afghan refugees in India, most of them living in and around the capital city. But since India is not a signatory to the UN refugee convention, they are not allowed to take up any regular jobs.

The Afghan women working for Silaiwali earn between $250 and $350 a month — a sum that helps them and their families in their daily expenses.

Stuffed fabric toys are made by Afghan refugee women at a workshop run by social enterprise Silaiwali in New Delhi. (AN Photo)

When the company started, it employed around 130 Afghan women. Most of them have already relocated to Canada with their families, and now 30 remain, also hoping to migrate.

Mozghan Gawhary, 26, has been living in Delhi with her sister since 2018. They are waiting for their parents to join them. They would like to migrate together to Canada, which has been accepting Afghan refugees following Afghanistan’s takeover by the Taliban in 2021.

Gawhary is a computer science graduate from the University of Kabul, but she cannot find a proper job that would be related to her education. Stitching dolls, animal toys, and Christmas decorations, gives her some sense of stability.

“Despite being educated and degree holders, we are unable to get regular jobs in India as we don’t have Indian identity cards. We just get our stay visa extended every year,” she told Arab News.

“Our cousins, (parents) and grandparents are in Afghanistan, and we talk to them on the phone, as they can’t visit us, and we can’t go back there.”

For Nahid who has been living in India since 2012 and is raising her three children all by herself, working at Silaiwali is a way to make ends meet.

“Expenses are too much but we are managing,” she said, as she prepared cotton stuffing for toys.

The stories of her colleagues are similar.

Shekiba Ahmed, 45, traveled to India with her husband and five kids in 2013. Her husband does not work, and it is her and her elder son who are the family’s breadwinners.

She makes around 40 dolls a month and 15 animal toys to scrape by and while life is tough, she knows that at least her daughters can get an education in India. Back home, the Taliban have barred girls from school.

“My daughters can be educated here, which is not possible in Afghanistan,” she said.

“Me and my children feel safe here.”

Topics: Afghanistan New delhi

Greece to join naval coalition to protect Red Sea shipping

Greece to join naval coalition to protect Red Sea shipping
Updated 21 December 2023
AFP
Greece to join naval coalition to protect Red Sea shipping

Greece to join naval coalition to protect Red Sea shipping
  • A Greek navy frigate will join the task force on orders from Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Updated 21 December 2023
AFP

ATHENS: Greece will join a US-led naval coalition to protect the Red Sea global shipping lane from Yemen’s Houthi militia, the defense minister said Thursday.
A Greek navy frigate will join the task force on orders from Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said Defense Minister Nikos Dendias.
As a foremost shipping nation, Greece had a “fundamental interest” in addressing a “massive threat” to global maritime transport, Dendias said in a televised statement.
The task force announced by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday initially included Britain, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.
The Iran-backed Houthis say their missile and drone strikes on passing container ships are in support of Palestinians in the Gaza war raging between Israel and militant group Hamas since October 7.
The attacks in waters leading to the Suez Canal, a chokepoint for about 10 percent of global trade, have forced many shipping companies to divert their vessels.

Topics: War on Gaza Greece Yemen Red Sea

