You are here

  • Home
  • Man Utd, Bayern commit to UEFA competitions after Super League verdict

Man Utd, Bayern commit to UEFA competitions after Super League verdict

Man Utd, Bayern commit to UEFA competitions after Super League verdict
The European Union's top court has ruled UEFA and FIFA acted contrary to EU competition law by blocking plans for the breakaway Super League. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vqepb

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Man Utd, Bayern commit to UEFA competitions after Super League verdict

Man Utd, Bayern commit to UEFA competitions after Super League verdict
  • “Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions,” Manchester United said
  • Bayern Munich said it was committed to UEFA competitions, saying the door for the Super League “remains closed” for the German champion
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

DUBAI: Manchester United said they remain committed to playing in competitions run by UEFA despite Thursday’s EU court verdict which said Europe’s soccer governing body and FIFA contravened EU law by preventing the formation of a Super League.
United were one of the 12 clubs involved in the formation of the breakaway Super League in April 2021 but pulled out due to pressure from fans, governments and players.
“Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions, and to positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game,” the club said.
Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal were the other five Premier League clubs involved.
Two months after the six English clubs pulled out of the project in 2021, they said they would offer a combined 22 million pounds ($27.78 million) as “a gesture of goodwill” to go toward the good of the game, including new investment to support fans, grassroots football and community programs.
The Premier League said they would face a 30-point deduction if they attempt a similar move in future and each would be fined 25 million pounds for any such breakaway attempt.
Bayern Munich said it was committed to UEFA competitions, saying the door for the Super League “remains closed” for the German champions.
“The Bundesliga is the foundation of FC Bayern, just as all national leagues are the foundation of other European football clubs,” Bayern CEO Jan Christian Dreesen said.
“It is therefore our duty and our deep conviction to strengthen them, not to weaken them. We are also committed to the European club competitions under the umbrella of UEFA.”

Topics: European Super league European Union UEFA FIFA Bayern Munich Manchester United

Related

Juventus plan to leave Super League project after season of legal turmoil
Football
Juventus plan to leave Super League project after season of legal turmoil
Re-elected UEFA president Ceferin goes on offensive against Super League rebels
Football
Re-elected UEFA president Ceferin goes on offensive against Super League rebels

Al-Ahli’s Firas Al-Buraikan shows Saudi striking prowess ranks with foreign superstars

Al-Ahli’s Firas Al-Buraikan shows Saudi striking prowess ranks with foreign superstars
Updated 21 December 2023
Paul Williams
Follow

Al-Ahli’s Firas Al-Buraikan shows Saudi striking prowess ranks with foreign superstars

Al-Ahli’s Firas Al-Buraikan shows Saudi striking prowess ranks with foreign superstars
  • The 23-year-old has already scored 6 goals in 10 matches for the Jeddah club
  • The Saudi international’s recent run of form has come at an ideal time ahead of the AFC Asian Cup next month in Qatar
Updated 21 December 2023
Paul Williams

Al-Ahli made a splash in the summer transfer window as they set about reestablishing their place at the top of the Roshn Saudi League.

After a year spent in the First Division, following a shock relegation in the 2021/2022 season, the 2015/2016 league champions won promotion straight back to the RSL and were one of four clubs to receive substantial financial backing from the Public Investment Fund.

In came a plethora of established European stars, headlined by Riyad Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy and Roberto Firmino. They were signings that made headlines around the world as the summer of spending began to revolutionize the RSL.

There was one signing, however, that made significantly fewer headlines, but is shaping up as one of their most important as they fight to keep in touch with Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr ahead of them.

Saudi Arabian national team striker Firas Al-Buraikan started the season with Al-Fateh, where he had played since the 2021/2022 season.

He originally joined the Al-Ahsa club after struggling for game time at Al-Nassr and quickly established himself as the leading Saudi striker in the country, with hauls of 11 and 17 goals in his two seasons with the club.

Before his switch to Al-Ahli in September, he had already scored four goals in five games, including a brace against Al-Ahli in a shock 5-1 win, after which Matthias Jaissle pounced on the 23-year-old.

Having established himself at Al-Fateh, where he was a regular starter, the move to Al-Ahli was not without risk, especially with such established names ahead of him in the pecking order. Breaking into an attack featuring the likes of Firmino, Saint-Maximin and Mahrez looked like a tough nut to crack.

With the AFC Asian Cup and another FIFA World Cup qualifying cycle on the horizon, it was a brave move and one that, three months on, has paid off handsomely for both club and player.

After 10 games for the Jeddah-based outfit, Al-Buraikan has already registered six goals, including four in his last three games, suggesting he is now feeling right at home in Jaissle’s side. He is now just shy of Mahrez as the club’s leading scorer this season.

Perhaps more importantly, Jaissle has faith in Al-Buraikan, known for his laconic air-guitar celebration, to lead the attack — to the point that Firmino is now very much on the outs at Al-Ahli after failing to add to his goal tally after a hat trick on the opening day of the season.

The former Liverpool star, a former teammate of Jaissle at Hoffenheim in Germany, has struggled to make an impact in Jeddah and is rumored to be headed out on loan in January, with a move to Steven Gerrard’s Ettifaq very much on the cards.

“I obviously know Bobby extremely well, I’ve been a massive fan,” Gerrard told journalist Ben Jacobs recently.

“I’ve followed him for years. At the moment he’s Al-Ahli’s player so it’s very difficult for me to comment on that situation. But I’ve loved Bobby Firmino since the first day I watched him and I’m a huge fan.”

Al-Buraikan’s run of form could hardly be better timed with the Asian Cup only a matter of weeks away; a tournament for which the Green Falcons are one of the favorites for silverware.

A permanent fixture in the squad under previous coach Herve Renard, Al-Buraikan was a shock exclusion from Roberto Mancini’s squad for the recent FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Pakistan and Jordan, with the veteran Italian manager preferring Al-Hilal’s Saleh Al-Shehri as the focal point of the attack.

The 30-year-old grasped the opportunity with both hands, scoring a brace in both matches to vindicate Mancini’s decision — one that had received plenty of criticism within Saudi Arabia when the squad was first announced.

But Al-Buraikan’s recent run of form, with four goals in his last three matches, cannot have done his chances of earning a recall any harm.

While Al-Shehri shines for the Green Falcons, at club level he still struggles for significant game time in an attack featuring Aleksandar Mitrovic, Salem Al-Dawsari, Malcom and Michael. His four matches and one goal are a stark contrast to the 15 games and 10 goals of Al-Buraikan.

With just one league match remaining before Mancini names his 26-man squad for the Asian Cup — away at bottom-placed Al-Hazem this Friday — Al-Buraikan will be desperate to continue his run of form to force his way into the team.

While that remains up in the air, what is not in doubt is the importance of Al-Buraikan to Al-Ahli in the second half of the season. If they are to maintain third on the table, or even push for a top-two finish, his goals will be of vital importance.

The young striker took a risk leaving Al-Fateh for Al-Ahli, but with every strum of his air guitar he makes the move one of the shrewdest of the season.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Al-Ahli

Related

45 Roshn Saudi League players called up for international duty
Sport
45 Roshn Saudi League players called up for international duty
SPL quality this season ‘vindication’ of transfer policy: Saudi league’s director of football
Saudi Football
SPL quality this season ‘vindication’ of transfer policy: Saudi league’s director of football

Kylian Mbappe scores twice on 25th birthday as PSG beat Metz 3-1. Ethan Mbappe makes debut

Kylian Mbappe scores twice on 25th birthday as PSG beat Metz 3-1. Ethan Mbappe makes debut
Updated 21 December 2023
AP
Follow

Kylian Mbappe scores twice on 25th birthday as PSG beat Metz 3-1. Ethan Mbappe makes debut

Kylian Mbappe scores twice on 25th birthday as PSG beat Metz 3-1. Ethan Mbappe makes debut
  • Second-place Nice stayed five points behind PSG with a 2-0 home win over seventh-place Lens
  • After holding PSG to a 1-1 draw at home last weekend, Lille lost 2-1 at Strasbourg and dropped down to fifth
Updated 21 December 2023
AP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe celebrated his 25th birthday with two goals as Paris Saint-Germain beat lowly Metz 3-1 on Wednesday to head into the winter break with a five-point lead in the French league.

The France star got a birthday bonus when his 16-year-old brother Ethan Mbappe made his debut by coming on as a stoppage-time substitute.

Kylian Mbappe extended his league-leading tally to 18 goals. He has 21 goals overall this season, and since joining PSG from Monaco in 2017 he has netted a club record 233 goals in 282 appearances.

Mbappe’s contract expires at the end of the season and he has yet to say whether he will sign an extension or leave on a free transfer, possibly to long-time suitor Real Madrid.

Portugal midfielder Vitinha guided in a cross from the left to put PSG ahead in the 49th minute following a drab first half and then provided the pass for Mbappe’s trademark curling shot from the left of the penalty area into the top right corner in the 60th.

Although the shot was struck firmly and accurately, veteran goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja was too far off his line and also jumped too early, allowing the ball to sail over him.

After defender Matthieu Udol headed a goal back in the 72nd following poor PSG marking on a corner, Mbappe profited from a defensive error to round Oukidja in the 83rd and tap in for 3-1.

Metz are down in 14th place and fans may not feel overjoyed that coach Laszlo Boloni chatted at length and then posed for a photo with Mbappe in the tunnel following the match.

Second-place Nice stayed five points behind PSG with a 2-0 home win over seventh-place Lens, who had not lost in the previous 11 league games dating back to the previous defeat on Sept. 16. Nigeria striker Terem Moffi scored both goals late in the second half.

Wissam Ben Yedder is the only player to keep pace with Mbappe’s scoring in recent seasons. The veteran striker scored both to reach eight goals as third-place Monaco won 2-1 at Toulouse to remain two points behind Nice.

Fourth-place Brest have been a surprise this season and a remarkable individual performance saw 20-year Mali midfielder Kamory Doumbia score four times in the first half in a 4-0 home win over Lorient.

After holding PSG to a 1-1 draw at home last weekend, Lille lost 2-1 at Strasbourg and dropped down to fifth.

Other matches

Sixth-place Marseille needed a header from midfielder Jordan Veretout to draw 1-1 at southern rival Montpellier, while Japan forward Keito Nakamura’s first-half goal earned eighth-place Reims a 1-0 home win against Le Havre.

Rennes recovered from conceding an early goal to win 3-1 at rock-bottom Clermont and veteran striker Alexandre Lacazette’s goal ensured 15th-place Lyon beat Nantes 1-0 for a third straight win under interim coach Pierre Sage.

The 18-team league resumes on Jan. 12.

 

Topics: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Kylian Mbappé Metz French league

Related

Mbappe bags hat-trick as PSG go top of Ligue 1
Football
Mbappe bags hat-trick as PSG go top of Ligue 1
PSG coach Luis Enrique claims ‘perfect’ relationship with Mbappe
Football
PSG coach Luis Enrique claims ‘perfect’ relationship with Mbappe

Schick hits hat-trick as Leverkusen beat Bochum, Kane scores in Bayern win

Schick hits hat-trick as Leverkusen beat Bochum, Kane scores in Bayern win
Updated 21 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Schick hits hat-trick as Leverkusen beat Bochum, Kane scores in Bayern win

Schick hits hat-trick as Leverkusen beat Bochum, Kane scores in Bayern win
  • Harry Kane’s 21st league goal was the difference in Bayern’s victory
  • Leverkusen continued their stellar record to claim the three points and keep the German champions at bay
Updated 21 December 2023
AFP

WOLFSBURG, Germany: Patrik Schick scored a first-half hat-trick as Bayer Leverkusen thumped Bochum 4-0 at home to stay four points clear of Bayern Munich, who won 2-1 at Wolfsburg on Wednesday.
Harry Kane’s 21st league goal was the difference in Bayern’s victory but Leverkusen continued their stellar record to claim the three points and keep the German champions at bay.
With January’s Africa Cup of Nations in mind, Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso rested several first teamers, including Nigeria striker Victor Boniface.
Schick, handed his first league start in 14 months, repayed his manager’s faith, winning and converting a penalty after half an hour.
The Czech forward doubled up two minutes later, slamming in a Jeremie Frimpong cross to make it 2-0. He scored again, this time heading in a corner, just before the break.
Alonso took Schick off to a standing ovation midway through the second-half for Boniface, who scored two minutes after coming on.
An undermanned Bayern were made to work to keep pace with Leverkusen, Kane and Jamal Musiala scoring first-half goals to victory at Wolfsburg.
Playing a second straight time without the flu-hit midfield duo of Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich, Bayern rushed out to a 2-0 lead but were pegged back before half-time by a Max Arnold stunner.
The German champions dug in throughout the second-half against a dogged Wolfsburg side coached by former Bayern mentor Niko Kovac, but held on to claim a valuable three points in what is emerging as a true two-horse title race.
Elsewhere, Stuttgart rebounded from Sunday’s 3-0 loss at Bayern, beating Augsburg at home by the same scoreline to leapfrog RB Leipzig into third spot.
Stuttgart’s star striker Serhou Guirassy scored again, his 17th of the campaign, while Denis Undav and Chris Fuehrich also got on the scoresheet for the home side.
Promoted Heidenheim continued their impressive debut Bundesliga season, coming from behind twice to win 3-2 at home with Freiburg.
Eintracht Frankfurt scored two goals in injury time to come from behind and win 2-1 at home against Borussia Moenchengladbach.
Gladbach were on course for victory thanks to a first-half goal from Max Woeber, but the goalscorer was sent from the field with two minutes remaining.
Frankfurt’s Aurelio Buta and Robin Koch made the most of the numerical advantage, scoring to turn the game.
Struggling Union Berlin won 2-0 at home to Cologne to move out of the German Bundesliga’s relegation zone.
Second-half goals to Benedict Hollerbach and David Fofana took Union to their fourth win of their season and only their second dating back to August.
Hollerbach scored with a superb solo effort, blasting into the top of the net while Chelsea loanee Fofana produced a mirror image goal with 12 minutes remaining to seal the result.
Union, who signed off from their debut Champions League campaign in the German capital last Wednesday with a 3-2 loss to Real Madrid, have now won two home league matches in a row under new manager Nenad Bjelica.
The loss leaves Cologne stuck in second-last spot on the table, with just two wins from 16 games so far this season.
“It’s clear that in this situation everything is called into question — including the coach” said Cologne manager Steffen Baumgart, telling Sky “it doesn’t look good for us.”

Topics: Bayern Munich Harry Kane Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen

Related

Playing under Alonso ‘a dream’ for Leverkusen’s Xhaka
Football
Playing under Alonso ‘a dream’ for Leverkusen’s Xhaka
Thomas Mueller extends with Bayern until 2025
Football
Thomas Mueller extends with Bayern until 2025

Barcelona need late goal to beat last-place Almeria 3-2 in Spanish league, end winless streak

Barcelona need late goal to beat last-place Almeria 3-2 in Spanish league, end winless streak
Updated 21 December 2023
AP
Follow

Barcelona need late goal to beat last-place Almeria 3-2 in Spanish league, end winless streak

Barcelona need late goal to beat last-place Almeria 3-2 in Spanish league, end winless streak
  • “We understand why the fans aren't too happy, we aren't either,” Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto said
  • Roberto scored twice and Raphinha once for Barcelona, which moved three points ahead of fourth-place Atletico Madrid
Updated 21 December 2023
AP

MADRID: It was yet another lackluster performance by Barcelona, drawing jeers from the home fans upset with the team's struggles against the only winless team in the Spanish league so far.
Some of the jeers came even after Barcelona found a way to beat last-place Almeria 3-2 on Wednesday, a much-needed hard-fought victory that ended a three-game winless streak and moved the Catalan club back to third place.
“We understand why the fans aren't too happy, we aren't either,” Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto said. “But we have to be more united than ever now. We need the fans behind us. Hopefully we will begin next year with the right foot.”
Roberto scored twice and Raphinha once for Barcelona, which moved three points ahead of fourth-place Atletico Madrid. The Catalan club trail Real Madrid by four points and leader Girona by six points. Madrid visit Alaves on Thursday, while Girona are at Real Betis.
Almeria are the only team yet to win a Spanish league match this season. The Saudi-owned club haven’t won in 21 straight league games, going back to last season.
Barcelona struggled to impose themselves against their minnow opponent and needed an 83rd-minute winner by Roberto to secure the home victory after twice relinquishing a lead at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuic.
Raphinha opened the scoring in the 33rd and Léo Baptistão equalized in the 41st. In the second half, Roberto put the hosts ahead again in the 60th before Edgar González evened the match in the 71st after Barcelona goalkeeper Iñaki Peña collided with defender Ronald Araujo while going for a ball inside the area.
Peña, who started in place of the injured Marc-André ter Stegen, made a tough save in the 86th to help Barcelona preserve the lead.
“We suffered more than we expected and more than we deserved,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said. “We had 30 shots on goal and gifted two goals. The first half was unacceptable, but the second was better. It's been like this for a month and a half or two.”
Xavi's team have conceded 21 goals in 18 matches, one more than they allowed after all the 38 games last season.
Barcelona were coming off a 1-1 draw at Valencia and a 4-2 loss to Girona at home. They also lost 3-2 to Antwerp to close out their group-stage campaign in the Champions League, although they advanced to the knockout round for the first time after two consecutive early eliminations.
Barcelona have won all of their eight home matches against Almeria in the league, but had lost their last game against the southern Spanish club in February. Barcelona had been unbeaten in their previous 13 matches against Almeria.
Almeria had drawn two of their last three league matches — 0-0 against Real Betis and 0-0 at Mallorca. They stayed in last place with five points — nine points from safety.
Almeria’s lone win in 20 matches this season was against third-division club Tavalera in the first round of the Copa del Rey. They were eventually eliminated by fourth-division team Barbastro in the second round.
Barcelona played with a depleted squad that included the absences of the suspended Frenkie de Jong and the injured Pedri. Roberto started as the defensive midfielder.
Later Wednesday, fifth-place Athletic Bilbao host ninth-place Las Palmas, while Celta Vigo visit Villarreal in a match between clubs fighting against relegation.

Topics: Barcelona Almeria La Liga

Related

Barcelona held at Valencia for third game without a win. Sevilla fire coach Diego Alonso
Football
Barcelona held at Valencia for third game without a win. Sevilla fire coach Diego Alonso
Girona make a genuine title contender statement with 4-2 win at Barcelona to go top in Spain
Football
Girona make a genuine title contender statement with 4-2 win at Barcelona to go top in Spain

Bournemouth vs. Luton abandoned game to be replayed

Bournemouth vs. Luton abandoned game to be replayed
Updated 20 December 2023
AP
Follow

Bournemouth vs. Luton abandoned game to be replayed

Bournemouth vs. Luton abandoned game to be replayed
  • The score was 1-1 at the time
  • The league said the game would be rescheduled for later in the season
Updated 20 December 2023
AP

LONDON: The game that was abandoned after Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the field will be replayed in full, the Premier League said Wednesday.
The league match between Bournemouth and Luton on Saturday was abandoned after Lockyer collapsed in the second half and received medical treatment on the field at Vitality Stadium. Luton said players from both teams “were in no state of mind to continue with the game.”
The score was 1-1 at the time. The league said the game would be rescheduled for later in the season.
“The decision to abandon the match in the 59th minute was made collectively between the match officials, players, managers from both clubs and the Premier League,” it said in a statement.
The league thanked the medical staff and others “for their swift actions in responding to what was an extremely upsetting situation for everyone.”
Luton’s latest update said the 29-year-old defender remained in the hospital and was undergoing tests. He was responsive and in stable condition Saturday night.
Lockyer previously collapsed during a game in May and underwent heart surgery.

Topics: English Premier League (EPL) Luton Town Tom Lockyer Bournemouth

Related

Luton’s Lockyer collapses as Bournemouth clash abandoned
Football
Luton’s Lockyer collapses as Bournemouth clash abandoned
Luton move four points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace
Football
Luton move four points clear of the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace

Latest updates

Man Utd, Bayern commit to UEFA competitions after Super League verdict
Man Utd, Bayern commit to UEFA competitions after Super League verdict
Israeli forces turn Indonesian Hospital in Gaza into military base: NGO
Israeli forces turn Indonesian Hospital in Gaza into military base: NGO
Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount explores merger: report
Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount explores merger: report
Marriott International breaks ground for a Ritz-Carlton in Diriyah to launch in 2026 
Marriott International breaks ground for a Ritz-Carlton in Diriyah to launch in 2026 
AlUla’s Winter at Tantora returns with poetry, music, art
AlUla’s Winter at Tantora returns with poetry, music, art

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.