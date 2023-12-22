You are here

Chinese military chief: Key to sustainable ties is for the US to have a 'correct understanding of China'

Chinese military chief: Key to sustainable ties is for the US to have a ‘correct understanding of China’
US General Charles Brown and China's General Liu Zhenli. (AFP/X: @InsightGL)
Updated 1 min 19 sec ago
Reuters
Chinese military chief: Key to sustainable ties is for the US to have a ‘correct understanding of China’

Chinese military chief: Key to sustainable ties is for the US to have a ‘correct understanding of China’
  • China's General Liu Zhenli offered the tip in a virtual meeting with his US counterpart, General Charles Q. Brown
  • Pentagon officials say communication between the two militaries is crucial to preventing miscalculation from spiraling into conflict
Updated 1 min 19 sec ago
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The top US military officer held a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart on Thursday, the Pentagon said, in the first such conversation in over a year amid hopes by US officials that it could lead to a broader restoration of ties between the two militaries.

The video teleconference followed an agreement between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping last month to resume military-to-military ties severed by Beijing after then-House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited self-ruled Taiwan in August 2022.

US Air Force General Charles Q. Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Liu Zhenli of China’s People’s Liberation Army touched on “a number of global and regional security issues,” Brown’s office said.
Liu is the chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC), the military body responsible for China’s combat operations and planning.
Pentagon officials say communication between the two militaries is crucial to preventing a miscalculation from spiraling into conflict.
“Gen. Brown discussed the importance of working together to responsibly manage competition, avoid miscalculations, and maintain open and direct lines of communication,” Brown’s office said.
“Gen. Brown reiterated the importance of the People’s Liberation Army engaging in substantive dialogue to reduce the likelihood of misunderstandings.”
Brown said last month he had sent an introductory letter to Liu saying he was open to meeting.
Liu said the key for US and China to develop a healthy, stable and sustainable military-to-military relationship is for the US to have a “correct understanding of China,” according to a Chinese defense ministry statement late Thursday.
US officials have cautioned that even with some restoration of military communications, forging truly functional dialogue between the two sides could take time.
Some analysts say China seeks ambiguity in defense relations to constrain what Beijing sees as US military provocations in the region.
Washington and Beijing are at loggerheads over everything from the future of democratically ruled Taiwan to territorial claims in the South China Sea. Diplomatic relations are still recovering after the US downed an alleged Chinese spy balloon in February.
On the Taiwan issue, which China deems internal affairs, Liu said Chinese armed forces will resolutely defend state sovereignty and territorial integrity over it.
Liu also asked for the US to respect China’s territorial sovereignty, and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea.
“Be prudent in words and actions, and take concrete actions to safeguard regional peace and stability and the overall situation of China-US relations,” he said.
Liu has emerged as the top contender to replace China’s national defense minister, General Li Shangfu, who was dismissed from his position last month. Reuters reported in September that Li was under investigation over suspected corruption related to equipment procurement and development.
In Tokyo last month, Brown acknowledged corruption in the Chinese military when asked about Li’s removal, and broader issues in the PLA, but also noted “alignment with Xi Jinping and his thinking as he continues to consolidate power.”
Li was sanctioned by the US in 2018 for an arms deal he secured with Russia in an earlier role. China had demanded that the sanctions — which included a visa ban and prohibitions on conducting US financial transactions — be lifted.
Liu, 59, is not under Western sanctions.

Jury acquits 3 US cops in death of a Black man who told them he couldn't breathe

Jury acquits 3 US cops in death of a Black man who told them he couldn’t breathe
Updated 22 December 2023
AP
Jury acquits 3 US cops in death of a Black man who told them he couldn’t breathe

Jury acquits 3 US cops in death of a Black man who told them he couldn’t breathe
  • Ellis was killed by the police officers on March 3, 2020, as he was walking home with doughnuts from a 7-Eleven in Tacoma
  • The cops argued that Ellis died from a lethal amount of methamphetamine that was in his system as well as a preexisting heart condition
Updated 22 December 2023
AP

TACOMA, Washington: A jury cleared three Washington state police officers of all criminal charges Thursday in the 2020 death of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who was shocked, beaten and restrained face-down on a Tacoma sidewalk as he pleaded for breath.
Two of the officers — Matthew Collins, 40, and Christopher Burbank, 38 — had been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, while Timothy Rankine, 34, was charged with manslaughter. Their attorneys argued that Ellis died from a lethal amount of methamphetamine that was in his system as well as a preexisting heart condition, not from the officers’ actions, and the jury found the three not guilty on all counts.
There was a gasp from the gallery when the first not-guilty verdict was read. Rankine sat forward in his seat and wiped his eyes, while Collins hugged his lawyer.
Matthew Ericksen, a lawyer representing the Ellis family, said it was hard to convey how devastating the verdict was for the family and community.
“The biggest reason why I personally think this jury found reasonable doubt is because the defense was essentially allowed to put Manny Ellis on trial,” Ericksen said via email. “The defense attorneys were allowed to dredge up Manny’s past and repeat to the jury again and again Manny’s prior arrests in 2015 and 2019. That unfairly prejudiced jurors against Manny.”
Ellis was walking home with doughnuts from a 7-Eleven in Tacoma, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Seattle, late on March 3, 2020, when he passed a patrol car stopped at a red light, with Collins and Burbank inside.
The officers claimed they saw Ellis try to open the door of a passing car at the intersection and he became aggressive when they tried to question him about it. Collins testified that Ellis demonstrated “superhuman strength” by lifting him off the ground and throwing him through the air.
But three witnesses who testified said they saw no such thing, reporting that they did not see Ellis try to strike or do anything that would provoke the officers. After what appeared to be a brief conversation between Ellis and the officers, who are both white, Burbank, in the passenger seat, threw open his door, knocking Ellis down, they said.
The witnesses — one of whom yelled for the officers to stop attacking Ellis — and a doorbell surveillance camera captured video of parts of the encounter. The video showed Ellis with his hands up in a surrender position as Burbank shot a Taser at his chest and Collins wrapped an arm around his neck from behind.
Among the many other officers who responded was Rankine, who arrived after Ellis was already handcuffed face-down and knelt on his upper back.
Video captured Ellis addressing the officers as “sir” while telling them he couldn’t breathe. One officer is heard responding, “Shut the (expletive) up, man.”
“When I saw Manuel not doing anything, and him get attacked like that, it wasn’t right,” witness Sara McDowell, 26, said at the trial. “I’d never seen police do anything like that. It was the worst thing I’ve ever seen. It was scary. It wasn’t OK.”
Ellis’ death became a touchstone for racial justice demonstrators in the Pacific Northwest, but it also coincided with the first US outbreak of COVID-19 at a nursing home in nearby Kirkland and did not garner the attention that the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis did nearly three months later.
The trial, which lasted more than two months, was the first under a 5-year-old state law designed to make it easier to prosecute police accused of wrongfully using deadly force.
As the sun went down Thursday, about 30 people including family members of Ellis gathered near the Manuel Ellis mural in Tacoma, closing an intersection. “No justice, no peace,” they chanted.
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, whose office prosecuted the case, said in a statement that he was grateful for the jury, the court and his legal team “for their extraordinary hard work and dedication.”
“I know the Ellis family is hurting, and my heart goes out to them,” he said.
The Ellis family immediately left the courtroom and planned to speak at a news conference later. The Washington Coalition for Police Accountability said in a statement that “the not guilty verdict is further proof the system is broken, failing the very people it should be serving.”
Roger Rogoff, director of the state’s recently created Office of Independent Investigations, which is tasked with investigating police shootings, said he did not want to comment directly on the verdict but expressed sympathy for the Ellis family and said he is “glad that the trial lis over for all people involved.”
The City of Tacoma said in a statement that the verdicts will not affect an internal police department investigation and once its findings are approved by Chief Avery Moore, he’ll make any decisions about possible discipline, “up to and including termination.” That is expected to happen within the next two weeks.
“No criminal trial will bring Mr. Ellis back to his loved ones,” the city said. “The City of Tacoma acknowledges this and the widespread pain this incident caused.”
The Ellis family settled a federal wrongful death lawsuit against Pierce County, which is home to Tacoma, for $4 million last year.
At trial, Collins testified that he lamented Ellis’ death but wouldn’t have done anything differently. He said he never heard Ellis say, repeatedly, that he couldn’t breathe, and he maintained that Ellis started the confrontation by lifting Collins off the ground and throwing him onto his back, something no other witness reported seeing.
Rankine also testified, calling Ellis’ death a tragedy. He was pressing his knees into Ellis’ back when Ellis pleaded for breath.
“The only response at that point that I could think of is, ‘If you can talk to me, you can still breathe,’” Rankine said.

Mass drone attack hits several districts in Ukrainian capital

Mass drone attack hits several districts in Ukrainian capital
Updated 22 December 2023
Reuters
Mass drone attack hits several districts in Ukrainian capital

Mass drone attack hits several districts in Ukrainian capital
  • A drone had hit a block of flats in the Solomyanskyi district, triggering a fire: Mayor Vitali Klitschko
Updated 22 December 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Russian drones bore down on the city of Kyiv early on Friday, with Mayor Vitali Klitschko and other officials reporting strikes on widely separated residential districts.
It was the sixth drone attack on the capital this month. At least two people were injured.
Klitschko said a drone had hit a block of flats in the Solomyanskyi district, south of the city center, triggering a fire. Two people were injured, including one being treated in hospital.
“The upper floors are in flames. Emergency crews are on site,” Mayor Klitschko said.
A video posted on social media showed a giant orange flame going skyward in the night.
Klitschko also said drone fragments had set fire to a house under construction in Darnytskyi district on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River that runs through the city.
He said there were no injuries. Pictures posted online showed construction materials strewn about the site.
Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, reported fragments from a downed drone had struck an apartment building in a third area — Holosiivskyi district — also south of the city center.
Popko posted pictures showing smashed windows and heavy damage to apartments.

Turkmenistan's struggling economy hit as Caspian Sea level drops

Turkmenistan’s struggling economy hit as Caspian Sea level drops
Updated 22 December 2023
AFP
Turkmenistan’s struggling economy hit as Caspian Sea level drops

Turkmenistan’s struggling economy hit as Caspian Sea level drops
  • In the seaside town of Hazar, the shore has receded by around 800 meters on both sides
  • The Caspian Sea, an inland body of water, is flanked by the Caucasus region to the west and Central Asia to the east
Updated 22 December 2023
AFP

TURKMENBASHI: On the Caspian Sea coast in Turkmenistan, Batyr Yusupov can no longer ferry his passengers between two ports. There is not enough water.

“I used to go between Turkmenbashi and Hazar,” the 36-year-old ferry worker said of the ports separated by a small gulf on Turkmenistan’s coast.
“But we haven’t been able to go there for a year due to the serious shrinking of the Caspian,” he said.
In at least one seaside city, local bathers have noted the waters receding by hundreds of meters.
But it is not just about ferry routes or having to walk further for a proper swim: the changes hit the heart of Turkmenistan’s struggling economy.
And year after year, the water levels are falling.
It is still not entirely clear why that is happening, but scientists say it is down to naturally occurring processes exacerbated by climate change.
One 2021 study projected that by 2100, water levels in the Caspian Sea could drop by another 8 to 30 meters (26 to 98 feet).
The Caspian Sea, an inland body of water, is flanked by the Caucasus region to the west and Central Asia to the east.
Turkmenistan, a former Soviet republic, is one of five countries on the Caspian Sea together with Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Iran and Russia.
And they are all, to some extent or another, affected by the changes.

South of Turkmenbashi, in the seaside town of Hazar, satellite images show the shore has receded around 800 meters (half a mile) on both sides.
That has turned the town, which sits at the end of a peninsula, into an island.
Instead of sailing between Hazar and the main port of Turkmenbashi, Yusupov now takes passengers to Gyzylsuw — between the two — which is more accessible by boat.
But even there, the situation is not much better.
“A new pier is being built because the old one is no longer deep enough,” said one local resident, 40-year-old Aisha.
Dozens of rusty boats line the shore in Gyzylsuw.
Aisha’s house has stilts protecting it from the sea, which now seem superfluous.
“Even during storms, the water doesn’t reach the house,” she said.
In Turkmenbashi itself, Turkmenistan’s largest coastal city, the changing shoreline is evident to swimmers.
“Last summer, the water was up to my shoulders, then around my waist,” said one regular, 35-year-old Lyudmila Yesenova.
“This year, it’s below my knees.”

The receding waters threaten the maritime infrastructure of Turkmenbashi, a major Central Asia port crucial for trade between Europe and Asia.
And on the opposite coast of the Caspian lies Baku, the capital of oil-rich Azerbaijan.
Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov sounded the alarm in a recent speech.
“At present, the sea level is close to the minimum values for the entire time of instrumental observations,” he said in August.
“In the last 25 years, it has decreased by almost two meters,” which meant that the retreat of the sea had become particularly noticeable in recent years, he added.
“The sea has moved hundreds of meters away from its former shores,” he said. “In the north of the Caspian these figures are even higher.”
Neighbouring Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest country, has echoed some of Turkmenistan’s concerns.
But after years of disputes over the control of huge hydrocarbon reserves in the region, the collaboration Meredov has called for is only in its earliest stages.

Turkmen scientist Nazar Muradov attributes the changing sea levels to “tectonic movements and seismic phenomena, which change the seabed.”
He said the sea level had previously fallen in the 1930s and the 1980s before rising again. But the changing climate also had to be factored into this latest phenomenon, he added.
“The sea level also depends on the flow of rivers — whose levels are diminishing — as well as low levels of precipitation and intense evaporation.”
Kazakhstan also depends on the sea for its oil and gas industry.
The drop in water levels, coupled with a rise in temperatures, has also hit marine life in the Caspian, including seals.
In a sign he is taking the situation seriously, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced he had taken the decline in the seal population under his “personal control.”
He also said Kazakhstan would create a research institute for the study of the Caspian.
 

Panama Canal has seen no traffic increase amid attacks in Red Sea

Panama Canal has seen no traffic increase amid attacks in Red Sea
Updated 22 December 2023
Reuters
Panama Canal has seen no traffic increase amid attacks in Red Sea

Panama Canal has seen no traffic increase amid attacks in Red Sea
  • Houthi attacks on the Red Sea have put a chokehold on ship passages through the Suez Canal
  • Some vessel owners may be forced to try to pass the Panama Canal even amid transit restrictions due to severe drought
Updated 22 December 2023
Reuters

PANAMA CITY: The Panama Canal Authority said on Thursday it has not seen a notable traffic increase due to the situation in the Red Sea, where attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group are forcing vessels to divert or switch their transponders off.

The hostilities have put a chokehold on ship passages through the Suez Canal, which handles about 12 percent of worldwide trade, and according to analysts could end up forcing some vessel owners to try to pass the Panama Canal even amid transit restrictions due to severe drought.
“To date, we have not observed a notable increase in the number of vessels directly associated with the ongoing situation in the Red Sea,” the Panama Canal Authority told Reuters in a written statement.
Earlier this month, the canal relaxed a planned reduction to just 20 authorized daily transits next month. Instead, the authority increased the number of authorized ships to pass to 24.
The waterway’s administrator will continue monitoring the country’s water conditions, it said. The authority relies on rain water to fill the locks that make passage possible.
“The modification of restrictions will be contingent upon the variability of rainfall in the upcoming months.”
The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have been attacking ships passing through the Bab Al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea for weeks in what they say is a response to Israel’s war in Gaza.
Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd said this week it will reroute 25 ships by the end of the year from the Suez Canal as freight rates and shipping stocks have increased because of the disruption.
 

Canada to welcome citizens' extended families from Gaza

Canada to welcome citizens’ extended families from Gaza
Updated 22 December 2023
AFP
Canada to welcome citizens’ extended families from Gaza

Canada to welcome citizens’ extended families from Gaza
  • Immigration Minister Marc Miller estimated that it could see hundreds more resettled in Canada while fighting continues to rage in Gaza
Updated 22 December 2023
AFP

OTTAWA: Canada will take in extended families of Canadians in war-torn Gaza for up to three years, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced Thursday.
The move, which is due to take effect on January 9, will allow Canadians to reunite with spouses or common-law partners, children and grandchildren regardless of age, siblings and their immediate families, as well as parents and grandparents.
Miller said the aim of the policy change is “to get people safe” as the humanitarian crisis has made Gaza “unlivable.”
The government had previously focused on getting more than 600 Canadians, their spouses and children out of Gaza.
Miller estimated that it could see hundreds more resettled in Canada while fighting continues to rage in Gaza.
He stressed at a news conference, however, that it is “extremely difficult to leave Gaza and may not be possible for everyone.”
“These are situations that are not under our control” and there is a “whole waterfall of scenarios where things could potentially go wrong,” he warned.
Miller said he also ordered immigration officials to prioritize permanent residency applications for Palestinians.
The newcomers will require documentation and security checks including a biometrics screening in Cairo before being allowed to board flights to Canada.
Ahmad Al-Qadi, with the National Council of Canadian Muslims, told a separate news conference in Ottawa that many Canadians who fled Gaza in recent months had to make an “impossible decision to leave parents and siblings behind in a war zone because they don’t have citizenship.”
He thanked the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for expanding the eligibility criteria to Canadians’ extended families.
The devastating war in Gaza began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, taking some 250 hostages and killing around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.
Israel’s retaliatory bombardment and ground invasion has killed at least 20,000 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Hamas government.
Eight Canadian citizens and one person with deep connections to Canada have died in the region since fighting broke out. Another is missing.

