Pro-Palestine protesters urge Christmas shoppers to boycott ‘Israeli-connected’ brands in London

LONDON: Christmas shoppers in Central London were urged by hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters not to purchase items from Israeli-linked fashion stores, Sky News reported on Saturday.
Over 400 demonstrators marched from Soho Square, across Oxford Street, Regent Street and into Carnaby Street, where they grouped outside the Puma store, with many chanting: “Shut it down.”
Puma was printed on a list of brands to boycott on leaflets that the demonstrators handed out as the sportswear brand sponsors the Israeli national football team.
During the march, protestors waved Palestinian flags, played music, let off smoke colored red, black, green and white, and held banners showing solidarity with Gaza, while some blocked the Puma store’s entrance.
Another targeted store was fashion giant Zara, which had earlier this month removed an online advert following complaints it contained images resembling the Israel-Hamas war.
Two Zara branches were targeted by the protesters, who were heard shouting: “Zara, Zara, you can’t hide, stop supporting genocide.”
Security guards shut down the Zara stores and kept them guarded.
Police said no arrests were made during the march, which was organized by the direct action group Sisters Uncut, which campaigns against gender-based violence.
As the demonstration started from Soho Square, protesters chanted “Free Palestine.” Distributed leaflets read: “No Christmas as usual in a genocide. The UK is complicit.
“Don’t fund genocide in Palestine. Boycott Israel.”
As protestors marched toward Oxford Street, traffic came to a standstill.
“The protest was a pre-planned event by Sisters Uncut — yes, we have a policing presence there. The march has now moved from Oxford Street and it is fully open. There have been no arrests,” said a Met Police statement.