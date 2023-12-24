Archbishop of York warns Israel against seeking revenge, highlights escalating violence in Gaza

LONDON: The Archbishop of York has cautioned Israel against embarking on a “journey of revenge” in his article for The Telegraph on Saturday.
Rev. Stephen Cottrell emphasized the dangers of “endless cycles of reprisals” and the fallacy of believing in the principle of “might is right.”
Referencing the Chinese philosopher Confucius, he said: “When you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves: one for your enemy and one for yourself.”
His statement, while not directly referencing the Israel-Gaza war, came as the UN voted on whether to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel’s relentless bombardment has killed over 20,000 people, many of whom are civilians.
Cottrell also drew upon the words of Martin Luther King, writing: “Violence begets violence, hate begets hate, and toughness begets a greater toughness. It is all a descending spiral, and the end is destruction — for everybody. Along the way of life, someone must have enough sense and morality to cut off the chain of hate.”
Earlier in December, the House of Bishops released a statement condemning the loss of Palestinian civilian lives and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as unjustifiable.
Moreover, the archbishop expressed that amid war’s chaos and a world plagued by political extremism and corruption, divine guidance is still present. However, he warned that “anyone hoping for a message combining instant justice with the extermination of tyranny and divine retribution is likely to be disappointed.”