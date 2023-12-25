You are here

  Turkiye retaliates at home, abroad after troops killed in Iraq

Turkiye retaliates at home, abroad after troops killed in Iraq

Turkiye retaliates at home, abroad after troops killed in Iraq
Thick smoke billows from a raging fire at a storage tank of the al-Awda oil field facility near al-Qahtaniyah in northeastern Syria. (AFP)
Updated 36 sec ago
Reuter
Turkiye retaliates at home, abroad after troops killed in Iraq

Turkiye retaliates at home, abroad after troops killed in Iraq
  • The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkiye, the United States and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984
Updated 36 sec ago
Reuter
ANKARA: Turkiye said on Monday its air force “neutralized” 26 Kurdish militants in strikes in Syria and Iraq in response to the killing of soldiers at the weekend, while authorities also detained dozens of pro-Kurdish opposition officials.
On Saturday, the defense ministry said that 12 Turkish soldiers were killed during fighting with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, prompting Ankara to conduct a barrage of air strikes and operations in the region.
On Monday, it said initial findings showed that at least 26 militants were “neutralized” in those strikes. Ankara typically uses the term to mean killed.
Defense Minister Yasar Guler also said on Sunday that 30 PKK militants had been neutralized in an area of northern Iraq where Turkiye carries out cross-border operations, bringing the total number of militants killed since the weekend to 56.
The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkiye, the United States and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. Turkish forces regularly carry out strikes in neighboring Iraq as part of its offensive against PKK militants based there.
Police also detained 52 people from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) — formerly known as HDP — at a youth wing meeting in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, security sources said on Monday.
Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on social media platform X that the suspects were charged with “praising crime and the criminal” and “spreading terrorist organization propaganda,” and added arrest warrants were issued for others.
In response, DEM — the third biggest party in parliament — condemned the detentions as motivated by political interests and called for its members to be released immediately.
President Tayyip Erdogan and his government have repeatedly accused the pro-Kurdish opposition party of having links to the PKK, and authorities have arrested dozens of its officials over recent years. The party denies accusations of militant links.

Sudanese in ‘total panic’ as paramilitaries move south

Sudanese in ‘total panic’ as paramilitaries move south
Updated 25 December 2023
AFP
Sudanese in ‘total panic’ as paramilitaries move south

Sudanese in ‘total panic’ as paramilitaries move south
  • Just south of Khartoum, more than half a million people had sought shelter in Al-Jazira after the fighting overwhelmed the Sudanese capital
Updated 25 December 2023
AFP

On a countryside road in battle-ravaged Sudan, the hum of a passing vehicle turns villagers’ blood cold, fearing the arrival of paramilitaries plundering their way south in their war against the army.
“They’ve created a state of total panic,” said Rabab, who lives in a village north of Wad Madani, the Al-Jazira state capital and latest site of fierce battles between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Like others AFP spoke to, she requested to be identified by first name only out of fear of retaliation from fighters who have consistently targeted civilians during more than eight months of war.
On Saturday at least eight people were killed by RSF fighters in a village in Al-Jazira state, witnesses told AFP, saying they had been shot after trying to stop their looting.
Just south of Khartoum, more than half a million people had sought shelter in Al-Jazira after the fighting overwhelmed the Sudanese capital.
This month, however, paramilitaries pressed deeper into the state and shattered one of the country’s few remaining sanctuaries, forcing more than 300,000 people to flee once again, the United Nations said.
Those who remain — unable or unwilling to leave — have found themselves in what the Red Cross has called “another death trap.”
Since April 15, Sudan has been gripped by a war pitting army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan against his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
By the end of November, at least 12,190 people had been killed in the fighting, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict and Location Event Data project.
The United Nations says more than seven million people have been displaced by the war. At least 85,000 had sought refuge in Wad Madani.
In the village of Aykura, 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of Wad Madani, one resident told AFP by phone that “the RSF has taken everything — the cars, the trucks, the tractors.”
He, too, stressed the need for anonymity to protect him from paramilitary violence.


Before the war, Al-Jazira was a key agricultural hub.
However, as the RSF has moved southwards from Khartoum it has taken over swathes of agricultural land and terrorized the farmers that till it.
By Saturday, RSF fighters were seen north of Sennar, about 140 kilometers south of Wad Madani, according to witnesses.
The RSF has become notorious for looting property, with civilians who fled watching in horror as fighters posted videos of themselves on social media taking joyrides in stolen cars and vandalising homes.
In the market of Hasaheisa, a town 50 kilometers north of Wad Madani, an AFP correspondent saw shop doors flung open with the merchandise looters had not wanted strewn on the ground.
Omar Hussein, 42, stood in the wreckage of his family business.
Every store and vehicle they owned was destroyed. “Is the RSF at war with the army or with us?” he said.
On Saturday, fellow Hasaheisa resident Abdin found “seven men in RSF uniform carrying machine guns” at his door.
They questioned him about the car in his driveway, “and took it at gunpoint.”
When Rabab was robbed, she did not receive the courtesy of a knock.
“They fired their guns in front of the house, stormed in and left no room unsearched,” she said.


Home invasions have been a hallmark of RSF takeovers — as have sexual assaults.
According to Sudan’s Combating Violence Against Women Unit, most sexual violence occurs “inside homes, when gunmen — whom survivors describe as wearing RSF uniforms — break in and assault women and girls.”
Both the RSF and the army have been accused of a range of systematic violations including indiscriminate shelling of residential neighborhoods, arbitrary detention of civilians and torture.
In Tambul, halfway between Khartoum and Wad Madani, witnesses said RSF members rampaged through one of the state’s main markets, shooting into the air at random.
And many who tried to flee the onslaught were unable to.
Activists, who risk their lives to document the horrors, said the RSF had set up checkpoints across the state, stopping civilians as they tried to flee and ordering them to turn back.
Three days into the RSF’s assault on Wad Madani, the army said it opened an investigation into “the retreat of forces from their positions” in the city.
Burhan warned every “negligent and complacent person” would be held to account after the RSF — accused of committing atrocities in the Darfur war where it fought on behalf of the army — had free rein.

Iran rejects US claims on Tehran targeting tanker off India

Iran rejects US claims on Tehran targeting tanker off India
Updated 25 December 2023
AFP
Iran rejects US claims on Tehran targeting tanker off India

Iran rejects US claims on Tehran targeting tanker off India
  • The Pentagon openly accused Tehran of the attack
Updated 25 December 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign ministry rejected Monday as “worthless” Washington’s claims that a drone attack targeting a tanker off the coast of India was “fired from Iran.”
Saturday’s targeting of a Japanese-owned chemical tanker came amid a flurry of drone and missile attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel is battling Hamas militants.
The Pentagon later openly accused Tehran of the attack.
“We declare these claims as completely rejected and worthless,” said foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani when asked about the US accusations.
“Such claims are aimed at projecting, distracting public attention, and covering up for the full support of the American government for the crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel) in Gaza,” he added.
The Gaza Strip has endured over 11 weeks of Israeli air and ground attacks that have killed more than 20,400 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run coastal territory.
Israel has vowed to crush Hamas after the Palestinian militant group carried out a cross-border attack on October 7 that killed around 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Palestinian militants also abducted about 250 people, 129 of whom Israel says remain in Gaza.
Kanani also slammed as “repetitive” and “threadbare” recent remarks by UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron who branded Iran a “malign influence in the region and the world” and urged a “set of deterrent measures against” it.
The Islamic republic, which supports Hamas financially and militarily, has hailed the October 7 attacks as a “success” but denied any direct involvement.
Yemeni rebels’ recent attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea have prompted major firms to reroute their cargo vessels around the southern tip of Africa, a much longer voyage with higher fuel costs.
Iran has repeatedly dismissed US and Israeli accusations that Tehran was involved in attacks by the Houthis, saying the group was acting on its own.

Topics: War on Gaza Iran United States of America (USA) Houthi attacks Red Sea Houthi

Palestinians feel ‘no joy’ as Israel bombs Gaza on Christmas

Palestinians feel ‘no joy’ as Israel bombs Gaza on Christmas
Updated 25 December 2023
AFP
Palestinians feel ‘no joy’ as Israel bombs Gaza on Christmas

Palestinians feel ‘no joy’ as Israel bombs Gaza on Christmas
  • Festivities were effectively scrapped in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, revered as the birthplace of Jesus Christ
  • Vast areas of Gaza lie in ruins and its 2.4 million people have endured dire shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine due to an Israeli siege
Updated 25 December 2023
AFP

GAZA: Palestinians said they felt “no joy” this Christmas as Israel bombed Gaza on Monday, with no end in sight to the war that Hamas says has claimed more than 20,000 lives.
Festivities were effectively scrapped in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, revered as the birthplace of Jesus Christ, with few worshippers or tourists on the usually packed streets.
In the besieged Gaza Strip, the ministry of health said early Monday Israeli strikes had killed at least 18 people in the southern city of Khan Yunis, the center of recent fighting.
At a hospital in the city, Fadi Sayegh — whose family has previously received permits to travel to Bethlehem for celebrations — said he would not be celebrating Christmas this year.
“There is no joy. No Christmas tree, no decorations, no family dinner, no celebrations,” he said while undergoing dialysis. “I pray for this war to be over soon.”
Sister Nabila Salah from the Catholic Holy Church in Gaza — where two Christian women were killed by an Israeli sniper earlier this month according to the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem — struck a somber tone.
“All Christmas celebrations have been canceled,” she told AFP. “How do we celebrate when we are... hearing the sound of tanks and bombardment instead of the ringing of bells?“
The war broke out when Hamas fighters attacked southern Israel on October 7 and killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, and seized 250 hostages, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas in response and its military campaign, which has included massive aerial bombardment. The campaign has killed 20,424 people, mostly women and children.
Pope Francis kicked off global Christmas celebrations on Sunday with a call for peace.
“Our heart goes to Gaza, to all people in Gaza but a special attention to our Christian community in Gaza who is suffering,” the Catholic leader said.

Vast areas of Gaza lie in ruins and its 2.4 million people have endured dire shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine due to an Israeli siege, alleviated only by the limited arrival of aid trucks.
Eighty percent of Gazans have been displaced, according to the UN, many fleeing south and now shielding against the winter cold in makeshift tents.
The head of the UN refugee agency, Filippo Grandi, called for an end to the suffering.
“A humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza is the only way forward,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “War defies logic and humanity, and prepares a future of more hatred and less peace.”
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also renewed calls for a cease-fire, saying: “The decimation of the Gaza health system is a tragedy.”


Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday the war was exacting a “very heavy price,” as the death toll of soldiers killed in the conflict continued to mount.
“But we have no choice but to keep fighting,” he said, adding: “This will be a long war.”
The army said Monday two more soldiers had been killed, taking to 17 the number of troops killed since Friday and 156 since Israel’s ground assault began on October 27.
Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus indicated that forces were close to gaining control in northern Gaza and that now “we focus our efforts against Hamas in southern Gaza.”
Two freed detainees and a medic said Sunday that Palestinians held by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip had suffered torture, a charged denied by the military.
The two men were among hundreds detained by Israeli forces over alleged links with Hamas during Israel’s ground offensive.
About 20 men released from Israeli custody “have bruises and marks of blows on their bodies,” Marwan Al-Hams, hospital director in the southern city of Rafah, told AFP.

Topics: War on Gaza

Palestinians recount ‘torture’ in Israeli army custody

Palestinians recount ‘torture’ in Israeli army custody
Updated 25 December 2023
AFP
Palestinians recount ‘torture’ in Israeli army custody

Palestinians recount ‘torture’ in Israeli army custody
  • Two men were among hundreds detained by Israeli forces over alleged links to Hamas
  • Men released from Israeli custody “have marks of blows on their bodies,” says hospital official
Updated 25 December 2023
AFP

RAFAH, Palestinian Territories: Palestinians held by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip had suffered torture, two freed detainees and a medic said Sunday, a charged denied by the military.
The two men were among hundreds detained by Israeli forces over alleged links with armed group Hamas during Israel’s ongoing ground offensive in the besieged Hamas-run territory.
Israel vowed to defeat Hamas after a deadly attack by militants on October 7, launching a relentless military campaign in Gaza.

Injured men who were among Palestinians detained by the Israeli military during their operation in the northern Gaza Strip and recently released through the Kerem Shalom crossing, await treatment for their injuries at al-Najjar hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 24, 2023, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)

About 20 men released from Israeli custody “have bruises and marks of blows on their bodies,” Marwan Al-Hams, hospital director in the southern city of Rafah, told AFP.
Hams said the freed Palestinians were admitted to Al-Najjar hospital upon their release.
The Israeli army rejected the claims, saying detainees are “treated in accordance with international law.”
“While detained, the suspects are given sufficient food and water and treated according to protocol,” the army told AFP in a statement.

Injured men who were among Palestinians detained by the Israeli military during their operation in the northern Gaza Strip and recently released through the Kerem Shalom crossing, sit in the back of a pikcup truck as they await treatment for injuries at al-Najjar hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on December 24, 2023, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (AFP)

Nayef Ali, 22, said he was detained in Gaza City’s eastern Zaitun suburb and later taken to an Israeli detention facility, and showed cuts on his wrists and other parts of his body.
“They (Israeli troops) tied our hands behind our backs for two days,” he said.
“We were not allowed to eat or drink, neither were we allowed to use the toilet,” he added.
“There were only beatings and beatings.”
Ali said the detainees were put in an area along the border with Israel where it was “freezing cold.”
“They threw cold water on us before transferring us to a prison, where it was again torture and beatings.”
Khamis Al-Bardini, 55, also alleged torture by Israeli soldiers, saying they poured “cold water on our heads through the night” along with “beatings during the day.”
In recent weeks, the army has faced international criticism after viral footage of detainees stripped down to their underwear and blindfolded with their hands tied behind the backs.
The army has said it was investigating the deaths of “terrorists in military detention centers” after Israeli media reported that several detainees had died in custody.

At least 70 are killed in central Gaza, in one of the war’s deadliest strikes

At least 70 are killed in central Gaza, in one of the war’s deadliest strikes
Updated 25 December 2023
AP
At least 70 are killed in central Gaza, in one of the war’s deadliest strikes

At least 70 are killed in central Gaza, in one of the war’s deadliest strikes
  • Israeli strikes target Maghazi refugee camp east of Deir al-Balah in Gaza
  • The war has devastated parts of Gaza, killed roughly 20,400 Palestinians
Updated 25 December 2023
AP

DEIR AL-BALAH: At least 70 people were killed in Gaza in one of the deadliest strikes of the war, health officials said Sunday, while the number of Israeli soldiers killed in combat over the weekend rose to 15.
Associated Press journalists at a nearby hospital watched frantic Palestinians carry the dead, including a baby, and wounded following the strike on the Maghazi refugee camp east of Deir al-Balah. One bloodied young girl looked stunned while her body was checked for broken bones.
Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra said the toll was likely to rise. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.
“We were all targeted,” said Ahmad Turokmani, who lost several family members including his daughter and grandson. “There is no safe place in Gaza anyway.”
As Christmas Eve fell, smoke rose over the besieged territory, while in the West Bank Bethlehem was hushed, its holiday celebrations called off. In neighboring Egypt, tentative efforts continued on a deal for another exchange of hostages for Palestinians held by Israel.
The war has devastated parts of Gaza, killed roughly 20,400 Palestinians and displaced almost all of the territory’s 2.3 million people.
The mounting death toll among Israeli troops — 154 since the ground offensive began — could erode public support for the war, which was sparked when Hamas-led militants stormed communities in southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 and taking 240 hostage.
Israelis still largely stand behind the country’s stated goals of crushing Hamas’ governing and military capabilities and releasing the remaining 129 captives. That's despite rising international pressure against Israel’s offensive, and the soaring death toll and unprecedented suffering among Palestinians.
HAMAS EXACTS A PRICE
“The war exacts a very heavy price from us, but we have no choice but to continue fighting,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
In a nationally televised speech, Israeli President Isaac Herzog appealed for the country to remain united. “This moment is a test. We will not break nor blink,” he said.
There has been widespread anger against his government, which many criticize for failing to protect civilians on Oct. 7 and promoting policies that allowed Hamas to gain strength over the years. Netanyahu has avoided accepting responsibility for the military and policy failures.
“Over time, the public will find it hard to ignore the heavy price paid, as well as the suspicion that the aims that were loudly heralded are still far from being attained, and that Hamas is showing no signs of capitulating in the near future," wrote Amos Harel, military affairs commentator for the Haaretz newspaper.
The Israeli military said it had completed the dismantling of Hamas’ underground headquarters in northern Gaza, part of an operation to take down the vast tunnel network and kill off top commanders that Israeli leaders have said could take months.
Efforts toward negotiations continued. The head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, arrived in Egypt for talks. The militant group, which also took part in the Oct. 7 attack, said it was prepared to consider releasing hostages only after fighting ends. Hamas’ top leader Ismail Haniyeh traveled to Cairo for talks days earlier.
INSIDE GAZA
Israel’s offensive has been one of the most devastating military campaigns in recent history. More than two-thirds of the 20,000 Palestinians killed have been women and children, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.
The Palestinian Red Crescent said a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in an Israeli drone attack while inside al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis, a part of Gaza where Israel's military believes Hamas leaders are hiding.
An Israeli strike overnight hit a house in a refugee camp west of the city of Rafah, on Gaza’s border with Egypt. At least two men were killed, according to Associated Press journalists in the hospital where the bodies were taken.
At least two people were killed and six others wounded when a missile stuck a building in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
And Palestinians reported heavy Israeli bombardment and gunfire in Jabaliya, an area north of Gaza City that Israel had claimed to control. Hamas’ military arm said its fighters shelled Israeli troops in Jabaliya and Jabaliya refugee camp.
Israel faces international criticism for the civilian death toll but it blames Hamas, citing the militants’ use of crowded residential areas and tunnels. Israel has launched thousands of airstrikes since Oct. 7. It says it has killed thousands of Hamas militants, without presenting evidence.
Israel also faces allegations of mistreating Palestinian men and teenage boys detained in homes, shelters, hospitals and elsewhere during the offensive. It has denied abuse allegations and said those without links to militants are quickly released.
Speaking to the AP from a hospital bed in Rafah after his release, Khamis al-Burdainy of Gaza City said Israeli forces detained him after tanks and bulldozers partly destroyed his home. He said men were handcuffed and blindfolded.
“We didn’t sleep. We didn’t get food and water,” he said, crying and covering his face.
Another released detainee, Mohammed Salem, from the Gaza City neighborhood of Shijaiyah, said Israeli troops beat them. “We were humiliated,” he said. “A female soldier would come and beat an old man, aged 72 years old.”
INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE
The United Nations Security Council has passed a watered-down resolution calling for the speedy delivery of humanitarian aid for hungry and desperate Palestinians and the release of all the hostages, but not for a cease-fire.
But it was not immediately clear how and when deliveries of food, medical supplies and other aid, far below the daily average of 500 before the war, would accelerate. Trucks enter through two crossings: Rafah, and Kerem Shalom on the border with Israel. Wael Abu Omar, a spokesman for the Palestinian Crossings Authority, said 123 aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday,
The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reiterated U.N. calls for a humanitarian cease-fire, adding on social media that “the decimation of the Gaza health system is a tragedy.”
Amid concerns about a wider regional conflict, the US Central Command said a patrol ship in the Red Sea on Saturday shot down four drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, a while two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles were fired into international shipping lanes.
The Iran-backed Houthis say their attacks are aimed at Israel-linked ships in an effort to stop the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

