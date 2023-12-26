You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia says one person was killed, a large landing ship damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea

Russia says one person was killed, a large landing ship damaged in Ukrainian attack on Crimea
Russia large landing ship called Novocherkassk was damaged in an overnight Ukrainian attack on the Crimean port (X/@DefenceU)
Reuters
  • Ukraine used guided missiles launched by aircraft to attack Feodosia
Reuters
One person was killed, two injured and a large landing ship called Novocherkassk was damaged in an overnight Ukrainian attack on the Crimean port city of Feodosia, Russia’s defense ministry and officials said.
The Interfax news agency cited the Russian defense ministry as saying that Ukraine had used guided missiles launched by aircraft to attack Feodosia.
The Russia-installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said on the Telegram messaging app that one person had been killed and two injured as a result of the attack.

Ukraine carried out an attack on Feodosia in Crimea, resulting in a fire in the town’s port area, the Russian-installed head of Crimea said on Tuesday.
“The port area is cordoned off. As of this moment, the detonations have stopped and the fire has been contained,” Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea, said on his Telegram messaging app at around 4:15 a.m. (0115 GMT). “All relevant emergency services are on site. Residents of several houses will be evacuated.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Indian navy to deploy guided missile destroyer ships after strike off its coast

Indian navy to deploy guided missile destroyer ships after strike off its coast
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Indian navy to deploy guided missile destroyer ships after strike off its coast

Indian navy to deploy guided missile destroyer ships after strike off its coast
  • A Japanese-owned chemical tanker struck Saturday off the coast of India was targeted by a drone
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s navy will deploy guided-missile destroyer ships in the Arabian Sea after an Israel-affiliated merchant vessel was struck off the Indian coast over the weekend, in an effort to “maintain a deterrent presence,” it said late on Monday.
The Indian navy was investigating the nature of the attack on the vessel, MV Chem Pluto, which docked in Mumbai on Monday, and initial reports pointed to a drone attack, the statement said.
“Further forensic and technical analysis will be required to establish the vector of attack, including type and amount of explosive used,” the statement added.
A spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry on Monday called a US claim that Iran had attacked the ship near India “baseless.”
The Pentagon said on Saturday that a drone launched from Iran struck the MV Chem Pluto in the Indian Ocean. The strike came as a US-led task force is trying to counter similar challenges in the Red Sea.
“Considering the recent spate of attacks in the Arabian Sea, Indian Navy has deployed Guided Missile Destroyers, INS Mormugao, INS Kochi and INS Kolkata ...in various areas to maintain a deterrent presence,” the navy statement said.
The navy said a joint investigation into the attack was being carried out by various agencies after its explosive ordnance team completed its analysis.
The vessel’s crew included 21 Indians and one Vietnamese citizen.

Topics: War on Gaza Yemen India Houthi US Israel

Russia says seized town of Maryinka in eastern Ukraine

Russia says seized town of Maryinka in eastern Ukraine
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Russia says seized town of Maryinka in eastern Ukraine

Russia says seized town of Maryinka in eastern Ukraine
  • “Our assault units have today completely liberated the settlement of Maryinka,” Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin in a meeting shown on state television
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia on Monday said its forces now fully controlled the town of Maryinka in eastern Ukraine, which President Vladimir Putin hailed as a “success” that would mean less shelling on the nearby Russian-held city of Donetsk.
“Our assault units have today completely liberated the settlement of Maryinka,” Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Putin in a meeting shown on state television.
Piles of rubble and gutted apartment buildings over a wide area could be seen in drone images shown on Russian television that were said to be of Maryinka.
“I want to congratulate you,” Putin told Shoigu.
“This is a success” which gives Russian troops “the opportunity to move into a wider operational area.”
Shoigu said the control of Maryinka would enable his soldiers to “move further in this direction” and “make it possible to protect Donetsk more effectively from strikes” from Ukrainian forces.
But Oleksandr Shtupun, a spokesman for Ukraine’s army, said it was “incorrect” to claim that Maryinka was fully controlled by Russian forces.
“The fighting for Maryinka continues,” he said, adding that there were still Ukrainian soldiers within the borders of the district of Maryinka.
“The town is completely destroyed,” he said.
The claims could not be independently verified.
A counter-offensive by Ukrainian forces which started in June along the front line in the south and east of the country has largely petered out, with few successes.
Russian forces have increased pressure in recent weeks.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Maryinka Eastern Ukraine

US ‘deeply concerned’ about Navalny’s detention conditions

US ‘deeply concerned’ about Navalny’s detention conditions
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP
Follow

US ‘deeply concerned’ about Navalny’s detention conditions

US ‘deeply concerned’ about Navalny’s detention conditions
  • The dissident was barred from running in elections in 2018 due to an old fraud charge that his allies said was politically motivated
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States expressed serious concern Monday about the detention of top Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who has been transferred to an Arctic prison, as it urged Moscow to end “escalating repression” of dissidents.
The State Department said it welcomed reports that Navalny — jailed since 2021 on various charges including “extremism” — has been located after his whereabouts were unknown for more than two weeks.
“However, we remain deeply concerned for Mr. Navalny’s wellbeing and the conditions of his unjust detention,” a spokesperson said in a statement, adding US officials condemn the “malicious targeting” of the 47-year-old.
Washington joins Navalny’s family and supporters “in calling for his immediate release, without conditions,” and “we call on the Russian government to end its escalating repression of independent voices in Russia,” the spokesperson said.
Navalny is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main political opponent. The dissident was barred from running in elections in 2018 due to an old fraud charge that his allies said was politically motivated.
He received a 19-year prison sentence in 2021 on charges of “extremism” after surviving a poisoning attempt on his life, for which he blamed Putin.
Navalny, who has experienced major weight loss in prison, was transferred from a facility east of Moscow to a remote penal colony above the Arctic circle with harsher conditions and little contact with the outside world, according to Ivan Zhdanov, who manages Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation.
“We have conveyed to the Russian government that they are responsible for what happens to Mr. Navalny in their custody, and the international community is watching closely,” the State Department said in its statement, as it also called out Moscow for holding “more than 600 other political prisoners.”

Topics: Alexei Navalny Arctic prison Russian opposition

Philippine actions in South China Sea ‘extremely dangerous’

Philippine actions in South China Sea ‘extremely dangerous’
Updated 25 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Philippine actions in South China Sea ‘extremely dangerous’

Philippine actions in South China Sea ‘extremely dangerous’
  • Tensions between Beijing and Manila have heightened in recent months as both sides trade accusations over a spate of run-ins in the South China Sea, including charges that China rammed a ship this month carrying the Philippine armed forces chief of staff
Updated 25 December 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: Chinese state media accused the Philippines on Monday of repeatedly infringing on China’s territory in the South China Sea, spreading false information and colluding with extraterritorial forces to cause trouble.

The Philippines has relied on US support to continually provoke China, with such “extremely dangerous” behavior seriously harming regional peace and stability, China’s Communist Party mouthpiece, the People’s Daily, wrote in a commentary on Monday.

The Philippines Foreign Ministry and a national task force handling the South China Sea did not immediately respond on Christmas Day to requests for comment on the report.

Tensions between Beijing and Manila have heightened in recent months as both sides trade accusations over a spate of run-ins in the South China Sea, including charges that China rammed a ship this month carrying the Philippine armed forces chief of staff.

China claims most of the South China Sea, parts of which are also claimed by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam and Indonesia. An international tribunal in 2016 invalidated China’s claim in a ruling on a case brought by the Philippines, which Beijing rejects.

In an unusually direct warning, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said last week any miscalculation in the dispute with the Philippines would bring a resolute response from China, and called for dialogue to address “serious difficulties.”

The souring of bilateral ties coincides with Manila’s moves to bolster military relations with Japan and the United States, its former colonial power and defense ally of seven decades.

China expressed anger at the US this month for sending a navy ship into waters near the disputed area where China and the Philippines have had several maritime confrontations.

Washington has frequently used its defense treaty with Manila to “threaten” China, blatantly supporting Philippine violations of Chinese sovereignty and “peddling security anxieties,” the People’s Daily said.

That is “extremely irresponsible and dangerous,” said the commentary, written under the pen name Zhong Sheng, or “Voice of China,” often used to offer the newspaper’s views on foreign policy matters.

Mao Ning, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said at a regular news conference on Monday: “China will not weaken in its resolve to protect its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

“That said, China’s door of dialogue remains open. We are ready to work with the Philippines to properly handle maritime issues through negotiation and consultation.”

Topics: Philippine South China Sea Beijing

Archbishop of Canterbury’s Christmas sermon highlights children’s plight in Gaza

Archbishop of Canterbury’s Christmas sermon highlights children’s plight in Gaza
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Archbishop of Canterbury’s Christmas sermon highlights children’s plight in Gaza

Archbishop of Canterbury’s Christmas sermon highlights children’s plight in Gaza
  • Palestinian Christians have previously slammed Welby's remarks on the Israel-Hamas war
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Archbishop of Canterbury spoke about the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on children in his Christmas Day sermon, the BBC reported on Monday.

“This year, the skies of Bethlehem are full of fear rather than angels and glory,” Justin Welby said during a service at Canterbury Cathedral.

He drew parallels between the hardships faced by children in the region today and the turbulent times of Jesus’ birth.

“Today a crying child is in a manger somewhere in the world, nobody willing or able to help his parents, or her parents, who so desperately need shelter,” Welby said. “Or perhaps lying in an incubator, in a hospital low on electricity, like the Anglican Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza, surrounded by suffering and death.

“Or maybe the newborn lies in a house that still bears the marks of the horrors of Oct. 7, with family members killed, and a mother who counted her life as lost.”

The archbishop highlighted the importance of service over dominance in addressing global challenges such as climate change, terrorism, economic disparity, antisemitism, Islamophobia and racism.

God “confronts our cruelty with his compassion” and “responds to our selfishness with service,” Welby said.

He shared his experience of visiting a US church that collects guns off the streets and mentioned wearing a cross made from a melted-down automatic rifle, symbolizing hope and life.

“The angels cry, they cry out for peace — and let our voices join with theirs in prayer for such peace; for a cessation of violence, for the relief of such suffering, and for the release of hostages,” Welby said.

Earlier in October, the archbishop spent four days in Jerusalem to show solidarity “with the Christian community in the Holy Land” after Israel reportedly bombed the Anglican-run Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza.

Palestinian Christians had slammed his remarks on the Israel-Hamas war, accusing him of “relegating” their plight behind “British domestic political and ecumenical considerations.”
 

Topics: Xmas Pray For Gaza

