Two-way battle for lead as storms force eight out of Sydney-Hobart

Two-way battle for lead as storms force eight out of Sydney-Hobart
Yacht LawConnect competes during the annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race on Boxing Day at Sydney Harbour on Dec. 26, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP
Two-way battle for lead as storms force eight out of Sydney-Hobart

Two-way battle for lead as storms force eight out of Sydney-Hobart
  • LawConnect edged less than one nautical mile ahead of the favorite Andoo Comanche after a “cat-and-mouse” chase
  • Less than 24 hours after the 103-boat fleet left Sydney Harbor, eight yachts had withdrawn, most with equipment damage
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP
SYDNEY: Two 100-foot supermaxis battled for the lead Wednesday in a storm-struck Sydney-Hobart race fleet reduced to 95 yachts after eight entrants pulled out of the punishing ocean event.

In a gripping late-morning struggle, LawConnect edged less than one nautical mile ahead of the favorite Andoo Comanche after a “cat-and-mouse” chase, with the lead switching throughout the night.

The duo were left in a duel after Hong Kong-owned supermaxi SHK Scallywag, which had been in a three-way battle for the lead, became the first major casualty on Tuesday evening when it suffered a broken bowsprit.

“We are pretty close after we were neck and neck overnight,” LawConnect captain Ty Oxley said in a racing update just a couple of hours before retaking the lead.

“It’s raining and there are squalls everywhere, clouds on the horizon,” Oxley added, reporting winds of more than 30 knots, sometimes exceeding 40 knots, as the rivals sailed southwards across the Bass Strait toward the Tasmanian capital.

Andoo Comanche was first across the line last year and still holds the 2017 race record for the bluewater classic of one day, nine hours, 15 minutes and 24 seconds.

LawConnect has been runner-up in the three previous editions of the race.

Lying third, 68 nautical miles behind LawConnect, was Alive (Tas), a 66-foot yacht skippered by Duncan Hine in a close battle with the 72-foot URM Group, captained by Marcus Ashley-Jones.

Less than 24 hours after the 103-boat fleet left Sydney Harbor, eight yachts had withdrawn, most with equipment damage.

Geoff Cropley, on the Hong Kong-owned 72-footer Antipodes, said the sailors had endured “lightning and thunder for hours.

They had been “hunkered down,” he added, with the weather slowly beginning to improve. “There is a little bit of blue sky. It’s quite nice out here.”

First held in 1945, this year marks the 25th anniversary of a violent storm that tore into the 1998 race fleet, with wild winds whipping up mountainous seas in which six people died, five boats sank and 55 sailors were rescued.

Vessels still on the water on Friday could face a southeasterly swell with waves of three-to-five meters (10-16 feet), the Bureau of Meteorology warned in a final weather briefing before Tuesday’s start.

Last year, Andoo Comanche crossed the finish line first after one day, 11 hours, 56 minutes and 48 seconds.

But the overall winner of the race under a handicap system was 52-foot Celestial, which claimed the coveted Tattersall Cup.

Another 52-footer, Caro, and URM Group are also among the favorites for overall race honors this year.

Nadal, Osaka in Australia comebacks as Djokovic targets more glory

Nadal, Osaka in Australia comebacks as Djokovic targets more glory
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP
AFP
Nadal, Osaka in Australia comebacks as Djokovic targets more glory

Nadal, Osaka in Australia comebacks as Djokovic targets more glory
  • Nadal begins what is set to be a farewell season at the Brisbane International from Dec. 31-Jan. 7 alongside Andy Murray and world No. 8 Holger Rune
  • The Japanese star, who gave birth to daughter Shai in July and has previously struggled with her mental health, admitted she was “nervous” but “excited”
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP

SYDNEY: Rafael Nadal returns from a “winding, tortuous” injury journey in Brisbane this week, while fellow superstar Novak Djokovic kickstarts his bid for an unprecedented 11th Australian Open title at Perth.

It appeared last season that the veterans, with 46 Grand Slam crowns between them, may never share a competitive court again.

But the prospect is back in play with Spain’s Nadal recovering from hip surgeries that sidelined him for almost a year.

He begins what is set to be a farewell season at the Brisbane International from Dec. 31-Jan. 7 alongside Andy Murray and world No. 8 Holger Rune.

Top-ranked Djokovic has opted for the mixed teams United Cup in Perth and Sydney, starting Friday, as have fellow top 10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz.

Barring last-minute setbacks, Nadal and Djokovic will then grace the courts of Melbourne Park for the Australian Open from Jan.14, perhaps for the last time together.

The 22-time Grand Slam tournament winner Nadal has not played since a second-round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open this year, leading to what coach Carlos Moya said was “a winding, tortuous road, with many curves.”

Now 37, Nadal said he expects “nothing” from himself this time around.

“I have internalized what I have had throughout my life, which is demand myself the maximum,” he said in announcing his return.

“Right now what I really hope is to be able not to do that, to accept things are going to be very difficult at the beginning and give myself the necessary time.”

Since being sidelined, Nadal has been overtaken in the total number of Grand Slam tournaments won by his Serbian arch-rival, who is targeting an all-time record 25th major title in Melbourne.

The 36-year-old Djokovic won three Grand Slams in 2023, but ended the season with two losses to burgeoning Italian Jannik Sinner at the Davis Cup.

Spanish world number two Carlos Alcaraz also notched a sensational win over Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

The fourth-ranked Sinner gets his season under way at the Kooyong Classic exhibition event in Melbourne, while Alcaraz has nothing currently scheduled before the Australian Open.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka also makes her highly anticipated return in Brisbane, having not played since September 2022.

The Japanese star, who gave birth to daughter Shai in July and has previously struggled with her mental health, admitted she was “nervous” but “excited.”

“I definitely want to win more Grand Slams,” she said.

Like Djokovic, women’s world No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek will acclimatize in Perth with her Polish teammates at the United Cup.

The French Open champion briefly surrendered her top ranking to Aryna Sabalenka during 2023 but reclaimed it with a gutsy triumph at the WTA Finals in Cancun.

“It was certainly a demanding season that taught me a lot and which makes me even more proud,” said Swiatek, an Australian Open semifinalist in 2023.

Sabalenka is also a starter at Brisbane in a stacked field featuring eight of the world’s top 20 women as she looks to build on a sensational year, kickstarted by winning her maiden Slam at Melbourne Park.

“It’s a tournament that’s attracted so many good players in the past and I’m hoping it will set me up for another successful summer,” said the Belarusian world number two of the Brisbane event.

Fourth-ranked Elena Rybakina, who Sabalenka beat to win the Australian Open title, is another in Brisbane.

World No. 3 Coco Gauff defends her Auckland Classic title from Jan. 1, after a breakthrough season for the 19-year-old that saw her claim her first Grand Slam at the US Open.

She is joined in New Zealand by Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki as they continue their comebacks from maternity leave, while former US Open champion Emma Raducanu returns from multiple ankle and wrist surgeries.

Topics: Rafael Nadal Naomi Osaka Novak Djokovic

Liverpool go top as Nunez strikes, Hojlund caps Man United fightback

Liverpool go top as Nunez strikes, Hojlund caps Man United fightback
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP
AFP
Liverpool go top as Nunez strikes, Hojlund caps Man United fightback

Liverpool go top as Nunez strikes, Hojlund caps Man United fightback
  • Nunez’s eighth goal this season was his first for 12 games since he netted against Bournemouth in the League Cup on Nov. 1
  • Hojlund’s cathartic strike ended United’s four-match winless run in all competitions
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League as Darwin Nunez ended his goal drought to inspire a 2-0 win against Burnley, while Rasmus Hojlund broke his own barren run to cap Manchester United’s thrilling fightback to beat Aston Villa 3-2 on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool took an early lead through Nunez at Turf Moor and held on despite wasting a host of chances.

Nunez’s eighth goal this season was his first for 12 games since he netted against Bournemouth in the League Cup on Nov. 1.

Diogo Jota, back from a month’s injury absence, wrapped up the victory late on to leave Liverpool two points above second placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal can regain top spot with a victory at home to West Ham on Thursday.

After successive draws with Manchester United and Arsenal prior to Christmas, this was an essential victory for Liverpool’s title ambitions.

On Liverpool being in pole position, Klopp said: “That’s nice. It will probably change and that’s no problem. It was not perfect but we are where we are.”

At Old Trafford, United were in danger of another damaging defeat when goals from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker put Villa in control by halftime at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s team were booed off at the interval but they staged a much-needed revival, sparked by Alejandro Garnacho scoring their first goal in seven hours and 20 minutes.

Garnacho struck again to equalize before Hojlund finally scored his first Premier League goal, in his 15th appearance, with eight minutes left.

Hojlund’s cathartic strike ended United’s four-match winless run in all competitions and lifted them to sixth in the Premier League.

“At halftime I said to the team, ‘keep believing’. The atmosphere changed a lot from the first half to the second. If we play our best we can beat anyone,” Ten Hag said.

United’s victory came in front of INEOS director of sport Dave Brailsford, who was in the directors box in the first sign of British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s involvement after buying a 25 percent stake on Christmas Eve.

Two games without a win have dented Villa’s unexpected title challenge.

Unai Emery’s men remain third, three points behind Liverpool after their first defeat in 11 matches in all competitions.

Chris Wood’s hat trick against his old club Newcastle gave Nuno Espirito Santo his first victory as Nottingham Forest boss, a 3-1 success at St. James’ Park.

Wood left Newcastle to join Forest in June, but had scored only four times for his new club.

Alexander Isak’s first half penalty put Newcastle ahead before New Zealand striker Wood equalized late in the first half.

Wood struck twice more in the second half to hand former Tottenham manager Nuno his maiden victory with Forest in his second game in charge after replacing the sacked Steve Cooper.

It was Forest’s first win in eight games and only their second success in their last 15 matches.

Luton boss Rob Edwards said South Yorkshire Police are investigating an alleged racist comment toward Carlton Morris in his side’s 3-2 win at fellow strugglers Sheffield United.

Morris complained of a comment made from a United fan late in the second half, which left him “pretty angry,” and the police have spoken to him.

“There was an alleged racist comment, the police are dealing with that, they have spoken to Carlton and got his take on it,” Edwards said.

Fulham boss Marco Silva insisted his goalkeeper Bernd Leno “touched” but “didn’t push” a ball boy during the Cottagers’ 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

The second-half incident occurred when Leno went to collect the ball from the youngster’s outstretched hand before using his own hand to make deliberate contact with the shoulder of the boy, who appeared to take a step back for balance.

“Have you seen him pushing? I didn’t see this. Yes, he apologized. I spoke with Bernd about it,” Silva said.

Topics: english Premier League Liverpool Darwin Nunez Man United

Ronaldo double helps Nassr see off Ittihad

Ronaldo double helps Nassr see off Ittihad
Updated 27 December 2023
John Duerden
Ronaldo double helps Nassr see off Ittihad

Ronaldo double helps Nassr see off Ittihad
Updated 27 December 2023
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice to lead Al-Nassr to an entertaining 5-2 win at Al-Ittihad on Tuesday to move to within seven points of leaders Al-Hilal. While Hilal may keep winning, their Riyadh rivals are also showing that they can keep in touch at the top of the table.

It was end-to-end stuff in Jeddah as the hosts and defending champions looked to bounce back from some indifferent form of late against the visitors from Riyadh. Despite the margin of victory in the end, the game was in the balance until midway through the second half when Ittihad were reduced to ten men following a second yellow card shown to midfielder Fabinho, with Ronaldo firing home from the spot to give Al-Nassr a 3-2 lead.

Plenty happened before then however. Ittihad were looking to recover from a disappointing campaign at the FIFA Club World Cup and also a 3-1 loss to Al-Raed in the league last week. It started well as Karim Benzema set up Abderrazak Hamdallah for the opening goal after 14 minutes, which came against the run of play.

After picking up the ball in the left corner of the area, there was still work for Hamdallah to do. He went past two defenders and then fired a low shot under the diving Abdullah Al-Mayouf, who perhaps should have done a little better.

The home crowd of more than 20,000 didn’t care but the celebrations at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium lasted only five minutes as Al-Nassr were back on level terms. It came from the penalty spot given away by Karim Benzema. His former Real Madrid team-mate Ronaldo, who had earlier had a goal disallowed, shot home for his 18th goal of the league season.

Seven minutes before the break and the visitors were ahead. Alex Telles curled home a cross from the left. Anderson Talisca held off the challenge of two defenders, turned inside Zakaria Hawsawi before firing home from near the penalty spot.

There were then chances to equalize spurned by Romarinho and Benzema in added time but seven minutes after the restart and the scores were level once more as Hamdallah got his, and his team’s, second. Igor Coronado sent over a free-kick from the right and the Moroccan marksman rose high at the near post to head home.

Then the game turned after 67 minutes. Fabinho, already on a yellow card, was adjudged to have brought down Otavio in the area. The result was a second yellow and a penalty. This meant that in the space of a few seconds, Ittihad had lost a man and were soon behind as Ronaldo made no mistake from the spot to record goal number 19 and goal number 53 in 2023, the highest of any player in the world to move above Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

After that, Al-Nassr took full advantage of their one-man advantage to secure the three points. The last two goals came from Sadio Mane.

In the 76th minute, Talisca carried the ball from just inside the Ittihad half and then, just inside the area, unselfishly slipped the ball left for Mane to convert a simple chance.

Then six minutes later, Otavio advanced down the right and found the former Liverpool star making a run to the area with a perfect pass for Mane to finish calmly and smoothly, and that was that. 

While the results adds to a poor December for Al-Ittihad who are now fighting for top three, for fans of Al-Nassr (who have now won their last three league games) and many neutrals, there is still the prospect of a title race with their fierce Riyadh rivals.

Topics: Ronaldo Al-Nassr Al-ittihad

Portuguese football star Joao Felix spends festive period touring Saudi Arabia

Portuguese football star Joao Felix spends festive period touring Saudi Arabia
Updated 26 December 2023
Arab News
Arab News
Portuguese football star Joao Felix spends festive period touring Saudi Arabia

Portuguese football star Joao Felix spends festive period touring Saudi Arabia
  • Family visited Diriyah, Riyadh, and AlUla
Updated 26 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Portuguese football star Joao Felix spent the festive period with his family in Saudi Arabia, visiting some of its most famous landmarks.

Felix, who plays for FC Barcelona, arrived in the Kingdom ahead of the boxing match between Joshua Wallin and Wilder Parker on Saturday in Riyadh.

During his stay, Felix took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his experiences. On Tuesday, he posted a picture of himself at VIA Riyadh, the capital’s latest luxury destination. This location boasts a range of exclusive restaurants, a cinema, the first St. Regis Hotel in Saudi Arabia, and luxurious shopping.

Earlier on Monday, the 24-year-old uploaded an Instagram story from Diriyah, a site of historical significance as the birthplace of Saudi Arabia, with his father, mother and younger brother.

Portuguese footballer Joao Felix and his family snapping a mirror selfie at the Maraya in AlUla, Saudi Arabia. (Instagram/@joaofelix79)

The family's travels also included a visit to AlUla, where they took a memorable mirror selfie at the famed Maraya building.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hugo Félix (@hugofelix18)

 

Hugo Felix, Joao's younger brother and a player for the Lisbon-based football club Benfica, also shared several moments from their trip on social media. His posts, which were captioned in Arabic saying “Merry Christmas everyone,” included diverse experiences such as a helicopter ride, visiting a traditional Bedouin tent, enjoying local cuisine, and interacting with animals.
 

Topics: Joao Felix AlUla

Inoue KOs Tapales to become undisputed super bantamweight champion

Inoue KOs Tapales to become undisputed super bantamweight champion
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP
AFP
Inoue KOs Tapales to become undisputed super bantamweight champion

Inoue KOs Tapales to become undisputed super bantamweight champion
  • Inoue, who took his record to 26-0 with 23 KOs, becomes only the second man to unify all four world titles in two different weight classes
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP

TOKYO: Japan’s Naoya Inoue became an undisputed world champion at a second weight on Tuesday after knocking out the Philippines’ Marlon Tapales in the 10th round to claim all four super-bantamweight belts.

The unbeaten Inoue, nicknamed “Monster,” sent Tapales to the canvas with a huge right hand to add the WBA and IBF titles to his own WBC and WBO belts.

Inoue, who took his record to 26-0 with 23 KOs, becomes only the second man to unify all four world titles in two different weight classes.

American Terence Crawford became the first after beating compatriot Errol Spence for all the welterweight belts in July.

“I think super bantamweight is the most suitable weight class for me at the moment,” said the 30-year-old Inoue.

“Next year and the year after that, I want to prove that I can become an even stronger fighter.”

Inoue completed his rampage through the bantamweight division in December last year, becoming the first undisputed world champion at the weight in half a century before vacating his titles.

He needed just two fights to become the super bantamweight division’s first-ever undisputed champion.

He beat American Stephen Fulton in July in his debut at the weight to claim the WBC and WBO belts.

But he had to dig deep to beat Tapales, who clawed his way back into the fight after Inoue floored him in the fourth round.

“He was very tough with a strong mentality,” said Inoue.

“I think the way I was able to knock out a strong fighter like that in the 10th round is proof of all I’ve been doing, so I’m relieved.”

Inoue went on the attack straight away against Tapales, who upset Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev by split decision in April to win the IBF and WBA titles.

Inoue landed some early punches while the 31-year-old Tapales stayed in his defensive shell.

The Japanese fighter dropped his opponent at the end of the fourth round after a flurry of head shots, only for Tapales to get up and beat the count.

Inoue went straight back to work at the start of the fifth, although Tapales also landed some big shots.

Tapales steadied the ship but Inoue maintained the upper hand and finished his opponent with a ferocious straight right hand.

“He kept a poker face throughout and didn’t show that my punches were doing him any damage, so I was quite surprised when he went down in the tenth round,” said Inoue.

Tapales saw his record drop to 37-4 with 19 KOs.

Inoue has won world titles in four different weight divisions, having also triumphed at the light-flyweight and super flyweight levels.

He knocked out England’s Paul Butler in December last year to become the first undisputed bantamweight world champion since Panama’s Enrique Pinder in 1972.

He also became only the ninth undisputed world champion since the four-belt era began in 2004, and the first in the bantamweight division.

After vacating his titles, his younger brother Takuma claimed the WBA bantamweight belt in April with a win over Venezuela’s Liborio Solis.

Topics: Naoya Inoue super-bantamweight Marlon Tapales boxing

