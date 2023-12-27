You are here

King Salman royal reserve scouts complete intensive wildlife training

King Salman royal reserve scouts complete intensive wildlife training
The program also raised awareness on the significance of preserving biodiversity and wildlife (Supplied)
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
King Salman royal reserve scouts complete intensive wildlife training

King Salman royal reserve scouts complete intensive wildlife training
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Makkah: The King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority recently celebrated the graduation of a second batch of 20 trainees from the Scouts Elite program, which aims to provide employees with the highest qualifications, enabling them to utilize their expertise at the reserve.

The graduates underwent field and practical training to develop a comprehensive understanding of the biodiversity in natural reserves, learning about wild animals and plants and how to care for them while ensuring their sustainability.

The Scouts Elite program is divided into two phases. The first constituted an academic program delivered in the region of Tabuk, which introduced trainees to the basics of scout work, focusing on the principles of ecology, biodiversity, human history, and environmental statistics.

In the second phase, trainees flew to Hoedspruit, South Africa, for an intensive eight-week field training course in collaboration with the Southern African Wildlife College.

Nayef Al-Wajhan, a graduate, said that the training covered health, field operations safety, monitoring patrols, plant and animal identification and management, and report writing and analysis, describing the program as excellent.

Another graduate, Nasser Al-Anzi, said: “We hope to implement what we have learned on the ground and apply all the knowledge to serve our country and achieve the objectives of Vision 2030.

“We learned a lot in South Africa. We learned how to treat lands with no vegetation, along with some modern techniques, and we aim to transfer such successful experiences.”

Nasser Al-Balawi, also a graduate of the program, said: “We underwent a first aid training course, which taught us how to deal with injured people and keep them safe until they are transferred to a hospital, along with a crisis management course. It was an amazing and enriching experience, where field exercises were applied on the ground after we had watched them in videos.

“This has helped broaden our horizons and introduce us to more effective and efficient field practices, which will allow us to apply them more in our work.”

The program also raised awareness on the significance of preserving biodiversity and wildlife, addressing methods of collaborating with local communities to achieve desired objectives, ultimately safeguarding the environment and fostering a sustainable natural balance.

Islamic Ministry exhibition draws 50k visitors in Morocco
Saudi Arabia
Islamic Ministry exhibition draws 50k visitors in Morocco

Islamic Ministry exhibition draws 50k visitors in Morocco

Islamic Ministry exhibition draws 50k visitors in Morocco
Arab News
Islamic Ministry exhibition draws 50k visitors in Morocco

Islamic Ministry exhibition draws 50k visitors in Morocco
  • Visitors were briefed on the common pavilions and digital applications between Saudi Arabia and Morocco
Arab News

Riyadh: The Jusoor (Bridges) Exhibition, organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance in collaboration with the Moroccan Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs at the Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, has attracted more than 50,000 visitors since launching on Dec. 13.

Visitors were briefed on the common pavilions and digital applications between Saudi Arabia and Morocco, such as the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an, the VR technology pavilion that enabled virtual visits to Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, and a virtual 3D Hajj and Umrah application.

Through the app, users can immerse themselves in an augmented reality experience while learning the ritual steps involved in performing Hajj and Umrah. A high-quality realistic modeling system is used by the app through phones, and its services are interactive and require no internet connection.

The app has received praise for its content and technical capabilities, as well as for providing pilgrims with valuable information related to Hajj and Umrah.

Rare Islamic manuscripts and literature are also on display, as well as photos and documentaries about Makkah and Madinah, and images of historic mosques.

Visitors toured the exhibition’s film hall, in which documentaries are shown about the construction stages of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, time science in Morocco, the Moroccan mosque’s architecture and tiles, an introduction to the Mohammed VI platform for the Prophet’s Hadith, and a written Qur’an display by 73,000 women who took part in a literacy program.

The Jusoor Exhibition opens daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will continue until Dec. 31.

Last month, the Saudi ministry concluded the Jusoor Exhibition at Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, Albania. The event ran for 13 days and attracted more than 70,000 visitors. About 10,000 copies of the Holy Qur’an were distributed to visitors, along with Albanian and Macedonian language translations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Morocco

RCU to showcase AlUla's marvels in Beijing exhibition

RCU to showcase AlUla’s marvels in Beijing exhibition
SPA
RCU to showcase AlUla’s marvels in Beijing exhibition

RCU to showcase AlUla’s marvels in Beijing exhibition
SPA

JEDDAH: The Royal Commission for AlUla has announced the opening of the exhibition “AlUla: Oasis of Wonders in the Arabian Peninsula” in Beijing, China.

Running from Jan. 5 to March 24 at the Palace Museum in the Forbidden City — a UNESCO World Heritage site — the exhibition will highlight AlUla’s rich history and heritage, featuring numerous pavilions, documentary films, and archaeological artifacts, including sculptures, ceramics, and inscriptions.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, minister of culture and governor of the RCU, emphasized that the exhibition reflects the depth of the cultural partnership between the two nations.

He also said that opening the exhibition for a second time demonstrates a commitment to sharing AlUla’s heritage with the world.

Following the success of the first exhibition in Paris in 2019, the second edition provides insights into the rich history of AlUla, featuring unique aspects of its heritage. It includes prominent pieces such as statues from Dadan, which was home to the Dadanite and Lihyanite kingdoms, as well as bronze archaeological discoveries from the site. The exhibition will also screen films showcasing tombs carved out in the stone mountains of AlUla.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia received destination accreditation from China in September, setting a strong foundation for more Chinese visitors to explore AlUla. The exhibition “AlUla: Oasis of Wonders in the Arabian Peninsula” will be open to the public for free, and more information can be found on the museum’s website at www.dpm.org.cn.

Topics: AlUla Beijing RCU

Madinah Municipality launches 70-kilometer dedicated bicycle lanes

Madinah Municipality launches 70-kilometer dedicated bicycle lanes
Arab News
Madinah Municipality launches 70-kilometer dedicated bicycle lanes

Madinah Municipality launches 70-kilometer dedicated bicycle lanes
  • The paths have been laid out to improve the quality of life and prepare public sites to encourage sports activities
  • There are over 165 bicycle and scooter stations in Madinah to provide environmentally friendly transportation means
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Madinah Municipality announced it has completed implementing bicycle paths along the main roads and inside residential neighborhoods covering 70 kilometers, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The paths, which have been laid out throughout the year, are part of the municipality’s goals to improve the quality of life and prepare public sites to encourage the practice of various sports within the “Humanization of the City” program and the urban development system that the city is witnessing. 
The new paths contribute to enhancing the skills of beginners and professionals and developing health and sports awareness among residents, in addition to enabling bicycles to be used as a light means of transportation, providing a safe alternative within the public transportation system.

There are more than 165 bicycle and scooter stations in Madinah through the Careem Bike service, covering most neighborhoods and vital locations and providing innovative solutions as an environmentally friendly means of transportation that facilitates the process for residents and visitors.
The bicycle lanes were designed according to security and safety standards to serve all segments and ages, whether they are professionals, enthusiasts, or people with special needs, and the paths are separated from traffic.

The municipality aims to achieve comprehensive accessibility by extending the safe network of bicycle paths over a space of 220 linear kilometers by the end of 2025 to include 33 vital sites in Madinah. 
This comes within the framework of supporting the goals of enriching the visitors’ experience, enabling them to explore new destinations and enjoy unique experiences in light of the availability of “Careem Bike” rental stations in historical sites and attractions.

The service will also be available in the central area surrounding the Prophet’s Mosque and residential neighborhoods to provide safe bicycle paths to achieve sustainable transportation, reduce environmental impacts, and encourage the use of bicycles as one of the basic means of transportation within the city.

Topics: Madinah transport bicycle

King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language announces winners of Children's Recitation Challenge

King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language announces winners of Children’s Recitation Challenge
Arab News
King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language announces winners of Children’s Recitation Challenge

King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language announces winners of Children’s Recitation Challenge
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language on Tuesday announced the winners of the third Children’s Recitation Challenge with total prizes exceeding SR200,000 ($53,344), the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The competition required children between the ages of 5 and 12 to record a high-quality five-minute video clip of them reciting Arabic poetic texts and to publish it on X (formerly Twitter) using a specific hashtag.

First place was won by Saad Mohammed Al-Khowaiter from Saudi Arabia with a prize of SR30,000; second place was awarded to Musab Abdulrahman Abdulhamid from Morocco with a prize of SR25,000.

Ramadan Mahmoud Mohammed Abu Jazar from Palestine won third place and a prize of SR20,000, while winners between fourth and tenth place received SR10,000. Those who achieved 11th to 15th place received SR5,000, and those from 16th to 30th place received SR3,000.

The winners came from countries including Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Syria, Algeria, Yemen, Jordan, Morocco, Sudan and the US.

The Children’s Recitation Challenge aims to enhance the presence of the Arabic language among children, disseminate it on interactive platforms and encourage more young people to speak it.

Madinah Municipality launches 70-kilometer dedicated bicycle lanes

Madinah Municipality launches 70-kilometer dedicated bicycle lanes
Arab News
Madinah Municipality launches 70-kilometer dedicated bicycle lanes

Madinah Municipality launches 70-kilometer dedicated bicycle lanes
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Madinah Municipality announced it has completed implementing bicycle paths along the main roads and inside residential neighborhoods covering 70 kilometers, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The paths, which have been laid out throughout the year, are part of the municipality’s goals to improve the quality of life and prepare public sites to encourage the practice of various sports within the “Humanization of the City” program and the urban development system that the city is witnessing. 
The new paths contribute to enhancing the skills of beginners and professionals and developing health and sports awareness among residents, in addition to enabling bicycles to be used as a light means of transportation, providing a safe alternative within the public transportation system.

There are more than 165 bicycle and scooter stations in Madinah through the Careem Bike service, covering most neighborhoods and vital locations and providing innovative solutions as an environmentally friendly means of transportation that facilitates the process for residents and visitors.
The bicycle lanes were designed according to security and safety standards to serve all segments and ages, whether they are professionals, enthusiasts, or people with special needs, and the paths are separated from traffic.

The municipality aims to achieve comprehensive accessibility by extending the safe network of bicycle paths over a space of 220 linear kilometers by the end of 2025 to include 33 vital sites in Madinah. 
This comes within the framework of supporting the goals of enriching the visitors’ experience, enabling them to explore new destinations and enjoy unique experiences in light of the availability of “Careem Bike” rental stations in historical sites and attractions.

The service will also be available in the central area surrounding the Prophet’s Mosque and residential neighborhoods to provide safe bicycle paths to achieve sustainable transportation, reduce environmental impacts, and encourage the use of bicycles as one of the basic means of transportation within the city.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Madinah transport bicycle

