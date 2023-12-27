You are here

Egyptian PM signs agreements across various sectors  
Contracts were inked for establishing the largest agri-food industry complex in the Middle East in Sadat City, with investments totaling $300 million. Supplied
Updated 8 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
ARAB NEWS  
RIYADH: Egypt is poised for growth in the maritime, green energy, and agricultural industries as Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly signs several agreements. 

According to a release by the Egyptian Council of Ministers, the signing ceremony took place at the government headquarters. Contracts were inked for establishing the largest agri-food industry complex in the Middle East in Sadat City, with investments totaling $300 million. 

The project aims to provide over 7,000 direct and indirect job opportunities and export more than 80 percent of its production abroad, the release noted.  

The agreement involved MAFI Business Group, a provider of agricultural machinery; John Bean Technologies Corp., a food technology solutions specialist; GEA Middle East, a supplier of food processing technology; and Cabinplant, a global solutions provider for the food industry. 

Ahmed Abou Hashima, chairman of the MAFI group, highlighted that this step aligns with Egypt’s direction toward maximizing industrial capabilities through enhancing exports and substituting imports. 

The ceremony also saw the signing of an agreement between the Red Sea Ports Authority and Abu Dhabi Ports to build and develop the superstructure of the multi-purpose terminal, Safaga 2, at the Safaga port. The agreement entails the management, operation, and maintenance of the port. 

Kamel Al-Wazir, Egyptian minister of transport, noted that the signing aims to make Egypt a global center for trade and logistics, in line with the president’s directives.  

It also expects to maximize cooperation with specialized international companies to ensure the highest level of efficiency and keep pace with global maritime and commercial development. 

The agreement is part of a broader initiative to enhance collaboration between the Egyptian Ministry of Transport and Abu Dhabi Ports, aiming at implementing various projects in the logistics services sector in Egypt. 

He highlighted that the ministry had allocated approximately 3.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($116.51 million) to upgrade the Safaga port, aiming to reinstate its leading status in the country. 

Al-Wazir explained that the station will accommodate about 1 million containers annually, in addition to receiving general goods estimated at about 7 million tons.  

The minister added that the agreement aims to inject new investments into the national market, raise the growth rates of the Egyptian economy, increase the gross domestic product and national income, and serve international trade. 

In the renewables sector, the ceremony saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding to begin preliminary studies and measurements to develop a 10-gigawatt solar energy project. 

A release by the body noted that the project hopes to contribute to reducing about 14 million tons of carbon emissions. 

Upon completion, it was noted that the project would save an estimated $1 billion annually in annual natural gas costs. 

The agreement was signed between the Egyptian New and Renewable Energy Authority, the Egyptian Electricity Holding Co. and China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Co. 

The release added that the signing of the MoU comes within the framework of implementing Egypt’s energy strategy that aims to increase the capacity of renewable energies and reduce the use of fossil fuels to achieve its sustainable development plan. 

Topics: Egypt

RIYADH: Saudi entrepreneurs and startups in the fintech sector are set to receive a technological boost following an agreement signed between Fintech Saudi and US-based Kyndryl. 

This strategic collaboration, formalized through a memorandum of understanding, is designed to accelerate the adoption of advanced innovations in the Kingdom’s burgeoning fintech industry, according to a press note. 

The agreement is part of a fintech enablement program known as Makken, an initiative by Fintech Saudi, supported by the Saudi Central Bank, known as SAMA, and the Capital Market Authority. 

Under the MoU’s terms, Kyndryl, one of the world’s largest information technology infrastructure services providers, will support fintech startups by providing a secure, cloud-based incubation platform. 

This initiative will allow startups to concentrate on developing their prototypes and products, with Kyndryl offering the necessary technical support and resources to transform ideas into viable technological innovations. 

Moreover, Fintech Saudi and Kyndryl plan to co-host a series of hands-on seminars, events, and workshops, which will foster knowledge sharing and networking within the fintech community. 

“We are proud to be chosen as an enablement partner for Saudi Arabia’s fintech entrepreneurs and startups and have the opportunity to contribute to the growth of the financial services sector in Saudi Arabia,” Vice President and Managing Director of Kyndryl Middle East and Africa, Andreas Beck said. 

“Through the collaborative efforts of both organizations leveraging their strengths and resources, we are well-positioned to facilitate the development of innovative value propositions across the financial services value chain, addressing customer needs,” Beck added. 

Makken aims to assist fintech entrepreneurs and startups in launching their operations more efficiently and effectively. 

This program aligns with the Kingdom’s fintech strategy, a core element of the Financial Sector Development Program under the broader framework of Saudi Vision 2030. 

Since its inception in April 2018 by SAMA and the Capital Market Authority, Fintech Saudi has been instrumental in transforming Saudi Arabia into a hub for fintech innovation. 

It focuses on developing infrastructure, enhancing capabilities, and nurturing talent while supporting entrepreneurs and startups through various developmental stages. 

The fintech landscape in Saudi Arabia has witnessed significant growth, with a 300 percent increase in the number of fintech companies since 2021, generating revenues of SR2.8 billion ($746.4 million) in 2022. 

The MoU was signed by Nezar Al-Haider, director at Fintech Saudi, and Beck in the presence of their leadership teams. 

Topics: Saudi Fintech

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s agricultural sector is set to get monitoring support in improving its productivity thanks to a memorandum of understanding signed between two government agencies.  

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and National Co. for Agricultural Services, also known as AgriServ, signed an MoU to improve the quality of services provided to the beneficiaries of the farming sector.  

Established in 2018, AgriServ, wholly owned by the Saudi government, works to materialize the goals of the agricultural sector as outlined in Vision 2030.  

Under the agreement, the Environment Ministry will provide data, monitoring, compliance and coordination support to AgriServ’s operations.  

On the other hand, AgriServ will carry out all operational work for the services assigned to it within the agreed time plan.  

Promoting the agricultural sector is crucial for the Kingdom as it moves away from its dependence on oil and strengthens the nation’s food security.  

On Sept. 5, Saudi Arabia’s Agricultural Development Fund launched a new financial product to support sustainable rural farm operations.  

The initiative aims to develop farms by diversifying their income sources, ensuring long-term sustainability, and capitalizing on unique rural opportunities.  

The fund is also expected to preserve local ecosystems and foster environmental and rural tourism.  

The strategy of this fund also includes providing financial support to existing and productive agricultural businesses, covering their investment and operational expenses.  

In July, ADF signed financing contracts worth SR926 million ($246.8 million) in the feed industry, animal production and dairy sectors.  

These contracts aim to support importing critical agricultural products, including maize, soybeans and barley, which are vital for sustaining the country’s food supply.  

These agreements encompassed a range of projects, including initiatives such as establishing an agricultural product marketing center, cold storage facilities, and a broiler and poultry farming project.    

According to a statement, the payouts were approved for small farmers involved in greenhouse vegetable production, poultry breeding and fish and shrimp farming.    

The statement added that refrigeration warehouses, date manufacturing and marketing centers also received financial support.    

The approval of these loans underlines the fund’s objective to boost its developmental and financing role for agricultural activity.    

Topics: Saudi Agriculture

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce has set up a strategic roadmap for its chambers of commerce in 2024.  

The directive emphasizes that entities must strategically invest in high-potential sectors and capitalize on regional diversification opportunities. 

In a meeting held in Riyadh, attended by chamber heads, the Minister of Commerce Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi discussed the pivotal role of chambers of commerce in achieving the objectives outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The discussions also encompassed Riyadh’s hosting of Expo 2030 and the active involvement of the chambers in advancing the commercial system.  

Furthermore, the meeting emphasized the significance of aligning with key initiatives and projects, pursuing digital transformation and technical connectivity efforts, and issuing regular reports on challenges faced by the private sector.  

These challenges are to be systematically addressed and transformed into initiatives that actively contribute to comprehensive economic development. 

The meeting also addressed several issues, including the necessity for the chambers to forge partnerships with universities and pertinent authorities to enhance business endeavors. 

Topics: saudi commerce ministry

RIYADH: Bilateral trade volume between Saudi Arabia and Tunisia is on track to expand thanks to ongoing discussions between the two countries. 

The development emerged during the official visit of the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef to Tunisia. The visit aims to explore avenues for strengthening cooperation and mutual investments, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Minister Alkhorayef led the Kingdom’s delegation to the 11th session of the Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee, held in Tunis. He was also set to participate in the Saudi-Tunisian Investment and Partnership Forum.  

In discussions with Tunisian Minister of Trade and Export Development Kalthoum Ben Rejeb, Alkhorayef explored ways to increase Saudi non-oil exports to Tunisia. 

This aligns with the Kingdom’s aspiration to actively participate in Tunisia’s economic developments by examining investment opportunities and sharing them with the private sector, according to a statement.  

“I would like to stress the importance of establishing clear working mechanisms through which all issues raised in the committee’s work are followed up on their implementation and the challenges and obstacles facing their implementation are resolved,” Alkhorayef said. 

Topics: Saudi

RIYADH: Jordan witnessed a 9 percent decline in its trade balance deficit in the 10 months of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year.  

According to a monthly report on external trade released by the Jordanian Department of Statistics, the gap between imports and exports stood at 8.14 billion Jordanian dinars ($11.48 billion), compared to 8.94 billion dinars in the same period in 2022.  

The data revealed that the country’s exports during the first 10 months of this year amounted to 7.46 billion dinars, with imports totaling 15.50 billion dinars. 

Topics: Jordan

