Part-Lebanese singer Shakira's Colombian home city unveils statue in her honor

Part-Lebanese singer Shakira’s Colombian home city unveils statue in her honor
The towering bronze and aluminum creation depicts the singer in a bikini top, bare middle and a long, flowing skirt, her hands clasped over her head and one hip jutting out in one of her characteristic dance moves. (AFP)
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP
Part-Lebanese singer Shakira’s Colombian home city unveils statue in her honor

Part-Lebanese singer Shakira’s Colombian home city unveils statue in her honor
Updated 22 sec ago
AFP
COLOMBIA: Lebanese-Colombian superstar Shakira’s Caribbean home city of Barranquilla unveiled a 6.5-meter hip-swaying statue in her honor on Tuesday.

The towering bronze and aluminum creation depicts the singer in a bikini top, bare middle and a long, flowing skirt, her hands clasped over her head and one hip jutting out in one of her characteristic dance moves.

“Hips don’t lie” is the title of one of 46-year-old Shakira’s award-winning songs.

On the platform X, the singer thanked sculptor Yino Marquez and his art student collaborators for “this example of the enormous artistic talent of the people of my country.”

She has recently been in the news for completely different reasons, investigated over unpaid taxes in Spain and paying millions of euros in settlements.

In 2021, Shakira was named in the “Pandora Papers” leaks, which revealed the wealth and tax avoidance strategies of the global elite.

She has since released a new hit song with Argentine DJ Bizarrap that has been viewed more than 666 million times on YouTube and won 2023 song of the year at the Latin Grammy Awards.

Iran threatens Israel over alleged Mousavi killing in Syria

Iran threatens Israel over alleged Mousavi killing in Syria
Updated 14 min 46 sec ago
Arab News
Iran threatens Israel over alleged Mousavi killing in Syria

Iran threatens Israel over alleged Mousavi killing in Syria
  Second 'October 7' planned by Tehran against Tel Aviv, says IRGC spokesperson Ramadan Sharif
Updated 14 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Iran threatened Israel on Wednesday saying Tel Aviv must be ready for a second “October 7” for what it claimed was the killing of Seyed Razi Mousavi in Syria.

Spokesman of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Ramadan Sharif, said in a statement that Israel made a mistake to assassinate Mousavi, adding that “the matter will not pass without a direct and indirect response.”

Sharif said the events of Oct. 7 were a part of revenge operations for the assassination of Qassem Soleimani.

However, Hamas has reportedly denied the claim that the Al-Aqsa Flood operations were launched to take revenge for Soleimani’s killing.

Soleimani was killed by an alleged American drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020, while Sayyed Reza Mousavi, a senior member of the IRGC, was killed in Syria on Monday, allegedly by an Israeli airstrike.

The spokesman said Israel was trying to make the war on Gaza an American-Iranian regional conflict. “The Israelis are seeking to spread conflict in the region because of their strategic defeat.”

Iran’s state-run media described Mousavi as “one of the oldest advisers of the IRGC in Syria.” He was close to Soleimani, who led the IRGC’s Quds Force that plots Tehran’s extraterritorial operations throughout the Middle East, arming and funding numerous proxy militias.

Pakistan army conducts successful flight test of missile with 'sophisticated navigation system'

Pakistan army conducts successful flight test of missile with ‘sophisticated navigation system’
Updated 32 min 46 sec ago
Pakistan army conducts successful flight test of missile with ‘sophisticated navigation system’

Pakistan army conducts successful flight test of missile with ‘sophisticated navigation system’
  'Fatah-II' missile can engage targets with high precision up to 400 kilometers, says Pakistan Army
  Missile is equipped with state-of-the-art avionics, unique flight trajectory, says army's media wing
Updated 32 min 46 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army conducted a successful flight test of the ‘Fatah-II’ missile on Wednesday, a statement from the armed forces said, highlighting that the missile can engage targets with high precision and is equipped with a “sophisticated navigation system.”
The South Asian country sees its missile development as a deterrent against nuclear-armed neighbor India. Pakistan and India have fought three wars since independence from Britain in 1947. Both nations have been developing missiles of varying ranges since they conducted nuclear tests in May 1998The flight test was witnessed by senior officers from the tri services as well as scientists and engineers, the Inter-Services Public Relations, the army’s media wing, said.
“Pakistan today conducted successful flight test of Fatah-II, equipped with state of the art avionics, sophisticated navigation system and unique flight trajectory,” the ISPR said.
“The weapon system is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometers.”
The ISPR said Pakistan’s president, prime minister, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee and army chief congratulated the troops and scientists who were part of the project on the successful test flight of the missile.
Analysts warn Asia may be sliding into an accelerating arms race as India and Pakistan continue to build their military armors.

Egyptian PM signs agreements across various sectors  

Egyptian PM signs agreements across various sectors  
Updated 43 min 31 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Egyptian PM signs agreements across various sectors  

Egyptian PM signs agreements across various sectors  
Updated 43 min 31 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Egypt is poised for growth in the maritime, green energy, and agricultural industries as Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly signs several agreements. 

According to a release by the Egyptian Council of Ministers, the signing ceremony took place at the government headquarters. Contracts were inked for establishing the largest agri-food industry complex in the Middle East in Sadat City, with investments totaling $300 million. 

The project aims to provide over 7,000 direct and indirect job opportunities and export more than 80 percent of its production abroad, the release noted.  

The agreement involved MAFI Business Group, a provider of agricultural machinery; John Bean Technologies Corp., a food technology solutions specialist; GEA Middle East, a supplier of food processing technology; and Cabinplant, a global solutions provider for the food industry. 

Ahmed Abou Hashima, chairman of the MAFI group, highlighted that this step aligns with Egypt’s direction toward maximizing industrial capabilities through enhancing exports and substituting imports. 

The ceremony also saw the signing of an agreement between the Red Sea Ports Authority and Abu Dhabi Ports to build and develop the superstructure of the multi-purpose terminal, Safaga 2, at the Safaga port. The agreement entails the management, operation, and maintenance of the port. 

Kamel Al-Wazir, Egyptian minister of transport, noted that the signing aims to make Egypt a global center for trade and logistics, in line with the president’s directives.  

It also expects to maximize cooperation with specialized international companies to ensure the highest level of efficiency and keep pace with global maritime and commercial development. 

The agreement is part of a broader initiative to enhance collaboration between the Egyptian Ministry of Transport and Abu Dhabi Ports, aiming at implementing various projects in the logistics services sector in Egypt. 

He highlighted that the ministry had allocated approximately 3.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($116.51 million) to upgrade the Safaga port, aiming to reinstate its leading status in the country. 

Al-Wazir explained that the station will accommodate about 1 million containers annually, in addition to receiving general goods estimated at about 7 million tons.  

The minister added that the agreement aims to inject new investments into the national market, raise the growth rates of the Egyptian economy, increase the gross domestic product and national income, and serve international trade. 

In the renewables sector, the ceremony saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding to begin preliminary studies and measurements to develop a 10-gigawatt solar energy project. 

A release by the body noted that the project hopes to contribute to reducing about 14 million tons of carbon emissions. 

Upon completion, it was noted that the project would save an estimated $1 billion annually in annual natural gas costs. 

The agreement was signed between the Egyptian New and Renewable Energy Authority, the Egyptian Electricity Holding Co. and China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Co. 

The release added that the signing of the MoU comes within the framework of implementing Egypt’s energy strategy that aims to increase the capacity of renewable energies and reduce the use of fossil fuels to achieve its sustainable development plan. 

Saudi crown prince delivers annual royal speech before Shoura Council

Saudi crown prince delivers annual royal speech before Shoura Council
Updated 3 min 54 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi crown prince delivers annual royal speech before Shoura Council

Saudi crown prince delivers annual royal speech before Shoura Council
Updated 3 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman delivered the annual royal speech before the Shoura Council on Wednesday on behalf of King Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The crown prince highlighted areas of development during this year, noting the historic growth of the Saudi tourism sector and the fact that the Saudi economy is the fastest growing within the G20.

The selection of Saudi Arabia to host Expo 2030 confirmed its leading position globally, he added. 

He also noted that the Kingdom hosted several major summits last year that brought together numerous countries to discuss a wide range of issues.

Five breakout sporting stars in 2023

Five breakout sporting stars in 2023
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP
Five breakout sporting stars in 2023

Five breakout sporting stars in 2023
  Rachin Ravindra become first New Zealander to score three World Cup centuries this year
  China's Qin Haiyang, 24, powered to four gold medals in world championships in July this year
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP

PARIS: In 2023, Sha’Carri Richardson finally came good on the global stage, while Victor Wembanyama quickly left his mark on the NBA and Rachin Ravindra lit up the Cricket World Cup.
As eyes turn to a packed 2024 schedule featuring the Paris Olympics and men’s football European Championship, AFP Sport looks at five breakout stars from the last 12 months:

Victor Wembanyama
The 19-year-old French sensation was selected as the number one pick in this year’s NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs and his performances in the first few months of the season, albeit on a struggling young team, have confirmed predictions he will be one of the biggest future stars in the sport.
Wembanyama, who stands 7ft 4in (2.24m) tall, is expected to be one of the faces of the Olympic Games on French soil next year.
But his first target will be to help turn around the fortunes of the Spurs in the NBA — they are currently rock bottom of the Western Conference. Wembanyama has already impressed, though, averaging more than 18 points and 10 rebounds per game so far in his debut season.

Sha’Carri Richardson
Richardson was long tipped for greatness but had struggled to make her mark on the global stage until her stunning win in the world championship 100m final from lane 9 in Budapest in August.
She was set to go to the Tokyo Olympics two years ago as a medal contender, but controversially missed out after testing positive for cannabis. More heartbreak followed in 2022 as Richardson surprisingly failed to qualify for the worlds on home turf in Eugene.
But her championship record run of 10.65sec to upset Jamaicans Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in Hungary will see Richardson head to Paris as the USA’s best hope of a women’s individual sprint gold medal.
She also inspired the Americans to gold in the 4x100m relay.

Moisés Caicedo
The teenager burst onto the scene at the women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, helping Colombia reach the quarter-finals for the first time.
Caicedo scored a magnificent individual goal, which was nominated for FIFA’s Puskas award, in Colombia’s shock group-stage victory over two-time champions Germany after also netting against South Korea.
The 18-year-old has since moved from Deportivo Cali to Spanish giants Real Madrid.
Caicedo will be a key player in Colombia’s bid to win a first-ever Olympic football medal in Paris.

Rachin Ravindra
Batting all-rounder Ravindra only made his one-day international debut in March and would likely have played a back-up role at the World Cup if not for an injury to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.
But he nailed down his starting place with a remarkable 123 not out in the Black Caps’ nine-wicket thrashing of holders England in the tournament opener in India.
The 24-year-old went on to become the first New Zealander to score three World Cup centuries with tons against Australia and Pakistan as his team reached the semifinals.
Ravindra will be hoping to make a further impact for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and the T20 World Cup next June in the United States and the Caribbean.

Qin Haiyang
China had been without a stand-out swimming star since the doping ban of Sun Yang, but Qin Haiyang stepped into the void at the world championships in Fukuoka in July.
The 24-year-old powered to four gold medals including the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke finals, breaking the world record in the latter.
Qin may have to deal with a returning Adam Peaty in the 2024 Olympics, but will be expected to deliver multiple gold medals for China.

