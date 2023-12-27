You are here

As new year approaches, Bangladeshis flock to world's longest beach

Cox’s Bazar beach in southern Bangladesh can be seen in this photo. (File/Unsplash)
Cox's Bazar beach in southern Bangladesh can be seen in this photo. (File/Unsplash)
Updated 27 December 2023
As new year approaches, Bangladeshis flock to world's longest beach

Cox’s Bazar beach in southern Bangladesh can be seen in this photo. (File/Unsplash)
  • Cox’s Bazar has 120km of uninterrupted stretch of sand
  • It has recently become popular during end-of-year holidays
Updated 27 December 2023
SHEHAB SUMON
COX’S BAZAAR: Running along the waters of the Bay of Bengal, the coast of Cox’s Bazar is the favorite place for Bangladeshis to welcome the new year, as they enjoy sunsets on the world’s longest beach.

Located on the country’s southern edge, Cox’s Bazar has in recent years become synonymous with the largest refugee settlement, as it is hosting some 1 million Rohingya who fled persecution and deadly violence in Myanmar in 2017

Few outside Bangladesh know that the coastal district that lies 400 km south of the capital Dhaka is home to a 120-km uninterrupted stretch of sand.

Chains of green hills parallel to the beach and its warm shark-free waters are also a site of old Hindu temples and Buddhist viharas, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, especially in late December.

Sultana Sharmin tries to take her family to Cox’s Bazar every winter, as she takes a year’s end break from her work at a bank in Dhaka and her children are on school holidays.

“Sitting here on the beach reenergizes me every time. It takes away all my tiredness of everyday city life. That’s why I visit this coast again and again,” Sharmin told Arab News.

To reach the coast from Dhaka takes about eight hours by road or train, or an hour by air — a trip not all Bangladeshis can afford.

“Most of the local tourists dream of visiting Cox’s Bazar at least once in a lifetime. People come here usually in winter, as the sea is calm and quiet during this period of the year,” Sharmin said.

“To me, the most beautiful thing about this beach is the sunset here. When the sun slowly disappears in the sea, it looks heavenly. Words can’t express my joy of seeing this sight.”

There are about 500 hotels and guesthouses in the city, with Cox’s Bazar Chamber of Commerce president Abu Morshed Chowdhury estimating that they have received some 100,000 local tourists in the past two days.

The number is set to grow over the weekend, as the peak season gains momentum.

But while Bangladeshis would always visit the coast between December and February, when the weather is pleasant and temperate, it has only in the past decade become popular during end-of-year holidays.

“Since 2008 or 2009, it has been a trend to gather in Cox’s Bazar to enjoy the holidays and welcome the New Year,” said Saifullah Sifat who has been working as a lifeguard on the Cox’s Bazar beach for the past 10 years.

“People start coming in huge numbers to Cox’s Bazar beach from the beginning of December as the winter school vacation starts. We are under much pressure during those days as it’s very tough to watch so many people at a time. My team remains extra vigilant to avoid accidents. But since it’s winter, the sea remains mostly calm.”

For visitors from Dhaka, trips to Cox’s Bazar are a chance to feast on fresh seafood and breathe clean air — both scarcities in their city that is one of the world’s most densely populated and most polluted.

“The air is very fresh and clean here,” said Abdus Sobhan, a businessman who arrived in Cox’s Bazar with his wife and three daughters.

“Another interesting thing about Cox’s Bazar is the seafood. Different types of sea fish are available in restaurants here. Among them, I like the pomfret most. It’s a bit costly but the freshness of the fish compensates the price. I don’t get sea fish this fresh in the capital.”

Sobhan likes to start his vacation days with a morning trip on Marine Drive, an 80-km road that runs along the Bay of Bengal from Cox’s Bazar city to Teknaf, the southernmost point in mainland Bangladesh.

“It is built beside the beach. All along the way, people can enjoy the vast view of the sea,” he said.

“Bangladesh has very small land and we don’t have many natural tourist sights. But we are blessed with the longest sand beach in the world.”

Topics: Bangladesh Bay of Bengal Cox’s Bazar

'Alone': Afghan women fault West for lack of support

‘Alone’: Afghan women fault West for lack of support
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP
'Alone': Afghan women fault West for lack of support

‘Alone’: Afghan women fault West for lack of support
  • Some 600,000 people have fled to Pakistan in fear since Taliban returned to power in 2021
  • Afghan women who fled country fear reprisal at the hands of Taliban if they are deported
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP

PARIS: Afghan activist Rita Safi has harsh words for western governments she said have failed to deliver on promises to help women from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Safi herself has made it to France where she is seeking asylum, but her sister Frozan was not so lucky. She died in a hail of bullets back home because she, too, was a defender of women’s rights.

Speaking in a shelter outside Paris, the 29-year-old Rita Safi said her sister would still be alive had the promised help been forthcoming.

“They were saying that they would support us, but these were just words,” she said. “They left us alone. This is the reason why I lost my sister.”

Safi had hoped for more support from Western powers after the Afghan capital Kabul fell to the group in 2021.

But a large majority of Afghans did not make their evacuation lists following the takeover, leaving them at the mercy of their new rulers.

Safi’s older sister Frozan was a prominent human rights defender in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Her body was found in October 2021, just over two months after the Taliban takeover. She was 29.

“She was killed so brutally by the Taliban,” she said, showing AFP an image of her coffin draped in a red cloth on her phone.

“She was shot with seven bullets. Her face was totally destroyed.”

The Afghan authorities said that four women died that day and that they had arrested two people in connection with the killings.

After speaking to the media about the killings Safia said that she, too, received death threats.

Safi managed to escape to Pakistan in December 2021. She only had a two-month visa but hoped a Western nation would soon give her refuge.

Instead she was forced to spend two years in the Pakistani capital, living in constant fear of deportation.

During this time, the Taliban authorities continued to exclude Afghan women and girls from ever more spheres of public life, including high school and university, as well as parks, fairs or gyms.

It was not until a French journalist highlighted Safi’s plight in an article and vouched for her request for a French visa that things started to look up.

She was among around a dozen Afghan women to land in Paris on December 8. All have sought asylum and will likely be given it.

Rights groups have said many Afghans have been left in limbo in Pakistan, at risk of deportation.

Some 600,000 people have fled across the border to Pakistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

But since October, some 345,000 Afghans have returned home, including after being deported.

“There are so many women like Rita in Pakistan who have had relatives killed or abducted in Afghanistan, who have been threatened,” said French journalist Margaux Benn, who is member of a collective trying to help these Afghan women.

“But they haven’t met a Westerner who wanted to help them, so their cases stay at the bottom of the pile.”

Tcherina Jerolon, from Amnesty International, said the visa application was so “long and complex” that Afghan women had basically been “abandoned to their own fate.”

Since 2021, France says it has handed over 15,000 visa to Afghans, “mostly women, rights defenders, journalists and magistrates.”

But Delphine Rouilleault, the head of the France Terre d’Asile (“France Land of Asylum“) association, said that hardly anyone had landed in France over the past year.

“No one has arrived from Afghanistan, and only very few Afghan women have landed from Pakistan,” she said.

The French foreign ministry did not reply to a request for comment.

Afghanistan is home to some 40 million people.

Since the Taliban takeover, the United Kingdom has given refuge to 21,500 Afghans, most through a massive airlift operation in late August 2021.

The United States has taken in 90,000, most also in 2021.

Some 30,000 have traveled to Germany, where authorities have said they are “very worried” by deportations from Pakistan.

Sweden and Denmark have said they would automatically give Afghan women visas despite tough immigration policies, but it is unclear how many have benefited.

Neveen Hashim, a 32-year-old Afghan women’s rights activist who landed in France in September, said it was not enough.

Afghan women in Pakistan are often single and more vulnerable to abuse, she said.

And “if they are deported back to Afghanistan, they will definitely be facing death, or detention, or jail,” she added.

The West spoke about “civilization, democracy and human rights,” she said, but “they left us at the mercy of a regime who... closed every door in our face.”

“The international community is hypocritical,” she said.

Her sister Rafah, who is in Pakistan, is hoping for the French authorities to grant her a visa.

Topics: Afghan women

Lebanese chefs bring Middle Eastern hospitality, Levantine flavors to Bali 

This collage shows Lisa Maalouf and Charbel, chefs at Lebanese restaurants in Bali, and their authentic dishes.
This collage shows Lisa Maalouf and Charbel, chefs at Lebanese restaurants in Bali, and their authentic dishes.
Updated 27 December 2023
Lebanese chefs bring Middle Eastern hospitality, Levantine flavors to Bali 

This collage shows Lisa Maalouf and Charbel, chefs at Lebanese restaurants in Bali, and their authentic dishes.
  • Zali and Lebanesian Warung owners say they want to create a real home feel at their restaurants 
  • Restaurants opened only a few years ago and both survived the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 27 December 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: At her home in Beirut, Lisa Maalouf would host lunch feasts for her children and friends almost every Sunday — a weekly affair through which she channeled her passion for cooking, which recently gave rise to her own restaurant in one of the world’s most coveted tourist destinations. 

The 65-year-old from the Lebanese capital is now the head chef of Zali in Pererenan, in the southwestern part of Bali, the Indonesian island that every year welcomes millions of international tourists. 

Maalouf established Zali with her daughter and son, as well as their friends and business partners. When the restaurant opened during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, it was welcomed with enthusiasm. 

“The people were open to learning about the new concept, they were eager to learn what’s this, what’s Lebanese food. It was really nice to introduce them to a new culture,” Maalouf told Arab News. 

And she wanted it to be the way it was at her home, to replicate her Sunday feasts in Beirut — an experience she said was always filled with chats, laughter, food-sharing and togetherness. 

“This is the purpose of Zali. I’m a mom, I’m a grandma. I cook here as I cook back home with my kids, how I cook for my family,” she said. 

“This is authentic, homemade food. It’s not a restaurant-restaurant, you know? Everybody calls me ‘mama’ here. They love to come and eat. They tell me they love the food because just like how your mama cooks at home, it’s me cooking here.” 

Zali was also an opportunity for her to show the traditional Levantine cordial and generous treatment of guests. 

“The Lebanese bring people together,” she said. “Lebanese hospitality is known for its generosity; it has a very welcoming vibe.” 

The restaurant’s menu is an array of her own favorite dishes, such as kibbeh, a popular Levantine dish based on spiced ground meat and cracked wheat, which is served with a side of yogurt dip. 

“It’s ethnic, different from other cuisines. It is unique. It’s not European, not American. It is unique and we have all our ingredients fresh,” Maalouf said. 

In Bali’s southeast seaside town of Sanur, Lebanese cuisine is also making its mark with Lebanesian Warung. 

The restaurant opened about five years ago, with a name that plays on the owner couple’s origins — the husband is from Lebanon and the wife from Indonesia. 

“Our food is authentic, it’s not fancy, it’s not fusion or anything like that,” Kitty, the Indonesian owner, told Arab News. 

Together with her husband Charbel, who is from the northern Lebanese city of Zgharta, Kitty serves various types of mixed grill, shawarma, mezze, as well as falafel, garlic sauce, and traditional leavened bread with different toppings, including zaatar. 

“We’re small, but we’re very proud of a lot of our dishes. Because you know, it’s the Lebanese tongue who has tried and tested it. We make a lot of things from scratch,” Kitty said. 

She is particularly proud of their bread, baked from an in-house recipe and always made to order. 

“Our staff knows how to assemble a lot of things but either my husband or I will still season most of the dishes. So, it’s very rustic,” she said. 

Throughout the years, Kitty and Charbel have kept the Sanur restaurant small to stay true to its unique offering — personal touch. 

“It’s in everything, you know, it’s in the flavor itself, it’s in the interaction, it’s in the decor … It’s like going to someone’s house to eat. It’s the hospitality, which is a huge part of Middle Eastern culture,” Kitty said. 

“It’s not a conveyor belt style production. It’s human touch. You can feel that every bowl would be different, slightly, because we season every bowl as it goes out. It’s a personal touch, it’s family-feel, it’s hospitality, warmth, abundance, which is all representative of the culture.” 

Topics: lebanese food Bali Lisa Maalouf

'Dying every two hours': Afghan women risk life to give birth

‘Dying every two hours’: Afghan women risk life to give birth
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP
'Dying every two hours': Afghan women risk life to give birth

‘Dying every two hours’: Afghan women risk life to give birth
  • Afghanistan is among the worst countries in the world for deaths in childbirth, “with one woman dying every two hours,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said earlier this month
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP

KHOST, Afghanistan: Zubaida traveled from the rural outskirts of Khost in eastern Afghanistan to give birth at a maternity hospital specializing in complicated cases, fearing a fate all too common among pregnant Afghan women — her death or her child’s.
She lay dazed, surrounded by the unfamiliar bustle of the Doctors Without Borders (MSF)-run hospital, exhausted from delivery the day before, but relieved.
Her still-weak newborn slept nearby in an iron crib with peeling paint, the child’s eyes lined with khol to ward off evil.
“If I had given birth at home, there could have been complications for the baby and for me,” said the woman, who doesn’t know her age.
Not all of the women who make it to the hospital are so lucky.
“Sometimes we receive patients who come too late to save their lives” after delivering at home, said Therese Tuyisabingere, the head of midwifery at MSF in Khost, capital of Khost province.
The facility delivers 20,000 babies a year, nearly half those born in the province, and it only takes on high-risk and complicated pregnancies, many involving mothers who haven’t had any check-ups.
“This is a big challenge for us to save lives,” said Tuyisabingere.
She and the some 100 midwives at the clinic are on the front lines of a battle to reduce the maternal mortality rate in Afghanistan, where having many children is a source of pride, but where every birth carries heavy risks — with odds against women mounting.
Afghanistan is among the worst countries in the world for deaths in childbirth, “with one woman dying every two hours,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said earlier this month.
The Afghan health ministry did not respond to repeated requests for comment on this story.
According to the latest World Health Organization figures, from 2017, 638 women die in Afghanistan for every 100,000 viable births, compared with 19 in the United States.
That figure, moreover, conceals the huge disparities between rural and urban areas.
Terje Watterdal, country director for the non-profit Norwegian Afghanistan Committee (NAC), said they saw 5,000 maternal deaths per 100,000 births in remote parts of Afghanistan.
“Men carry the women over their shoulders, and the women die over the mountain trying to reach a hospital,” he said.

Before the return to power of the Taliban in August 2021 and the end of their insurgency, women would sometimes have to brave the frontlines to reach help, but now there are new challenges — including a “brain drain” of expertise.
“A lot of gynaecologists have left the country,” Watterdal said.
Moreover, Taliban authorities want to get rid of the mobile medical teams visiting women because “they cannot control the health messages they were giving,” he said.
Under the Taliban government, women have been squeezed from public life and had access to education restricted, threatening the future of the female medical field in a country where many families avoid sending women to male doctors.
“Access to antenatal and postnatal care for a woman was (always) extremely complicated. It’s even more complicated today,” said Filipe Ribeiro, MSF director in Afghanistan.
This is due to measures taken by authorities as well as the failings of the health care system — including structural support from foreign donors.
“What little there was has been put under even greater pressure,” Ribeiro said.
The financial strain on families amid the country’s economic crisis increases the risks, said Noor Khanum Ahmadzai, health coordinator for non-governmental organization Terre des Hommes in Kabul.
In a public hospital where the midwives are overworked and poorly paid, women have to bring their own medicine.
A delivery costs around 2,000 Afghanis ($29) — a significant sum for many families.
Despite the risks, “women who used to go to the public sector now prefer to deliver at home, because they don’t have money,” said Ahmadzai.
An estimated 40 percent of Afghan women give birth at home, but that shoots up to 80 percent in remote areas — often with the help of their mother-in-law or a local matriarch, but sometimes alone.

Islam Bibi, pregnant with triplets, went to the MSF facility in Khost in pain, and empty-handed.
“I was sick, my husband didn’t have any money. I was told, ‘Go to this hospital, they do everything for free’,” said the 38-year-old, one of hundreds of thousands of Afghans who fled Pakistan in recent months, fearing deportation.
Multiple births like Islam Bibi’s are common, said Tania Allekotte, an MSF gynaecologist from Argentina.
“It is valued here to have many children and many women take a treatment to stimulate their fecundity. We often have twins here,” she told AFP.
The average woman has six children in Afghanistan, but multiple pregnancies, repeated caesarean sections or miscarriages increase the risk of death.
There are some rays of hope.
Women in neighboring Paktia province may have fewer risks now, thanks to a first-of-its-kind maternity center opened recently by NAC in the small provincial capital Gardez — a clinic run by women for women.
“This type of clinic doesn’t exist in the majority of provinces,” Khair Mohammad Mansoor, the Taliban-appointed provincial health director, told the all-male audience.
“We have created a system for them in which sharia law and all medical principles will be observed.”
The NAC facility aims to help “many of our sisters who live in isolated areas,” manager Nasrin Oryakhil said, with similar clinics planned for four other provinces in the coming months.
Its walls freshly painted and decorated with posters promoting vitamins and iron for pregnant women, the small clinic is set up for 10 deliveries a day, said head midwife Momina Kohistani.
Keeping mothers alive as they bring new life into the world is close to home for her.
“My mother died in childbirth,” she murmured, tears rolling down her cheeks.

Topics: Afghan women Kabul Doctors Without Borders (MSF)

Trump shares poll showing voters associate potential second term with "revenge"

Trump shares poll showing voters associate potential second term with “revenge”
Updated 27 December 2023
Reuters
Trump shares poll showing voters associate potential second term with "revenge"

Trump shares poll showing voters associate potential second term with “revenge”
  • Trump claims he is himself the victim of a revenge campaign orchestrated by Biden and his Justice Department
Updated 27 December 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Republican presidential contender Donald Trump posted a poll on Truth Social on Tuesday, highlighting that the word voters most associate with a potential second term under his command is “revenge.”
With campaigning ramping up ahead of the first Republican nomination contest, the post followed a separate Truth Social message on Christmas Day, in which the former president called on his political opponents to “rot in hell.”
The fact Trump re-posted the poll, presented in the form of a word cloud with “revenge” placed centrally in bright red capital letters, suggests his self-described “retribution” agenda is very much on his mind as the United States heads into an election year.
The poll was conducted by British pollster J.L. Partners.
Trump and many of his allies have been pledging to investigate, incarcerate and otherwise take revenge on his political opponents if he wins the 2024 presidential election in a likely re-match against Democratic President Joe Biden.
Facing dozens of federal charges, many related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss, Trump claims he is himself the victim of a revenge campaign orchestrated by Biden and his Justice Department.
Trump, 77, the clear frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, denies any wrongdoing.
Earlier in December, former Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Kash Patel, both of whom are still close to the former president, said on a podcast that Trump was “dead serious” about exacting revenge against perceived enemies.
Trump himself has repeatedly promised retribution against his political opponents during a potential second term, suggesting he would direct federal law enforcement agencies to investigate foes.
In an interview with conservative media personality Sean Hannity earlier in December, Trump pledged not to abuse his power or become a dictator “except on day one.”
Taken together, Trump’s comments portend a rough-and-tumble election season. The Iowa caucus, which kicks off the Republican presidential nominating contest, is set for Jan. 15, and Trump and his allies will be hosting a slew of campaign events in the state starting Jan. 3.
Trump’s main rivals for the Republican nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, will also be campaigning hard in Iowa and the second nominating state of New Hampshire in coming days.
In the Tuesday social media post, Trump shared the results of a poll commissioned by DailyMail.com, in which voters were asked to provide a word they most associate with Trump’s plans for a second term.
The results, presented in the form of a word cloud, indicated that “revenge” was the most popular choice. “Power,” “dictatorship,” “economy” and “America” rounded off the top five.
In the Dec. 25 Truth Social post, Trump directed his attacks toward those who disagreed with him politically, whom he called “thugs.”
“MAY THEY ROT IN HELL,” Trump wrote. “AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!“
A representative for the Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a Dec. 21 memo, Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez portrayed Trump’s candidacy as a threat to democracy.
“He is running a campaign on revenge and retribution – and at the expense of Americans’ freedoms,” she wrote.

Topics: Donald Trump US Republicans

Turkiye parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO bid

Turkiye parliament committee approves Sweden’s NATO bid
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP
Turkiye parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO bid

Turkiye parliament committee approves Sweden’s NATO bid
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP

ISTANBUL: A key committee in the Turkish parliament on Tuesday approved Sweden’s bid to join NATO after months of delays, clearing another hurdle in the Nordic country’s accession process in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.
Sweden’s NATO bid had been stalled amid opposition from Turkiye and Hungary and recently it was further complicated after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan linked it to Ankara’s request for F-16 fighter jets from its ally the United States.
Sweden and Finland dropped decades of military non-alignment and sought to join the US-led defense organization after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Their bids won fast-track approval from all NATO members except Turkiye and Hungary. The two ultimately relented and Finland was accepted as NATO’s 31st member in April.
Turkiye and Hungary remain the only North Atlantic Treaty Organization members left to ratify Sweden’s bid 19 months after it applied for membership.
On Tuesday, the Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee approved the measure.
“The protocol (on Sweden’s NATO accession) passed the committee,” opposition CHP party lawmaker Utku Cakirozer, a member of the foreign affairs committee, told AFP after the vote.
The move paves the way to a vote by the full parliament, where Erdogan’s ruling alliance holds the majority of seats. It was no immediately clear when the full parliament would hold its vote.
Erdogan in July lifted his objections to Sweden’s NATO membership after Stockholm cracked down on Kurdish groups that Ankara calls terrorists.
NATO allies have piled pressure on Turkiye, with France saying the credibility of the alliance was “at stake.”
In December, Erdogan had linked Sweden’s membership to the US Congress “simultaneously” agreeing to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkiye. He also said NATO allies including Canada should lift arms embargoes imposed on Ankara.
“Sweden’s NATO membership and F-16 sales to Turkiye will be handled in coordination to some extent... because unfortunately, neither country trusts the other,” Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, the Ankara office director of the US German Marshall Fund think tank, told AFP.
Turkiye’s aging air force has suffered from Ankara’s expulsion from the US-led F-35 joint strike fighter program in 2019.
This was in retaliation for Erdogan’s decision to acquire an advanced Russian missile defense system that NATO views as an operational security threat.
US President Joe Biden’s administration has repeatedly promised to move forward with the $20-billion F-16 sale but lawmakers have blocked it over concerns about Turkiye’s alleged violations of human rights and long-running tensions with Greece.
“There is no strong consensus in the parliament on Sweden’s NATO membership, nor in the US Congress on the sale of F-16s to Turkiye,” Unluhisarcikli said.
Erdogan’s anti-Israel rhetoric after the start of its war with Hamas had raised concerns in Washington.
“Although the issues are not related, Turkiye’s statements supporting Hamas further complicated the F-16 process,” Unluhisarcikli said, adding that the killing of Turkish soldiers by Kurdish militants last weekend could also factor into Sweden’s NATO membership.
“But if Biden and Erdogan show the necessary will, we can expect the process to be concluded soon,” he added.

