Sudan RSF leader visits Uganda in first known wartime foreign trip

KHARTOUM: The leader of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo said on Wednesday he met Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni, his first confirmed appearance outside of Sudan since the war between RSF and the Sudanese army broke out in April.
Dagalo, whose whereabouts during the war have been unknown, said on X the two discussed developments in Sudan, as well as his vision for negotiations to end the war. Museveni confirmed the meeting in a post on X, saying he welcomed Dagalo to his country home Rwakitura.
Today, I had the pleasure of visiting our sister country of Uganda and participating in a fruitful meeting with H.E. President @KagutaMuseveni. During the meeting, we discussed developments in Sudan and how to best address the hardships faced by our people. I briefed the… pic.twitter.com/KmwZdcPE3O
Sudan’s army and the RSF have been locked since mid-April in a conflict that has devastated the capital Khartoum and triggered waves of ethnic killings in Darfur despite several rounds of diplomacy to halt the fighting.
The RSF has been gaining momentum, taking over Wad Madani, a city in the center of the country earlier this month. Its soldiers have been accused of looting and killing civilians including in surrounding villages, allegations it rejects.
Sudan’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Dagalo was not able to travel to Djibouti, the current chair of regional body IGAD for a planned initial meeting with Sudan’s army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
The meeting, which was meant to help find an end to the war, is to be rescheduled to an unspecified date in January due to “technical issues,” the statement said.
A source familiar with the matter said the meeting was postponed because of disagreements between the two, without giving further details.
Macron asks Netanyahu for ‘lasting ceasefire’ in Gaza
Macron also stressed need to end violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank
Updated 23 min 9 sec ago
AFP
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron demanded a “lasting ceasefire” in Gaza during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, his office said, as an escalating humanitarian crisis grips the Palestinian territory.
“France will work in the coming days in cooperation with Jordan to carry out humanitarian operations in Gaza,” the French presidency added in a statement.
Macron, an ally of Netanyahu since the start of the war triggered by the unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, told the Israeli premier of his “deepest concern” about civilian deaths and the humanitarian emergency in Gaza.
He also insisted on the importance of measures to end violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank and prevent new planned settlements.
Netanyahu’s office said during the call the prime minister thanked Macron for “France’s involvement in defending freedom of navigation and its willingness to help restore security along Israel’s border with Lebanon.”
The conflict erupted when Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Palestinian militants also took around 250 hostages, 129 of whom remain in captivity, Israel says.
Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and retaliated with relentless bombardment and a ground invasion in Gaza that has killed at least 21,110 people, mainly women and children, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry.
Tunisia says three killed in ‘counterterrorism’ operation
The forces seized explosives, weapons and munitions
Updated 22 min 52 sec ago
AFP
TUNIS: Tunisian security forces killed on Wednesday three "terrorists" during an ongoing operation in a mountain area near the Algerian border, said the interior ministry.
National guard and army forces were involved in the "counterterrorism operation" near the city of Kasserine, the ministry said, without providing further details on those killed.
The forces seized explosives, weapons and munitions, it said.
Tunisia has faced a rise in extremist groups after the 2011 revolution that overthrew the dictatorship of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
Attacks claimed by extremists in recent years have killed dozens of soldiers, police officers, some civilians and foreign tourists.
Tunisian authorities have carried out regular raids in the Kasserine area, where extremist groups are thought to be hiding.
Updated 27 December 2023
AFP
RAMALLAH: An Israeli operation in a Palestinian refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank left six people dead and several others wounded early Wednesday, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
“Six martyrs killed by the occupation (Israel) and some who were seriously wounded were transported to the Thabet Thabet government hospital in Tulkarem,” the ministry said in a short statement.
According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the six people were killed by Israeli air strikes on the Nur Shams refugee camp near the town of Tulkarem, where Israeli soldiers were also deployed.
The army did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the operation. More than 300 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers since the Gaza war erupted, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry.
Separately, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemned the continued Israeli military aggression, genocide, forcible displacement, and destruction perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people, which on Wednesday claimed more lives in the West Bank.
This is in addition to hundreds who have been injured, mostly women and children, in all parts of the Gaza Strip, and the continued targeting of facilities and workers in the health, humanitarian, and media sectors and United Nations staff, in flagrant violation of the recent resolutions adopted
by the Security Council and the General Assembly.
The OIC also condemned the Israeli occupation for continuing to deprive the Palestinian civilian population of food, medicine, water, medical care, protection, and other basic services.
It renewed its demand to the international community to assume its responsibility towards forcing a stop to the Israeli military aggression, ensuring delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip in a sufficient and sustainable manner, counter attempts at forcible expulsion of Palestinian civilians, and providing protection for the Palestinian people, in implementation of relevant UN resolutions.
2023 Year in review: A time of tumult, tragedies and transition in the Middle East
The year witnessed the worst earthquakes of the century and the bloodiest eruption of Israeli-Palestinian conflict
It also saw encouraging signs of reconciliation between rivals and progress in tackling climate change
Updated 28 December 2023
Paul Iddon
IRBIL, Iraqi Kurdistan: The Middle East and North Africa region has witnessed another tumultuous year, marked by events ranging from the worst earthquake of the century to the bloodiest chapter yet of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
At the same time, however, the year has also seen promising signs of reconciliation between old rivals and foes as well as progress on tackling the causes and mitigating the effects of climate change.
JANUARY
Qur’an burnings
The burning of a copy of the holy Qur’an by far-right agitators outside the Turkish Embassy in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, on Jan. 21 ignited furious protests across the Islamic world.
While demonstrations in Bahrain, Jordan, and Lebanon were peaceful, supporters of Iraqi cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr clashed with police as they attempted to attack the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad.
The Sadrists would mount subsequent protests in July following additional Qur’an burnings in Sweden and Denmark, attacking the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad and attempting to storm the city’s Green Zone to attack the Danish Embassy.
Earlier this month, by a 94-77 vote, Denmark passed what is known as the Qur’an law, which bans the “inappropriate treatment” of religious texts. Offenders now face a fine or up to two years in jail.
FEBRUARY
Turkiye-Syria earthquakes
Two earthquakes caused havoc on an unprecedented scale in southern Turkiye and northern Syria on Feb. 6, killing more than 50,000 in the former and 8,000 in the latter.
The quakes — the worst Turkiye had witnessed since 1939 — were felt as far away as Egypt and Turkiye’s Black Sea coast.
While devastating, the disaster did contribute to notable improvements in regional diplomatic relations. Late in the month, Egypt’s foreign minister visited Syria and Turkiye for the first time in more than a decade.
Several regional governments also delivered humanitarian aid to Syria, leading to a thaw in relations with the hitherto isolated government in Damascus.
MARCH
Saudi-Iran deal
March 10 would see further reconciliation in the region with Saudi Arabia and Iran agreeing to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies as part of a deal brokered by China.
Having severed ties in 2016, the two countries marked an important turning point with this move, especially given Tehran’s long-running support for militia proxies throughout the region, including the Houthis in Yemen.
The development renewed hopes that many of the Middle East’s lingering disputes involving proxy armies could finally see peaceful resolution.
APRIL
Sudan conflict
After years of instability following the overthrow of long-time ruler Omar Bashir in 2019, Sudan descended into civil war on April 15 amid clashes between the rival Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
The ongoing war has claimed the lives of approximately 10,000 people, displaced millions, and devastated the capital, Khartoum. It has also led to renewed fears of another genocide in the troubled Darfur region.
With ceasefire talks making scant progress and global attention fixated on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, the conflict in Sudan has become a neglected crisis that nonetheless threatens wider regional security.
MAY
Syria returns to the Arab fold
Foreign ministers from Arab League member states gathered on May 8 at the organization’s headquarters in Cairo and voted to reinstate Syria — a country that had long been a pariah on the world stage.
Syria’s Arab League membership was revoked following a deadly regime crackdown on anti-government protesters in 2011, which later escalated into an all-out civil war.
Although the conflict is not yet fully resolved, the thaw marks an important step toward the reconstruction of shattered infrastructure and ending the hardship of millions of displaced Syrians.
JUNE
Turkiye-PKK conflict intensifies
On June 13, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, more commonly known by its acronym PKK, ended a unilateral ceasefire it put in place with the Turkish state following the February earthquakes.
In response, Turkiye dramatically increased strikes against the group’s hideouts in Iraqi Kurdistan, along with targeted assassinations against its leadership.
The leftist guerilla group has led a decades-old insurgency against the Turkish state with a view to creating a semi-autonomous Kurdish state in southeast Turkiye.
JULY
Protests in Israel
Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, passed the first bill of the controversial judicial overhaul pushed forward by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on July 24.
The bill’s ratification came despite widespread domestic protests in Israel since the start of the year and calls from US President Joe Biden to postpone it.
In an unprecedented move, thousands of reservists in the Israeli military warned they would stop reporting for duty if the bill was passed.
However, the government’s apparent determination to power ahead with its controversial overhaul was tempered by the Oct. 7 attack.
AUGUST
New Syria protests
While 2023 saw the Syrian government’s gradual reintegration into the Arab fold, the situation in the country remained dire for many of its citizens.
On Aug. 17, Syrians in the southern Druze-majority city of Suweida began protesting against the country’s debilitating economic conditions and record-high inflation.
The protests quickly spread, leading to renewed calls for the removal of President Bashar Assad — the most open criticism of his regime since the 2011 uprising.
August also saw unprecedented clashes in Syria’s east after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces arrested an Arab leader of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council.
The clashes came after months of protests by Arab tribes against SDF policies and the lack of essential services in the oil-rich province, exposing the vulnerability of the US-allied, semi-autonomous region.
SEPTEMBER
Morocco and Libya
September was a particularly tragic month for North Africa. On Sept. 8, an earthquake devastated Morocco’s Marrakesh-Safi region, killing almost 3,000 people and destroying several of Marrakesh’s historic landmarks.
It was the second-deadliest earthquake of the year following the February quakes in Turkiye and Syria.
Then, on Sept. 9, Storm Daniel passed through eastern Libya, bringing devastating floods, which caused two dams to collapse on Sept. 11, sending 1 billion cubic feet (30 million cubic meters) of water into already inundated areas.
Derna in east Libya, home to around 90,000 people, suffered the worst of the resulting damage, with 25 percent of the city disappearing into the Mediterranean Sea.
OCTOBER-DECEMBER
Israel-Hamas war
October saw the start of the most destructive war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
On Oct. 7, Hamas launched an unprecedented cross-border attack on southern Israel, killing more than 1,200 Israelis — most of them civilians — and kidnapping 240 Israeli and foreign nationals.
Israel responded with a devastating military operation, which has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians to date — the majority of them women and children. The Israeli offensive has triggered mass displacement of civilians and one of the biggest humanitarian disasters in recent memory.
NOVEMBER-DECEMBER
COP28
The 28th UN Climate Change Conference — COP28 — was hosted by Dubai from Nov. 28 to Dec. 12, welcoming almost 80,000 delegates and guests from around the world to discuss and seek solutions for the pressing challenges posed by climate change.
Houthis recruit thousands of Yemenis under anti-Israel chants
Yemen’s government authorities have accused Houthis of leveraging widespread popular fury in Yemen over Israel’s brutal shelling of Gaza to recruit Yemenis
Updated 27 December 2023
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s Houthis militia has recruited tens of thousands of Yemenis who would supposedly fight the Israelis in Gaza, prompting fears in Yemen that those warriors will only fight Houthi opponents in Yemen.
Yemen’s government authorities, as well as military and political observers, have accused the Iran-backed Houthis of leveraging widespread popular fury in Yemen over Israel’s brutal shelling of Gaza to recruit thousands of Yemenis.
“This is another one of the Houthis’ falsehoods. They do not have the military, geographical, or political resources to deploy anybody to Gaza,” military analyst Brig. Gen. Mohammed Al-Kumaim told Arab News on Wednesday.
The Houthis have been encouraging individuals in densely populated regions under their control to undergo military training as part of their alleged mobilization efforts to help Palestinians over the last two months.
On Sunday, the Houthis organized a military parade for 20,000 recruits who graduated from short military courses in Abes district, Hajja’s northern province, where thousands of people dressed in traditional Yemeni attire raised Yemeni and Palestinian flags, waved their weapons and chanted anti-Israel and anti-America slogans.
The Houthis had earlier organized a military parade in Sanaa for 16,000 individuals who were reported to have graduated from the training and will purportedly battle the Israelis in Palestine.
The Houthis did not specify how they planned to get those troops to Palestine, raising concerns in Yemen that their recruits will be used to fuel Houthi military activities even as the UN Yemen envoy is close to providing a road map for ending the conflict in Yemen.
Al-Kumaim said that the Houthis saw the public outrage over what is happening in Gaza as an opportunity to boost their popularity and recruit people into their ranks, primarily because people refused to join them on the battlefields during the UN-brokered truce that went into effect in April last year.
“The Houthis discovered that, despite holding six military parades, military mobilization had deteriorated during the truce, so they used the events in Gaza as an excuse to reactivate mobilization,” Al-Kumaim said.
By enrolling thousands of volunteer warriors through their brief military training courses, the Houthis would not be committed to giving them money or treating them if they were injured on the battlefields, and they would not take care of their families after they died.
“The events in Gaza provided the Houthis with a justification to mobilize in this manner so that they do not pay wages or provide care to the warriors and consider them to be part of the framework of sacrifice and jihad,” Al-Kumaim said.
At the same time, Yemeni military officers on the ground have said that the Houthis have begun to deploy many of those freshly recruited individuals around the nation.
Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni military official in Taiz, told Arab News that some of the newly recruited fighters had been dispatched to contested areas in Taiz, Hodeidah, and Al-Dhale, with some refusing to join the battlefield and returning home after realizing Houthi slogans had duped them.
“Fighters who graduated from the Houthi military camp in Yarim (Ibb province) have already been transferred to the battles in Taiz, the western coastline, and Al-Dhale,” Al-Baher said.