You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s overall unemployment rate drops to 5.1% in Q3: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s overall unemployment rate drops to 5.1% in Q3: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s overall unemployment rate drops to 5.1% in Q3: GASTAT
GASTAT reported that the unemployment rate among Saudi nationals was 8.6 percent in the third quarter, down 1.3 percentage points from the previous year. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/c9ksj

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s overall unemployment rate drops to 5.1% in Q3: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s overall unemployment rate drops to 5.1% in Q3: GASTAT
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s overall unemployment rate dropped to 5.1 percent in the third quarter of this year, reflecting a decrease of 0.7 percentage points from the same period in 2022, according to official data.   

The General Authority for Statistics reported that the joblessness rate among Saudi nationals was 8.6 percent in the third quarter, down 1.3 percentage points from the previous year.   

However, there was a slight increase of 0.2 percentage points in the Kingdom’s overall unemployment rate, encompassing both Saudis and non-Saudis, in the third quarter compared to the previous three months.   

Similarly, the unemployment rate among Saudi nationals increased by 0.3 percentage points in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of this year.   

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 has set targets for the joblessness rate to decrease to 7 percent by the end of the decade, alongside a predicted women’s participation rate in the workforce of 30 percent.   

The report highlighted that the labor force participation rate among Saudi females increased by 0.6 percentage points to 35.9 percent in the third quarter, with the employment-to-population ratio rising by 0.3 percentage points to 30.1 percent. 

However, the joblessness rate among Saudi females in the third quarter increased by 0.6 percentage points to 16.3 percent compared to the second quarter. 

Among Saudi males, labor force participation decreased by 0.7 percentage points, reaching 66.8 percent in the third quarter.  

The employment-to-population ratio among Saudi males also declined by 0.7 percentage points to reach 63.47 percent.  

On the other hand, the joblessness rate among Saudi males remained unchanged at 4.6 percent in the third quarter, compared to the previous three months. 

The GASTAT report noted that a significant 94.7 percent of unemployed Saudi nationals are open to job opportunities in the private sector. 

Regarding commuting preferences, the report indicated that 61.7 percent of unemployed Saudi females and 47.8 percent of Saudi males without jobs are willing to commute for a maximum of one hour.  

Additionally, 75.8 percent of unemployed Saudi females and 89.5 percent of Saudi males without a job indicated that they would accept work for eight hours or more per day.  

Among job seekers in the Kingdom, the most commonly used active search method was seeking assistance from friends and relatives, with 84.8 percent of aspirants using this method in the third quarter.  

The report added that 73.4 percent of unemployed Saudi nationals applied directly to employers, while 61.5 percent used the National Employment Platform, also known as Jadarat.

Topics: Saudi Arabia #unemployment General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) nationals #SAUDI VISION 2030

Related

Saudi unemployment rises to 9.9% in Q3: GASTAT
Business & Economy
Saudi unemployment rises to 9.9% in Q3: GASTAT

Qatar signs 5-year crude sales deal with Shell in Singapore 

Qatar signs 5-year crude sales deal with Shell in Singapore 
Updated 26 min 57 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Qatar signs 5-year crude sales deal with Shell in Singapore 

Qatar signs 5-year crude sales deal with Shell in Singapore 
Updated 26 min 57 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Qatar has entered into a significant agreement to supply Shell in Singapore with up to 18 million barrels of oil annually for a period of five years, marking the Gulf state’s inaugural five-year crude sales deal. 

QatarEnergy announced its accord with Shell International Eastern Trading Co. to provide a yearly supply of up to 18 million barrels, comprising Qatar Land and Qatar Marine crude oils, starting from January. 

“We are delighted to sign our first-ever five-year crude sales agreement. This agreement further strengthens QatarEnergy’s relationship with Shell, which is not only a reliable crude oil off-taker, but also a major customer and a strategic partner of QatarEnergy,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the minister of state for energy affairs and president and CEO of QatarEnergy.  

The agreement underscores QatarEnergy’s strategic approach to fostering longer-term business relationships and cooperation.  

QatarEnergy and Shell maintain a longstanding strategic partnership, collaborating on various shared investments in the energy sector in Qatar and globally, including QatarEnergy LNG projects, the Pearl GTL Plant, and several other joint ventures. 

Topics: qatarenergy

Related

QatarEnergy inks 27-year LNG supply deal with Italy’s Eni 
Business & Economy
QatarEnergy inks 27-year LNG supply deal with Italy’s Eni 

Tesla to roll out revamped Model Y from Shanghai plant

Tesla to roll out revamped Model Y from Shanghai plant
Updated 27 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Tesla to roll out revamped Model Y from Shanghai plant

Tesla to roll out revamped Model Y from Shanghai plant
  • EV maker likely to post another record quarter
Updated 27 December 2023
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. is preparing to launch a revamped version of its Model Y from its Shanghai plant, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move was first reported by Reuters in March when three sources said Tesla was readying a production revamp of the Model Y, expected to start production in 2024.

Record deliveries

Tesla is expected to post another record quarter for EV deliveries, likely shy of an ambitious 2 million annual internal target that CEO Elon Musk touted at the beginning of the year.

Faced with slowing sales, Tesla leveraged its industry leading margins and slashed prices of its four car models globally in 2023, with a focus on China, where the company has lost market share to locals including BYD.

The price war and slowing EV demand, however, have prompted automakers including Ford Motor to pull back on their electrification plans, leaving Tesla as the undisputed leader in the US and helping its stock more than double this year.

“The fourth quarter is typically the strongest of the year in terms of deliveries for Tesla, we’re expecting that to be the case again this year,” said Garrett Nelson, a senior analyst at CFRA Research.

Tesla likely delivered 1.82 million vehicles globally in 2023, up 37 percent from 2022, with about 473,000 units in the fourth quarter, according to 14 analysts polled by LSEG. The EV maker is expected to report quarterly deliveries and production as early as Tuesday.

In January, Musk said that Tesla has the potential to achieve 2 million deliveries this year, if there was no “freaking force majeure.” But as recently as October, he warned that higher borrowing costs were pressuring demand.

The company, which made a year-end sales push by increasing discounts on its key models, has said it aims to achieve a 50 percent average annual growth rate over multiple years.

Going into 2024, the EV market leader will have to contend with the loss of federal tax credits for some of its cars in the US as well as in Germany, where the government is prematurely ending its EV subsidy program.

This may force more price cuts next year even though interest rates and battery ingredient costs are expected to ease.

Topics: Tesla EVs

Related

Musk sells Tesla shares worth $3.95bn days after Twitter takeover
Business & Economy
Musk sells Tesla shares worth $3.95bn days after Twitter takeover

Saudi Arabia’s telecom operators improve download speed for games by 38%: report

Saudi Arabia’s telecom operators improve download speed for games by 38%: report
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s telecom operators improve download speed for games by 38%: report

Saudi Arabia’s telecom operators improve download speed for games by 38%: report
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The performance of online games in Saudi Arabia improved by 38 percent in the third quarter as compared to the same period in 2022, which indicates the level of service provided by telecom companies in the Kingdom.

A report titled “GameMode” issued by the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission showed improved download speeds of online games across popular gaming platforms in the Kingdom reaching more than 98 percent compared to the declared speeds of fixed internet packages.

It stated that Mobily and Salam companies led the pack with the most speedy downloads for online games on PlayStation. Mobily, it added, also topped the list in XBOX and STEAM with downloading speeds going up to 99 percent and 100 percent respectively.

The report showed stc and Mobily services topped in the average response time in eight games namely Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends, VALORANT, OVERWATCH2, Rocket League, Battlefield, and Halo Infinite, while stc, Mobily, and Zain were all at the top of the list in “Among Us” online games.

However, stc was the top in six games: Fortnite, Counter Strike, Dota2, World of Warcraft, Rainbow Six Siege, and League of Legends, while Mobily took the lead in PUBG and PUBG MOBILE.

The report also included a series of guidelines for improving the quality of internet connection for online games, as well as home network setup and network device efficiency guidelines.

It also highlighted the steps to participate in achieving the objectives of the “GameMode” initiative, by registering for a “Meqyas fixed internet” device, which allows the user to know the internet performance of the most popular apps and online games.

The initiative increases competitiveness among telecom service providers to provide the best experience for players while raising the level of transparency in the market by publishing data and indicators’ results, along with enabling investors and interested parties to view market performance indicators in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Telecom gaming download speed

Related

Riyadh gaming center blends nostalgic fun, augmented reality photos
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh gaming center blends nostalgic fun, augmented reality

Saudi participation in private sector increases by 30 percent in 2023

Saudi participation in private sector increases by 30 percent in 2023
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi participation in private sector increases by 30 percent in 2023

Saudi participation in private sector increases by 30 percent in 2023
  • Saudi participation in the private sector increased from 1.7 million in 2019 to 2.3 million this year
  • Saudi women’s participation in the workforce increased from 17 percent in 2017 to 35.3 percent in 2023
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has seen a noticeable increase in the participation rate of nationals in the private sector, statistics recently published by the Human Resources and Social Development System showed.

The participation rate of Saudis in the private sector increased from 1.7 million in 2019 to 2.3 million this year, including more than 360,000 who had entered the labor market for the first time, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This led to a decrease in the total unemployment rate to 8.3 percent in the second quarter of 2023, according to the statistics of the Labor Market Bulletin, as a result of the reforms, strategy, and great support that was reflected in the major transformations in the labor market for Saudis.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has made many efforts to turn the labor market in the Kingdom into an attractive one for talent and competition in global markets.

The labor market strategy, through its initiatives in support of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, has contributed to achieving tangible results at the national level, with the Kingdom achieving first place among the G20 countries in the growth rate of worker productivity for 2022, with a growth rate of 4.9 percent. The efforts also contributed to reducing unemployment rates among Saudi women to 15.7 percent.

A World Bank report released on Nov. 22 praised the progress of Saudi women in the workforce, with their participation increasing from 17 percent in 2017 to 35.3 percent in 2023. The presence of women in leadership positions and new fields, such as the tourism and entertainment sectors, has also increased.

A report issued by the National Labor Observatory recently showed the success of the ministry’s plans in sustaining citizens in the private sector for more than 20 years, the result of training opportunities and financial incentives.

Through its strategy, the ministry has worked to empower women, increase nationalization, build skills, and develop the work environment.

It has also worked to increase the level of Saudi participation in the labor market through initiatives to activate the supply and demand forecasting unit.

The management of the Saudization file was transferred to six ministries for direct supervision, and 45 localization decisions were issued in specific activities and professions in various sectors. It also launched the National Skills Strategy to raise the Kingdom’s ranking in the Global Talent Index from 30 to 20 in 2026.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development established 12 sectoral skills councils to develop professions according to standards that meet market requirements.

These efforts resulted in an increase in the rate of Saudis in the targeted professions, such as engineering from 40,000 to 70,000 and accounting from 42,000 to 103,000.

The ministry is working to cover 2,000 skills and develop standards for 300 jobs by 2025.

It also launched the Skills Accelerator initiative and provided training vouchers to individuals to develop high, medium and low-level skills of national cadres and raise their productivity.

The initiative aims to train more than 322,000 employees in 126 professions in the private sector. Also launched was the national training campaign Waad, in cooperation with 14 national companies, to motivate the private sector to train workers.

The initiative succeeded in achieving its goals during the first half of 2023, with the number of opportunities exceeding 193,000. The campaign aspires to reach 1,155,000 people by 2025.

Female beneficiaries were also trained on the job as part of the Parallel Training Initiative 2023, achieving 62 percent of the initiative’s target with 62,254 participants.

The ministry was able to automate more than 80 percent of its services, offering over 1,000 digital services, and it aims to add 300 new services to its digital platforms next year.

The ministry’s Qiwa platform, which is designed to simplify and streamline the process of founding and operating businesses in the Kingdom, documented more than 5 million contracts that contributed to preserving the contractual relationship between workers and employers.

The platform also contributes daily to the completion of more than 1 million digital transactions for the labor sector. The rate of amicable settlement of labor disputes rose to 73 percent, the rate of compliance of private sector establishments with the regulations and decisions of the labor system to 92 percent, and compliance with localization decisions to 98 percent.

The number of beneficiaries of the remote work model over the previous year exceeded 135,000 contracts with a growth rate of 10 percent, 240,000 self-employment documents with a growth rate of 7 percent, and 365,000 flexible jobs with a growth rate of 6 percent.

The Human Resources Development Fund helped 1.4 million Saudis through training, empowerment and guidance support programs during the first half of 2023.

Some 79,000 establishments benefited from the support of the fund in various regions of the Kingdom, with around 95 percent of these medium, small and micro enterprises. The support expenses provided to empower Saudis exceeded SR4.6 billion ($1.226 billion) during the first half of 2023.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudization Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development Saudi private sector Saudi employment Women Emopowerment

Related

Fintech Saudi and Kyndryl ink MoU to boost local entrepreneurs 
Business & Economy
Fintech Saudi and Kyndryl ink MoU to boost local entrepreneurs 
Saudi Ministry of Commerce outlines strategic roadmap for 2024 
Business & Economy
Saudi Ministry of Commerce outlines strategic roadmap for 2024 

NEOM reveals new lifestyle community Norlana  

NEOM reveals new lifestyle community Norlana  
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

NEOM reveals new lifestyle community Norlana  

NEOM reveals new lifestyle community Norlana  
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s giga-project NEOM on Wednesday revealed Norlana, an ultra-modern active lifestyle community, in northwest of the Kingdom.

Featuring 711 residential properties, Norlana is set to welcome 3,000 residents, said a press release.

The ultra-modern active lifestyle community will create a luxurious environment fused with advanced technology, setting standards for sustainable modern living.  

It said Norlana will offer deluxe mansions, spacious apartments and beach villas integrated with the surrounding dunes, bringing residents closer to nature.  

The development will have a spectacular 18-hole golf course nestled among rugged mountains, with an equestrian and polo center with world-class facilities nearby.

“Norlana boasts a state-of-the-art 120-berth marina that will serve as an international hub for superyachts, with water taxi services available for residents and guests,” the press release added.

Aligned with NEOM’s commitment to conservation, Norlana will complement its coastal location and be delivered innovatively and sustainably.

“Norlana’s amenities also cater to a diverse range of water sports including sailing and diving, for residents and guests to immerse themselves in the breathtaking natural environment,” it said.

The press release said: “Norlana has been designed to redefine contemporary and active living. With sport, health and well-being at the core of this cutting-edge community, residents and guests will have every opportunity to experience their passions in this magnificent and environmentally sustainable setting.”

News of the development follows the recent announcements of Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, and Utamo which are also sustainable tourism destinations located in the Gulf of Aqaba.

 

 

Topics: NEOM Norlana

Related

NEOM has announced that Moaath Alohali has been named CEO of NEOM Sports Club. (Supplied)
Sport
NEOM introduces NEOM Sports Club

Latest updates

Qatar signs 5-year crude sales deal with Shell in Singapore 
Qatar signs 5-year crude sales deal with Shell in Singapore 
Israeli embassy pulls video imagining Hamas attack in Seoul
Israeli embassy pulls video imagining Hamas attack in Seoul
Road accident kills 11 in northwestern Turkiye -media
Road accident kills 11 in northwestern Turkiye -media
Saudi Arabia’s overall unemployment rate drops to 5.1% in Q3: GASTAT
Saudi Arabia’s overall unemployment rate drops to 5.1% in Q3: GASTAT
North Korea’s Kim orders military to accelerate war preparations -state media
North Korea’s Kim orders military to accelerate war preparations -state media

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.