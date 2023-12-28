You are here

  • Home
  • GCC and South Korea sign historic free trade agreement to enhance economic ties  

GCC and South Korea sign historic free trade agreement to enhance economic ties  

GCC and South Korea sign historic free trade agreement to enhance economic ties  
The deal, inked in Seoul by Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, the secretary-general of the GCC, and Ahn Duk-geun, the East Asian country’s minister of trade, marks a “historic step” toward achieving Gulf economic integration. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/wak69

Updated 10 sec ago
   ARAB NEWS  
Follow

GCC and South Korea sign historic free trade agreement to enhance economic ties  

GCC and South Korea sign historic free trade agreement to enhance economic ties  
Updated 10 sec ago
   ARAB NEWS  
Follow

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council and South Korea are set to bolster their economic ties with a new free trade agreement. 

The deal, inked in Seoul by Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, the secretary-general of the GCC, and Ahn Duk-geun, the East Asian country’s minister of trade, marks a “historic step” toward achieving Gulf economic integration, according to a press note. 

Al-Budaiwi highlighted that this signing resulted from conclusions spanning five negotiating rounds, reflecting the genuine mutual desire to strengthen the strategic partnership and foster economic cooperation between the two sides.  

The secretary-general also stated that the agreement is expected to increase bilateral commerce, enhance trade in goods and services between the parties, and promote economic diversification plans in the Gulf countries and South Korea. 

Additionally, he emphasized that the pact aligns with the directives of GCC country leaders toward strengthening relations with other nations and international blocs and achieving common commercial and investment interests.  

Al-Budaiwi asserted that the agreement included 18 chapters covering trade in goods, services, and government procurement, as well as digital trade and cooperation in the areas of small and medium-sized enterprises.  

Notably, this marks the second deal entered into by the GCC with its global counterparts in 2023, following the announcement of a similar arrangement with Pakistan in September. 

“The signing of free trade agreements with both Pakistan and Korea, within three months, expresses the wonderful economic position that the GCC countries have reached, as a destination for countries of the world that seek to enter into many agreements and partnerships with them, especially the economic ones,” the secretary-general said.  

He expressed pride and honor for the prestigious position the GCC countries have reached and the significant credibility they receive regionally and globally.  

In September, Pakistan and the GCC signed a “preliminary” free trade contract at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh.  

In 2022, both sides held technical-level talks to examine the possibility of signing a free trade agreement to help Pakistan boost its exports to the six-country bloc made up of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain, as well as Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. 

Topics: GCC South Korea Trade deal

Related

Saudi Arabia and South Korea forge partnership to boost global startups 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia and South Korea forge partnership to boost global startups 

SAMA to host 43rd IFSB council meeting in Jeddah  

SAMA to host 43rd IFSB council meeting in Jeddah  
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

SAMA to host 43rd IFSB council meeting in Jeddah  

SAMA to host 43rd IFSB council meeting in Jeddah  
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The role of Shariah-compliant funding in fostering sustainable economic growth will take center stage at the 43rd Islamic Financial Services Board council meeting.  

Taking place on Dec. 29 at Jeddah’s Ritz-Carlton, the forum will be chaired by the Governor of the Saudi Central Bank and Chairman of the IFSB, Ayman Al-Sayari.  

This event signifies a pivotal moment that will influence the trajectory of the IFSB in 2024 and beyond, playing a significant role in shaping its strategic orientation and policies, as outlined by the bank.  

Bello Lawal Danbatta, secretary-general of the IFSB, expressed his secretariat’s optimism about garnering positive outcomes from the meeting, adding that it would enhance governance and results within the financial institution.   

“Our heartfelt appreciation to the SAMA governor for his admirable stewardship as the chairman of the council for 2023, and to the Saudi Central Bank for their tremendous support and remarkable dedication that resulted in the wonderful collaborations we have achieved together this year,” he said.  

Topics: SAMA

Related

SAMA issues rules for buy now, pay later companies
Business & Economy
SAMA issues rules for buy now, pay later companies

Saudi fintech platform closes $15m series A funding round   

Saudi fintech platform closes $15m series A funding round   
Updated 17 min 5 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

Saudi fintech platform closes $15m series A funding round   

Saudi fintech platform closes $15m series A funding round   
Updated 17 min 5 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi digital lending platform Tameed, specializing in Shariah-compliant financing for small and medium enterprises, has successfully closed a series A funding round, raising SR56.75 million ($15 million).  

Led by Alromaih Group in Riyadh, the funding will fuel Tameed’s growth to meet the increasing demand for its digital lending products. This demand is driven by the robust expansion of Saudi Arabia’s economy under various Vision 2030 programs and giga-projects. 

Licensed by the Saudi Central Bank in January 2023, Tameed previously operated within the apex bank’s regulatory fintech sandbox. The company claims to have provided over SR400 million in funding to SMEs, supported by a mobile app with 50,000 downloads and a growth rate exceeding 400 percent. 

Mohammed Al-Omayyer, CEO and co-founder of Tameed, said: “The coming years are promising for the growth of the Kingdom’s economy, and we in Tameed are keen on meeting the needs of SMEs by offering innovative funding products.”  

He also highlighted the recent introduction of performance bond financing for projects, expanding support for SMEs involved in major national projects. 

Omar Al-Romaih, CEO of investments at Alromaih Group, reflected on the funding round’s success, stating, “The results of the funding round reflect our belief in this opportunity and the sector.”  

He said they look forward to witnessing Tameed continue its growth and expand its investment and funding opportunities.  

Al-Romaih emphasized the goal of meeting the needs of SMEs and addressing the funding gap created by Vision 2030 programs and projects, estimated to be SR300 billion by 2030. 

Topics: Saudi fintech funding

Related

Fintech Saudi and Kyndryl ink MoU to boost local entrepreneurs 
Business & Economy
Fintech Saudi and Kyndryl ink MoU to boost local entrepreneurs 

Jordan to restrict essential goods exports 

Jordan to restrict essential goods exports 
Updated 39 min 35 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Jordan to restrict essential goods exports 

Jordan to restrict essential goods exports 
Updated 39 min 35 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Jordan has regulated the export and re-export of essential goods, including rice and sugar, amid soaring shipping costs following tensions in the Red Sea. 

Corn, sunflower, palm, and soybean oil were also among the main products covered in the ban. 

The government’s restrictions align with the Food Security Council’s recommendation to limit the trade activity for these items. 

The world’s top transportation companies, including container giants Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, stopped using Red Sea routes after Yemen’s Houthi militant group began targeting vessels earlier this month, disrupting global trade. 

However, Maersk earlier this week said that it has scheduled several dozen vessels to travel via the Suez Canal and the Red Sea in the upcoming weeks, signaling that global shipping firms are returning to the route. 

According to new industry data by Flexport, diverted journeys around Africa can take as much as 25 percent longer than the Suez Canal shortcut between Asia and Europe. 

Such costly trips could increase consumer prices on everything from sneakers to food and oil. 

Topics: Jordan Red Sea

Related

Yemen’s Houthis claim attack on Pakistan-bound container ship in Red Sea
Pakistan
Yemen’s Houthis claim attack on Pakistan-bound container ship in Red Sea

Saudi railways in deal with Bahri to provide international freight services 

Saudi railways in deal with Bahri to provide international freight services 
Updated 39 min 13 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi railways in deal with Bahri to provide international freight services 

Saudi railways in deal with Bahri to provide international freight services 
Updated 39 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: International freight forwarding services across the Kingdom will be strengthened further as Saudi Arabia Railways has entered into an agreement with Bahri Logistics.  

Under the terms of the three-year agreement, Bahri Logistics will serve as SAR’s primary freight forwarding service provider for both imports and exports, according to a press statement.  

The deal was signed by Soror Basalom, president of Bahri Logistics, and Salah bin Abdullah Al-Omair, vice president of shared services at SAR.  

SAR is the owner and operator of the railway networks in the Kingdom and plays a crucial role in supporting the goals of building an integrated transportation system.  

“We at Bahri Logistics are incredibly proud to partner with such a crucial national company. Leveraging expertise gained over several decades, we will deliver seamless freight forwarding services to SAR and its customers in line with the highest global standards,” said Basalom.  

Commenting on the deal, Al-Omair said that SAR is working on developing its solutions and enhancing the efficiency of railway transportation to provide exceptional services to clients in all railway networks across the Kingdom.  

He added: “Bahri Logistics has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s most trusted industry partners, and we look forward to enhancing SAR’s offerings in the coming years through this partnership. We hope that this alliance will strengthen our capabilities and contribute to the continued growth and success of both organizations.”  

Topics: SAR Bahri logistics

Related

Saudi railway company signs deal to launch region’s first luxury train
Business & Economy
Saudi railway company signs deal to launch region’s first luxury train

AROYA Cruises unveils first cruise ship   

AROYA Cruises unveils first cruise ship   
Updated 34 min 58 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

AROYA Cruises unveils first cruise ship   

AROYA Cruises unveils first cruise ship   
Updated 34 min 58 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cruise sector is poised for a significant transformation with the unveiling of a new vessel by AROYA Cruises, reflecting the Kingdom’s commitment to global tourism and maritime competitiveness.  

Operated by Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund-owned company, the new service features a refurbished 335-meter vessel, catering to passengers’ preferences.  

With 19 decks and 1,682 refined cabins, this ship aims to redefine Arabian holiday experiences, the company said in a press release.  

With Saudi Arabia seeking to diversify its economic portfolio, the launch of this new cruise line stands as a testament to the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering a vibrant and competitive presence in the global tourism and voyage sectors.  

Commenting on the latest development, Cruise Saudi CEO Lars Clasen said: “This marks an exciting milestone for Cruise Saudi in creating a world-class cruise industry in Saudi Arabia, while offering a new way to holiday in the Kingdom for locals. We look forward to welcoming the first passengers onboard.”

AROYA Cruises will set sail from Jeddah in 2024.

Cruise Saudi was officially launched in 2021 to develop the infrastructure and services required to scale a full-suite cruise market in Saudi.  

The company is responsible for the development and operation of cruise berths and terminals as cruise gateways to key Saudi destinations, as well as scaling cruise services, from marketing to Shorex design and coordination and ship operations. 

The PIF-owned company welcomes cruise lines from around the globe to include Saudi as a port of call on their itineraries and add new destinations across the Kingdom that boast rich cultural heritage, history, and natural wonders. 

Earlier in October, it announced investments into various tech organizations for its AROYA Cruises. 

The company said that the project had entered its inaugural phase of technology stack development, solidifying partnerships with globally renowned tech companies. 

These strategic collaborations, featuring Monitor Deloitte, Alibaba Cloud SA and theICEway as well as SourceToad, Otalio and Versonix Seaware, underscore Cruise Saudi’s commitment to providing passengers with a seamless journey from booking to boarding and beyond. 

 

 

Topics: cruise Saudi

Related

Arab hospitality on board AROYA Cruises
Saudi Arabia
Arab hospitality on board AROYA Cruises

Latest updates

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,931
Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,931
SAMA to host 43rd IFSB council meeting in Jeddah  
SAMA to host 43rd IFSB council meeting in Jeddah  
AlUla Falcons Cup launches in AlUla with $16m prize pool
The AlUla Falcons Cup 2023 began on Thursday with a prize pool of SR60 million ($16 million) up for grabs. (@SaudiFalconClub)
Saudi fintech platform closes $15m series A funding round   
Saudi fintech platform closes $15m series A funding round   
Jordan to restrict essential goods exports 
Jordan to restrict essential goods exports 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.