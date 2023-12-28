You are here

Yemen Coalition Investigative Team Assesses Allegations

Yemen Coalition Investigative Team Assesses Allegations
A Yemeni pro-government fighter is pictured during fighting with Houthi rebels on the south frontline of Marib, the last remaining government stronghold in northern Yemen. (File/AFP)
Ghadi Joudah
Yemen Coalition Investigative Team Assesses Allegations

Yemen Coalition Investigative Team Assesses Allegations
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen’s Joint Incidents Assessment Team (JIAT) issued a statement regarding several allegations, on Wednesday.  

The first allegation is that the Coalition Forces targeted a school and a medical center in Al-Mukram village in Kamaran directorate of Al-Hodeidah governorate on March 26, 2022. 

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights reported that two airstrikes hit Al-Mukram village caused injuries to a number of individuals and destroyed civilian objects. The village is under the control of Al-Houthi armed militia. 

JIAT vetted the incident, and reviewed all documents, including air tasking orders, daily mission schedule, mission execution procedures, satellite images, aerial images, video recordings of the executed mission. 

JIAT found that the Coalition Forces received intelligence information indicating that the two buildings were used as the command and control headquarters for hostile naval operations in the red sea, and weapons depot belonging to Al-Houthi armed militia. 

This is considered to be a legitimate military target, that achieves a concrete, direct and certain military advantage, as the legal protection of the civilian objects lost, based on Article (52) of the Protocol Additional to the Geneva Conventions and rule (8) of customary international humanitarian law.

The degrees of verification were available through the monitoring by the reconnaissance and surveillance system of the two buildings used. 

JIAT issued another statement regarding the allegations that the Coalition Forces targeted (A.G.)’s car in Al-Tuhyta directorate of Al-Hodeidah governorate on November 11, 2018, which led to the death of members of the driver’s family and the destruction of his car. 

The location of the (car) was not included in the claim. 

By studying the video recordings of the executed missions on the claimed date, the day before and the day after, JIAT found that Coalition Forces did not target a car south of Al-Tuhyta. 

By studying the air missions carried out by the Coalition Forces on (11/07/2018), which is the date of the claim, JIAT found that the Coalition Forces carried out an air missions on a military target - a cannon - south of Al-Tuhyta city, in a vacant area away from the paved roads, using one guided bomb that hit its target.

They were military targets, and there was no (cars) among them.

By comparing the statement of claim with the air mission carried out on the date of the claim, JIAT found that the description of the claim (car) does not correspond to the description of the military target (cannon.)

JIAT also issued a statement regarding the allegation that the Coalition Forces targeted Aden Hotel in Khurmaksar directorate of Aden governorate on July 9, 2015. 

By studying the air missions carried out by the Coalition Forces on the claimed date, JIAT found that Coalition Forces did not carry out any air missions in Aden.

JIAT also reported that there were no maritime targeting operations by the Coalition Forces ships in Aden during the period from June 9, 2015 to August 9, 2015. 

JIAT specialists studied the satellite images of the claimed location on (26/03/2016) after the claimed date, and found that there are no signs of damage on the main building roof, and no traces of damage caused by aerial targeting on the building.

In light of that; JIAT found that Coalition Forces did not target Aden Hotel in on July 9 as claimed.

Upon the team’s visit to the location, JIAT specialists found traces of surface weapons shots and damage on the front side of the hotel, and signs of damage on the first three floors of the hotel, most likely as a result of surface weapons shots.

By studying what was stated in the open sources regarding the claim, JIAT found signs of damage on the lower floors of Aden Hotel of the claim, comparable to the magnitude of the effects left by artillery shells.

Open source news was published about a high-ranking official in Aden visiting Aden Hotel, indicating that the size and level of damage suffered by the hotel is a result of being targeted by Al-Houthi armed militia.

Saudi FDA leads training on regulations for medical devices

Saudi FDA leads training on regulations for medical devices
Arab News
Saudi FDA leads training on regulations for medical devices

Saudi FDA leads training on regulations for medical devices
  The event was organized and supervised by the SFDA with the help of representatives from the WHO
Riyadh: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority has been working with the World Health Organization on a training program for developing technical specifications and regulations for medical devices, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

As part of the cooperation, about 70 experts from 21 countries recently took part in an exercise at the WHO Global Collaborating Center for Medical Devices Regulation in the Kingdom.

The event was organized and supervised by the SFDA with the help of representatives from the WHO.

The authority said the program would help it to fulfill its objectives of enhancing international leadership and developing a regulatory system in the field.

The WHO chose the SFDA to be its international collaborating center for medical devices regulation based on its experience in helping emerging countries in the Middle East and Africa region with their supervision and regulation procedures.

Saudi border guards foil drug smugglers near Yemen

Saudi border guards foil drug smugglers near Yemen
Arab News
Saudi border guards foil drug smugglers near Yemen

Saudi border guards foil drug smugglers near Yemen
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s border guards in Najran have arrested several people in connection with an attempt to smuggle 1,693 kg of hashish into the Kingdom.

The suspects include several Yemenis and two citizens, said the spokesperson for the General Directorate of Border Guards, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia’s government has urged anyone with information on smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected].

The government is offering financial rewards for successful prosecutions.

OIC thanks Saudi Arabia for granting new, bigger headquarters in Jeddah

OIC thanks Saudi Arabia for granting new, bigger headquarters in Jeddah
Arab News
OIC thanks Saudi Arabia for granting new, bigger headquarters in Jeddah

OIC thanks Saudi Arabia for granting new, bigger headquarters in Jeddah
  • OIC chief thanked the Kingdom for supporting joint Islamic action
  • The new building is fully ready to receive guests and host activities
JEDDAH: The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has begun operations from new headquarters in the Al-Rayan district of northeast Jeddah after completing its move from its old home, the body said in a statement on Wednesday.

The new headquarters offers new and bigger premises for the organization’s work, helping to support its operations and activities.

The OIC’s Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha extended his gratitude to Saudi Arabia — the host country and chair of the 14th Islamic Summit — and King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the moral support the Kingdom provides to the OIC and its structures.

He also thanked the Kingdom for supporting joint Islamic action in a way that guaranteed the smooth progress of the OIC’s work, adding that the new headquarters will contribute to supporting the bloc’s performance.

The secretary-general also thanked Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan for his support of the OIC, which helped enable it to discharge its duties.

Taha said that the OIC’s General Secretariat had already started its operations at the new headquarters and several meetings had been held there in the last few days. He added that the building was ready to receive guests and host activities.

Young 'Saudi Picasso' with visual disability exhibits 50 abstract paintings

Young ‘Saudi Picasso’ with visual disability exhibits 50 abstract paintings
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Young ‘Saudi Picasso’ with visual disability exhibits 50 abstract paintings

Young ‘Saudi Picasso’ with visual disability exhibits 50 abstract paintings
  • Mishal Al-Shoaibi, 16, showcasing work at ‘The Seeing Eye’ exhibition in Riyadh
  • Appointed ambassador of Children with Disability Association by Prince Sultan bin Salman
RIYADH: Artist Mishal Al-Shoaibi, 16, who has visual challenges, has produced a series of 50 abstract paintings that has seen him labeled the “Saudi Picasso” by local creatives.

Al-Shoaibi’s solo exhibition titled “The Seeing Eye” is being held at Ahlam Gallery in the capital.

The budding artist has a sensory processing disorder making it difficult for him to see objects up close and is the reason for him wearing quite thick spectacles.

He is currently a grade nine student at Beacon School in Bahrain for young people with learning difficulties.

In recognition of his work, Al-Shoaibi was appointed on Dec. 20 as an ambassador for the Children with Disability Association by the organization’s chairman Prince Sultan bin Salman.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of his work will benefit the association’s children’s drawing program.

He began drawing and painting at the age of 9 and has now become a prolific artist.

Amazed by his creativity, Al-Shoaibi’s aunt, artist Shaden Al-Tuwaijri took him under her wing.

“I have never influenced Mishal at all. He has a style of his own that has developed a lot since his first solo. All I do is guide him in mixing the colors, cleaning his brushes to keep the colors clean on the canvas.”

She describes her nephew as “absolutely talented” and that he never fails to surprise her with his talent every time he starts a new painting. 

When we met with Mishal and learned about his creative practices and his desire to exhibit his latest collection of artworks, we felt it is important to support him as a talented emerging artist.

Ahlam Alshedoukhy, Ahlam Gallery founder

“Mishal is artistic in every way ... he has a great ear for music … he has a unique sense of style … very inquisitive when it comes to art … he likes to visit art galleries and museums wherever he goes.”

To develop his craft, Al-Tuwaijri said she gave him a challenge to create around 40 artworks in 30 days for a solo exhibition, which he has now done with 50.

Al-Shoaibi said: “What inspires me to do my artwork is the eyes because I wear glasses, and I want the world to see eyes without them (glasses). I think it’s the most important part of the body.”

His creative process is a form of therapy. “Anytime I do art, it makes me feel relaxed and in my own place.”

His mother, Noura Al-Tuwaijri, says she is proud of his dedication. “He’s very persistent and highly motivated when it comes to painting. He believes in himself and fights against all odds. He finds his release in art and that makes him a more mature person.

“Abstract art is his thing. Reactions from renowned Saudi artists have been extremely positive with artists naming him the ‘Saudi Picasso of this age.’ And all commented on how his paintings are way above his age in maturity.”

The founder of Ahlam Gallery, Dr. Ahlam Alshedoukhy, said: “At only 16 years old he is the youngest artist to have had a solo exhibition at Ahlam Gallery. When we met with Mishal and learned about his creative practices and his desire to exhibit his latest collection of artworks, we felt it is important to support him as a talented emerging artist.”

Al-Shoaibi’s exhibition at the gallery was initially set to end on Dec. 21 but was extended to Dec. 28 because of high demand.

“Mishal’s exhibition ‘The Seeing Eye’ was a great success for many reasons. This collection was built over the past three years and is a beautiful display of the artist’s personality and character. Listening to Mishal speak about his sources of inspiration showed his passion and love of his art. He has a story to tell for nearly each artwork,” Alshedoukhy added.

She noted that the quality of Al-Shoaibi’s “artwork, which is focused on portraits of himself or people in his life, is quite high … the subject matters are presented in a unique style and full of pure emotions.”

Ahlam Gallery is a commercial entity committed to engaging with local and international artists.

To explore Al-Shoaibi’s artwork, visit his Instagram @artbigmish.

Ambassadors journey to AlUla's historical marvels

Ambassadors journey to AlUla’s historical marvels
Nada Hameed
Ambassadors journey to AlUla’s historical marvels

Ambassadors journey to AlUla’s historical marvels
  The AlUla trip was quite spectacular. My ambassador colleagues and I had a chance to enjoy the beautiful city and take in its marvelous history, says Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama
JEDDAH, RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently organized an immersive expedition to AlUla for the ambassadors of accredited countries to the Kingdom and their families.

The trip offered an enlightening escapade into the rich historical and archaeological wonders nestled within AlUla.

Led by Abdulmajeed Al-Samary, the undersecretary of protocol at the ministry, the ambassadors explored AlUla’s distinguished landmarks — with the heart of their visit being Hegra, a destination revered as the Kingdom’s inaugural UNESCO-listed World Heritage Site.

The ambassadors were treated to an insightful tour, delving into the historical significance enshrined within Qasr Al-Bint and Qasr Al-Farid.

Another great moment of their expedition was the visit to Maraya Theater, a breathtaking architectural marvel celebrated as the world’s largest mirrored building.

To commemorate this significant occasion, the ministry hosted a lunch, offering a wonderful setting for the ambassadors to further cherish their AlUla experience.

Liselotte Plesner, ambassador of Denmark to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Yemen, shared her enchantment on her official X account. Posting picturesque snapshots of Elephant Rock, Maraya, Hegra, and the great mountains of AlUla, she wrote: “Cozy moment at Elephant Rock #AlUla.”

Plesner extended heartfelt gratitude to the ministry for curating an unforgettable day that left an indelible mark on her and her fellow diplomats.

Dya-Eddine Said Bamakhrama, the ambassador of Djibouti and dean of the Diplomatic Corps to the Kingdom, told Arab News: “The AlUla trip was quite spectacular. My ambassador colleagues and I had a chance to enjoy the beautiful city and take in its marvelous history. We’ve had many trips in the Kingdom with the kind hosting of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and witnessed first-hand how diverse and beautiful Saudi Arabia truly is.”

On his official account on X, Bamakhrama conveyed his appreciation for the well-organized trip that provided a profound exploration of Hegra and its historical significance.

He wrote: “Ambassadors and their families also appreciated the meticulous organization by the ministry’s officials, particularly Mr. Abdulmajeed Al-Samary, who accompanied us with great care and supervision during the trip.”

Anibal Gomez Toledo, ambassador of Mexico to Saudi Arabia, was unable to attend the trip to AlUla, but reposted the trip photos on X and told Arab News: “Yes, the embassy fully recommends visiting AlUla.”

