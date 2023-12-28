You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan to restrict essential goods exports 

Jordan to restrict essential goods exports 

Jordan to restrict essential goods exports 
The government’s restrictions align with the Food Security Council’s recommendation to limit the trade activity for these items. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/zn39j

Updated 33 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Jordan to restrict essential goods exports 

Jordan to restrict essential goods exports 
Updated 33 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

RIYADH: Jordan has regulated the export and re-export of essential goods, including rice and sugar, amid soaring shipping costs following tensions in the Red Sea. 

Corn, sunflower, palm, and soybean oil were also among the main products covered in the ban. 

The government’s restrictions align with the Food Security Council’s recommendation to limit the trade activity for these items. 

The world’s top transportation companies, including container giants Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, stopped using Red Sea routes after Yemen’s Houthi militant group began targeting vessels earlier this month, disrupting global trade. 

However, Maersk earlier this week said that it has scheduled several dozen vessels to travel via the Suez Canal and the Red Sea in the upcoming weeks, signaling that global shipping firms are returning to the route. 

According to new industry data by Flexport, diverted journeys around Africa can take as much as 25 percent longer than the Suez Canal shortcut between Asia and Europe. 

Such costly trips could increase consumer prices on everything from sneakers to food and oil. 

Topics: Jordan Red Sea

Related

Yemen’s Houthis claim attack on Pakistan-bound container ship in Red Sea
Pakistan
Yemen’s Houthis claim attack on Pakistan-bound container ship in Red Sea

Saudi railways in deal with Bahri to provide international freight services 

Saudi railways in deal with Bahri to provide international freight services 
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi railways in deal with Bahri to provide international freight services 

Saudi railways in deal with Bahri to provide international freight services 
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: International freight forwarding services across the Kingdom will be strengthened further as Saudi Arabia Railways has entered into an agreement with Bahri Logistics.  

Under the terms of the three-year agreement, Bahri Logistics will serve as SAR’s primary freight forwarding service provider for both imports and exports, according to a press statement.  

The deal was signed by Soror Basalom, president of Bahri Logistics, and Salah bin Abdullah Al-Omair, vice president of shared services at SAR.  

SAR is the owner and operator of the railway networks in the Kingdom and plays a crucial role in supporting the goals of building an integrated transportation system.  

“We at Bahri Logistics are incredibly proud to partner with such a crucial national company. Leveraging expertise gained over several decades, we will deliver seamless freight forwarding services to SAR and its customers in line with the highest global standards,” said Basalom.  

Commenting on the deal, Al-Omair said that SAR is working on developing its solutions and enhancing the efficiency of railway transportation to provide exceptional services to clients in all railway networks across the Kingdom.  

He added: “Bahri Logistics has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s most trusted industry partners, and we look forward to enhancing SAR’s offerings in the coming years through this partnership. We hope that this alliance will strengthen our capabilities and contribute to the continued growth and success of both organizations.”  

Topics: SAR Bahri logistics

Related

Saudi railway company signs deal to launch region’s first luxury train
Business & Economy
Saudi railway company signs deal to launch region’s first luxury train

AROYA Cruises unveils first cruise ship   

AROYA Cruises unveils first cruise ship   
Updated 5 min 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

AROYA Cruises unveils first cruise ship   

AROYA Cruises unveils first cruise ship   
Updated 5 min 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cruise sector is poised for a significant transformation with the unveiling of a new vessel by AROYA Cruises, reflecting the Kingdom's commitment to global tourism and maritime competitiveness.   

Operated by Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund-owned company, the new service features a refurbished 335-meter-long vessel, catering to Arabian passengers’ preferences.   

With 19 decks and 1,682 refined cabins, this ship aims to redefine Arabian holiday experiences, the company said in a press release.   

With Saudi Arabia seeking to diversify its economic portfolio, the launch of this new cruise line stands as a testament to the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering a vibrant and competitive presence in the global tourism and voyage sectors.   

Topics: cruise Saudi

Related

Arab hospitality on board AROYA Cruises
Saudi Arabia
Arab hospitality on board AROYA Cruises

NHC and New Murabba Development Co. sign MoU to raise sustainability standards  

NHC and New Murabba Development Co. sign MoU to raise sustainability standards  
Updated 22 min 13 sec ago
   ARAB NEWS  
Follow

NHC and New Murabba Development Co. sign MoU to raise sustainability standards  

NHC and New Murabba Development Co. sign MoU to raise sustainability standards  
Updated 22 min 13 sec ago
   ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s latest downtown project in Riyadh is set to prioritize sustainability, as New Murabba Development Co. signs an agreement with the National Housing Co., aligning the initiative with Vision 2030 standards. 

The memorandum of understanding aims to unify efforts and enhance cooperation between the two parties, exploring opportunities in the field of sustainability assessment.   

The MoU also seeks to achieve future collaboration and common goals to enhance integration, promoting its concept in residential, commercial, and community undertakings within the New Murabba Development project. 

Topics: sustainability

Related

Special New Murabba Development Co. open to exploring alternative equity, IPO markets video
Business & Economy
New Murabba Development Co. open to exploring alternative equity, IPO markets

SFDA obtains WHO certificate on food free of artificial trans fats

SFDA obtains WHO certificate on food free of artificial trans fats
Updated 57 min 23 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

SFDA obtains WHO certificate on food free of artificial trans fats

SFDA obtains WHO certificate on food free of artificial trans fats
Updated 57 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is among five countries to have received a recognition certification from the World Health Organization for eliminating artificial trans fats in food products. 

The Kingdom, represented by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, obtained the credentials alongside Denmark, Lithuania, Poland, and Thailand. 

This came after providing the international team with a report detailing the efforts to prevent the use of partially hydrogenated oil. 

Topics: sfda WHO

Related

SFDA trains quality assessors on ICH quality guidelines
Saudi Arabia
SFDA trains quality assessors on ICH quality guidelines

Saudi Arabia working to ensure stability of global oil markets, says crown prince  

Saudi Arabia working to ensure stability of global oil markets, says crown prince  
Updated 28 December 2023
ARAB NEWS  
Follow

Saudi Arabia working to ensure stability of global oil markets, says crown prince  

Saudi Arabia working to ensure stability of global oil markets, says crown prince  
Updated 28 December 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s involvement in the global economy’s energy markets is geared toward bolstering the stability of the global oil markets, according to the crown prince.  

The remarks were made during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s opening address at the annual royal inaugural speech of the fourth year of the eighth session of the Shoura Council on Wednesday. 

According to a release by the Ministry of Energy, he emphasized the Kingdom’s crucial role in establishing and continuing the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, through spending that aims to accelerate market stability and ensure the sustainability of its supplies. 

The Saudi prime minister highlighted the significance of oil in supporting global economic growth, expressing the Kingdom’s eagerness to develop and invest in all its energy resources. 

In his address, he also spotlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to “new energy” programs and initiatives, citing their “positive impact on the Saudi economy,” according to the release. 

He further added that through plans and programs aimed at increasing the contribution of renewable energy sources, the Kingdom aims to have about 50 percent of its energy produced through renewables by 2030. 

The crown prince said: “Your country has achieved leadership in protecting the environment by introducing local and international initiatives that rely on clean energy and contribute to reducing carbon emissions, the most important of which are the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative.”  

He emphasized that developing a plan with clear milestones to achieve global goals affirms the Kingdom’s commitment to international sustainability efforts and contributes to increasing the region’s capabilities to protect the Earth. 

The crown prince also noted that Saudi Arabia will continue working toward economic transformation in accordance with the goals of Vision 2030, stating that the positive results achieved already show the promise of more success in future economic reforms to strengthen the financial position of the Kingdom. 

Topics: saudi crown prince Saudi Crown Prince Mohamad bin Salman

Related

Saudi crown prince addresses Shoura Council on behalf of King Salman video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince addresses Shoura Council on behalf of King Salman

Latest updates

AROYA Cruises unveils first cruise ship   
AROYA Cruises unveils first cruise ship   
Yemen Coalition Investigative Team Assesses Allegations
Yemen Coalition Investigative Team Assesses Allegations
NHC and New Murabba Development Co. sign MoU to raise sustainability standards  
NHC and New Murabba Development Co. sign MoU to raise sustainability standards  
Saudi FDA leads training on regulations for medical devices
Saudi FDA leads training on regulations for medical devices
UN force in Lebanon urges probe after peacekeeper wounded
UN force in Lebanon urges probe after peacekeeper wounded

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.