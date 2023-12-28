You are here

Saudi fintech platform closes $15m series A funding round   

Saudi fintech platform closes $15m series A funding round   
Led by Alromaih Group in Riyadh, the funding will fuel Tameed’s growth to meet the increasing demand for its digital lending products. Supplied
Updated 25 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
Saudi fintech platform closes $15m series A funding round   

Saudi fintech platform closes $15m series A funding round   
Updated 25 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  
RIYADH: Saudi digital lending platform Tameed, specializing in Shariah-compliant financing for small and medium enterprises, has successfully closed a series A funding round, raising SR56.75 million ($15 million).  

Led by Alromaih Group in Riyadh, the funding will fuel Tameed’s growth to meet the increasing demand for its digital lending products. This demand is driven by the robust expansion of Saudi Arabia’s economy under various Vision 2030 programs and giga-projects. 

Licensed by the Saudi Central Bank in January 2023, Tameed previously operated within the apex bank’s regulatory fintech sandbox. The company claims to have provided over SR400 million in funding to SMEs, supported by a mobile app with 50,000 downloads and a growth rate exceeding 400 percent. 

Mohammed Al-Omayyer, CEO and co-founder of Tameed, said: “The coming years are promising for the growth of the Kingdom’s economy, and we in Tameed are keen on meeting the needs of SMEs by offering innovative funding products.”  

He also highlighted the recent introduction of performance bond financing for projects, expanding support for SMEs involved in major national projects. 

Omar Al-Romaih, CEO of investments at Alromaih Group, reflected on the funding round’s success, stating, “The results of the funding round reflect our belief in this opportunity and the sector.”  

He said they look forward to witnessing Tameed continue its growth and expand its investment and funding opportunities.  

Al-Romaih emphasized the goal of meeting the needs of SMEs and addressing the funding gap created by Vision 2030 programs and projects, estimated to be SR300 billion by 2030. 

Topics: Saudi fintech funding

Jordan to restrict essential goods exports 

Jordan to restrict essential goods exports 
Updated 6 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Jordan to restrict essential goods exports 

Jordan to restrict essential goods exports 
Updated 6 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Jordan has regulated the export and re-export of essential goods, including rice and sugar, amid soaring shipping costs following tensions in the Red Sea. 

Corn, sunflower, palm, and soybean oil were also among the main products covered in the ban. 

The government’s restrictions align with the Food Security Council’s recommendation to limit the trade activity for these items. 

The world’s top transportation companies, including container giants Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, stopped using Red Sea routes after Yemen’s Houthi militant group began targeting vessels earlier this month, disrupting global trade. 

However, Maersk earlier this week said that it has scheduled several dozen vessels to travel via the Suez Canal and the Red Sea in the upcoming weeks, signaling that global shipping firms are returning to the route. 

According to new industry data by Flexport, diverted journeys around Africa can take as much as 25 percent longer than the Suez Canal shortcut between Asia and Europe. 

Such costly trips could increase consumer prices on everything from sneakers to food and oil. 

Topics: Jordan Red Sea

Saudi railways in deal with Bahri to provide international freight services 

Saudi railways in deal with Bahri to provide international freight services 
Updated 51 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi railways in deal with Bahri to provide international freight services 

Saudi railways in deal with Bahri to provide international freight services 
Updated 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: International freight forwarding services across the Kingdom will be strengthened further as Saudi Arabia Railways has entered into an agreement with Bahri Logistics.  

Under the terms of the three-year agreement, Bahri Logistics will serve as SAR’s primary freight forwarding service provider for both imports and exports, according to a press statement.  

The deal was signed by Soror Basalom, president of Bahri Logistics, and Salah bin Abdullah Al-Omair, vice president of shared services at SAR.  

SAR is the owner and operator of the railway networks in the Kingdom and plays a crucial role in supporting the goals of building an integrated transportation system.  

“We at Bahri Logistics are incredibly proud to partner with such a crucial national company. Leveraging expertise gained over several decades, we will deliver seamless freight forwarding services to SAR and its customers in line with the highest global standards,” said Basalom.  

Commenting on the deal, Al-Omair said that SAR is working on developing its solutions and enhancing the efficiency of railway transportation to provide exceptional services to clients in all railway networks across the Kingdom.  

He added: “Bahri Logistics has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s most trusted industry partners, and we look forward to enhancing SAR’s offerings in the coming years through this partnership. We hope that this alliance will strengthen our capabilities and contribute to the continued growth and success of both organizations.”  

Topics: SAR Bahri logistics

AROYA Cruises unveils first cruise ship   

AROYA Cruises unveils first cruise ship   
Updated 6 min 1 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
AROYA Cruises unveils first cruise ship   

AROYA Cruises unveils first cruise ship   
Updated 6 min 1 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s cruise sector is poised for a significant transformation with the unveiling of a new vessel by AROYA Cruises, reflecting the Kingdom's commitment to global tourism and maritime competitiveness.   

Operated by Cruise Saudi, a Public Investment Fund-owned company, the new service features a refurbished 335-meter-long vessel, catering to Arabian passengers’ preferences.   

With 19 decks and 1,682 refined cabins, this ship aims to redefine Arabian holiday experiences, the company said in a press release.   

With Saudi Arabia seeking to diversify its economic portfolio, the launch of this new cruise line stands as a testament to the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering a vibrant and competitive presence in the global tourism and voyage sectors.   

Topics: cruise Saudi

NHC and New Murabba Development Co. sign MoU to raise sustainability standards  

NHC and New Murabba Development Co. sign MoU to raise sustainability standards  
Updated 22 min 59 sec ago
   ARAB NEWS  
NHC and New Murabba Development Co. sign MoU to raise sustainability standards  

NHC and New Murabba Development Co. sign MoU to raise sustainability standards  
Updated 22 min 59 sec ago
   ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s latest downtown project in Riyadh is set to prioritize sustainability, as New Murabba Development Co. signs an agreement with the National Housing Co., aligning the initiative with Vision 2030 standards. 

The memorandum of understanding aims to unify efforts and enhance cooperation between the two parties, exploring opportunities in the field of sustainability assessment.   

The MoU also seeks to achieve future collaboration and common goals to enhance integration, promoting its concept in residential, commercial, and community undertakings within the New Murabba Development project. 

Topics: sustainability

SFDA obtains WHO certificate on food free of artificial trans fats

SFDA obtains WHO certificate on food free of artificial trans fats
Updated 58 min 9 sec ago
Arab News
SFDA obtains WHO certificate on food free of artificial trans fats

SFDA obtains WHO certificate on food free of artificial trans fats
Updated 58 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is among five countries to have received a recognition certification from the World Health Organization for eliminating artificial trans fats in food products. 

The Kingdom, represented by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, obtained the credentials alongside Denmark, Lithuania, Poland, and Thailand. 

This came after providing the international team with a report detailing the efforts to prevent the use of partially hydrogenated oil. 

Topics: sfda WHO

