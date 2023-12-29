You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russian strikes hit three Ukrainian cities : mayors

Rescuers clear the rubble of a shopping centre destroyed as a result of a missile strike, in Horlivka, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on December 25, 2023 (AFP)
Updated 34 sec ago
AFP
Follow

  • Kharkiv’s regional military administration said Russia made about 10 strikes on the city
Updated 34 sec ago
AFP
Follow

KYIV: Russian strikes on Friday morning hit Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv as well as Lviv in the country’s west, the mayors of the two cities said.
“At least six explosions were heard in the city,” Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov said in a Telegram post, while Lviv’s Andriy Sadovyi reported “information about 2 strikes” on the city, which lies just 70 kilometers from the Polish border.
Terekhov described the assault on Kharkiv as “a massive missile attack.”
Kharkiv’s regional military administration said Russia had “made about 10 strikes on the city” and that experts were still determining the types of weapons used.
No casualties were immediately reported in either city.
On Thursday, Russian forces shelled Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region, killing a 66-year-old woman and wounding one other.
Three women aged between 58 and 76 were wounded in an air strike on the village of Glushkivka, also in the Kharkiv region, police said.
In Ukraine’s southern Odesa, a high-rise building caught fire after being struck by debris from a downed drone, the city’s mayor said at midnight.
“As a result of another enemy attack, one of the high-rise buildings was damaged. The fire was promptly extinguished,” Mayor Gennady Trukhanov said in a social media post.
The Kremlin has not commented on Kyiv’s claims but said it had thwarted an “attempted” Ukranian drone attack that targeted the Kursk region in the country’s west.
The latest attacks come a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the United States for releasing the last remaining package of weapons for Ukraine that had been previously authorized.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

  • The reusable plane reesembling a mini space shuttle carried classified experiments
  • The flight is the seventh of an X-37B, which has logged more than 10 years in orbit since its debut in 2010
Updated 29 December 2023
AP

The US military’s X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that’s expected to last at least a couple of years.

Like previous missions, the reusable plane resembling a mini space shuttle carried classified experiments. There’s no one on board.
The space plane took off aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at night, more than two weeks late because of technical issues.
It marked the seventh flight of an X-37B, which has logged more than 10 years in orbit since its debut in 2010.
The last flight, the longest one yet, lasted 2 1/2 years before ending on a runway at Kennedy a year ago.
Space Force officials would not say how long this orbital test vehicle would remain aloft or what’s on board other than a NASA experiment to gauge the effects of radiation on materials.
Built by Boeing, the X-37B resembles NASA’s retired space shuttles. But they’re just one-fourth the size at 29 feet (9 meters) long. No astronauts are needed; the X-37B has an autonomous landing system.
They take off vertically like rockets but land horizontally like planes, and are designed to orbit between 150 miles and 500 miles (240 kilometers and 800 kilometers) high. There are two X-37Bs based in a former shuttle hangar at Kennedy.e

Topics: X-37B space plane SpaceX NASA Kennedy Space Center

Updated 29 December 2023
AFP
Follow

  • A string of attacks on villages has left nearly 200 dead, according to local authorities
  • Northwest and central Nigeria have been long terrorized by bandit militias
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP

GENEVA: The UN human rights chief said Thursday he was “deeply alarmed” by the string of attacks on villages in central Nigeria which left nearly 200 dead, according to local authorities.

Armed groups launched attacks between Saturday evening and Tuesday morning in Nigeria’s Plateau State, a region plagued for several years by religious and ethnic tensions.
The region is on the dividing line between Nigeria’s mostly Muslim north and mainly Christian south.
“I am deeply alarmed by the series of attacks by gunmen on multiple rural communities in Plateau State,” said Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.
“I call on the Nigerian authorities to investigate this incident promptly, thoroughly and independently, consistent with international human rights law, and to hold those responsible to account in fair trials.
“The cycle of impunity fueling recurrent violence must be urgently broken. The government should also take meaningful steps to address the underlying root causes and to ensure non-recurrence of this devastating violence.”
Northwest and central Nigeria have been long terrorized by bandit militias operating from bases deep in forests and raiding villages to loot and kidnap residents for ransom.
Competition for natural resources between nomadic herders and farmers, intensified by rapid population growth and climate pressures, has also exacerbated social tensions and sparked violence.
A jihadist conflict has raged in northeastern Nigeria since 2009, killing tens of thousands of people and displacing around two million, as Boko Haram battles for supremacy with rivals linked to the Daesh group.
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made tackling insecurity a priority since coming to office in May, as he seeks to encourage foreign investment in Africa’s most populous country.
 

Topics: Nigeria Volker Turk

Updated 29 December 2023
AP
Follow

  • At the start of 2024, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second: US Census Bureau
Updated 29 December 2023
AP

The world population grew by 75 million people over the past year and on New Year’s Day it will stand at more than 8 billion people, according to figures released by the US Census Bureau on Thursday.

The worldwide growth rate in the past year was just under 1 percent. At the start of 2024, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, according to the Census Bureau figures.
The US growth rate in the past year was 0.53 percent, about half the worldwide figure. The US added 1.7 million people and will have a population on New Year’s Day of 335.8 million people.

If the current pace continues through the end of the decade, the 2020s could be the slowest-growing decade in US history, yielding a growth rate of less than 4 percent over the 10-year-period from 2020 to 2030, said William Frey, a demographer at The Brookings Institution.
The slowest-growing decade currently was in the aftermath of the Great Depression in the 1930s, when the growth rate was 7.3 percent.
“Of course growth may tick up a bit as we leave the pandemic years. But it would still be difficult to get to 7.3 percent,” Frey said.
At the start of 2024, the United States is expected to experience one birth every nine seconds and one death every 9.5 seconds. However, immigration will keep the population from dropping. Net international migration is expected to add one person to the US population every 28.3 seconds. This combination of births, deaths and net international migration will increase the US population by one person every 24.2 seconds.

Topics: World population US Census Bureau

Updated 29 December 2023
AFP
Follow

  • Maine joins Colorado which earlier this month also disqualified Trump
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US state of Maine on Thursday blocked former president Donald Trump from its Republican presidential primary after the top election official ruled him ineligible due to involvement in the January 2021 assault on the US Capitol.
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said in her ruling that the events of January 6, 2021 “occurred at the behest of, and with the knowledge and support of, the outgoing President.”
“The US Constitution does not tolerate an assault on the foundations of our government and (Maine law) requires me to act in response,” the ruling read.
Maine joins Colorado which earlier this month also disqualified Trump from its Republican primary, moves that will certainly be challenged in the US Supreme Court.
The rulings in both states invoked the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which bars from office anyone formerly sworn to protect the country who later engages in insurrection.
Trump’s campaign quickly slammed Bellows’ ruling as “attempted theft of an election and the disenfranchisement of the American voter.”
“Make no mistake, these partisan election interference efforts are a hostile assault on American democracy,” campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement, accusing President Joe Biden and Democrats of “relying on the force of government institutions to protect their grip on power.”
Cheung said Trump would appeal the Maine secretary of state’s decision.

Topics: Donald Trump

Updated 29 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

  • The soldiers were members of the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade, say prosecutors
  • It was the second such accusation raised by Ukraine against Russia in a month
Updated 29 December 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine’s Airborne Assault Troops said on Thursday that three servicemen who Ukrainian prosecutors have said were captured and shot dead by Russian forces this month were members of the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade.

Russia has yet to comment on the allegation, the second accusation that it has killed prisoners of war leveled against it this month by Ukrainian prosecutors.
Footage shared on social media of the alleged incident appears to show three unarmed figures collapsing from a stationary position after being fired upon. Reuters could not independently verify the video.
The Airborne Assault Troops said unidentified enemy personnel, “acting intentionally, in violation of the laws and customs of war,” had deliberately killed the three men, whom it described as captured members of its 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade.
It said their bodies had been removed by Ukrainian authorities from the scene, previously identified as being near the village of Robotyne in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.
The Airborne Assault Troops reshared the footage of the incident, marking three men with Ukrainian flags and placing Russian flags next to uniformed figures standing or crouching at two locations on a barren landscape some distance behind the three.
The three men are seen on their knees, hands behind their heads. At least two uniformed individuals raise what appear to be weapons from the two Russian-flagged locations and appear to open fire in the direction of the Ukrainians.
Immediately the three tumble forward, and a man identified as a Russian soldier approaches them and appears to check for signs of life as they lie on the earth.
“This is another case of a gross violation by the aggressor country of international humanitarian law regarding the treatment of prisoners of war,” the prosecutor’s office said when it announced its investigation on Wednesday.
Ukraine on Dec. 3 accused Russia of committing a war crime after another video shared on social media appeared to show several soldiers shooting two surrendering military personnel who emerged from a dugout at gunpoint.
Last March, a captured Ukrainian soldier was seen being shot dead in a video after defiantly saying “Glory to Ukraine,” a phrase that has taken on special significance as a common public greeting since the start of the war.

Topics: Russian-Ukraine conflict Russian war crimes POWs

