No festive cheer for Arsenal and Tottenham as north London rivals lose in Premier League

No festive cheer for Arsenal and Tottenham as north London rivals lose in Premier League
West Ham United's Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos heads the ball and scores his team second goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium in London on Dec. 28, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 26 sec ago
AP
No festive cheer for Arsenal and Tottenham as north London rivals lose in Premier League

No festive cheer for Arsenal and Tottenham as north London rivals lose in Premier League
  • A 2-0 home loss to West Ham stopped Arsenal moving back to the top of the Premier League
  • A 4-2 defeat at Brighton prevented Tottenham moving back into the top four
Updated 26 sec ago
AP
LONDON:There was no festive cheer for north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham on Thursday.

A 2-0 home loss to West Ham stopped Arsenal moving back to the top of the Premier League.

A 4-2 defeat at Brighton prevented Tottenham moving back into the top four.

Arsenal’s setback was more surprising, given it was the team’s first loss at home in any competition in seven months.

And it’s just one win in its last four league games for the Gunners, at a time when Manchester City — the defending champions — have been looking vulnerable with just one win in six before a come-from-behind victory at Everton on Wednesday.

In truth, Arsenal — despite having 30 shots — never looked like getting the better of West Ham once the visitors went ahead through a goal that was less conclusive than the final score.

Cameras did not show definitively whether the ball was out of play when Jarrod Bowen turned it back into the penalty area for Tomas Soucek to force home a finish in the 13th minute. Bowen’s right leg blocked the best sight of whether any of the ball was in play and the referee stayed with the onfield decision of giving the goal.

“The technology we have at the moment is not clear enough if the ball is out,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

Konstantinos Mavropanos, a former Arsenal player, added the second goal with a glancing header at a corner in the 55th and it could have been worse had David Raya not saved a penalty by West Ham substitute Said Benrahma off virtually the last kick of the game. Declan Rice, sold to Arsenal by West Ham in July, gave away the penalty in what proved to be a miserable night for the midfielder against his former club.

Arsenal stayed in second place, two points behind Liverpool at the halfway stage of the campaign. City has a game in hand over both teams and suddenly is well poised, three points behind Arsenal and five adrift of Liverpool.

West Ham has climbed to sixth place on the back of consecutive wins over Manchester United and now Arsenal either side of Christmas Day.

TOTTENHAM OUTPLAYED

Don’t be fooled by the score line. Tottenham was outplayed by Brighton except for a remarkable final 15 minutes when Spurs had so many chances, they could have come from 4-0 down to equalize.

Before that, a Brighton team missing as many as 10 players because of injuries ripped apart the visitors, who were also without key men in center backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven as well as suspended midfielder Yves Bissouma, the main protector in front of the defense.

Jack Hinshelwood and Joao Pedro — from the penalty spot — put Brighton 2-0 ahead by the 23rd minute. Halftime substitute Pervis Estupinan and Pedro — again with a penalty — doubled Brighton’s lead by the 75th and the margin could have been bigger.

Alejo Véliz and Ben Davies scored amid that belated dominant period for Tottenham, whose captain Son Heung-min had no complaints.

“Every team is strong in the Premier League and if we’re not playing like the last 15 minutes in every game, we’re going to struggle,” he said. “This has to be a big wake-up call.”

Tottenham stayed in fifth place, a point behind City in fourth.

Topics: Arsenal Tottenham English Premier League (EPL)

Updated 29 December 2023
AFP
Pakistan lose Shafique in run chase to win Australia Test

Pakistan lose Shafique in run chase to win Australia Test
  • At lunch on day four, Pakistan were 25-1 with the deficit down to 292, but Shafique was gone for four
  • Imam-ul-Haq was on five at break and skipper Shan Masood was not out 12, having survived on-field lbw
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP

MELBOURNE: Mitchell Starc removed opener Abdullah Shafique cheaply Friday as Pakistan stuttered in their chase of an unlikely 317 to win the second Test in Melbourne.

At lunch on day four, they were 25-1 with the deficit down to 292, but Shafique was gone for four, caught by Usman Khawaja in the slips after a period of intense pressure.

Imam-ul-Haq was unbeaten on five at the break while skipper Shan Masood was not out 12, having survived an on-field lbw decision which was overturned on review.

The Pakistanis padded up after the hosts were all out in their second innings for 262, after resuming on 187-6.

Mir Hamza was the best of the bowlers with 4-32, while Shaheen Shah Afridi took 4-76.

Pakistan are targeting a first Test win on Australian soil since 1995, but it will not be easy.

The highest-ever successful run chase in the fourth innings of a Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was 332-7 by England in 1928, with scores over 300 rare.

Alex Carey slammed 53 to help Australia build their overnight lead and quieten chatter about his form after losing his place in the one-day side to Josh Inglis.

He resumed on 16 after Australia had bounced back from 16-4 thanks to an attacking 96 from Mitchell Marsh, who was dropped on 20, and Steve Smith’s gutsy 50.

Carey, who made his first and only Test hundred in Melbourne a year ago, hit consecutive fours in his first over from Hasan Ali to build confidence.

At the other end, Starc lived dangerously and fell for nine with the impressive Afridi getting the breakthrough on a pitch still offering a bit for the bowlers.

Baba Azam took the sharp chance at slip after Starc miscued a drive.

Pat Cummins made a breezy 16 but was caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan off Aamer Jamal, while Nathan Lyon crunched two straight fours off Jamal, then was bowled for 11 three deliveries later.

Carey brought up his sixth Test half-century before being the last man out, lbw to Hamza.

Topics: Pakistan Abdullah Shafique Cricket sport

Riyadh to host Italian Super Cup in January

Riyadh to host Italian Super Cup in January
Updated 29 December 2023
Arab News
Riyadh to host Italian Super Cup in January

Riyadh to host Italian Super Cup in January
  • It will be the fourth time the Kingdom is hosting the Italian Super Cup
Updated 29 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the Italian Super Cup for the fourth time from January 18 to January 22, 2024, with the participation of football clubs Inter Milan, Napoli, Lazio, and Fiorentina, the Ministry of Sports announced on Thursday.

In a press statement, the ministry said the tournament will be held at Al-Awwal park stadium in Riyadh in a knockout format. 

In the first match, Napoli will face Fiorentina on the evening of Jan. 18, 2024. Inter Milan, will play against Lazio on Jan. 19, and the winners of both matches will qualify for the final match, which will be held on the evening of Jan. 22, the statement said.

The first edition of the Italian Super Cup was played on January 16, 2019 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah,  with Juventus defeating AC Milan.

In the second edition that was held in Riyadh on Dec. 22, 2019, Lazio defeated Juventus. The third edition, also  hosted by the Saudi capital, was played on January 18, 2023, at the King Fahad International Stadium in Riyadh, with Inter Milan thumping AC Milan.

The tournament is part of a series of international sports championships and events being organized by the Ministry of Sports, "in line with achieving the goals of Vision 2030 and as one of the initiatives of the Quality of Life program."

Topics: Italian Super Cup Riyadh Al-Awwal Park

Mitrovic ready to take on ‘father’ Rasovic as Al-Hilal travel to Al-Fayha

Mitrovic ready to take on ‘father’ Rasovic as Al-Hilal travel to Al-Fayha
Updated 29 December 2023
Arab News
Mitrovic ready to take on ‘father’ Rasovic as Al-Hilal travel to Al-Fayha

Mitrovic ready to take on ‘father’ Rasovic as Al-Hilal travel to Al-Fayha
  • Serbian coach gave ‘merciless’ striker his professional debut in 2012
  • Former Fulham hit man has scored 24 times in 25 games since joining Saudi League
Updated 29 December 2023
Arab News

A huge smile lights up the face of Aleksandar Mitrovic as he lovingly calls Vuk Rasovic his footballing father.

But on Friday night in the Roshn Saudi League nothing will stop the Al-Hilal striker trying to break the heart of the man who gave him his professional debut for Teleoptik, an affiliate club of Partizan Belgrade, in 2012.

The following year Rasovic and Mitrovic helped guide Partizan to the Serbian SuperLiga title, and while the duo then went their separate ways, the bond remains.

“I always say to him, he’s a little bit shy, but I always say to him he’s my father of football. He’s the guy that brought me up and gave me a chance to come from the youth and who believed in me,” Mitrovic said.

“He’s a very important person to me, not only in football but in my life. He was like a father to me and still is.”

The duo have both enjoyed success since they left Serbian club football. For Mitrovic — his nation’s record goalscorer with 57 from 87 caps — Belgium, England and now Saudi Arabia called.

Be it at Anderlecht, Newcastle United, Fulham or Al-Hilal, goals have followed the 29-year-old, who has netted 24 times in 25 games for the Riyadh club since signing in the summer.

He is a huge part of the reason Al-Hilal, unbeaten this season, top the league by seven points from Al-Nassr and why club manager Jorge Jesus dubbed him “merciless.”

Al-Fayha coach Vuk Rasovic. (SPL)

For Rasovic, who has played in Bulgaria, Russia and the US and coached in Belarus and UAE among other places, his most successful achievement is guiding Al-Fayha to the King’s Cup in 2022. Victory in a penalty shootout over Al-Hilal, which marked a wonderful conclusion to the Serbian manager’s first season in the city of Al-Majma’ah, earned the club their first major trophy.

Rasovic, who turns 51 on Wednesday, is equally fond of Mitrovic, but ahead of such an important game for Al-Fayha is understandably keener to focus on his club than reminisce.

Al-Fayha sit 11th in the league going into the game, which kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh.

But seeing his fellow Serbians — midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic moved to Al-Hilal from Lazio in the summer — succeeding does give Rasovic, who led Al-Fayha to AFC Asian Champions League football this season, great satisfaction.

“It is very good to see Serbians doing well in Saudi Arabian football,” he said. “We are trying to show our country in a good light. Mitro and Sergej, they are keeping Hilal on top, especially Mitro, and I wish them all the best. But not against us.”

This is not the first time Al-Hilal and Al-Fayha have gone head-to-head this season. On Aug. 19, just before Mitrovic’s introduction to Saudi football, the teams drew 1-1 at the King Fahd International Stadium, with goals from Abdullah Al-Hamdan for the hosts and former Rangers striker Fashion Sakala for the visitors.

“They played the game before I came. I saw them draw here, so hopefully we will win the game this time,” Mitrovic said.

“It will be nice to play against (Rasovic) … he’s a great coach and it’s going to be a nice game. Hopefully we will win.”

When asked how he planned to stop Mitrovic from scoring, Rasovic said: “Wait till the game and you will see.”

Topics: Aleksandar Mitrovic

Al-Nassr set for all-Saudi showdown in Asian Champions League

Nassr’s Saudi Forward 16 Mohammed Maran replaces Nassr’s Portuguese forward 07 Cristiano Ronaldo during the AFC Champions League
Nassr’s Saudi Forward 16 Mohammed Maran replaces Nassr’s Portuguese forward 07 Cristiano Ronaldo during the AFC Champions League
Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters
Al-Nassr set for all-Saudi showdown in Asian Champions League

Nassr’s Saudi Forward 16 Mohammed Maran replaces Nassr’s Portuguese forward 07 Cristiano Ronaldo during the AFC Champions League
  • Al-Nassr emerged unbeaten from the group phase of the competition earlier this month
Updated 28 December 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: Al-Nassr will face fellow Saudi Pro League side Al-Fayha in the last 16 of the Asian Champions League with four-times winners Al-Hilal due to take on Iran's Sepahan when the continental club championship returns in February.
Al-Nassr emerged unbeaten from the group phase of the competition earlier this month and will meet the tournament debutants over two legs, the first on Feb. 12 or 13 with the second one week later.
Al-Hilal, who won the most recent of their record four titles in 2021, will travel to Iran for the first leg against Sepahan before hosting the side from Isfahan in Riyadh.
Karim Benzema will lead Jeddah's Al-Ittihad, the tournament's fourth Saudi Pro League outfit, into the last 16 where they will face Uzbekistan's Navbahor.
Nasaf, also from Uzbekistan, were drawn to play former champions Al-Ain from the United Arab Emirates.
The eastern side of the draw will see South Korean sides Jeonbuk Motors and Pohang Steelers, who have won five Asian Champions League titles between them, face off in the next phase of the competition.
Another former champion from South Korea, Ulsan Hyundai, will take on Japan's Ventforet Kofu, who have become the first second division outfit to progress to the competition's knockout rounds.
Chinese Super League side Shandong Taishan will host Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in the first leg of their last 16 meeting on Feb. 13 or 14 while Thailand's Bangkok United take on 2022 J.League champions Yokohama F Marinos.
Teams from the western and eastern regions will continue to be separated through the quarter-finals and semi-finals, which are due to be played in March and April respectively.
The successful teams on each side of the draw will face off over two legs in the final, which will be played on a home-and-away basis on May 11 and 18.

Topics: Al-Nassr Asian Champions League Al-Fayha

India’s series dream ends in three-day defeat by South Africa

India’s series dream ends in three-day defeat by South Africa
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP
India’s series dream ends in three-day defeat by South Africa

India’s series dream ends in three-day defeat by South Africa
  • South Africa thrash India by an innings and 32 runs in first Test on Thursday
  • India crashed to 131 all out in second innings after conceding a 163-run lead
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP

CENTURION: India’s dream of winning a Test series in South Africa for the first time was ended inside three days as they crashed to an innings and 32 runs defeat at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.
With the series consisting of only two matches they can at best earn a share of the honors if they win the second Test starting in Cape Town on Wednesday.
India crashed to 131 all out in their second innings after conceding a 163-run first innings lead.
A day which started with the match evenly poised turned into a rout for the tourists.
Dean Elgar (185) and Marco Jansen (84 not out) transformed a slender 11-run lead for South Africa at the start of play into a strong position.
They shared a 111-run sixth wicket partnership as South Africa took an overnight 256 for five to 408 all out despite the absent of injured captain Temba Bavuma.
Virat Kohli hit an aggressive 76 for India before he was last man out but the rest of the batting collapsed against South Africa’s fast bowlers on a lively pitch.
The second innings lasted just 34.1 overs. Kohli hit 12 fours and a six in an 82-ball innings. Shubman Gill made 26 but no other batsman scored more than six.
Kagiso Rabada set the tone for South Africa, bowling Sharma for a duck with a superb delivery which deviated off the pitch to hit the off stump.
Rabada, who took five for 59 in the first innings, took two for 32 and finished the match with an outstanding diving catch at long-on to dismiss Kohli off Jansen, who took three for 36.
Left-arm fast bowler Nandre Burger completed an impressive debut Test by taking four for 33, giving hm match figures of seven for 83.
Three catches went down in the slip cordon but none proved expensive.
Elgar was named man of the match in his final Test on his home ground. He has announced he will retire from international cricket after the second Test.
“It was pretty special for me,” he said.
“It (the pitch) was pretty juicy. You’ve got to keep it nice and simple batting in Tests. Focus on the ball, play straight and play late.”
It was a policy which India were unable to follow, although Sharma paid tribute to KL Rahul for his “brilliant” century in the first innings.
Bavuma took no further part in the match after injuring his left hamstring on the first morning. A statement from Cricket South Africa said it had been decided he would not bat because of concern about him aggravating the injury.
There was no indication whether Bavuma would be fit for the second Test.
Elgar captained the team on the field after Bavuma’s injury and, having captained South Africa in 17 Tests, he would be favorite to take over the leadership in his final Test if Bavuma is not fit.

