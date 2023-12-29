You are here

  • Home
  • Turkiye detains 32 Daesh suspects who planned attacks on churches, synagogues

Turkiye detains 32 Daesh suspects who planned attacks on churches, synagogues

Turkiye detains 32 Daesh suspects who planned attacks on churches, synagogues
Short Url

https://arab.news/raheh

Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Turkiye detains 32 Daesh suspects who planned attacks on churches, synagogues

Turkiye detains 32 Daesh suspects who planned attacks on churches, synagogues
  • Three of the suspects were allegedly senior members of the extremist group
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Istanbul: Turkish security forces have detained 32 suspects over alleged links with Daesh terrorists who were planning attacks on churches and synagogues as well as the Iraqi embassy, a security source told AFP on Friday.
The Turkish Intelligence Organization (MIT) and police carried out dawn raids in nine cities including Istanbul and the capital Ankara against the group, the source said.
Three of the suspects were allegedly senior members of the extremist group.
The operation foiled the planned attacks on “synagogues and churches in Turkiye” as well the Iraqi embassy in Ankara, the source added.
Over the past months, Turkiye has intensified operations against Daesh jihadists.
Last week, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said police detained 304 suspects in 32 cities allegedly affiliated with the group.
Daesh extremists have carried out a string of attacks on Turkish soil, including against a nightclub in Istanbul in 2017 that left 39 people dead.

Topics: Daesh Turkiye

Related

Turkiye detains 29 people with suspected Daesh ties planning attacks, says minister
Middle-East
Turkiye detains 29 people with suspected Daesh ties planning attacks, says minister
Turkiye to reinforce bases in Iraq after 12 soldiers killed
Middle-East
Turkiye to reinforce bases in Iraq after 12 soldiers killed

Jerusalem’s Armenians vow to keep up fight against ‘settler’ project

Jerusalem’s Armenians vow to keep up fight against ‘settler’ project
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Jerusalem’s Armenians vow to keep up fight against ‘settler’ project

Jerusalem’s Armenians vow to keep up fight against ‘settler’ project
  • The real estate deal which gives an Australian-Israeli investor roughly 25 percent of the Old City’s Armenian quarter has sparked anger and concern among residents
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Residents of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem’s historic Armenian quarter rapidly mobilized when bulldozers rolled in to start work on a luxury hotel, a project they fear threatens the ancient but dwindling community.
The real estate deal which gives an Australian-Israeli investor roughly 25 percent of the Old City’s Armenian quarter has sparked anger and concern among its residents.
“The youth arrived in large numbers and positioned themselves in front of the bulldozers,” recalled resident Kegham Balian of the escalation last month.
“The settlers underestimated our community,” said the Armenian merchant.
“We are waging a peaceful struggle, and we are not afraid.”
Ever since the construction began, Armenians have set up camp, bringing tents, stoves, mattresses and even a TV to a weeks-long sit-in to guard the contested land.
Inside a tent, wooden planks patch up the holes left by construction equipment.
On Thursday, “over 30 armed provocateurs” attacked members of the Armenian community including clergymen, the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem said in a statement.
It accused the real estate developer, Danny Rothman, of being responsible for the “massive and coordinated physical attack” shortly after the patriarchate had taken to the court to annul the controversial land sale.
East Jerusalem and the Old City — divided into Muslim, Christian, Jewish and Armenian quarters — was seized by Israel in 1967 and annexed in a move not recognized by the international community.
Land rights are a key point of tension in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, where Israel has built and expanded settlements, considered illegal under international law.
Only around 2,000 Armenians remain in the Old City quarter after waves of immigration primarily to the United States and Europe since the 1960s.
Like Palestinians in the rest of east Jerusalem, most Armenians do not hold Israeli citizenship but only residency.
Panic first erupted among the minority community in April, after it was revealed that the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and Father Baret Yeretzian, in charge of real estate affairs, struck a deal in 2021 with a Tel Aviv-based company.
The firm, which won a 99-year lease on the land, is Rothman’s Xana Gardens Ltd, according to Israeli lawyer and Jerusalem specialist Daniel Seidemann.
“The agreement was reached by the patriarchate without the knowledge and without the consent of the residents of the Armenian quarter or their institutions,” Seidemann told AFP, an assertion echoed by community members.
The contract included “11,500 square meters (2.8 acres) of land, including a parking lot, five residences, and the patriarchate’s seminar hall,” said Setrag Balian, co-founder of Save the ArQ, a movement by Armenian quarter residents.
Despite the Armenian Patriarchate saying it had subsequently “withdrawn from negotiations” after discovering “problems behind this transaction,” many community members still feel betrayed.
Yeretzian, the priest behind the contract has been defrocked.
The latest escalation came after Nourhan Manougian, the Armenian patriarch of Jerusalem, on October 27 sent a letter to Xana Gardens formally notifying the firm of the “cancelation of the agreement.”
Then, “bulldozers, armed settlers accompanied by dogs, and residents of the Jewish quarter” arrived to the area, said the activist Balian, 27.
The takeover attempt “took advantage of the chaos of October 7,” he said, referring to the bloody attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel that triggered all-out war.
“They managed to demolish part of the wall surrounding the parking lot.”
Rothman’s lawyer, Avi Savitzki, declined to comment when contacted by AFP.
Campaigners say they are trying to preserve the land of the Armenian community, whose presence in Jerusalem dates as far back as 1,500 years.
Save the ArQ is also supported by Armenian diaspora communities with legal assistance and media coverage.
“Every day, families come to see us and bring us food,” said Kegham Balian of the sit-in, where young and old take turns sleeping at the site.
They hope the land does not befall the same fate of some Greek Orthodox Church property in Jerusalem.
Israeli settler group Ateret Cohanim, using front companies, in 2004 acquired leasing rights on three building belonging to the church.
After years legal battles, Israel’s top court eventually allowed Ateret Cohanim to take hold of the property.
This judicial setback “endangers the Christian presence and the integrity of the Christian quarter,” said activist Hagop Djernazian.
To Balian, “we know the political stakes” in the divided holy city, a focal point of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“It will not be an easy battle, especially since we are not just fighting against a private company but also against settlers,” he said.
But “we are ready.”

Topics: Jerusalem Israel Palestine Armenians

Related

Hamas officials due in Cairo for truce talks as Israel bombs south Gaza
Middle-East
Hamas officials due in Cairo for truce talks as Israel bombs south Gaza
People walks by the Church of the Nativity, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, Friday, Dec. 23, 2023. (AP)
Middle-East
Jerusalem church leaders defend meeting with Israeli president

UN aid agency: Gaza convoy came under Israeli fire

UN aid agency: Gaza convoy came under Israeli fire
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP
Follow

UN aid agency: Gaza convoy came under Israeli fire

UN aid agency: Gaza convoy came under Israeli fire
  • Israeli military said it was looking into reports about the incident
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP

GAZA: The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said Friday an aid convoy came under fire by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip, without causing any casualties.
“Israeli soldiers fired at an aid convoy as it returned from northern Gaza along a route designated by the Israeli army — our international convoy leader and his team were not injured but one vehicle sustained damage,” UNRWA’s director in Gaza, Tom White, wrote on X.
According to UNRWA, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon.
The Israeli military responded to requests for comment saying that it was looking into reports about the incident.
Earlier on Friday the UN humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, wrote a post on X describing what he called “an impossible situation for the people of Gaza, and for those trying to help them.”
Griffiths said that aid convoys had been shot at, without elaborating.
“You think getting aid into Gaza is easy? Think again,” he said.

Topics: War on Gaza UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) United Nations (UN)

Related

Hamas officials due in Cairo for truce talks as Israel bombs south Gaza
Middle-East
Hamas officials due in Cairo for truce talks as Israel bombs south Gaza
Israel troops ignored pleas for ‘help’ before hostage killings in Gaza, probe finds
Middle-East
Israel troops ignored pleas for ‘help’ before hostage killings in Gaza, probe finds

Turkiye detains 29 people with suspected Daesh ties planning attacks, says minister

Turkiye detains 29 people with suspected Daesh ties planning attacks, says minister
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Turkiye detains 29 people with suspected Daesh ties planning attacks, says minister

Turkiye detains 29 people with suspected Daesh ties planning attacks, says minister
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities have detained 29 people suspected of having ties to militant group Daesh in operations across nine provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Friday.
Suspects captured in “Operation Heroes-37” on Friday were planning to attack churches and synagogues in Istanbul, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

Citing security sources, Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said three other suspects linked to the 29 detainees had been captured in the operations as well. It said the three were senior members of Islamic State, and added that one was planning an attack on the Iraqi Embassy in Ankara.
Anadolu did not provide any further details on the suspects or the operations.
Authorities have ramped up operations against Islamic State and Kurdish militants in recent weeks, after Kurdish militants detonated a bomb near government buildings in Ankara on Oct. 1.

Topics: Turkiye Daesh

Related

Turkiye to reinforce bases in Iraq after 12 soldiers killed
Middle-East
Turkiye to reinforce bases in Iraq after 12 soldiers killed
Road accident kills 11 in northwestern Turkiye -media
Middle-East
Road accident kills 11 in northwestern Turkiye -media

Hamas officials due in Cairo for truce talks as Israel bombs south Gaza

Hamas officials due in Cairo for truce talks as Israel bombs south Gaza
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Hamas officials due in Cairo for truce talks as Israel bombs south Gaza

Hamas officials due in Cairo for truce talks as Israel bombs south Gaza
  • Palestinians stream into a southern Gaza town as Israel expands its offensive in the center
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP

GAZA STRIP: Israel pounded south and central Gaza on Friday as Egypt was to host a high-level Hamas delegation for talks to try and end the nearly 12-week war that has devastated the besieged Palestinian territory.
The Israeli military said its forces “are extending operation in Khan Yunis” in the coastal territory’s south, and had “eliminated dozens of terrorists” across Gaza over the past 24 hours.
AFPTV footage showed smoke billowing over Rafah, near Egypt, following fresh strikes early Friday.
Israeli shelling near Al-Amal in Khan Yunis killed 41 people over the past two days, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on Thursday.
The casualties in repeated Israeli strikes near the facility include “displaced persons seeking shelter,” it said.
The UN humanitarian office said an estimated 100,000 more displaced people had arrived in the already-teeming southern border city of Rafah in recent days following the intensification of fighting around Deir Al-Balah and Khan Yunis.
The Gaza fighting left much of the territory’s north in ruins, while the battlefront has shifted ever further to the south and raised tensions across the Middle East.
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas — dubbed a “terrorist” group by the United States and European Union --- in retaliation for the October 7 attack which left about 1,140 people dead, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Around 250 hostages were also taken during the attack, more than half of whom remain captive.
Israel’s relentless aerial bombardment and ground invasion in Gaza have killed at least 21,320 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.
The Israeli army says 168 of its soldiers have been killed inside Gaza.

Sources close to Hamas say Egypt’s three-stage plan provides for renewable cease-fires, a staggered release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and ultimately an end to the war.

Strikes in central Gaza
The Israeli army has said it had deployed an additional brigade to Khan Yunis, hometown of Hamas’s Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar, and AFP correspondents reported sustained air and artillery strikes.
“The missions that our forces are carrying out in Khan Yunis are unprecedented... taking over control rooms and eliminating terrorists,” Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Thursday.
Israel has repeatedly said that one of the chief goals of the war is the return of the 129 hostages it says remain in Gaza.
On Thursday, an Israeli kibbutz community said one of its residents, US-Israeli Judith Weinstein Haggai, 70, who was thought to be the oldest woman held captive had in fact died in the October 7 attack and her body held by militants.
US President Joe Biden said he was “devastated” by the news.
The UN says more than 80 percent of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been driven from their homes. Many now live in cramped shelters in the tiny territory or in makeshift tents around Rafah.
Residents in Rafah combed through rubble for survivors on Thursday after an air strike that one witness said left “several casualties.”
Tayseer Abu Al-Eish said he was at home when “all of a sudden we heard a loud explosion and debris started falling on us. The apartment was completely destroyed and my daughters were screaming.”
An Israeli siege imposed after October 7, following years of crippling blockade, has deprived Gazans of food, water, fuel and medicine.
A UN aid convoy on Thursday came under fire by the Israeli military, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA said.
The severe shortages have been only sporadically eased by humanitarian aid convoys entering primarily via Egypt.
Rafah residents and displaced people thronged a Rafah market on Friday morning to buy food, including fresh fruit, eggs and meat, trucked in the previous night from Egypt.
“This is the first time eggs and some types of fruit have entered Gaza from Egypt,” said vendor Muntasser Al-Shaer.
“All types of fruit are missing in the markets, there are some types of vegetables but they’re really expensive,” he added.

The Egyptian proposal 
UN humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths described on social media what he called “an impossible situation for the people of Gaza, and for those trying to help them.”
“You think getting aid into Gaza is easy? Think again,” he wrote Friday on X.
A Hamas official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP the delegation in Cairo would “give the response of the Palestinian factions, including several observations” regarding the Egyptian proposal, recently put to officials from Hamas and another Gaza armed group, Islamic Jihad.
Hamas would also seek “guarantees for a complete Israeli military withdrawal” from Gaza, the official said.
The proposal provides for a Palestinian government of technocrats after talks involving “all Palestinian factions,” which would be responsible for governing and rebuilding in post-war Gaza.
Egypt’s State Information Services chief Dia Rashwan said the plan was “intended to bring together the views of all parties concerned, with the aim of ending the shedding of Palestinian blood.”
In Tel Aviv, hundreds rallied Thursday calling for a cease-fire.
“Israelis, Palestinians, Muslims, Jews, Christians — this is everybody’s home,” said teacher Itay Eyal, 51, saying everyone was entitled to live with “freedom and dignity.”
The bloodiest ever Gaza war has also sharply heightened tensions between Israel and its long-time arch foe Iran, which supports armed groups across the Middle East.
Israel has traded heavy cross-border fire with Iran-backed Hezbollah since the Gaza war erupted, and on Friday said its military had struck “Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon” after reporting rocket fire from there.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Israel troops ignored pleas for ‘help’ before hostage killings in Gaza, probe finds
Middle-East
Israel troops ignored pleas for ‘help’ before hostage killings in Gaza, probe finds
NYC protesters for Gaza ceasefire hold mock funeral
Middle-East
NYC protesters for Gaza ceasefire hold mock funeral

Iran executes 4 over Israel ‘collaboration’: judiciary

Iran executes 4 over Israel ‘collaboration’: judiciary
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Iran executes 4 over Israel ‘collaboration’: judiciary

Iran executes 4 over Israel ‘collaboration’: judiciary
  • Three men and one woman had all been sentenced to death for their alleged collaboration with Israel
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran on Friday hanged four people convicted of spying for arch foe Israel, the judiciary said, less than two weeks after authorities had executed a man on similar grounds.
“Four members of a sabotage group related to the Zionist regime (Israel)... were hanged this morning” in Iran’s northwestern province of West Azerbaijan, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website reported.
It identified them as three men — Vafa Hanareh, Aram Omari and Rahman Parhazo — and one woman, Nasim Namazi, who had all been sentenced to death on charges of “moharebeh,” or waging war against God, and “corruption on Earth” through their “collaboration with the Zionist regime.”
The group “committed extensive actions against the country’s security under the guidance of the Mossad,” Israel’s spy agency, Mizan said.
Iran does not recognize Israel and the two countries have engaged in a shadow war for years.
On December 16, a man also convicted of working for Mossad was executed in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.
The judiciary at the time did not identify the man but said he had been convicted of “intelligence cooperation and espionage for the benefit for the hostile Zionist regime.”
In December 2022, the Islamic republic hanged another four people who had been convicted of collaborating with Israel’s intelligence services.
Tehran accuses Israel of carrying out a wave of sabotage attacks and assassinations targeting its nuclear program.
According to rights groups including Amnesty International, Iran executes more people per year than any other nation except China.

Topics: Iran

Related

Iran had increased its output of 60 percent enriched uranium to a rate of about nine kilograms a month since the end of November
Middle-East
Western powers condemn Iran’s accelerated uranium enrichment
Iran’s supreme leader leads prayers during funeral of senior Guards adviser
Middle-East
Iran’s supreme leader leads prayers during funeral of senior Guards adviser

Latest updates

Virat Kohli’s Team Blue Rising recruits Monaco’s Lisa Caussin Battaglia as official pilot
Virat Kohli’s Team Blue Rising recruits Monaco’s Lisa Caussin Battaglia as official pilot
NCVC plans to rehabilitate 1000 ‎floodplains and Meadows with 5 Royal Reserves‎
NCVC plans to rehabilitate 1000 ‎floodplains and Meadows with 5 Royal Reserves‎
Riyadh exhibition unveils literary and artistic career of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal
Riyadh exhibition unveils literary and artistic career of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal
Number of Filipinos seeking employment in Saudi Arabia doubles in 2023
Number of Filipinos seeking employment in Saudi Arabia doubles in 2023
Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah
Saudi Arabia Museum of Contemporary Art hosts third Bienalsur exhibition in Diriyah

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.