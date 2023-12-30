You are here

WHO sounds warning on Sudan health crisis

A child displaced from Sudan's Jazira state stands at the entrance of a temporary shelter in Gedaref in the country's east. (AFP)
Updated 30 December 2023
AFP
Updated 30 December 2023
AFP
GENEVA: The WHO called for urgent action Friday to tackle the deepening health and humanitarian crises in Sudan and asked the international community to step up with financial aid.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, said the majority of health facilities in Sudanese regions affected by the war were not working, due to the fighting.
Since April 15, Sudan has been gripped by a war pitting army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan against his former deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Forces commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
In Al-Jazira state, just south of Khartoum, more than half a million people had sought shelter after the fighting overwhelmed the Sudanese capital.
This month, however, paramilitaries pressed deeper into the state and shattered one of the country’s few remaining sanctuaries, forcing more than 300,000 people to flee once again, the United Nations said.
“Urgent action is needed to reverse Sudan’s worsening conflict amid the deepening humanitarian and health crises, with the fresh displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, mainly women and children,” Tedros said on X, formerly Twitter.
Since the conflict broke out in April, the violence has killed more than 12,000 people, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.
“While responding with partners to the acute health needs, including controlling disease spread and addressing malnutrition threats, WHO also calls for increased financial support from the international community to meet the pressing health needs of the affected populations,” said Tedros.
“These include boosting provision of basic health services for the most vulnerable in affected states, where at least 70 percent of health facilities are not working due to the conflict,” he added.
The United Nations says at least 7.1 million people have been displaced, including 1.5 million who fled across the border into neighboring countries.
Former Ethiopian health minister Tedros has led the UN’s health agency since 2017.

Updated 30 December 2023
Reuters
  • The Yaseen brothers said they had been taken from their homes and held for up to two weeks at unknown locations
  • Images of detainees stripped to their underwear in Gaza earlier this month triggered outrage from Palestinian, Arab and Muslim officials
  • UN human rights office had said it had received numerous reports of mass detentions, ill-treatment and enforced disappearance of Palestinians in northern Gaza
Updated 30 December 2023
Reuters

GAZA: Three Palestinian brothers rounded up by Israel in the Gaza Strip said they and fellow detainees were beaten, stripped to their underwear, burnt with cigarettes and subjected to other forms of mistreatment during their detention.

Sobhi Yaseen, his brothers Sady and Ibrahim were among dozens of Palestinian men sheltering in a school in Rafah in southern Gaza who spoke to Reuters about their treatment at the hands of Israeli soldiers.
Reuters could not independently confirm their accounts, which were consistent with descriptions from more than 20 other former detainees who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The Israeli Defense Forces spokesperson’s office said in a written response that the Israeli military was operating “to dismantle Hamas’ military capabilities” and rescue hostages captured by the Palestinian militant group.
Detainees were treated in accordance with international law, and were often required to hand over clothes to ensure they were not carrying weapons or explosives, the office said.
The Yaseen brothers said they had been taken from their homes in the north of the enclave, separated from their families and held for up to two weeks at unknown locations including a military barracks or camp.
Sobhi said he and his brothers were detained in early December after the Israeli military encircled the area where they lived and worked as day laborers in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood.
He said four people beat him after he was unable to climb onto a truck due to a leg injury sustained before his arrest, and that he was then taken to an open area where captors were “smoking and putting out cigarettes on our backs, spraying sand and water on us, urinating on us.”
His brothers Sady and Ibrahim gave similar accounts of mistreatment at the hands of Israeli soldiers. Reuters could not independently confirm their accounts.

TREATMENT OF CIVILIANS
Israel launched its assault on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a shock cross-border incursion by Hamas militants on Oct. 7 that Israel says left 1,200 dead. More than 21,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli campaign, according to authorities in the Hamas-controlled territory.
The UN human rights office (OHCHR) said on Dec. 16 that it had received numerous reports of mass detentions, ill-treatment and enforced disappearance of Palestinians in northern Gaza by the Israeli military.
International humanitarian law requires that civilians only be detained for imperative security reasons, and torture and other ill-treatment of detainees is strictly prohibited, OHCHR said.

Images of detainees stripped to their underwear in Gaza earlier this month triggered outrage from Palestinian, Arab and Muslim officials.
UN rights chief Volker Turk has said Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7, its holding of hostages, and Israel’s “collective punishment” and “unlawful forcible evacuation” of civilians, all constitute war crimes.
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has since 2021 been investigating possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied Palestinian territories, has called on Israel and Hamas to respect the international rules of war.
The ICC prosecutor’s office said it was using all available means to ensure accountability for alleged crimes committed in the Palestinian territories including Gaza, but could not comment on specific allegations.

SCARS
The Yaseen brothers sheltering at Rafah said the Israeli military had not made specific accusations against them. They were rounded up together, then separated, as part of group arrests carried out by Israel’s military in areas that it advances into.
Sady said he was placed with other detainees in a truck containing garbage.
“They were beating us, and anyone who raised their voice after the beating was beaten again. They searched us, took our IDs, money, and phones,” he said, speaking among a group of about 20 men in a tent at the Rafah school, most wearing grey tracksuits issued by the Israeli military.
Some showed large scabs and raw skin on their wrists where they said their hands had been bound or cuffed, and one showed bruised streaks and a round red scar on his back. Another showed a stitched scar on his thigh where he said he had been beaten.

The third Yaseen brother, Ibrahim, described having his hands bound and being blindfolded as he was held for interrogation.
“They didn’t let us sleep. We stood for hours, as punishment,” he said.
Captors insulted the prisoners while banning them from talking to each other or praying, Ibrahim said. “Then there would be five soldiers who would hit you alternately in the head and body,” he added, saying he had been beaten in the ribs and rolling up his sleeves to show circular scars and scabs from where his wrists were bound.
The Israeli military dropped the brothers off at different times at the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip, as it has done with other batches of men detained during its ground operation but no longer suspected of links to Hamas.
From there they said they walked several kilometers to Rafah, where they relocated each other among the hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced and are now living in overcrowded buildings and tents.

Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News
  • King Abdullah II reaffirmed his country’s rejection of attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Friday received a phone call from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during which he called for international pressure toward an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, state media reported.

The king “stressed the importance of protecting civilians and increasing humanitarian aid for Gaza, while guaranteeing its sustained delivery, noting Jordan’s efforts in this regard,” Petra news agency said.

The Jordanian monarch reaffirmed his country’s rejection of attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, and called on the international community to help counter extremist settler violence in the West Bank.

King Abdullah “reiterated that security and military solutions can never bring peace,” adding that the only way is to “create a political horizon that leads to just and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution.”

Tens of thousands of fleeing Palestinians sought shelter on Friday as Israeli tanks pushed through the central Gaza Strip, with more than 180 people reported killed in 24 hours of airstrikes and artillery barrages on the shattered enclave.

This brings the death toll to 21,507, almost 1 percent of Gaza’s population, since the conflict began on Oct. 7 following a surprise attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people and seized 240 hostages.

Almost all of the besieged territory’s 2.3 million population have been forced to flee their homes, some more than once, while thousands more bodies are thought to be buried in the ruins of neighborhoods.

* (With Reuters)

Updated 29 December 2023
AFP
  • The Palestinian Health Ministry named the alleged assailant shot by Israeli forces as Amro Abu Hussein
Updated 29 December 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Friday, medics said, after military officials alleged he carried out a car ramming.
The army said soldiers “neutralized” the driver who rammed the car into people near a military post south of the city of Hebron.
The Magen David Adom paramedic service said that it treated one person in moderate condition and three others who were lightly wounded.
The Palestinian Health Ministry named the alleged assailant shot by Israeli forces as Amro Abu Hussein.
The West Bank has been under military occupation since the 1967 Six-Day war, with violence in the Palestinian territory escalating since the outbreak of fighting between Israel and Gaza rulers Hamas nearly three months ago.

More than 520 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank this year by Israeli security forces and settlers, according to a Health Ministry toll, at least 314 of them since Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Israel has been conducting operations across the West Bank, with the military saying it targeted money exchange shops it accused of providing funds to militant groups.
On Thursday, the Health Ministry said a Palestinian man was killed during an raid in Ramallah on Thursday, seat of the Palestinian Authority.
He was identified as Hazem Qattawi by the Palestinian news agency Wafa, which added that 14 others were wounded during clashes with soldiers and three more were arrested.
On Thursday evening, a 38-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces near Bethlehem.
The Red Crescent said medics treated people wounded by Israeli forces in multiple West Bank locations across the governorates of Hebron in the south, Jericho in the east, and Jenin and Nablus in the north.
Israel’s military said that its troops shot at “assailants (who) hurled explosive devices, Molotov cocktails, rocks, and opened fire at Israeli security forces.”
In Ramallah, an AFP journalist saw Palestinians hurl Molotov cocktails at Israeli forces.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medics treated eight people for gunshot wounds.

Updated 29 December 2023
Reuters
Updated 29 December 2023
Reuters

GAZA: The rescuers in orange vests shouted as they reached a baby girl still alive in the rubble of an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip’s Rafah city after yet another night of bombardment of the Palestinian enclave.
Baby Mariam Abu Akel’s skin was grey with dust, and she made little noises as the rescuers reached deep into the rubble to free her legs and lift her clear.
People crowded around in the ruins of the Abu Edwan family’s house, where Mariam’s family had been sheltering after they fled their own home in a more dangerous area near Gaza’s border with Israel.
The airstrike killed 20 people and wounded 55, according to Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qidra.
The Abu Edwan house sheltered many displaced people like the Abu Akel family.
Most of Gaza’s population have had to flee their homes in the face of a withering bombardment and ground offensive that Israel says is aimed at destroying Hamas.
The Israeli retaliatory assault has killed more than 21,500 Palestinians, according to health authorities in the enclave, many of them children under 18.
Mariam’s mother and sister were both killed in the strike, along with members of the Abu Edwan family and people from other families temporarily living with them.
Her father and brother Hamed, still a toddler, survived the blast.
When Mariam was lifted free, a rescuer ran with her in his arms to take her to hospital. Doctors there swabbed her cuts.
Rafah’s hospitals were already dealing with the nightly influx of wounded people taken out of bombed houses.
Nadeen Abdulatif, 13, stood by a pile of debris next to the Rafah house where she and her family had taken shelter after their own home in Gaza City was ruined by an air strike targeting the building next door, which killed her older brother.
She could not stop thinking about being killed or her other brother dying, she said. The air strike during the night had blown out the windows and rattled the building.
“My brother was shaking. I was shaking. I was scared. I didn’t move from my place because I was terrified,” she said.
At another airstrike site, rescuers had pulled out two infant girls.
In an ambulance, medics sponged a thick layer of dust from their faces as a badly bleeding boy sat opposite them, dazed.
In the hospital, children lay for treatment on the floor. A boy with bandages around his head and blood covering his face was crying. Next to him lay another boy with a brace around his neck. The two little girls lay on a stretcher.

Updated 29 December 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
  • Group accuses Israel of hacking CCTV cameras to target its fighters
Updated 29 December 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Fighting between Israeli and Hezbollah forces continued along Israel’s volatile northern border with Lebanon on Friday.

Hezbollah has so far lost more than 120 fighters, while the Israeli army has reported dozens of deaths and injuries.
Israel said its military had struck Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon after reporting rocket fire coming from the area, while an Israeli drone fired a guided missile on the outskirts of the town of Yaroun.
In recent days, Hezbollah has increased its shelling of the largest Israeli settlement, Kiryat Shmona, in the Upper Galilee.
It said it also scored a direct hit on a “crane carrying spy gear in Doviv farms,” two on Hadab Yaroun and another on a military site in the Zar’it barracks.
The Israeli army directed heavy machine gunfire on the outskirts of Boustane from its positions adjacent to Aita Al-Shaab. It also shelled and launched two raids near Naqoura.
Israeli warplanes and drones also bombed areas close to Aitaroun and Ramyah, where shelling led to the closure of a road.
On Thursday, Hezbollah accused Israel of hacking into CCTV cameras near homes and shops in southern Lebanon and using the footage to target its fighters.
Earlier this month, Israel dropped leaflets warning residents in southern Lebanon that Hezbollah members were “hiding” among them and urged them to flee their homes.
A statement said Israel “has recently hacked into civilian cameras connected to the internet and installed in front of homes, shops and institutions in front-line villages” and urged citizens to take them offline.
To support its claim it published footage showing how a car passing through a border town was targeted minutes after a camera positioned outside a house and directed toward the road captured the scene.
Hezbollah’s military media said Israel had “significantly lost its ability to spy on the resistance fighters to monitor their movements and target them, following the Resistance’s operations of targeting most of its cameras and equipment along the Lebanese-Palestinian border.”
Since the first start of hostilities, Hezbollah has targeted surveillance cameras and sensors at Israeli military outposts along the Blue Line.

