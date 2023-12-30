KSrelief, UNHCR sign $6m funding deal for displaced people in Sudan, South Sudan, Chad

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has signed a $6 million cooperative agreement with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to provide shelter and non-food support for displaced people and returnees in Sudan, South Sudan and Chad through 2024.
The document was signed by Ahmed Ali Al-Baiz, KSrelief’s assistant supervisor general of operations and programs, and Khaled Khalifa, senior adviser to the UN refugee agency and its representative to the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Saudi Arabia issues guidelines to streamline customs system
New regulations provide explanations of customs procedures related to importing, exporting, and transiting goods
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority issued new regulatory guidelines to streamline customs procedures, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
The guidelines aim to clarify the workings of the customs system, and educate clients, taxpayers and stakeholders involved in the import, export, and transit of goods.
New regulations provide explanations of customs procedures related to importing, exporting, and transiting goods, including specifying documents for import, modifying customs data, pre-clearance of goods, and commitments regarding non-disposal of goods.
The guidelines also cover transit and temporary admission procedures, exemptions for personal baggage and used household items, and conditions for exempting commercial samples, guarantees, refunds, and other general rules and terms.
The authority offers over 130 instructional guides on its website, which cover various zakat, tax, and customs services, including guides for freight forwarders, shipping agents, procedures for issuing a certificate of origin, exporting shipments through express transport companies, registering for road transport services, a simplified guide for deposit areas, electronic traveler declaration via the ZATCA application, a guide for printing the customs card, guidelines for booking truck appointments at land ports, and guidelines and penalties for the customs brokerage profession.
Water from rainfall and recycling plants to be used, says NCVC
Saudi Green Initiative’s goal is to plant 10bn trees in the country
Updated 30 December 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification is preparing to plant 12 million trees and shrubs in 2024 across Saudi Arabia.
This is according to Khaled bin Abdullah Al-Abdul Qadir, CEO of the NCVC, who said that recycled water would be used for all the projects.
Al-Abdul Qadir made the comments at a ceremony in Buraidah Oasis recently to mark the completion of a 1 million tree-planting project.
“Implementation of the first phase of rehabilitation of the floodplains and meadows will witness rehabilitating 1,000 floodplains and meadows by planting 12 million trees and shrubs and scattering seeds, and the use of rainwater-harvesting techniques,” he said.
The center would be working with the nation’s royal reserves to ensure the initiative is successful, he added.
Qassim’s Governor Prince Faisal bin Mishaal, inaugurated in February 2020 the Green Oasis project in Buraidah, at a cost exceeding SR77 million ($20.5 million), over an area of 28 million square meters.
The NCVC has signed several agreements with the King Salman, King Abdulaziz, Imam Turki bin Abdullah, Imam Abdulaziz bin Muhammad, and the King Khalid royal reserve authorities.
The area targeted for rehabilitation covers 225,000 hectares of degraded lands in a single area, and 1.9 million hectares of floodplains and meadows.
These efforts are part of the Saudi Green Initiative’s goal to plant 10 billion trees in the country.
The NCVC has also implemented several other projects, including planting 1 million trees in Al-Khafs Meadow in the King Abdulaziz royal reserve, and 400,000 saplings of local trees in the Imam Turki bin Abdullah reserve.
In addition, the NVC supplied the King Salman reserve with 1.2 million seedlings, and 600,000 trees and shrubs were planted in the Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed reserve.
Talal Al-Harigi, CEO of the Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed reserve, and Al-Abdul Qadir had signed the agreement to implement the initiative.
Saudi falconers say AlUla Cup preserves the legacy of falconry
Updated 29 December 2023
Arab News
JEDDAH: The interactive activities and games at the AlUla Falcons Cup, held by the Saudi Falcons Club in collaboration the Royal Commission for AlUla at Mughira Heritage Sports Village in AlUla, have proven popular among children and aspiring falconers.
The games simulate the flight of falcons. Players stand in front of the interactive screen and move their hands, controlling the direction and speed of the bird’s flight.
The Children’s Corner also includes an area for drawing and coloring falcons, allowing children to develop their artistic skills.
The Children’s Corner is part of the Saudi Falcons Club’s efforts to educate children about falconry and falcons in order to pass an appreciation for this traditional cultural pastime down to a new generation.
This year’s AlUla Falcons Cup runs until Jan. 5, and offers the largest monetary rewards in the history of falconry competitions, with a total prize fund of SR60 million ($16 million).
For those taking part in the AlUla Falcon Cup, the event represents the culmination of the Saudi Falcons Club’s efforts to preserve and promote the ancient sport and is regarded with great pride.
Falconer Jazaa bin Muslim Al-Armani said the competitions organized by the club were among the best in the world and the prize money on offer enabled falconers to remain involved in the sport and pass on their skills to future generations.
Saad bin Ibrahim Al-Tarbaq said the cup was the largest of its kind in the world and was highly regarded for its organization and the warm reception offered to all falconers.
Al-Tarbaq said he prepared for the event by taking part in the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival at the Saudi Falcons Club in Malham, which ended on Dec. 14.
Farhan bin Madsher Al-Ruwaili said he was proud to take part in the AlUla Falcon Cup and thanked the Falcons Club and Royal Commission for AlUla for organizing the tournament, which he said was a source of pride for the Kingdom, the Gulf and the Arab world.
Documentary book on ‘Our Football is Our Culture’ national initiative launched in Eastern Province
Updated 29 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: A ceremony was held on Thursday to launch the documentary book based on the national initiative “Our Football is Our Culture,” which won the Books for Peace International Award in 2022, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
Held under the patronage of Governor of the Eastern Province Prince Saud bin Nayef, the ceremony honored the participants and a number of sports and cultural figures, in the presence of Chairman of the Saudi Journalists Association Khalid Al-Malik, at the Signature Hotel in Al-Khobar governorate.
Tariq Al-Qahtani, director of the branch of the Ministry of Sports office in the Eastern Province, praised the support that Saudi sports received from the leadership, and the attention given by the governor of the Eastern Province to sports clubs in the area.
Jassim Al-Yaqout, the chairman of the supreme committee organizing the ceremony, stressed the importance of sports and cultural initiatives in enhancing awareness and cultural understanding and promoting dialogue between cultures.
He said that the “Our Football is Our Culture” initiative was an inspiring model for sports and athletes, and enhanced the national sports and cultural affiliation of the community.
“I extend my thanks to the emir of the Eastern Province for his patronage, interest and follow-up of sports affairs in the region,” he said.
Al-Yaqout said that the book was displayed in more than 400 Arab universities, the Olympic Museum in Qatar, the Football Museum in Kazakhstan, and the Amin Saati Sports Museum in Jeddah, which enhanced its status and global success.
The ceremony included several visual presentations about sports work locally, in the Gulf and Arab regions, and internationally.