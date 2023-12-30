You are here

New mum Osaka's love for tennis rekindled as she makes comeback

New mum Osaka’s love for tennis rekindled as she makes comeback
Japan’s Naomi Osaka visits Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary ahead of the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane (AFP)
Updated 30 December 2023
AFP
New mum Osaka’s love for tennis rekindled as she makes comeback

New mum Osaka’s love for tennis rekindled as she makes comeback
  • Osaka stepped away from the game in September 2022 citing mental health concerns
Updated 30 December 2023
AFP
Brisbane: Japan’s Naomi Osaka admitted Saturday she almost gave up tennis but had rekindled her love of the sport after becoming a mother earlier this year as she prepares for a return in Brisbane.
Osaka, 26, stepped away from the game in September 2022, citing mental health concerns following her withdrawal from the second round of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.
In her time away, she gave birth to daughter Shai, and did not watch any tennis until last year’s Wimbledon.
Although excited to be back, she conceded that retiring permanently had crossed her mind.
“I would say right after Tokyo for, like, a month maybe I was thinking about retirement because I felt like all my joy went away for the sport,” she said at the season opening Brisbane International.
“I felt like it kind of wasn’t fair, both for the people watching and myself.
“But then I thought, I’ve played tennis since I was three and there’s so many more things that I want to do.”
Osaka said since giving birth her approach to tennis had changed.
“I think in the time I had away, I appreciated the sport a lot more,” she said. “I think definitely becoming a mum changed my mindset a lot.
“I think I’m a lot more open-minded, a lot more patient, but also I feel a lot stronger physically.”
The four-time Grand Slam champion was awarded a wildcard to the Brisbane event in the lead-up to the Australian Open and will play Germany’s 84th ranked Tamara Korpatsch in the first round.
“I feel definitely I’m nervous, I haven’t played a match in a long time, but I’m competitive so I’m thinking I’m nervous and I want to win,” Osaka said.
“There’s a lot of things that are going on in my head.
“I think the biggest thing is just walking onto the court and sort of absorbing all the energy and experiencing the atmosphere. For me that is something that I’m definitely going to treasure a lot.”

Topics: Naomi Osaka

Best of Saudi football in 2023

Best of Saudi football in 2023
Updated 30 December 2023
John Duerden
Best of Saudi football in 2023

Best of Saudi football in 2023
  • It was the year Cristiano Ronaldo revolutionized the game in the Kingdom and Al-Ittihad ended their 14-year title drought  
Updated 30 December 2023
John Duerden

As 2023 comes to a close, it is time to look back at the highlights of what has turned out to be momentous year for Saudi Arabian football.

Player of the Year

Cristiano Ronaldo

It has to be. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner shocked the world by signing for Al-Nassr at the end of 2022. In the second half of last season, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star was very good, taking to football in the country as smoothly as most would have expected. This season however, he has been simply exceptional. He tops the goalscoring list, with some spectacular strikes, as well as the assist charts. It is not just his enduring skills, but his leadership and how he demands the best from himself and those around him, that make him the obvious choice.

Saudi Arabian Player of the Year

Saud Abdulhamid

In a league that is home to some of the best talent anywhere in the world, it is far from easy for domestic players to stand out. Saud Abdulhamid has done so however. The Al-Hilal full-back starred at the 2022 World Cup and has been incredibly consistent this year too, not just with his defensive work but his ability to get forward quickly and put dangerous balls into the area from open play or set pieces.

There should also be a shoutout for Al-Ahli’s Firas Al-Buraikan. Last season he managed 17 goals playing for Al-Fateh, helping the team into sixth place and finishing fourth in the goalscoring ranks. Such form earned a big move to Al-Ahli and the goals have kept coming.

Signing of the Year

Aleksandar Mitrovic

With Ronaldo signing in 2022, it leaves the field open for others. With so many new additions, the potential field is a big one. Allan Saint-Maximin came from Newcastle United and has impressed for Al-Ahli, Malcom has consistently excelled for Al-Hilal after arriving from Zenit Saint-Petersburg, while Damac’s deal to bring Cameroonian international Georges-Kevin Nkoudou in for a free was a stroke of genius.

But Mitrovic is leading Al-Hilal on a relentless march at the top of the Saudi Pr League table and has also contributed goals in the AFC Champions League too. The Serbian striker provides a focal point in attack, gives defenders a hard time and provides a constant goal threat.

Achievement of the Year

Al-Ittihad win the Saudi Pro League

In the 2021-22 season, Al-Ittihad looked set end their long title drought when they led the table comfortably with the finish line in sight. However, they crumbled in the run-in as Al-Hilal showed all their legendary powers of recovery to win a record-extending 18th title.

There would be no mistakes in 2022-23 however. Under the now departed Portuguese coach Nuno Santo, Al-Ittihad held their nerves to claim their first championship in 14 years amid joyous scenes in Jeddah.

Coach of the Year:

Pericles Chamusca

There are more famous coaches in the league but it is the well-travelled Chamusca who stands out. Last season, he led Al-Taawoun into fifth, just four points behind Al-Hilal. This time around, the Buraidah club have been even better and lie just outside the top three and despite not having the playing riches available to the Big Four, it is testament to the Brazilian boss that he has kept them competitive.

The 58 year-old has shown that you do not need a big name coach to be successful.

Game of the Year:

Al-Ittihad 3 Al-Hilal 4

The first huge game of the new season came in September and was an instant classic. For much of the world, it was a first glimpse of the new era of Saudi football and it delivered with some top-class entertainment and atmosphere.

Al-Ittihad had been worthy champions, adding stars such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho to their squad. They then won the first four games of the season and at half-time were 3-1 up against their biggest rivals. Then, Al-Hilal came roaring back after the break with Aleksandar Mitrovic completing his hat-trick and Salem Al-Dawsari also getting in on the act.

Al-Hilal have since then gone from strength to strength, while Ittihad have spilled into a season of inconsistency.

Goal of the Year:

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Al-Okhdood

Ronaldo has scored plenty of spectacular strikes over the years but there cannot have been many better than the one he delivered in November.

Just three minutes after he had found the net to make it 2-0, he added his second and the team’s third in stunning style.

Okhdood goalkeeper Paulo Vitor had cleared once outside the area and was looking to do so for a second time but the ball fell to Ronaldo 35 meters from goal and he chested it down and then produced the perfect lob that dipped late, over the heads of the desperate defenders.

Disappointment of the Year:

Al-Hilal losing the AFC Champions League final

While there will be some concerns about Ettifaq finishing the year on an eight-game winless streak in which they scored just three goals, Al-Hilal will struggle to forget the final of the AFC Champions League and a two-leg loss to Urawa Reds of Japan.

With a fifth continental crown within reach, it all started well with Salem Al-Dawsari putting the Riyadh giants ahead early in the first leg but he was sent off in the second half, by which time the Japanese team had equalised and then went on to win the second leg.

Performance of the Year:

Pakhtakor 1, Al-Fayha 4

Ahead of the final game in Group A of the Asian Champions League in December, few gave Al-Fayha a chance. In their first ever appearance, they had to win at the home of Central Asian powerhouse Pakhtakor. They did so in style with a 4-1 victory to squeeze into the knockout stages to give Saudi Arabia four teams in the last 16.

There should also be a shoutout to Al-Hilal who went to Qatar to beat Al-Duhail 7-0 in the semifinal of the continental competition. The Blues were five goals to the good by the break and could afford to take it easy in the second half, with Odion Ighalo finishing with four. It was a stunning result.

Topics: Saudi football football Saudi Arabia

Beyond 90 minutes: How Gen Z audiences are changing the way football is consumed

Beyond 90 minutes: How Gen Z audiences are changing the way football is consumed
Updated 30 December 2023
Alfonso De Stefano
Beyond 90 minutes: How Gen Z audiences are changing the way football is consumed

Beyond 90 minutes: How Gen Z audiences are changing the way football is consumed
  • Lega Serie A managing director for MENA region writes for Arab News about how connecting to young football fans in the region has become a priority
Updated 30 December 2023
Alfonso De Stefano

Modern football has never been as dynamic and fast-flowing as the wonderful spectacle played out in stadiums around the world each week, and the way fans keep pace with the modern game is also changing at a rapid rate.

With an array of entertainment options like never before, football has been forced to adapt to stay competitive in an ever-widening sporting arena. There are already an estimated more than 16 million Lega Serie A fans in the Gulf Cooperation Council and generally in the Middle East and North Africa region — half of them under the age of 25 — and connecting with this fan base and with the wider audience of football lovers in the region is our top priority.

Gen Z is the most diverse and tech-savvy band of football lovers yet, which has created a set of unique opportunities and challenges for us as sports marketers. This generation has grown up in the internet era and has not known life without fingertip access to information via their phones. In the football world, this translates into real-time match updates, scores and goals streamed onto mobile devices seconds after they hit the back of the net.

Supporters attending live matches in stadiums will always be the lifeblood of football, as testified by an absence of fans during the COVID-19 pandemic that severely diluted the product as an entertainment spectacle. Despite this, there are only so many match tickets available for a live stadium experience, even in the biggest of venues, leaving significant opportunities to capitalize on a captive audience that can stream live action at home or on mobile devices while on the go.

And Gen Z audiences are looking for football experiences that are more than just watching a game on TV. They want to be able to interact with the game and players and feel like they are a part of the action. Social media has given insider access and behind-the-scenes content, allowing fans to connect directly with players on a new level. As the technology progresses, fans could soon use virtual reality headsets to watch games from the perspective of a player on the pitch or use augmented reality apps to interact with players and coaches in real time.

In the Arab world, the huge success of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 revealed the excitement and passion for the sport, as epitomized by the huge followings for Saudi Arabia’s Green Falcons and Morocco’s Atlas Lions. And as Saudi Arabia prepares to host the World Cup in 2034, that passion is only going to increase.

With the global football market projected to reach $4.0 billion by 2028, this presents an enormous opportunity to connect with Gen Z in the region and reach new audiences who may be developing an early love for the international game.

Italian football is already making sports more relevant by integrating social media into its experiences. Lega Serie A has become the first global football league to provide Arabic content on the platforms that matter most to young fans, launching Snapchat and TikTok accounts dedicated to MENA audiences. This will allow fans to produce unique content and creation tools.

Meanwhile, reality TV shows have offered a never-before-seen look inside the workings of top football clubs. From Middle East-owned clubs like Manchester City and Newcastle United to Italian football giants like Juventus, the football establishment has been lining up to give fans an inside view of their club, vying to capture the attention of an emerging Gen Z audience.

Building on this momentum, while also ensuring we make a contribution to youth talent in the region, Lega Serie A has partnered with on-demand subscription service STARZPLAY, healthcare provider PureHealth, and award-winning film and entertainment studio Image Nation Abu Dhabi, to produce “The Italian Dream” — an original show that aims to unearth the next football prodigy from the MENA region.

Across six episodes, young footballers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and Egypt will get the chance to train and play in one of football’s biggest and most storied leagues, Lega Serie A, while honing their skills alongside world-class players, including Lega Serie A legends Francesco Totti, Alessandro Del Piero, Fabio Cannavaro, Marco Materazzi and Luca Antonini.

Lega Serie A has also signed a broadcasting partnership with Starzplay and Abu Dhabi Media to exclusively stream the league’s matches to audiences across 20 countries in the MENA region, offering fans unparalleled access to live games, exclusive content, and in-depth analyses of both the clubs and players.

There’s a reason why Lega Serie A is committed to innovation and is finding new ways to engage with its fans by developing new digital platforms, creating new interactive experiences, and experimenting with new content delivery methods. It’s because our current fans, and our fans of the future, demand it.

A new era of football is upon us. The only thing supporters need to do now is sit back and enjoy the show.

Topics: football Gen Z

Tyrese Maxey scores 42 points, 76ers outlast Rockets 131-127 without injured Joel Embiid

Tyrese Maxey scores 42 points, 76ers outlast Rockets 131-127 without injured Joel Embiid
Updated 30 December 2023
AP
Tyrese Maxey scores 42 points, 76ers outlast Rockets 131-127 without injured Joel Embiid

Tyrese Maxey scores 42 points, 76ers outlast Rockets 131-127 without injured Joel Embiid
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points, 17 in the decisive third quarter
  • Jaylen Brown returned from a one-game absence to score 31 points and feed Luke Kornet for the tiebreaking basket in Boston’s victory over Toronto
Updated 30 December 2023
AP

HOUSTON: Tyrese Maxey had 42 points and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers outlasted the Houston Rockets 131-127 on Friday night.

Philadelphia superstar Joel Embiid was out for a third consecutive game with a sprained right ankle and will miss at least one more game with the 76ers ruling him out Saturday night at Chicago. Nicolas Batum sat out for a fifth game with a strained right hamstring.

Tobias Harris added 22 points for the 76ers. They won for the fourth time in five games and sent Houston to their third straight loss.

Fred VanVleet had 33 points and 10 rebounds for Houston. Jalen Green added 31 points and Alperen Sengun had 28 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

THUNDER 119 NUGGETS 93

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points, 17 in the decisive third quarter and Oklahoma City overcame another efficient shooting game from Nikola Jokic to beat Denver.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points or more for the fifth time this season and was four shy of his career best set last season. He was 14 of 20 from the field and made all 10 of his free throws.

Oklahoma City have won three straight and eight of its last 10 to surge past Denver in the Northwest Division. The Nuggets, who had their six-game winning streak snapped, have lost just three home games this season and the last two have come against the Thunder.

Jokic, who finished with 19 points, made 9 of 10 shots and over the last two games he is 20 of 21 from the field. Jokic had 10 rebounds but committed seven turnovers.

CELTICS 120 RAPTORS 118

Jaylen Brown returned from a one-game absence to score 31 points and feed Luke Kornet for the tiebreaking basket in Boston’s victory over Toronto.

After Scottie Barnes tied it at 116 with a 3-pointer with 47 seconds remaining, Boston found Kornet for a dunk with 32 seconds left. Boston’s lead stood at 119-117 when Barnes drove down the lane but couldn’t finish. Down three after replay determined that a foul occurred before the final horn, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam went to the line with 1.4 seconds left. He made the first but missed the second as the Celtics melted away the remaining time.

The Celtics, who were without starters Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis along with key reserve Al Horford, are an NBA-leading 25-6 and 16-0 at home. Boston won its fifth straight and 10th game in 11 tries.

Barnes led Toronto with 30 points.

BUCKS 119 CAVALIERS 111

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 16 rebounds, Damian Lillard scored 24 of his 31 points in the second half and Milwaukee beat Cleveland.

Antetokounmpo and Lillard each scored 14 points in the pivotal third quarter when Milwaukee outscored Cleveland 40-21 to erase a 15-point deficit and take the lead for good. The Bucks have the third-best record in the league at 24-8.

Donovan Mitchell had 34 points, six rebounds and nine assists for Cleveland in his return from a four-game absence. Jarrett Allen scored a career-high 30 points on 15-of-17 shooting and had 12 rebounds and six assists.

SUNS 133 HORNETS 119

Devin Booker scored 35 points and Phoenix, with Bradley Beal back on the court, beat Charlotte to hand the Hornets their 10th consecutive loss.

Beal, who missed the previous five games because of a sprained right ankle, contributed four assists in the first quarter, when the Suns went ahead for good. He finished with seven assists, six points and three rebounds in 30 minutes.

Kevin Durant had 21 points and added 11 assists, and Booker had seven assists. In Phoenix’s 31st game of the season, it was just the second time that the Suns’ “Big 3” of Booker, Durant and Beal played a full game. They played together in a Dec. 13 home loss to Brooklyn. Beal was injured in the Suns’ next game against New York.

Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 42 points on 14-of-21 shooting, going 8 of 11 from 3-point range.

MAGIC 117 KNICKS 108

Franz Wagner had 32 points and nine rebounds, Paolo Banchero added 29 points and 10 rebounds and Orlando held off New York.

Jalen Suggs had 21 points and six assists before a franchise-record home crowd of 19,587. Wagner also had four nine steals.

Julius Randle had 38 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in New York’s third loss in four games. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and eight assists, but shot 4 for 15 and missed all four of his 3-points shots.

Both teams struggled from 3-point range, with New York shooting 6 for 30 and Orlando 7 for 33.

KINGS 117 HAWKS 110

De’Aaron Fox scored 26 of his 31 points in the second half and Sacramento overcame a 23-point, first-quarter deficit to beat Atlanta.

Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and 10 rebounds to help the Kings snap a two-game skid.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 24 points and matched a career high with five steals. Atlanta has lost four straight and 10 of 13.

WIZARDS 110 NETS 104

Deni Avdija had 21 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists, Kyle Kuzma scored 26 points and Washington beat Brooklyn.

Tyus Jones added 12 points for the Wizards, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Outside of recent back-to-back victories over the Detroit Pistons, who have currently matched the worst losing streak in NBA history, Brooklyn has lost seven in a row.

Mikal Bridges scored 19 points for Brooklyn.

Topics: Tyrese Maxey Philadelphia 76ers Houston Rockets joel embiid National Basketball Association (NBA)

Pakistan coach Mohammad Hafeez slams technology after Australia defeat

Pakistan coach Mohammad Hafeez slams technology after Australia defeat
Updated 30 December 2023
Reuters
Pakistan coach Mohammad Hafeez slams technology after Australia defeat

Pakistan coach Mohammad Hafeez slams technology after Australia defeat
  • Australia sealed the win and took a 2-0 lead in the three-test series after Mohammad Rizwan’s controversial dismissal
  • The two teams are scheduled to play the third and final test of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3
Updated 30 December 2023
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Pakistan coach Mohammad Hafeez said technology was “putting a curse” on cricket after seeing Mohammad Rizwan dismissed following a lengthy review in the visitors’ 79-run defeat to Australia in the second test on Friday.
Set an imposing victory target of 317 runs on day four at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Rizwan (35) and Agha Salman (50) put together a substantial stand of 57 before Pat Cummins separated the pair to leave Pakistan on 219/6.
Cummins’ delivery glanced Rizwan’s glove before carrying through to wicketkeeper Alex Carey, but Australia’s appeal was initially turned down.
The third umpire then overturned the on-field decision following a review which took several minutes and examined the incident from a number of different angles.
After Rizwan’s dismissal, Pakistan lost their last four wickets in quick succession as Australia sealed the win and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-test series.
“We play this beautiful game of cricket on the basics of the game but sometimes the technology brings some decisions which obviously as a human we don’t understand...,” Hafeez told reporters after the defeat.
“He (Rizwan) is a very honest person and he said to me he did not even feel that it touched anywhere near the gloves.
“There should be conclusive evidence to reverse the decision of an umpire... and there was no very conclusive kind of evidence. Technology is basically putting the curse on this beautiful game of cricket.”
The third and final test of the series will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Jan. 3.

Topics: Hafeez Cricket sport

Nadal draws qualifier at comeback tournament in Brisbane

Nadal draws qualifier at comeback tournament in Brisbane
Updated 30 December 2023
AFP
Nadal draws qualifier at comeback tournament in Brisbane

Nadal draws qualifier at comeback tournament in Brisbane
  • The 37-year-old Spaniard has been out of the game for almost 12 months following hip surgery after the 2023 Australian Open in January
  • In the women’s draw, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will be pitted against Germany’s world No. 84 Tamara Korpatsch in the opening round
Updated 30 December 2023
AFP

BRISBANE: Rafael Nadal avoided meeting a seed first up at his comeback tournament after drawing a qualifier in the Brisbane International, with Russia’s Aslan Karatsev a potential second-round opponent.

The 37-year-old Spaniard has been out of the game for almost 12 months following hip surgery after the 2023 Australian Open in January.

It was feared that Nadal, the winner of 22 Grand Slam singles titles, would never play professionally again.

However, he has fought his way back and was granted a wildcard to the season-opening Brisbane International in preparation for the first Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park beginning Jan. 14.

While he missed out on facing a seed, there are plenty of accomplished players competing in Brisbane qualifying, including 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem and former world No. 8 Diego Schwartzman.

If Nadal advances, he will play eighth-seeded Karatsev or Australian wildcard Jason Kubler in the second round, with fourth seed Ugo Humbert lurking as a potential quarterfinal opponent.

Britain’s Andy Murray drew second-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in an intriguing first-round clash.

Murray is a two-time winner of the Brisbane International, and beat Dimitrov in the final in 2013.

In the women’s draw, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will be pitted against Germany’s world No. 84 Tamara Korpatsch in the opening round as she makes her highly anticipated return.

The Japanese star, who gave birth to daughter Shai in July and has previously struggled with her mental health, has not played since September 2022.

If she sees off Korpatsch, she will face three-time Brisbane champion Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka received a first round bye.

Topics: Brisbane International tennis tournament Rafael Nadal

