You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi woman completes 1,400 km cycling trip around Iceland

Saudi woman completes 1,400 km cycling trip around Iceland

Yasmine Idriss has made history as the first Arab woman to complete the grueling 1,400 km cycling trip along the Nordic Ring Road. (Supplied)
Yasmine Idriss has made history as the first Arab woman to complete the grueling 1,400 km cycling trip along the Nordic Ring Road. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rxre6

Updated 24 sec ago
Nada Alturki
Follow

Saudi woman completes 1,400 km cycling trip around Iceland

Saudi woman completes 1,400 km cycling trip around Iceland
  • Yasmine Idriss hopes her ‘heroine’s journey’ will inspire others to take the road less traveled
Updated 24 sec ago
Nada Alturki
Follow

RIYADH: Earlier this year, Yasmine Idriss sat down with Arab News just before setting off to Iceland to cycle the country’s Ring Road on the journey of a lifetime. Now, she has become the first Arab woman to complete the grueling trip.

Initially, she thought her time on the road — which runs for almost 1,400 km — would give her the chance to plan her next career move. Little did she know she would pedal her way to much deeper enlightenment.

Her entire journey, from raging winds to sweet serenity, is captured in a documentary film titled “Threshold,” due out in 2024.




Yasmine Idriss has made history as the first Arab woman to complete the grueling 1,400 km cycling trip along the Nordic Ring Road. (Supplied)

“I open up quite a bit (in the film) about what this was for me and what the ‘heroine’s journey’ is. The heroine’s journey isn’t just a woman going through the hero’s journey. (It) has a lot more surrender embedded in it, and that’s a huge theme of what Iceland was for me,” she told Arab News.

While Idriss knew there was no way to replicate the effects of Iceland’s biting winds during her training period, she hadn’t expected them to be quite as fierce as they were — she faced the highest winds of the entire season and was blown off track in all directions. With oncoming traffic on one side and sharp rocks on the other, she prayed for stability.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Yasmine Idriss’s entire journey is captured in a documentary film titled ‘Threshold’ due out in 2024. 

• Kathi Hendrick helped create the narrative for the documentary while Madison Hoffmann is the lead filmmaker.

“It was a very brutal welcoming to what this Ring Road journey was going to be about,” she said.

With the exception of just two days in her three-week trip, the wind was constant — not stopping “even for a second,” she said. While most life challenges come in waves, ebbing and flowing, the continuous assault brewed frustration.

“Why? What is the purpose? What can I be learning from this? Why is this so hard?” Idriss says she wondered.




Yasmine Idriss, Cyclist

Her close friend — and one of her two companions on the road — Kathi Hendrick, said to her: “Wind stops inertia, wind forces you to move, it forces you to be awake, otherwise you would fall.”

The physical challenges paralleled the emotional. Realizing that she was exerting more strength than needed, she surrendered.

“The muscles that needed to be working were working, and the muscles that didn’t need to be working were relaxed. Psychologically, how that translated was: I just let anything that needed to happen, happen,” she explained.

I feel proud to be able to represent Saudi women. I don’t feel like I’m the first. There are so many amazing Saudi women who have paved the way for me, (who have) done amazing things (and) are doing amazing things.

Yasmine Idriss, Cyclist

Hendrick supported the cyclist on the trip and helped create the narrative for the upcoming documentary, while Madison Hoffmann, also a good friend, was the lead filmmaker.

Idriss said: “Somehow the three of us were mirroring each other’s experiences. Each of us was going through something very similar; even though I was on a bike and they were in the van, there was a sort of synchronicity that was happening. It was just really beautiful to see the magic that can happen when women come together in a supportive way.”

The trip was meant to help clarify what the next chapter of her life would look like. Idriss had just left her position as the head of a sustainable footwear company, which she thought was her dream job.

Removing herself from the responsibilities of daily life, and being disconnected from family and friends, ignited a deep transformation, as trips of this nature tend to do. “Over 20 days on the bike, it was an inward journey,” she said.

While there was no hiding from the elements, there was no avoiding the self either. From ending a close relationship to facing difficult questions, “everything was brought to light,” Idriss said, adding that that was exactly what she needed.

Idriss is now advocating for time away to recharge and innovate in a hyper-productive society, packed with intense working hours and social commitments.

She explained: “For Vision 2030, we’re developing like crazy. We’re one of the fastest developing countries in the world, and it’s happening with such beautiful leadership. We also need rest, and we need space, and we need to take care of ourselves in order to be as productive as our communities need us to be right now.”

While she primarily embarked on the journey for her own self-exploration, she humbly hopes to drive others to do the same.

“I feel proud to be able to represent Saudi women. I don’t feel like I’m the first. There are so many amazing Saudi women who have paved the way for me, (who have) done amazing things (and) are doing amazing things,” she said. “If I can be a mirror for the world to look at what women are doing in Saudi Arabia, then that would be a huge privilege. And if I can inspire others to go on their own road, whether that’s a walk in the neighborhood, or climbing Mount Everest like Raha Moharrak, then I have accomplished my mission.”

Immersing herself in the landscapes of Iceland, with all the challenges and revelations that it brought, inspired her to “(bring) this work to others and invite others into similar journeys of transformation in a very different form. This is what I’m working on next.”

 

Topics: Yasmine Idriss saudi woman cyclists

Related

Female Saudi cyclist pedals her way to glory
Saudi Arabia
Female Saudi cyclist pedals her way to glory
Dania Akeel named first female Saudi Red Bull International Champion
Sport
Dania Akeel named first female Saudi Red Bull International Champion

Saudi Arabia showcases ‘green future’ at Doha expo

Saudi Arabia showcases ‘green future’ at Doha expo
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia showcases ‘green future’ at Doha expo

Saudi Arabia showcases ‘green future’ at Doha expo
  • Kingdom’s pavilion welcomes visitors in seven languages to enhance communication and strengthen relations
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is participating in the Expo 2023 Doha Horticultural Exhibition, which is being held under the slogan “Green Desert, Better Environment.”

The six-month exhibition, organized for the first time in the Middle East, will continue until March 28. It showcases the latest innovations in horticulture and environmental sustainability.

The Saudi pavilion at the expo showcases the Kingdom’s “natural richness,” drawing visitors from around the world. The officials welcome visitors in seven languages to enhance communication and cultural understanding and strengthen international relations between the Kingdom and the world.

Saleh bin Dakhil, the general supervisor of the Kingdom’s pavilion, said that the Saudi organizers welcome visitors in Arabic, English, French, Italian, Spanish, Japanese and Persian.

He noted that this aims to provide a welcoming environment to visitors by receiving them in their native and preferred languages, and to explain the initiatives and projects implemented by the Kingdom in several fields.

(SPA)

Bin Dakhil explained that the pavilion seeks to promote understanding and cultural communication between visitors and Saudi representatives, providing an opportunity for everyone to learn about the Kingdom’s advancement.

He noted that the pavilion is constantly offering integrated interactive experiences to enhance visitors’ understanding of Saudi Arabia’s diverse nature and various cultures, through accompanying activities and events. In addition, it introduces the ambitious Saudi initiatives towards a “green future” in multiple languages as communication is an integral part of enhancing cultural communication and civilizational exchange.

Bin Dakhil stressed that using various languages encouraged visitors to ask questions and inquire about the exhibition’s four axes: modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness, and sustainability.

He indicated that the pavilion is an opportunity for visitors to learn about Saudi Arabia’s natural terrain, the most prominent current initiatives and projects and the role of Saudi Vision 2030 in shaping the future, by promoting environmental prosperity and enhancing the Kingdom’s vegetation cover. In addition, the pavilion offers the chance to learn about the most prominent environmental and sustainability programs.

Bin Dakhil said that the pavilion also features an interactive area offering the thousands of visitors an inspiring experience of traditional arts and folk dances.

Around 80 countries, authorities, non-governmental organizations, international experts, private sector companies, universities and research laboratories are participating in the event, which aims to develop mechanisms and means that support the agricultural sector in desert regions and promote the use of modern technologies for resource sustainability.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qatar Expo 2023 Doha

Related

Prince Turki bin Muhammad visits Saudi, Qatari pavilions at Expo 2023 Doha Horticultural Exhibition
Saudi Arabia
Prince Turki bin Muhammad visits Saudi, Qatari pavilions at Expo 2023 Doha Horticultural Exhibition
Saudi pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha highlighting Kingdom’s ‘natural richness’
Saudi Arabia
Saudi pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha highlighting Kingdom’s ‘natural richness’

Who’s Who: Adel Bakheet Al-Zahrani, executive director for community development charters at ROSHN

Adel Bakheet Al-Zahrani
Adel Bakheet Al-Zahrani
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Who’s Who: Adel Bakheet Al-Zahrani, executive director for community development charters at ROSHN

Adel Bakheet Al-Zahrani
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News

Adel Bakheet Al-Zahrani was appointed executive director for community development charters at the real estate developer ROSHN Group in November 2023.

His responsibilities include ensuring real estate development guidelines support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program, monitoring global trends, and integrating best practices into local guidelines.

Al-Zahrani previously served as deputy minister for urban planning and lands, and strategic adviser on urban design and livable cities, and has played a pivotal role in shaping national policies related to urban development.

Al-Zahrani has also held a number of influential positions in academia, serving as the vice dean for quality and development at the faculty of architecture and planning at King Abdulaziz University, eventually becoming dean of that department.

From 2020 to 2022, Al-Zahrani was a strategic adviser on urban transformation and initiator of the National Urban Design Studio. During this time he was also entrusted with the deputyship of city planning at the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

He began his career in 2007 as a senior architect and urban designer at firms in the US. His scope expanded to North Africa and the Middle East, where he contributed to notable projects including the Shams Central Park and Public Landscape in Abu Dhabi. His portfolio includes projects ranging from co-housing neighborhoods to town master planning and institutional buildings.

Al-Zahrani has been a delegate both internationally and regionally, advocating for urban planning and development. He has represented Saudi Arabia in various capacities, including in the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, Senior Municipal Leaders Committee for the GCC, and Joint Municipal Action in Kuwait. Notably, he addressed the UN in New York in 2022, underlining his commitment to global urban sustainability.

Al-Zahrani has also participated in numerous international summits and conferences, including the World Urban Forum in Poland, reflecting his dedication to promoting sustainable urban development and combating climate change.

Al-Zahrani holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from King Abdulaziz University, a master’s degree in city planning from Boston University, and a Ph.D. in architecture and urban design research from Virginia Tech.

 

Topics: Who’s Who

Related

Who’s Who: Basel Talal, managing director at Radisson Hotel Group KSA, Kuwait and Levant
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Basel Talal, managing director at Radisson Hotel Group KSA, Kuwait and Levant
Who’s Who: Bander Al-Suhaimi, executive manager at Malath Cooperative Insurance Co.
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Bander Al-Suhaimi, executive manager at Malath Cooperative Insurance Co.

Saudi ambassador meets ICESCO chief in Morocco

Dr. Sami bin Abdullah Al-Saleh holds talks with Dr. Salim Al-Malik in Rabat. (Supplied)
Dr. Sami bin Abdullah Al-Saleh holds talks with Dr. Salim Al-Malik in Rabat. (Supplied)
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi ambassador meets ICESCO chief in Morocco

Dr. Sami bin Abdullah Al-Saleh holds talks with Dr. Salim Al-Malik in Rabat. (Supplied)
  • The two sides discussed several topics of common interest and touched on the distinguished partnership between the organization and the Kingdom
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News

Dr. Sami bin Abdullah Al-Saleh, Saudi ambassador to Morocco, recently met with Dr. Salim Al-Malik, director-general of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several topics of common interest and touched on the distinguished partnership between the organization and the Kingdom, the Saudi Embassy reported on X.

Al-Malik noted that Saudi Arabia will host the organization’s executive council in Jeddah next month and affirmed the organization’s great appreciation for the support it has received from the Kingdom under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

 

 

Topics: Dr. Sami bin Abdullah Al-Saleh Dr. Salim Al-Malik

Related

Saudi ambassador to UK appointed IMO president
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ambassador to UK appointed IMO president
Dr. Abdullah bin Khalid Tawlah and Ingrid Horvay. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ambassador presents credentials to Slovakian official

Meet Jude — the Saudi girl who went to school on horseback 

Meet Jude — the Saudi girl who went to school on horseback 
Updated 30 December 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Follow

Meet Jude — the Saudi girl who went to school on horseback 

Meet Jude — the Saudi girl who went to school on horseback 
  • Ten-year-old Jude Al-Ofi has become the talk of the town after the viral video
Updated 30 December 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Ten-year-old Jude Al-Ofi has become the talk of the town after a video of her riding her horse to school went viral on social media.

The young Saudi equestrian lives in Al-Hanakiah governorate in Madinah, and the other day she rode her horse Qamara to her school, which is 2 km from her house.

She told Arab News that she has developed a special relationship with horses and visits a nearby horse stable five times a week to practice. She said she believes it is important to learn to ride, especially for children.  

Her father Raed Al-Ofi, a pharmaceutical technician and professional photographer, said his daughter started learning to ride three years ago. The first year of training covered “the characteristics of horses and the varied ways of riding and caring for them,” while the next two years included intensive field training.

He added that Jude had become a skilled horse rider, which has boosted her self-confidence and strengthened her relationship with horses. She has become very attached to Qamara, he added. 

Jude’s interest in horses was sparked by a visit to a close friend’s stable, Raed explained, adding that his family purchased their first horse six years ago.

The recent video of Jude and Qamara on social media has been viewed by many people across the country. Saudis from around the Kingdom have sent her words of encouragement and have dubbed her a “horsewoman,” Raed noted, despite her young age.

“The story of the video started a while ago, when she was constantly asking to (be allowed to ride her) horse to school,” he said. “Two days ago, I surprised her in the morning by bringing the horse to the house door … she was very happy and rode to school.

“I accompanied her by car and filmed her journey. When she arrived, students, teachers and parents (were all there to welcome) her, encouraging her and applauding her courage and determination to achieve her wish to go to school by horse.”

He added that in order for his daughter to become a professional rider, the family would have to move to Riyadh, which he said was not currently an option, as it would involve a job transfer and various other arrangements. 

Qamara has become a “member of the family,” he added. According to Raed, the relationship between horses and their owners embodies “pride, glory and represents the authentic Arab culture inherited and praised by generations.”

Raed said he thinks that all children should learn to ride horses as it “plays an important role in refining the personality, connects them to their heritage, and can lead to opportunities.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Madinah

Related

Californian council meeting goes viral online after residents defend Hamas
Media
Californian council meeting goes viral online after residents defend Hamas
London tube driver goes viral for leading ‘Free, free Palestine’ chant on train video
World
London tube driver goes viral for leading ‘Free, free Palestine’ chant on train

KSA to boost women’s role in industry, mining

KSA to boost women’s role in industry, mining
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

KSA to boost women’s role in industry, mining

KSA to boost women’s role in industry, mining
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Human Capacity Development Faris bin Saleh Al-Saqabi said the ministry has successfully formulated a strategy for developing human capabilities in the industrial and mining sectors.

Al-Saqabi added that this strategy, along with the national programs supporting its goals, will be unveiled soon, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During his visit to the Food Industries Polytechnic in Al-Kharj, Al-Saqabi mentioned that the ministry has initiated discussions with Saudi universities, academies and institutes to qualify and develop capabilities and provide specializations that support the Kingdom’s industrial sector.

He noted that this effort includes the establishment of the mining engineering department at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, along with collaborations with Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, King Abdulaziz University, and King Saud University to develop specializations that contribute to women's participation in the industrial sector.

Al-Saqabi said that the ministry is committed to reaching 2.1 million jobs in the industrial and modification sector. He emphasized the ministry’s dedication to qualifying and training workers and has already started identifying specific scholarship paths.

Furthermore, the ministry supports and monitors national programs and institutes, including the Food Industries Polytechnic in Al-Kharj. This institute serves as a model for producing qualified personnel who have earned the trust of major companies.

The Food Industries Polytechnic was established in 2011 to train professionals in the food industry sector. Its mission is to offer entry-level employment training that fulfils the labor market’s demand for specialists in the food industry, which is one of the largest in the Kingdom.

The Food Industries Polytechnic is part of the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships, representing a collaboration between the Technical and Vocational Training Corp. and the private sector with support from the Human Resources Development Fund.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Community Jameel’s ‘Social Media Lab’ empowers entrepreneurs
Community Jameel’s ‘Social Media Lab’ empowers entrepreneurs
Saudi venture capital space records unprecedented growth in 2023
Saudi venture capital space records unprecedented growth in 2023
World’s largest Rubik’s cube turns heads in Dubai
Photo/Supplied
Gulf Air wins recognition for ‘Bahrainization’ efforts
A Gulf Air A320 aeroplane takes off on September 30, 2021 at the airport in the Bahraini capital Manama. (AFP)
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Shorebirds of North America’
Photo/Supplied

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.