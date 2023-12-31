You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Nassr and Ronaldo end 2023 on a high

Al-Nassr and Ronaldo end 2023 on a high

Cristiano Ronaldo got his 20th goal of the season on Saturday as Al-Nassr came from behind to defeat Al-Taawoun 4-1. (X/@AlNassrFC)
Cristiano Ronaldo got his 20th goal of the season on Saturday as Al-Nassr came from behind to defeat Al-Taawoun 4-1. (X/@AlNassrFC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6hswp

Updated 31 December 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Al-Nassr and Ronaldo end 2023 on a high

Al-Nassr and Ronaldo end 2023 on a high
  • The victory, a fourth in succession in the league for the team in second, keeps them seven points behind their Riyadh rivals
Updated 31 December 2023
John Duerden
Follow

RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo got his 20th goal of the season on Saturday as Al-Nassr came from behind to defeat Al-Taawoun 4-1 to keep in touch with Rohsn Saudi League leaders Al-Hilal.

The victory, a fourth in succession in the league for the team in second, keeps them seven points behind their Riyadh rivals as they head into a new year. It was a fine way to end 2023; a convincing win at the home of the team in fourth place who had won 2-0 in the reverse fixture back in August.

It was an entertaining first half with Al-Taawoun taking a 13th minute lead. Abdulelah Al-Amri was adjudged to have committed a foul in the area.

Up stepped Aschraf El Mahdioui and while Nawaf Al-Aqidi got down well to make the save, it resulted in a simple tap-in for the Dutchman. It also left Al-Nassr with plenty to do.

They didn’t have long to wait to be back on level terms thanks to Marcelo Brozovic. The Croatian does not score many but this was worth the wait. Anderson Talisca picked up the ball midway in the Al-Taawoun half, played a delightful one-two with Ronaldo and then slipped the ball first-time through to Brozovic who timed his run into the area perfectly. The former Inter Milan star made no mistake to fire past Mailson.

Al-Amri almost redeemed himself after 34 minutes but headed a corner against the bar. Just moments later however, Al-Nassr were ahead. It was another goal from an unlikely source as Brozovic’s corner was headed powerfully home by Aymeric Laporte.It was the Spanish international defender’s second league goal in Saudi Arabia since signing from Manchester City in the summer.

Al-Nassr continued to push forward in search of that all important cushion and it came just five minutes into the second half. It was not a goal that Al-Taawoun will want to see again. El Mahdioui, standing on the edge of his own six-yard box, tried to play casually from the back but succeeded in only passing to Otavio who just then calmly slotted the ball home to make it 3-1.

There was still enough time for Ronaldo to add a fourth. With 91 minutes on the clock, Seko Fofana crossed from the right for the Portuguese megastar to rise high and send a perfect header past the right hand of the diving Mailson.

It was the perfect way to end the year but there is still a lot of work to do in 2024.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo

Related

Nassr’s Saudi Forward 16 Mohammed Maran replaces Nassr’s Portuguese forward 07 Cristiano Ronaldo during the AFC Champions League
Football
Al-Nassr set for all-Saudi showdown in Asian Champions League
Al-Nassr beat Al-Ettifaq to add to Steven Gerrard’s woes
Sport
Al-Nassr beat Al-Ettifaq to add to Steven Gerrard’s woes

Polarising Warner draws curtain on 12-year Test career after Pakistan series

Polarising Warner draws curtain on 12-year Test career after Pakistan series
Updated 18 min 44 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Polarising Warner draws curtain on 12-year Test career after Pakistan series

Polarising Warner draws curtain on 12-year Test career after Pakistan series
  • David Warner will play his final Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the third Test against Pakistan
  • One of the world’s best openers, Warner’s legacy to be overshadowed by 2018 ball-tampering scandal
Updated 18 min 44 sec ago
AFP

SYDNEY: David Warner exits Test cricket this week as one of the best openers the world has known, but his exploits will forever be overshadowed by the role he played in the notorious ball-tampering scandal of 2018.

The polarizing 37-year-old Australian will pad up for an emotional farewell at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the third Test against Pakistan after a career that began when he faced New Zealand at Brisbane in 2011.

In his 111 Tests, the left-hander has plundered 8,695 runs at an average of 44.58, with 26 centuries and 36 half-centuries.

A larger-than-life character, Warner also collected 89 catches as one of the most consistent slip fielders in the game.

“He is probably our greatest ever three-format player. He’ll be a loss,” Australian coach Andrew McDonald said on Saturday.

“Other people have been gunning for him for a period of time but for us, internally, we’ve seen the great value and what he brings to the table, hence why we’ve kept picking him.

“It can be hard to replace someone who is striking at 70, averaging 45, most ever runs as an Australian opener.”

But Warner, who plans to continue in white-ball cricket, has made enemies along the way, with former Australian quick bowler Mitchell Johnson letting rip ahead of the Pakistan series.

“Yes, he has a decent overall record and some say is one of our greatest opening bats,” he said.

“But his past three years in Test cricket have been ordinary, with a batting average closer to what a tail-ender would be happy with.

“It’s the ball-tampering disgrace in South Africa that many will never forget.”

Warner’s dark side came into play as the chief plotter in the ‘sandpaper-gate’ scandal in South Africa, which shattered a reputation already bruised by numerous run-ins.

Along with skipper Steve Smith, he was banned for a year by Cricket Australia for his part in the third Test debacle in Cape Town that saw Cameron Bancroft use sandpaper to scuff the ball before a crude attempt to conceal the evidence down his trousers.

Part of the punishment saw Warner stripped of the vice-captaincy and banned from ever leading the team, crushing his dream of captaining Australia’s one-day side.

For many in the game, the assertive Warner’s involvement was hardly a surprise.

In June 2013, he was suspended and fined for punching England’s Joe Root in a Birmingham bar on the eve of the Ashes.

“I’m extremely remorseful. I have let my teammates, Cricket Australia, the fans, myself and my family down,” said Warner at the time.

Two months earlier, he was similarly contrite after an ugly Twitter spat with two Australian journalists.

But his trademark combative nature never dimmed.

In the opening Test in Durban ahead of the ball-tampering fiasco, he and Quinton de Kock squared up to each other, with Warner claiming the home wicket-keeper had made “vile and disgusting” remarks about his wife Candice.

Warner was fined 75 percent of his match fee and De Kock 25 percent.

Despite the controversies, he was welcomed back into the Australia fold when his ban ended, and made his Test comeback during the Ashes series against England in 2019.

It was a miserable return, scoring just 95 runs in 10 innings at a paltry average of 9.5 while being repeatedly booed by English fans.

But selectors again kept faith and he bounced back later that year with an unbeaten 335 against Pakistan in Adelaide and has been ever present since.

Former Australia captain Greg Chappell said Warner would “never live down the sandpaper-gate incident,” but he urged people to look past it to his overall contribution to the team spanning more than a decade.

“Whatever one thinks of him, David Warner has been fantastic for Australian cricket,” he wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald this weekend.

“I know how hard it is to do what he has done through 111 Tests, so I hope that David’s harshest critics acknowledge his talent and contribution and forgive his human frailties.”

Topics: David Warner Cricket

Man United misery mounts in Nottingham Forest defeat

Man United misery mounts in Nottingham Forest defeat
Updated 31 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Man United misery mounts in Nottingham Forest defeat

Man United misery mounts in Nottingham Forest defeat
  • United’s fourth loss in their last six games in all competitions left them languishing in seventh place in the Premier League, nine points adrift of the top four
  • INEOS’s head of sport Dave Brailsford was watching alongside the club’s former boss Alex Ferguson at the City Ground as United were beaten by Forest for the first time since 1994
Updated 31 December 2023
AFP
NOTTINGHAM: Manchester United’s miserable season hit a new low as they crashed to a dismal 2-1 defeat at Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Erik ten Hag’s side produced a wretched display that was punished by Morgan Gibbs-White’s late winner at the City Ground. Nicolas Dominguez had put Forest ahead in the second half before Marcus Rashford equalized with just his third goal of a woeful campaign. United’s fourth loss in their last six games in all competitions left them languishing in seventh place in the Premier League, nine points adrift of the top four. United’s stirring fightback from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 on Tuesday had been heralded as the start of a new era just days after Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in the troubled club. British billionaire Ratcliffe purchased a 25 percent stake in United for around £1.03 billion ($1.3 billion) on Christmas Eve. Ratcliffe’s INEOS Group will take control of United’s football operations from unpopular owners the Glazer family. But despite Ten Hag’s claim on Friday that Ratcliffe wants to work with him, this was the latest evidence that the new regime might consider dismissing the beleaguered Dutchman. INEOS’s head of sport Dave Brailsford was watching alongside the club’s former boss Alex Ferguson at the City Ground as United were beaten by Forest for the first time since 1994. Ten Hag will have to oversee a significant improvement in United’s results and performances to avoid the axe. Forest moved five points clear of the relegation zone after Nuno Espirito Santo masterminded his second successive high-profile victory. Nuno’s first win as Forest boss after replacing the sacked Steve Cooper came against Newcastle, but this was an even bigger scalp. After their slow start against Villa, Ten Hag’s men once again labored to find any rhythm as passes went astray with alarming regularity. Forest had conceded more goals than any other Premier League team in 2023, but it took 32 minutes for United to muster their first shot. Even then, Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s deflected effort trickled tamely to Forest keeper Matt Turner. Ten Hag’s furrowed brow as he stood glumly on the touchline painted a vivid picture of United’s struggles. Elanga was allowed to leave United in the close-season, while the underachieving Antony, hand-picked by Ten Hag from his old club Ajax, remains in the team. However, it was Elanga, playing with a point to prove, who looked the more dynamic force and it was no surprise when Antony was hauled off after 53 minutes, leaving the Brazilian without a goal or assist in 21 appearances. United striker Rasmus Hojlund, who scored his first Premier League goal to seal the Villa victory, was sidelined due to illness. Rashford, playing as United’s central striker in Hojlund’s absence, might have ended up on the scoresheet, but he hardly looked convincing in the role. Diogo Dalot fired against the post from 25 yards as United finally pieced together an incisive attack. But United’s turgid display got what it deserved in the 64th minute when Gonzalo Montiel’s pass picked out Dominguez and he slotted a cool finish past Andre Onana from 12 yards. As Forest fans serenaded Ten Hag with chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning,” United’s Alejandro Garnacho looped a half-volley onto the roof of the net from Bruno Fernandes’ corner. Turner gifted United an equalizer with 12 minutes left when his woeful pass was intercepted by Garnacho, who teed up Rashford to fire past the red-faced keeper from 10 yards. But even that belated Christmas present wasn’t enough to save United, who combusted again in the 82nd minute. Undone by sloppy marking as Elanga provided the assist, United stood statuesque as Gibbs-White curled a superb strike past Onana from the edge of the area. Making amends for his earlier mistake, Turner saved from Fernandes in stoppage-time to leave United in turmoil.
Topics: Man United Nottingham Forest English Premier League (EPL) Erik ten Hag

Related

Turkish Super Cup final cancelled due to teams not following match regulations - Saudi state TV
Saudi Football
Turkish Super Cup final cancelled due to teams not following match regulations - Saudi state TV
‘Don’t write us off,’ Howe says ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Anfield
Sport
‘Don’t write us off,’ Howe says ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Anfield

‘Don’t write us off,’ Howe says ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Anfield

‘Don’t write us off,’ Howe says ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Anfield
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

‘Don’t write us off,’ Howe says ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Anfield

‘Don’t write us off,’ Howe says ahead of Newcastle’s trip to Anfield
  • Magpies have been in poor form ahead of game against Liverpool on Monday
  • ‘No part of me doubts the ability in the squad,’ Newcastle United coach says
Updated 30 December 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has not given up hope Newcastle United can make an instant return to the Champions League and warned critics not to write off his players.

The Magpies have slid down the Premier League table in recent weeks having suffered six defeats in seven. It is a run that has also seen them exit the Champions League and the Carabao Cup at the quarterfinal stage.

That sequence of results has seen critics round on Howe for the first time in his tenure on Tyneside. And there is no guarantee things will not get worse before they get better, with a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Monday on the horizon. That is swiftly followed by a first Tyne-Wear derby in nearly a decade against Sunderland in the FA Cup, then Manchester City at home and Aston Villa away in the top flight.

“The intention is to finish as high as we can and, of course, European football will always be a target for us,” Howe said.

“I can’t speak on behalf of other people in terms of a minimum expectation. My minimum expectation is to achieve the best that we can, and we’ll work toward that on a daily basis. We’re still very ambitious for this season and we haven’t given up hope or belief that we are capable of fighting back, for sure.”

On his team’s chances of finishing in a top four, Champions League, place, Howe said: “If that’s possible then we will go for it. We haven’t written anything off. We’re frustrated with the last two results in particular, because if we’d won those we’d be right back in the mix. I see that as a missed opportunity and I know the players feel the same way. But we can’t look back, we can only look forward. It’s a challenging and busy month but one that we need to embrace.”

The coach, whose side lost to Nottingham Forest and Luton Town in their last two, said critics should write his players off at their peril, because under his stewardship, they have always bounced back.

“Yes, I think so (dangerous to write players off). No part of me doubts the ability in the squad. No, not at all.

“I just think we’ve had a difficult few weeks, and it happens. But what you can’t do is allow those difficult few weeks to hang over and become a difficult few months, so the challenge for us is to bring our best qualities back to the football pitch,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s wrong to criticize the players, because when you play for this football club, you are in a position where you have to consistently prove yourself. The players are no different to myself, to everyone — you’re in a job where you’re there to be questioned and you have to continually try and find the right answers, and that’s what we’ll do.

“Certainly you can question a lot of things but I don’t think you can question the character and attitude of the group. And even in a disappointing defeat against Nottingham Forest, we kept going until the end. I didn’t think it was due to a lack of effort but we didn’t perform.

“Of course we know we need to play better. But the attitude and character of the players for two and a bit years has been of the highest level.”

Howe said he did not yet know if he would have any cash to spend in the January transfer window.

After a massively faltering December, the winter window feels like the perfect opportunity for the club to strengthen their hand. But Howe, although not ruling anything out, said any spending would have to be in line with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability criteria, commonly referred to as Financial Fair Play.

“No, we haven’t had those assurances (that there will be money to spend.) It’s a difficult month as we always say when January comes around. I apologize if I sound like I’m saying the same things but it’s a very difficult month to bring in quality players. Financial Fair Play continues to play a part in our decision-making but let’s wait and see.”

Clubs are only allowed to make certain losses against their three-year rolling balance sheet and at present, as per the end of the summer window in 2023, the Magpies are right at the limit of what they can spend.

“FFP is something that I’m still coming to terms with, to understand myself, I think everyone is related to the game because there are so many parts to it that are always moving,” Howe said.

“I’m not going to give you a clear answer to that. I think FFP is very active in our thoughts, we’re trying to navigate it and work around it. So we’ll wait and see.”

The coach is understood to be keen to strengthen in three key areas in the next two windows, with a goalkeeper increasing in priority due to the long-term injury suffered by Nick Pope. He also wants a versatile forward to compete with the front three, as well as a central midfielder. As things stand, the large loan fee being asked by Manchester City for Kalvin Phillips, as well as a strong interest from Juventus, is scuppering that one getting done.

On the injury front, skipper Jamaal Lascelles is in with a chance of making the bench for the trip to Merseyside, but the game is expected to come around too soon for the likes of Joe Willock and Harvey Barnes, both of whom are back in training.

As well as Willock and Barnes, the Magpies continue to be without Pope, Matt Targett, Javier Manquillo, Jacob Murphy and Elliot Anderson.

Topics: football soccer England Premier league Newcastle United Liverpool

Related

Newcastle United slide continues as pressure mounts on Eddie Howe and players
Football
Newcastle United slide continues as pressure mounts on Eddie Howe and players
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer takes aim at players after Luton loss — Eddie Howe responds
Football
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer takes aim at players after Luton loss — Eddie Howe responds

Best of Saudi football in 2023

Best of Saudi football in 2023
Updated 30 December 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Best of Saudi football in 2023

Best of Saudi football in 2023
  • It was the year Cristiano Ronaldo revolutionized the game in the Kingdom and Al-Ittihad ended their 14-year title drought  
Updated 30 December 2023
John Duerden

As 2023 comes to a close, it is time to look back at the highlights of what has turned out to be momentous year for Saudi Arabian football.

Player of the Year

Cristiano Ronaldo

It has to be. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner shocked the world by signing for Al-Nassr at the end of 2022. In the second half of last season, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star was very good, taking to football in the country as smoothly as most would have expected. This season however, he has been simply exceptional. He tops the goalscoring list, with some spectacular strikes, as well as the assist charts. It is not just his enduring skills, but his leadership and how he demands the best from himself and those around him, that make him the obvious choice.

Saudi Arabian Player of the Year

Saud Abdulhamid

In a league that is home to some of the best talent anywhere in the world, it is far from easy for domestic players to stand out. Saud Abdulhamid has done so however. The Al-Hilal full-back starred at the 2022 World Cup and has been incredibly consistent this year too, not just with his defensive work but his ability to get forward quickly and put dangerous balls into the area from open play or set pieces.

There should also be a shoutout for Al-Ahli’s Firas Al-Buraikan. Last season he managed 17 goals playing for Al-Fateh, helping the team into sixth place and finishing fourth in the goalscoring ranks. Such form earned a big move to Al-Ahli and the goals have kept coming.

Signing of the Year

Aleksandar Mitrovic

With Ronaldo signing in 2022, it leaves the field open for others. With so many new additions, the potential field is a big one. Allan Saint-Maximin came from Newcastle United and has impressed for Al-Ahli, Malcom has consistently excelled for Al-Hilal after arriving from Zenit Saint-Petersburg, while Damac’s deal to bring Cameroonian international Georges-Kevin Nkoudou in for a free was a stroke of genius.

But Mitrovic is leading Al-Hilal on a relentless march at the top of the Saudi Pr League table and has also contributed goals in the AFC Champions League too. The Serbian striker provides a focal point in attack, gives defenders a hard time and provides a constant goal threat.

Achievement of the Year

Al-Ittihad win the Saudi Pro League

In the 2021-22 season, Al-Ittihad looked set end their long title drought when they led the table comfortably with the finish line in sight. However, they crumbled in the run-in as Al-Hilal showed all their legendary powers of recovery to win a record-extending 18th title.

There would be no mistakes in 2022-23 however. Under the now departed Portuguese coach Nuno Santo, Al-Ittihad held their nerves to claim their first championship in 14 years amid joyous scenes in Jeddah.

Coach of the Year:

Pericles Chamusca

There are more famous coaches in the league but it is the well-travelled Chamusca who stands out. Last season, he led Al-Taawoun into fifth, just four points behind Al-Hilal. This time around, the Buraidah club have been even better and lie just outside the top three and despite not having the playing riches available to the Big Four, it is testament to the Brazilian boss that he has kept them competitive.

The 58 year-old has shown that you do not need a big name coach to be successful.

Game of the Year:

Al-Ittihad 3 Al-Hilal 4

The first huge game of the new season came in September and was an instant classic. For much of the world, it was a first glimpse of the new era of Saudi football and it delivered with some top-class entertainment and atmosphere.

Al-Ittihad had been worthy champions, adding stars such as Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho to their squad. They then won the first four games of the season and at half-time were 3-1 up against their biggest rivals. Then, Al-Hilal came roaring back after the break with Aleksandar Mitrovic completing his hat-trick and Salem Al-Dawsari also getting in on the act.

Al-Hilal have since then gone from strength to strength, while Ittihad have spilled into a season of inconsistency.

Goal of the Year:

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Al-Okhdood

Ronaldo has scored plenty of spectacular strikes over the years but there cannot have been many better than the one he delivered in November.

Just three minutes after he had found the net to make it 2-0, he added his second and the team’s third in stunning style.

Okhdood goalkeeper Paulo Vitor had cleared once outside the area and was looking to do so for a second time but the ball fell to Ronaldo 35 meters from goal and he chested it down and then produced the perfect lob that dipped late, over the heads of the desperate defenders.

Disappointment of the Year:

Al-Hilal losing the AFC Champions League final

While there will be some concerns about Ettifaq finishing the year on an eight-game winless streak in which they scored just three goals, Al-Hilal will struggle to forget the final of the AFC Champions League and a two-leg loss to Urawa Reds of Japan.

With a fifth continental crown within reach, it all started well with Salem Al-Dawsari putting the Riyadh giants ahead early in the first leg but he was sent off in the second half, by which time the Japanese team had equalised and then went on to win the second leg.

Performance of the Year:

Pakhtakor 1, Al-Fayha 4

Ahead of the final game in Group A of the Asian Champions League in December, few gave Al-Fayha a chance. In their first ever appearance, they had to win at the home of Central Asian powerhouse Pakhtakor. They did so in style with a 4-1 victory to squeeze into the knockout stages to give Saudi Arabia four teams in the last 16.

There should also be a shoutout to Al-Hilal who went to Qatar to beat Al-Duhail 7-0 in the semifinal of the continental competition. The Blues were five goals to the good by the break and could afford to take it easy in the second half, with Odion Ighalo finishing with four. It was a stunning result.

Topics: Saudi football football Saudi Arabia

Related

Initiative to cancel fines for Saudi taxpayers extended to June
Saudi Arabia
Initiative to cancel fines for Saudi taxpayers extended to June
Beyond 90 minutes: How Gen Z audiences are changing the way football is consumed
Sport
Beyond 90 minutes: How Gen Z audiences are changing the way football is consumed

Beyond 90 minutes: How Gen Z audiences are changing the way football is consumed

Beyond 90 minutes: How Gen Z audiences are changing the way football is consumed
Updated 30 December 2023
Alfonso De Stefano
Follow

Beyond 90 minutes: How Gen Z audiences are changing the way football is consumed

Beyond 90 minutes: How Gen Z audiences are changing the way football is consumed
  • Lega Serie A managing director for MENA region writes for Arab News about how connecting to young football fans in the region has become a priority
Updated 30 December 2023
Alfonso De Stefano

Modern football has never been as dynamic and fast-flowing as the wonderful spectacle played out in stadiums around the world each week, and the way fans keep pace with the modern game is also changing at a rapid rate.

With an array of entertainment options like never before, football has been forced to adapt to stay competitive in an ever-widening sporting arena. There are already an estimated more than 16 million Lega Serie A fans in the Gulf Cooperation Council and generally in the Middle East and North Africa region — half of them under the age of 25 — and connecting with this fan base and with the wider audience of football lovers in the region is our top priority.

Gen Z is the most diverse and tech-savvy band of football lovers yet, which has created a set of unique opportunities and challenges for us as sports marketers. This generation has grown up in the internet era and has not known life without fingertip access to information via their phones. In the football world, this translates into real-time match updates, scores and goals streamed onto mobile devices seconds after they hit the back of the net.

Supporters attending live matches in stadiums will always be the lifeblood of football, as testified by an absence of fans during the COVID-19 pandemic that severely diluted the product as an entertainment spectacle. Despite this, there are only so many match tickets available for a live stadium experience, even in the biggest of venues, leaving significant opportunities to capitalize on a captive audience that can stream live action at home or on mobile devices while on the go.

And Gen Z audiences are looking for football experiences that are more than just watching a game on TV. They want to be able to interact with the game and players and feel like they are a part of the action. Social media has given insider access and behind-the-scenes content, allowing fans to connect directly with players on a new level. As the technology progresses, fans could soon use virtual reality headsets to watch games from the perspective of a player on the pitch or use augmented reality apps to interact with players and coaches in real time.

In the Arab world, the huge success of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 revealed the excitement and passion for the sport, as epitomized by the huge followings for Saudi Arabia’s Green Falcons and Morocco’s Atlas Lions. And as Saudi Arabia prepares to host the World Cup in 2034, that passion is only going to increase.

With the global football market projected to reach $4.0 billion by 2028, this presents an enormous opportunity to connect with Gen Z in the region and reach new audiences who may be developing an early love for the international game.

Italian football is already making sports more relevant by integrating social media into its experiences. Lega Serie A has become the first global football league to provide Arabic content on the platforms that matter most to young fans, launching Snapchat and TikTok accounts dedicated to MENA audiences. This will allow fans to produce unique content and creation tools.

Meanwhile, reality TV shows have offered a never-before-seen look inside the workings of top football clubs. From Middle East-owned clubs like Manchester City and Newcastle United to Italian football giants like Juventus, the football establishment has been lining up to give fans an inside view of their club, vying to capture the attention of an emerging Gen Z audience.

Building on this momentum, while also ensuring we make a contribution to youth talent in the region, Lega Serie A has partnered with on-demand subscription service STARZPLAY, healthcare provider PureHealth, and award-winning film and entertainment studio Image Nation Abu Dhabi, to produce “The Italian Dream” — an original show that aims to unearth the next football prodigy from the MENA region.

Across six episodes, young footballers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and Egypt will get the chance to train and play in one of football’s biggest and most storied leagues, Lega Serie A, while honing their skills alongside world-class players, including Lega Serie A legends Francesco Totti, Alessandro Del Piero, Fabio Cannavaro, Marco Materazzi and Luca Antonini.

Lega Serie A has also signed a broadcasting partnership with Starzplay and Abu Dhabi Media to exclusively stream the league’s matches to audiences across 20 countries in the MENA region, offering fans unparalleled access to live games, exclusive content, and in-depth analyses of both the clubs and players.

There’s a reason why Lega Serie A is committed to innovation and is finding new ways to engage with its fans by developing new digital platforms, creating new interactive experiences, and experimenting with new content delivery methods. It’s because our current fans, and our fans of the future, demand it.

A new era of football is upon us. The only thing supporters need to do now is sit back and enjoy the show.

Topics: football Gen Z

Related

AC Milan beat Newcastle 2-1 but both teams are eliminated from the Champions League
Football
AC Milan beat Newcastle 2-1 but both teams are eliminated from the Champions League
Turkish Super Cup final cancelled due to teams not following match regulations - Saudi state TV
Saudi Football
Turkish Super Cup final cancelled due to teams not following match regulations - Saudi state TV

Latest updates

Russia has jailed more than 200 captured Ukrainian fighters so far — FM Lavrov
Russia has jailed more than 200 captured Ukrainian fighters so far — FM Lavrov
US destroyer shoots down anti-ship missiles fired from Yemen
US destroyer shoots down anti-ship missiles fired from Yemen
Houthis show no sign of ending ‘reckless’ Red Sea attacks as trade traffic picks up, commander says
Houthis show no sign of ending ‘reckless’ Red Sea attacks as trade traffic picks up, commander says
Russia launches overnight air assault targeting residential areas in key Ukraine cities
Russia launches overnight air assault targeting residential areas in key Ukraine cities
North Korea to launch new satellites, build drones as it warns war inevitable
North Korea to launch new satellites, build drones as it warns war inevitable

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.