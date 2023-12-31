Russia launches overnight air assault targeting residential areas in key Ukraine cities

You are here

Firefighters work at the site of a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on December 30, 2023. (REUTERS)
Firefighters work at the site of a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on December 30, 2023. (REUTERS)
  • At least 21 people injured as twin Russian missile strikes hit city of Kharkiv
  • Moscow earlier vowed to avenge Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod, which came after a wave of Russian strikes
KHARKIV, Ukraine: Russia launched a fresh bombardment on Ukrainian regions in the hours leading into New Year’s Eve, Ukrainian officials said, targeting Kyiv and inflicting damage on residential areas of the northeastern city of Kharkiv.
Ukraine’s air defense systems in the region surrounding Kyiv were engaged late on Saturday in repelling Russia’s drone attack, the military administration of the region said on their Telegram messaging channel.
The scale or potential damage of the attack was not immediately clear.
In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city where twin Russian missile strikes on Saturday injured at least 21 people, a fresh drone attack that came in several waves hit residential buildings in the city center, spouting fires, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.
“All relevant emergency services are already on the site,” Terekhov said in a message at 1:40 a.m. local time. “Information about potential casualties is being clarified.”
The last week of 2023 has seen increased attacks by both sides, with Russia killing at least 31 civilians in its biggest air assault of war on Ukraine on Friday, and 20 people killed in result of Ukraine’s attack on the Russian provincial capital of Belgorod on Saturday.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kharkiv

N. Korea’s Kim says seeking reunification with S. Korea a ‘mistake’: KCNA

N. Korea’s Kim says seeking reunification with S. Korea a ‘mistake’: KCNA
  • Kim ordered departments handling cross-border affairs to “fundamentally shift the direction”
  • Pyongyang plans to launch three more spy satellites in 2024 as part of efforts to ramp up the country’s military
SEOUL, South Korea: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would no longer seek reconciliation and reunification with South Korea, state media reported Sunday.

“I believe that it is a mistake that we should no longer make to consider the people who declare us as the ‘main enemy’... as a counterpart for reconciliation and unification,” KCNA cited Kim as saying during a meeting that ended Saturday.

Kim ordered the drawing-up of measures for reorganizing departments handling cross-border affairs, to “fundamentally shift the direction.”

At the meeting, Kim noted “a persisting uncontrollable crisis situation” on the peninsula, which he said was triggered by Seoul and Washington.

Inter-Korean relations are in a poor state as Seoul and Washington have ramped up defense cooperation this year in the face of a record-breaking series of weapons tests by Pyongyang.

The rogue northern state also revealed its plans to launch three more spy satellites in 2024 as part of efforts to ramp up the country’s military, state media reported Sunday.

“The task of launching three additional reconnaissance satellites in 2024 was declared” as one of the key policy decisions for next year at a year-end party meeting, KCNA  said.

Pyongyang successfully put a military spy satellite into orbit last month and has since claimed it was providing images of major US and South Korean military sites.

Topics: North Korea South Korea Kim Jong Un

Ukraine says 13 million tons exported through Black Sea corridor

Ukraine says 13 million tons exported through Black Sea corridor
  • The corridor was created in August to link Ukraine’s ports to the Bosphorus Straits after Moscow refused to agree on a new accord to allow cereal exports through the contested Black Sea
KYIV: Ukraine has exported about 13 million tons of merchandise on some 400 ships since setting up a protected maritime corridor in August to fend off Russian threats, a government minister said Saturday.

While Ukraine had few military achievements on land in 2023, on the Black Sea it has pushed Russia’s much larger navy away from its coasts, allowing the resumption of grain exports.
Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said he was “grateful” to Ukraine’s international partners “for ensuring the operation of the Corridor in conditions of military aggression.”
The corridor was created in August to link Ukraine’s ports to the Bosphorus Straits, several weeks after Moscow refused to agree on a new accord to allow cereal exports through the contested Black Sea.
The now-defunct accord had allowed Ukraine to export nearly 33 million tons of cereals and other foodstuffs over a year.
The sea route is particularly important now because several land border crossings have been blocked in recent months by Polish truckers unhappy with Ukrainian competition.
Russia had threatened to target ships arriving and leaving Ukrainian ports, and has attacked port and grain storage facilities.
A Panamanian-flagged grain carrier headed to a Ukrainian port hit a mine this week, wounding two sailors.
On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky saluted his country’s maritime success, claiming that his forces had “reconquered the sea” this year.
 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Black Sea corridor

Venezuela says troops will stay deployed until British military vessel leaves waters off Guyana

Venezuela says troops will stay deployed until British military vessel leaves waters off Guyana
  • Venezuela’s has renewed claims to Guyana's Essequibo, a sparsely populated stretch of land that is rich in oil and minerals
  • Venezuela has long argued it was cheated out of the territory when Europeans and the US set the border
MEXICO CITY: Venezuela said Saturday it will continue to deploy nearly 6,000 troops until a British military vessel sent to neighboring Guyana leaves the waters off the coast of the two South American nations.

In a video posted to X, Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino appeared surrounded by military officers in front of a marked up map of Venezuela and Guyana, a former British colony.
Padrdino said the forces are “safeguarding our national sovereignty.”
“Armed forces have been deployed not just in the east of the country, but across the entire territory,” he said. “They will be there until this British imperialist boat leaves the disputed waters between Venezuela and Guyana.”
The Defense Ministry confirmed to The Associated Press that the video was made at a military base in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas.
The video comes after weeks of tensions between the two countries over Venezuela’s renewed claim to a region in Guyana known as Essequibo, a sparsely populated stretch of land roughly the size of Florida that is rich in oil and minerals. Operations generate some $1 billion a year for the impoverished country of nearly 800,000 people that saw its economy expand by nearly 60 percent in the first half of this year.
Venezuela has long argued it was cheated out of the territory when Europeans and the US set the border. Guayana, which has controlled the zone for decades, says the original agreement was legally binding and the dispute should be decided by the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands.
The century-old dispute was recently reignited with the discovery of oil in Guyana, and has escalated since Venezuela reported that its citizens voted in a Dec. 3 referendum to claim Essequibo, which makes up two-thirds of its smaller neighbor.
Critics of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro say the socialist leader is using the tensions to distract from internal turmoil and stoke nationalism in the lead up to presidential elections next year.
In recent weeks, the leaders of Guyana and Venezuela promised in a tense meeting that neither side would use threats or force against the other, but failed to reach agreement on how to address the bitter dispute.
Tensions came to another head with Friday’s arrival in Guyana of the Royal Navy patrol ship HMS Trent, which officials said had been taking part in an operation combatting drug smuggling in the Caribbean near the coast of Guyana. Most recently used to intercept pirates and drug smugglers off Africa, the ship is equipped with cannons and a landing pad for helicopters and drones and can carry around 50 marines.
Maduro said the ship’s deployment violates the shaky agreement between Venezuela and Guyana, calling its presence a threat to his country. In response, Maduro ordered Venezuela’s military — including air and naval forces — to conduct exercises near the disputed area.
“We believe in diplomacy, in dialogue and in peace, but no one is going to threaten Venezuela,” Maduro said. “This is an unacceptable threat to any sovereign country in Latin America.”
Guyana’s government rejected Maduro’s claims, with officials saying that the visit was a planned activity aimed at improving the nation’s defense capabilities and that the ship’s visit would continue as scheduled.
During talks earlier in December, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said his nation reserved its right to work with partners to ensure the defense of his country. Guyana has a military of only 3,000 soldiers, 200 sailors and four small patrol boats known as Barracudas, while Venezuela has about 235,000 active military personnel in its army, air force, navy and national guard.
“Nothing that we do or have done is threatening Venezuela,” Guyana’s vice president, Bharrat Jagdeo, told reporters in Georgetown, the nation’s capital.

Topics: Venezuela Guyana

Taliban balk at UN Security Council plan for special Afghan envoy on gender, human rights

Taliban balk at UN Security Council plan for special Afghan envoy on gender, human rights
  • The Taliban government is not officially recognized by any country or world body 
  • Many are torn over engaging with Kabul rulers in bid to roll back controls on women 
KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities on Saturday criticized the UN Security Council’s plan for a special envoy to promote gender and human rights in the country as “unnecessary.”
The Taliban government is not officially recognized by any country or world body, and the United Nations refers to the administration as the “Taliban de facto authorities.”
Many are torn over engaging with Kabul’s rulers in a bid to roll back their controls on women and girls, or freezing them out until they make concessions such as reopening educational opportunities for females.
On Friday, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution calling for the appointment of a special envoy for Afghanistan to increase engagement with the country and its Taliban leaders.
But foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said a new envoy “is unnecessary as Afghanistan is not a conflict zone and is ruled by a central government that is able to secure its national interests.”
In a post on social media site X, he said the Taliban government welcomes “more robust and enhanced engagement” with the UN, but special envoys “have complicated situations further via imposition of external solutions.”
“The approach of the government of Afghanistan will ultimately be guided by the unaltered religious beliefs, cultural values and national interests of the people of Afghanistan,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Since the Taliban surged back to power in August 2021, Kabul’s new rulers have insisted on their right to impose harsh social controls in accordance with their austere interpretation of Islam.
They have rejected appeals to obey international law as undue meddling in their domestic affairs.
Teenage girls have been banned from attending most secondary schools and women from universities, prompting global outrage and protests in some Afghan cities.
Late in 2022, women were prohibited from entering parks, funfairs, gyms and public baths.
The UN resolution followed an independent assessment report issued in November calling for greater engagement with Afghanistan.
It was adopted after 13 members of the Security Council voted in favor, while Russia and China abstained.

Hindi writers translate Mahmoud Darwish, Refaat Alareer to break silence on Palestine

Hindi writers translate Mahmoud Darwish, Refaat Alareer to break silence on Palestine
  • Alareer, one of 32 Palestinian poets featured, was killed in Gaza this month
  • Collection of 84 works aims to break ‘near total silence in India’ on attacks by Israel, translator says
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: To break the silence in India on Israel’s violence against Palestinians, Hindi writers have published a new volume featuring works from 32 prominent Palestinian poets, including Mahmoud Darwish and Refaat Alareer.

Once an integral part of India’s foreign policy, support for Palestine has been nearly absent recently.

In the wake of Israel’s attacks on Gaza, which since October have killed at least 21,500 people, demonstrations in India of solidarity with Palestinians have been dispersed and awareness campaigns stifled.

The publication of “Kavita Ka Kaam Aansoo Ponchana Nahi” (It’s Not Poetry’s Job To Wipe Away Tears) — a volume of 84 poems released earlier this week — is an attempt by the authors to create greater awareness of the plight of the Palestinians, not only in the past two months, but over 75 years of Israeli occupation.

Besides Darwish, who gave voice to the Palestinian struggle before his death in 2008, and Alareer, who was killed in Gaza this month, the volume includes works from Taha Muhammad Ali, Kamal Nasser, Fadwa Tuqan, Ahlam Bsharat, Rauda Morcos, Dareen Tatour, Zakaria Mohammad and Hosam Marouf, among others.

Prof. Apoorvanand Jha, who teaches Hindi literature at Delhi University and was one of five writers who translated the text, told Arab News the desire to publish the works “came from the near total silence in India on Israeli violence, killing and genocide of Palestinians.”

Jha said he and the other translators saw a need to rekindle the long-standing Indian tradition of solidarity with the oppressed.

“Many of us grew up with the words of the Palestinian writer Mahmoud Darwish, who has shaped our sensibilities as a great poet. We thought of bringing Palestinian voices closer to Hindi-speaking people,” he said.

“People in Europe, America and other places are coming to the streets almost daily despite threats from the government, but unfortunately we did not see that kind of protest. Campuses are largely silent and that saddened us.”

Purwa Bharadwaj, the book’s editor, saw it as a way to give representation to different poetic voices.

“The attempt was to bring in diverse voices from Palestine,” she said. “The poems are not only lamentation, they are also verses that give hope even at a grim time.”

Publisher Nidheesh Tyagi, who was also one of the translators, said the translations were based on the English versions of the poems to speed up the publishing process.

“There was an urgency to bring out the book,” he said. “The selection of poems was carefully done … the poets in this collection are from different periods and generations.”

The most recent work is Alareer’s “If I Must Die,” a poem he shared on his social media in English just a month before he was killed.

Alareer was a professor of English literature at the Islamic University of Gaza. The poem, which has been widely shared on X and translated into dozens of languages, concludes with the words: “If I must die, let it bring hope, let it be a tale.”

For the Hindi writer Yadvendra, translating Palestinian poetry has become a tale of solidarity.

“Through poems, I want to tell that I am standing with the people of Palestine,” he told Arab News.

“The attempt being made by Israel to destroy the symbols and memories of Palestine, that is disturbing … I feel it’s my social and literary responsibility to bring their feelings to the consciousness of the Hindi audience.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas India Hindi

