Makkah forum highlights Arabic language, sciences

JEDDAH: The fifth Makkah International Conference on Arabic Language and Literature concluded on Sunday under the theme “Arabic Language and Sciences.”
The event was organized in cooperation with the Arabic Language Academy in Makkah, and gathered more than 50 experts in the field of Arabic language and literature.
In the opening session of the two-day forum, Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Harbi presented a paper titled “The Arabic Language in the 21st Century,” highlighting that Arabic speakers pioneered dictionary creation, entry organization, and the establishment of Arabic roots. He emphasized the language’s universal elements and its adaptability to contemporary developments.
Former Minister of Education Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Obaid tackled the future of teaching and learning Arabic language in Indonesia, one of the world’s most populous Islamic countries.
Indonesia, with its historical cultural and trade ties to the Arab world, was a key factor in promoting the Arabic language, he said.
Al-Obaid praised Indonesia’s government and grassroots efforts, citing numerous schools and departments dedicated to teaching Arabic.
Ziyad bin Abdullah Al-Drees, the Kingdom’s former permanent representative to UNESCO, discussed the global reach of the Arabic language. He emphasized the historical credit due to Arab diplomats at the founding of the UN for making Arabic an international language, alongside English, Spanish, French, Russian, and Chinese.
Al-Drees also addressed the decline in Arabic language usage in Arab countries and international organizations. He highlighted the establishment of the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Program to Support the Arabic Language at UNESCO in 2007.
Issa Saleh Al-Hammadi, the GCC representative of the Educational Center for the Arabic Language, discussed the development of e-reading skills for secondary school students. He noted the growing interest in e-books, increased acquisition by libraries, and a broader readership.
Al-Hammadi also highlighted the role of libraries in lending books, encouraging widespread reading.