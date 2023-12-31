Sudan’s RSF chief in Djibouti amid ceasefire efforts

NAIROBI: The leader of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Sunday visited Djibouti, which is leading regional efforts to broker a ceasefire after more than eight months of war.

The Horn of Africa nation is the latest stop on Mohamed Hamdan Daglo’s first trip abroad since fighting erupted between the RSF and the Sudanese army in mid-April.

His regional tour — which has also taken him to Ethiopia and Uganda — comes as diplomats scramble to broker a meeting between Daglo and his rival, Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

The warring generals have not met face-to-face since the outbreak of the conflict that has killed more than 12,000 people by some conservative estimates, and forced millions to flee.

Daglo said on X, formerly Twitter, that he discussed with Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh the latest developments in the war.

سعدت اليوم بزيارة الشقيقة جمهورية جيبوتي ولقاء فخامة الرئيس @IsmailOguelleh. قدمت لفخامته شرحًا لتطورات الأوضاع في السودان في ضوء الحرب الجارية الآن. طرحت لفخامة الرئيس قيلي رؤيتنا لوقف الحرب والوصول الى حل شامل ينهي معاناة شعبنا العظيم. ⁰أكدت التزامنا التام بمخرجات مؤتمر… pic.twitter.com/ND8IVw11vU — Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (@GeneralDagllo) December 31, 2023



“I outlined our unwavering commitment to ending the conflict and working toward a substantive solution that finally halts the historic suffering of our resilient Sudanese people.

“I emphasised our readiness to participate in negotiations aimed at achieving a swift, just, and comprehensive peace in Sudan.”

In another post on X, Djibouti Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the visit was part of his country’s efforts, as head of regional grouping IGAD, to try to forge a ceasefire in Sudan.

“Next week, as chair of IGAD, Djibouti will also prepare the ground for Sudanese dialogue and will host a critical meeting,” Youssouf had said on X on Saturday, without giving further details.

Daglo on Thursday met in Addis Ababa with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, after holding talks with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni the day before.

IGAD, a bloc representing eight countries in the East Africa region, has been trying to bring Burhan and Daglo together since the war erupted.

On Wednesday, Djibouti’s foreign ministry said a meeting between the rivals planned for December 28 had been “postponed to early January for technical reasons.”

The UN Security Council earlier this month voiced alarm at the growing violence in Sudan and the spread of fighting to areas previously considered a haven for those displaced by the conflict.

By the end of November, at least 12,190 people had been killed, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project.

The United Nations says more than seven million people have been internally displaced by the war, while another 1.5 million have fled into neighboring countries.

Both sides have been accused of war crimes.