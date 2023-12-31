Sudan’s RSF chief in Djibouti amid ceasefire efforts

You are here

Leader of Sudan’s paramilitary RSF Mohamed Hamdan Daglo discussed latest war developments with Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh. (X: @GeneralDagllo)
Updated 31 December 2023
AFP
  • Horn of Africa nation is the latest stop on Mohamed Hamdan Daglo’s first trip abroad since fighting erupted
NAIROBI: The leader of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Sunday visited Djibouti, which is leading regional efforts to broker a ceasefire after more than eight months of war.
The Horn of Africa nation is the latest stop on Mohamed Hamdan Daglo’s first trip abroad since fighting erupted between the RSF and the Sudanese army in mid-April.
His regional tour — which has also taken him to Ethiopia and Uganda — comes as diplomats scramble to broker a meeting between Daglo and his rival, Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
The warring generals have not met face-to-face since the outbreak of the conflict that has killed more than 12,000 people by some conservative estimates, and forced millions to flee.
Daglo said on X, formerly Twitter, that he discussed with Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh the latest developments in the war.

 


“I outlined our unwavering commitment to ending the conflict and working toward a substantive solution that finally halts the historic suffering of our resilient Sudanese people.
“I emphasised our readiness to participate in negotiations aimed at achieving a swift, just, and comprehensive peace in Sudan.”
In another post on X, Djibouti Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said the visit was part of his country’s efforts, as head of regional grouping IGAD, to try to forge a ceasefire in Sudan.
“Next week, as chair of IGAD, Djibouti will also prepare the ground for Sudanese dialogue and will host a critical meeting,” Youssouf had said on X on Saturday, without giving further details.
Daglo on Thursday met in Addis Ababa with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, after holding talks with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni the day before.
IGAD, a bloc representing eight countries in the East Africa region, has been trying to bring Burhan and Daglo together since the war erupted.
On Wednesday, Djibouti’s foreign ministry said a meeting between the rivals planned for December 28 had been “postponed to early January for technical reasons.”
The UN Security Council earlier this month voiced alarm at the growing violence in Sudan and the spread of fighting to areas previously considered a haven for those displaced by the conflict.
By the end of November, at least 12,190 people had been killed, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project.
The United Nations says more than seven million people have been internally displaced by the war, while another 1.5 million have fled into neighboring countries.
Both sides have been accused of war crimes.

 

JERUSALEM: One of the senior figures in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition called on Sunday for Palestinian residents of Gaza to leave the besieged enclave, making way for Israelis who could “make the desert bloom.”
The comments by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has been excluded from the war cabinet and discussions of day-after arrangements in Gaza, appear to underscore fears in much of the Arab world that Israel wants to drive Palestinians out of land where they want to build a future state, repeating the mass dispossession of Palestinians when Israel was created in 1948.
“What needs to be done in the Gaza Strip is to encourage emigration,” Smotrich told Army Radio. “If there are 100,000 or 200,000 Arabs in Gaza and not 2 million Arabs, the entire discussion on the day after will be totally different.”
He said if the 2.3 million population were no longer there “growing up on the aspiration to destroy the state of Israel,” Gaza would be seen differently in Israel.
“Most of Israeli society will say ‘why not, it’s a nice place, let’s make the desert bloom, it doesn’t come at anyone’s expense’.”
Smotrich, whose hard-right Religious Zionism party draws support from Israel’s settler community, has made similar comments in the past, setting himself at odds with Israel’s most important ally, the United States.
But his views do not reflect the official government position that Gazans will be able to return to their homes after the war against Hamas which controls Gaza, now nearing the start of its fourth month.
Smotrich’s party, which helped Netanyahu secure the majority he needed to become prime minister for the sixth time almost exactly a year ago, has seen its approval ratings slump since the start of the conflict.
Opinion polls also indicate that most Israelis do not support the return of Israeli settlements to Gaza, after they were moved out in 2005 when the army withdrew.
Palestinians and leaders of Arab countries have accused Israel of seeking a new “Nakba” (catastrophe), the name given to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled or were driven from their homes in the wake of the 1948 war that accompanied the founding of the state of Israel.
Most ended up in neighboring Arab states, and Arab leaders have said any latter-day move to displace Palestinians would be unacceptable.
Israel withdrew its military and settlers from Gaza in 2005 after a 38-year occupation, and Netanyahu has said it does not intend to maintain a permanent presence again, but that Israel would maintain security control for an indefinite period.
However there has been little clarity about Israel’s longer-term intentions, and countries including the United States have said that Gaza should be governed by Palestinians.

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Sunday he had made clear in a call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian that Iran shared responsibility for preventing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.
“I made clear that Iran shares responsibility for preventing these attacks, given their long-standing support to the Houthis,” he said in a post on social media site X, adding that the attacks “threaten innocent lives and the global economy.”
Iran’s state media quoted Amirabdollahian as saying: “The Israeli regime cannot be allowed to commit massacres of women and children and genocide in Gaza and set the region on fire, while the stopping of a Zionist ship in the Red Sea is seen as endangering the security of this economic waterway.” 

GAZA: A former Palestinian Authority minister was killed on Sunday in an Israeli strike on his home in the Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian news agency and Hamas health ministry said.
Youssef Salama, the 68-year-old former minister of religious affairs in the Palestinian Authority, was killed in a strike on the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Wafa news agency and the ministry reported.
Considered close to Fatah, the party of Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas, Salama served as minister between February 2005 and March 2006.
He also served as a preacher at Al-Aqsa mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem.
There was no immediate comment on his killing from the Israeli army.
Israel launched a relentless military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian militants carried out an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7.
The militants’ attack left about 1,140 people dead, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Israel’s ongoing Gaza offensive has killed more than 21,800 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

Egyptian leader urges strong private sector to boost development

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. (File/AFP)
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed
Follow

Egyptian leader urges strong private sector to boost development

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. (File/AFP)
  • The move comes as part of government efforts to promote digital transformation and financial inclusion, the spokesman for the presidency said
Updated 31 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called for incentives to attract foreign investment and strengthen the private sector during high-level talks on Sunday.

The meeting with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly and the Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, Hassan Abdallah, examined the global economic outlook, as well as the Egyptian economy and the performance of the country’s banking sector.

Abdallah highlighted efforts to encourage the use of digital financial services, including the Central Bank’s decision to exempt customers from fees and commissions for electronic bank transfer services in Egyptian pounds from Jan. 1, 2024.

The move comes as part of government efforts to promote digital transformation and financial inclusion, Ahmed Fahmy, spokesman for the presidency, said.

On Saturday, El-Sisi met with Madbouly and Minister of International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, to discuss economic diplomacy, as well as efforts to support and strengthen Egypt’s private sector.

Al-Mashat said that “soft loans worth $10.3 billion have been provided to the private sector in Egypt over the past four years in the form of financial and technical support.”

Fahmy said that the meeting also reviewed the annual report of the Ministry of International Cooperation, Platforms for Policy and Practice, which includes results of international partnerships with development partners and concessional development financing.

El-Sisi highlighted the key role of the private sector in Egyptian development.

