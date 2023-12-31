Where We Are Going Today: Mr. Hakan's restaurant in Jeddah

Mr. Hakan's is a breakfast-focused Turkish restaurant with two locations in Jeddah: Al-Hamra and Obhur.
The eatery serves well-known Turkish dishes, including baklava, kebab kush bashi, cheese-stuffed kufta, pita pie in various flavors and Iskandar kebab.
The site has a bakery with offerings including cheese simit, chocolate simit, pide bread and Turkish gozleme.
The restaurant’s welcoming Turkish staff occasionally come together to dance and sing in a fun setting, prompting diners to pull out their phones and capture videos, adding to the vibrant atmosphere. The joyful family vibe at Mr. Hakan's is ideal for celebrations, especially birthdays.
Through the restaurant, the founder hopes to introduce Turkish and Middle Eastern culinary cultures to diners. Mr. Hakan was raised in a culture that was unique to the southern region of Turkey and he brings that experience to the business.
He traveled to the Gulf region for work in 1999, and has received various culinary training during his domestic and international trips.
Mr. Hakan's menu includes some vegetarian selections, ensuring that there is something for everyone.
However, the dining experience can be a pricey, with the bill for three easily exceeding SR700 ($187).
For updates and more details, visit Instagram @mr.hakans.
Tackle Baks, offering seafood delights in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province
Updated 28 December 2023
Jasmine Bager
If you feel like snacking on some seafood in Alkhobar and want to go to a fun place that offers a wide variety of modern dishes that merge local ingredients with international flavors, try Tackle Baks on Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Road.
With only one branch in the Kingdom, the eatery has been serving locals for the last five years.
Offerings such as the samurai poke bowl — made of a sushi rice base, lightly cooked salmon, avocado and mango slices, shredded cucumber and pickled ginger with a drizzling of cilantro dressing — are good value for money at SR39 ($10). The establishment also offers several other poke bowl options with different combinations.
Lobster fans should head for chimichurri lobster which consists of charcoal-grilled lobster stuffed with cheese and slathered in chimichurri sauce. If you prefer lobster rolls, they are available too. You can also have a toasted brioche roll stuffed with lobster with a lemon cilantro jam sauce and served with French fries.
If you prefer rice with your seafood dish, head for white rice or a Khaleeji-inspired sayadia or biryani.
If you want something a little less messy, a shrimpship wrap should do the trick. It is a tortilla filled with grilled shrimps, tomato, lettuce, mozzarella cheese and barbecue sauce. The wrap comes with fries for SR29.
If you prefer to have something warm during winter, the establishment has a Thai-inspired shrimp tom yum ramen, with mixed vegetables and lemon leaves. A creamy thyme soup is also available, consisting of grilled red peppers and wild thyme, and a cheesy pink shrimp pasta is also on the menu.
Shrimps are offered either crispy or flaky and both go for SR39. Each has a different sauce and slightly different texture.
The calamari offers customers crispy calamari rings drizzled with a tangy pomegranate molasses sauce, for SR29.
Side dishes include ranch fries (SR19), charred corn (SR15) and charred edamame, which is SR19 if you want it sprinkled with sea salt or SR24 if you prefer to have it coated in spicy sauce.
The space opens from noon until 11:30 p.m. every day except Thursday and Friday when it closes at midnight.
For specials and to scan the menu, visit the establishment on Instagram @Tackle_Baks.
Lily’s Bakery in Jeddah is a festive haven for anyone seeking the warmth and joy of the Christmas season, especially if you’re celebrating the holiday away from loved ones.
From the moment you step inside, you are greeted with a charming ambiance that captures the essence of the holiday season. The cozy wooden furniture adorned with gingerbread, Santa Claus and snowman figurines, snowflakes, and Christmas trees instantly transports you to a festive wonderland.
The playlist features timeless Christmas tunes like Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You,” Wham’s “Last Christmas” and more to set the perfect mood.
During my visit, I indulged in their signature wonderland hot chocolate, and it truly lived up to its name. The rich hot chocolate topped with velvety whipped cream decorated with the iconic gingerbread man was a delight.
Lily’s Bakery also offers an array of Christmas-themed cake pops that are not only a treat for the taste buds but also make for wonderful gifts or customizable additions to any themed party. The cake-pop-making kit for kids is a thoughtful touch, allowing little ones to join in on the holiday fun.
The winter season celebration package includes winter-themed cups, gingerbread, whipped cream, and a hot chocolate container, and is an all-in-one package for cozy gatherings with family or friends.
Lily’s Bakery transforms its treats to match the season. I loved the idea of summer-themed gingerbread figures in swimming shorts, bright colors, and sunglasses.
Another interesting product was the pretzel jar, which offers crunchy bites of flavorful roasted corn, coffee beans, hazelnuts, caramelized pretzels, and roasted pecans covered in three types of chocolate.
For updates and more details, visit their Instagram @lilys_bakery.
Festive food: Try this show-stopping duck breast with a Middle Eastern twist
Updated 24 December 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: If you're still looking for a showstopping dish for your upcoming festive celebration, Dubai-based FoodFund International (FFI) COO Chef Praba Manickam has you covered.
The traditional slow-cooked duck breast with vanilla mash, chicory, cherry and gingerbread dish has been updated with Middle Eastern flavors with ingredients like sumac, rosewater and pomegranate molasses, to bring a special Arab touch to your table.
Manickam's journey with FFI began in 2008 in the Middle East, where he quickly rose up the ranks to become the Group Executive Chef. Under his leadership, FFI has expanded to a portfolio of brands across the Middle East and Europe.
Recipe
Ingredients:
- 275g Duck breast (Barbary)
- 3g Thyme
- 5g Garlic
- 30g Cherry puree
- 10g Agar agar
- 20g Sugar
- 10g Pain D'espice (gingerbread)
- 150g Potato
- 50ml Cream
- Vanilla Pod
- 90g Baby Turnips
- 120g Chicory
- 15ml Orange Juice
- 30ml Chicken stock
- 20g Butter
- 10g Brown Sugar
- A pinch of Saffron
- A pinch of Za'atar
- Pomegranate Molasses
- A pinch of Cinnamon
- A pinch of Sumac
- Pomegranate Seeds and Mint Leaves
Method:
1. Mix 20g sugar with 10g agar agar and add to 1 liter of cold cherry puree. Bring to a boil while whisking. Pass through a fine sieve and allow to cool. When completely set, blend in a thermomix on number 5 at 60 degrees Celsius for eight minutes and set aside.
2. Cook the duck breast with thyme, garlic, cardamom and a pinch of sumac in a vacuum-sealed bag at 54 degrees Celsius for 90 minutes.
3. Blend the Pain D'espice (gingerbread) into a fine powder.
4. Season the duck breast with Pain D'espice then place the duck breast in a cold pan on low heat, skin side down. Render the fat very slowly, occasionally removing excess fat from the pan. When the skin is brown and crispy, turn the duck breast over and increase the heat. Add butter, baste the duck breast, and remove from the pan and set aside.
5. In a separate saucepan, reduce the cream, butter, and vanilla until it thickens. Separately, boil the potatoes until soft, then mash. Mix the cream mixture into the potatoes until desired consistency is reached. Add saffron threads for a luxurious touch and set aside.
6. Peel and blanch the baby turnips in salted water, add a pinch of za’atar and set aside.
7. Cut the chicory in half and color them in a pan with olive oil. Add brown sugar and butter, then caramelize. Incorporate a dash of pomegranate molasses and cinnamon into the chicory glaze then add chicken stock and orange juice. Slowly cook the chicory, then cool, remove the stem, trim the edges.
9. Assemble, garnish with pomegranate seeds and mint leaves. Drizzle with cherry puree and serve.
Hong: a culinary journey through China right in the Saudi capital
Updated 21 December 2023
Afshan Aziz
Located at The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh, Hong offers a delightful culinary journey through the diverse regions of China, with a vibrant red color scheme that reflects the richness and vibrancy of Chinese culture.
An Asian restaurant whose name is derived from the Chinese word for red, Hong offers a menu that showcases both contemporary and traditional Chinese cuisines. Starting with tempting appetizers like Sichuan-style Kou Shui chicken king crab salad, guests are immediately captivated by the bold flavors and creative combinations. Do not miss the opportunity to try their soup options, including the king crab pumpkin soup.
The restaurant’s signature dishes truly steal the show. From the herbal lamb cutlet to the flavorful kung po chicken and steamed sea bass with soya sauce, Hong presents a range of creations that are sure to satisfy any palate. Despite having a limited menu, the quality and taste of the dishes offer an unparalleled gastronomic adventure.
Hong also embraces innovation when it comes to desserts. Rather than offering typical Chinese sweets, the restaurant takes a contemporary approach. For example, the cherry yuzu creme brulee brings together a delightful contrast of textures and flavors with the sable cookie, yuzu jam, and custard. Another standout is the shisho mandarin and almond cheesecake, accompanied by mandarin marmalade and caramel sauce. These unique dessert offerings provide a refreshing twist to conclude the meal.
To complement the culinary experience, Hong offers a selection of signature drinks. The pepo bomb, featuring honey-basil water, watermelon, and jalapeno, is a refreshing and invigorating choice. Another option is the Nangua, a blend of cardamom-cinnamon reduction, pumpkin, citrus, dark cane, and vanilla, which offers a delightful combination of flavors.
The restaurant is curated by talented chef Wang Linhua, who ensures that the flavors are renewed and the culinary creations are fresh. Whether you are a meat lover or a vegetarian, Hong has options to cater to all preferences. Vegetarian dishes like the Yu Xiang eggplant tossed in chili bean and the mapo tofu, a wok-fried tofu with Sichuan chili sauce, provide delicious alternatives. For those who prefer rice, the egg and vegetable fried rice is a staple option that satisfies.
Hong is open from Monday to Friday and Sunday, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information, visit @theritzcarltonruh.
Where We Are Going Today: ‘Al-Mamlaka Social Dining’
The Pairing Table is the Kingdom’s first artisan cheese and nut pairing restaurant. It also offers a selection of items to take away, sourced from independent producers across Europe
Updated 19 December 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
Al-Mamlaka Social Dining, located in Riyadh’s Kingdom Center Mall, takes diners on an international journey with a curated selection of 21 restaurants featuring countless options to satisfy every taste.
Coffee and Bakery is perfect for breakfast and teatime with a wide variety of offerings, while Lebanese bakehouse, OVUN, has a savory selection of manakish, a Levantine specialty consisting of baked flatbread topped with akkawi cheese, thyme or ground beef.
For those craving a traditional Saudi breakfast with hearty spices, Bofia offers local favorites like shakshouka, kebdah, and foul tawa.
Another great breakfast option is Easy Bakery by Chef Shaden Al-Ajlan, known for its homemade sour bread and fluffy pastries.
The Pairing Table is the Kingdom’s first artisan cheese and nut pairing restaurant. It also offers a selection of items to take away, sourced from independent producers across Europe.
El Ta’koy has a delicious fusion menu of Hawaiian-inspired street food and flavors from Asia to Latin America. The Huli Huli Chicken is its signature dish, featuring sweet and savory marinated chicken served with coconut rice and a refreshing side of Hawaiian macaroni salad.
With a menu showcasing quality ingredients, restaurant Assembly lets its charcoal grill take center stage. Guests can choose from grilled meats, seafood, or vegetables before personalizing their kebabs with an appetizer.
Al-Mamlaka Social Dining is a great hall for those craving more than one cuisine or for large groups with differing tastes. Prices vary across restaurants, with many delicious yet affordable options.
For updates and more information, visit the hall’s Instagram @almamlakasocialdining.