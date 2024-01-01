You are here

German police arrest three more over alleged Cologne Cathedral attack plot

Police officers secure the Cologne Cathedral during the end-of-year pontifical mass in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP)
  • No details were given on the identity or background of the people now in custody
Police on Sunday detained three further suspects in an alleged Islamist plot to attack Germany’s famed Cologne Cathedral on New Year’s Eve, authorities said.
The alleged attackers had planned to use a car to attack the 800-year-old Gothic edifice by the Rhine river, Cologne police director Frank Wissbaum told a news conference.
The method of the planned attack was unclear, but an underground car park below the cathedral had been searched with explosives sniffer dogs overnight, he told reporters.
“The three people are now securely in custody, which we are very glad about since they can no longer communicate with each other,” he said.
Wissbaum said investigators had found evidence late on Saturday that linked the three to a 30-year-old Tajik man with alleged ties to the Islamic State militant movement, who has been in custody since Dec. 24.
Federal authorities were continuing their investigation into what he termed a “network of individuals” from Central Asia with links to several German states and European countries.
No details were given on the identity or background of the people now in custody.
The suspects were detained in the western cities of Duisburg, Herne and Noervenich, police said, and communications devices were seized during searches of their apartments.
Security has been stepped up in and around the cathedral ahead of a New Year’s Eve service. Police warned the public not to be concerned if they saw officers carrying machine guns and body armor.
Thousands of extra police are also patrolling in Berlin, where celebrations last year were overshadowed by violent clashes, with revelers barracking first responders attempting to reach the sick.
Police in the capital are also on guard after a pro-Palestinian solidarity demonstration scheduled for midnight was banned. Many Muslims in Germany are unhappy with the support shown for Tel Aviv in its war against Hamas.

Macron says 2024, marked by Olympics, will be year of French pride and hope

Macron says 2024, marked by Olympics, will be year of French pride and hope

  • France will continue to “re-arm” itself when it comes to security matters, but also boost public education and social cohesion, Macron says
PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron vowed on Sunday that 2024 will be the year of French pride and hope, marked by the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games and the re-opening of Notre-Dame cathedral after a devastating fire.
“Only once in a century does one host Olympic and Paralympic Games, only once in a millennium does one rebuild a cathedral,” Macron said. “2024, a year of determination, choices, recovery, pride. In fact, a year of hope.”
He spoke in a televised address ahead of New Year celebrations during which around 90,000 police and 5,000 soldiers will be deployed to ensure security and address what the government called a “very high” terrorist threat.
France will continue to “re-arm” itself when it comes to security matters, but also boost public education and social cohesion, Macron said.
He sought to cheer up the French after a year marked by wars and crises abroad as well as protests over an unpopular pension reform and street violence following the police killing of a teenager at a Paris traffic stop.

World begins to ring in 2024 as war shadows celebrations elsewhere

World begins to ring in 2024 as war shadows celebrations elsewhere

  • Ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza affecting New Year’s Eve celebrations
  • In Muslim-majority Pakistan, government has banned all NYE celebrations as act of solidarity with Palestinians
SYDNEY: Sydney and Auckland were among the world’s first major cities to ring in 2024, with revelers cheering spectacular fireworks displays that lit up the skies over Sydney Harbor and New Zealand’s tallest structure, Sky Tower.
As the clock struck midnight in Australia, tons of explosives erupted in a 12-minute display that focused on the Sydney Harbor Bridge. More than 1 million people — a number equivalent to one in five of the city’s residents — watched from the shore and from boats in the harbor.
“It’s total madness,” said German tourist Janna Thomas, who had waited in line since 7:30 a.m. to secure a prime waterfront location in the Sydney Botanic Garden. “It’s not so easy to find a good place to sit, but the view is incredible.”
In Auckland, the light rain that fell all day had cleared as forecast by midnight over the city of 1.7 million people before the countdown began on an illuminated digital display near the top of the 328-meter (1,076-foot) communications and observation tower.
The ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and heightened tensions in parts of the world, are affecting this year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations in a myriad of ways. Many cities were deploying extra security, and some places canceled New Year’s Eve events altogether.
More police than ever were deployed throughout Sydney. The waterfront has been the scene of heated pro-Palestinian protests after the sails of the Sydney Opera House were illuminated in the colors of the Israeli flag in response to the Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas that triggered the war.
At the Vatican, Pope Francis recalled 2023 as a year marked by wartime suffering. During his traditional Sunday blessing from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square, he offered prayers for “the tormented Ukrainian people and the Palestinian and Israeli populations, the Sudanese people and many others.”
“At the end of the year, we will have the courage to ask ourselves how many human lives have been shattered by armed conflict, how many dead and how much destruction, how much suffering, how much poverty,” the pontiff said. “Whoever has interest in these conflicts, listen to the voice of conscience.”
In Japan, temple bells rang out across the nation as people gathered at shrines and temples to welcome in the new year. At the Tsukiji Temple in Tokyo, visitors were given free hot milk and corn soup as they stood in line to strike a big bell, and a pipe-organ concert was held before a majestic altar.
In New York City, officials and party organizers said they were prepared to ensure the safety of tens of thousands of revelers expected to flood Times Square in the heart of midtown Manhattan.
Mayor Eric Adams said there were “no specific threats” to the annual New Year’s Eve bash, which was set to feature live performances from Flo Rida, Megan Thee Stallion and LL Cool J, as well as televised appearances from Cardi B and others. Organizers said in-person attendance was expected to return to pre-COVID levels, even as foot traffic around Times Square remains down slightly since the pandemic.
Amid near-daily protests sparked by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, New York City police said they would expand the security perimeter around the party, creating a “buffer zone” that would allow them to head off potential demonstrations.
Officials also planned to monitor any protests with drones, the mayor said.
“We will be out here with our canines, on horseback, our helicopters, our boats,” Adams said. “But as we saw last year, after having no specific threats, we get a threat.”
During last year’s New Year’s Eve party, a machete-wielding man attacked three police officers a few blocks from Times Square.
Security also will also be heightened across European cities on Sunday.
In France, 90,000 law enforcement officers were set to be deployed, domestic intelligence chief Céline Berthon said Friday.
Of those, 6,000 will be in Paris, where French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said over 1.5 million people are expected to attend celebrations on the Champs-Elysees.
Darmanin cited a “very high terrorist threat” partly because of the Israel-Hamas war. Police for the first time will be able to use drones as part of security work, he said, and tens of thousands of firefighters and 5,000 soldiers would also be deployed.
New Year’s Eve celebrations in the French capital will center on the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, including DJ sets, fireworks and video projections on the Arc de Triomphe, highlighting “changes in the city and faces of the Games,” according to the press service of the City of Paris. Other planned events include “the largest Mexican wave ever performed” and a “giant karaoke.”
The security challenge ahead of the Olympics was highlighted when a tourist was killed in a knife attack near the Eiffel Tower on Dec. 2. Large-scale attacks — such as that at the Bataclan in 2015, when Islamic extremists invaded the music hall and shot up cafe terraces, killing 130 people — also loom large.
In Berlin, some 4,500 police officers are expected to keep order and avoid riots like a year ago. Police in the German capital issued a ban on the traditional use of fire crackers for several streets across the city. They also banned a pro-Palestinian protest in the Neukoelln neighborhood of the city, which has seen several pro-Palestinian riots since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.
In Russia, the country’s military actions in Ukraine have overshadowed end-of-year celebrations, with the usual fireworks and concert on Moscow’s Red Square canceled, as last year.
After shelling in the center of the Russian border city of Belgorod Saturday killed 24 people, some local authorities across Russia also canceled their usual firework displays, including in Vladivostok. Millions throughout Russia are expected to tune into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s New Year’s address.
In Muslim-majority Pakistan, the government has banned all New Year’s Eve celebrations as an act of solidarity with the Palestinians.
In an overnight televised message, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urged Pakistanis to “show solidarity with the oppressed people of Gaza” by beginning the new year with simplicity.
Kakar said Muslims across the world were saddened over Israel’s attacks on Gaza that resulted in the killings of thousands of innocent people.

UN restores Rohingya food rations amid acute malnutrition spike in refugee camps

UN restores Rohingya food rations amid acute malnutrition spike in refugee camps

  • Earlier this year, WFP cut food aid for Rohingya by a third to $8 a month per person
  • Malnourishment was already prevalent in Cox’s Bazar camps before assistance cut
DHAKA: The UN’s World Food Programme will increase food rations for all Rohingya in Cox’s Bazar on Monday, months after severe aid cuts led to a rise in malnourishment in the refugee camps.

WFP reduced food assistance to the Rohingya by 33 percent earlier this year to $8 a month per person, citing a lack of funding, despite malnutrition being already widespread in the Cox’s Bazar camps.
“The year 2023 was a tumultuous one for the Rohingya in Bangladesh, who lived through multiple fire outbreaks, cyclones, and, for the first time, ration cuts. The rapid deterioration of the food and nutrition situation in the camps is extremely worrying,” said Dom Scalpelli, WFP country director in Bangladesh.  
WFP’s food assistance was cut twice in 2023, first in March when the value was reduced from $12 to $10, and again in June, when it was slashed to $8.
The UN body announced on Sunday that it will restore the critical food assistance to $10 per person per month from Jan. 1, 2024. To restore aid to the full amount, WFP said it needs $61 million to fill the current funding gap.
Malnourishment was a major problem in Cox’s Bazar even before the ration cut, with around 40 percent of children under 5 chronically malnourished, and 12 percent acutely malnourished.
“We have noticed a sharp increase in cases of severe acute malnutrition and moderate acute malnutrition among the Rohingya,” Dr. Abu Toha Bhuyan, health coordinator with Bangladesh’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission, told Arab News.
“The $8 amount per month is very low for one person’s food requirements. As a result, the nutritional situation became very imbalanced. The children and the elderly are especially affected by malnutrition.”
The decline in food assistance is also affecting the immunity level of the Rohingya population, Bhuyan said.
“If people have a good immunity, they get less infected with different infectious diseases. Here, we experienced a rise in infectious diseases among the Rohingyas since their immunity was compromised due to less amount of food intake … Malnutrition has also severely impacted the growth of children.”
The challenging situation is an everyday reality for Monowara Begum, who has three children.
“It’s very tough to manage the food for my … family with this little amount … With less amount of food, my children became very skinny and are suffering from different diseases, like flu, coughs, diarrhea, all through the year,” the 41-year-old told Arab News.
“Everything happened because of malnutrition and less immunity. Their growth is also affected, even though they are at a growing age,” she said.
“As a mother, it’s unbearable for me to see my children going hungry most days. I feel very upset with this situation.”

Filipinos enter 2024 full of hope and resilience

Filipinos enter 2024 full of hope and resilience

  • 96% of adult population look forward to new year with confidence, survey shows
  • Philippine economy grew by 5.9% in third quarter of 2023, outperforming neighbors
MANILA: As 2023 comes to an end, Filipinos are welcoming the new year full of hope, a national survey has shown.

In face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults between Dec. 8-11, pollster Social Weather Stations found that 96 percent of Filipinos are entering 2024 with hope rather than fear.
Optimism was high across the country following a recession induced by the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-2021. The Philippine national economy grew by 5.9 percent in the third quarter of this year, outperforming other major emerging economies in the region during the period.
Filipinos are “by nature happy people, hopeful and resilient,” said Resty Aguilar, a retired government official.
But the economic recovery has also driven optimism in the Southeast Asian country, he said.
“I think Filipinos are hopeful because we just came out of the pandemic and … economic activity has already improved compared with the past year,” Aguilar told Arab News.
“No matter how difficult the situation is, we will always stand up and move forward again. Filipinos are also happy people. Despite a very sad situation, even during the pandemic, Filipinos still find a way to be happy and make others laugh.”
The population was “in the dark” during the COVID-19 pandemic, but now people are starting to have “real fun again,” journalist John Eric Mendoza told Arab News.
“I think that’s the general sentiment overall; there’s a sense of optimism among the people.”
The past year was a good one for the 25-year-old, and he is optimistic about what the next 12 months will bring.
“My life is in order, so I would love for this to continue, also for our economic recovery … I’m very optimistic because all of the signs point out that it will be a better year next year.”
Jenny Salvador, an employee at a Korean restaurant in Quezon City, is looking forward to a work upgrade in 2024.
“I am already up for a promotion. My manager has already talked to me about my promotion this January,” she told Arab News. “I’m very optimistic that 2024 will be a good year.”
Jonathan Medijo, a security guard who also works in Quezon City, said: “I hope we will be given blessings. I only want a happy life for my family.”
As for taxi driver Mang Oca, who lives in Antipolo, east of Manila, health was top of his mind.
“I hope that there will be no more disease like the COVID-19 and that my family will always be healthy,” he said. “I hope that there will be more blessings for my family. Life is tough, that’s a fact, but I never lose hope.”

#AbandonBiden campaign builds support at Muslim convention in Chicago

#AbandonBiden campaign builds support at Muslim convention in Chicago

  • Abandoning Biden is driven by the concept that living under a Republican for the next four years is nothing compared to living one day in Gaza
  • Issue is not about endorsing any other candidate but about Americans “standing up for principle and morality”
CHICAGO: At one of the nation’s largest gatherings of Muslim Americans in Chicago on Saturday, leaders of the #AbandonBiden campaign said that the movement to block Joe Biden’s re-election due to his refusal to support a ceasefire to end the killing of civilians in Gaza was “growing quickly and will not turn back.”

The #AbandonBiden campaign press conference took place during the three-day annual convention hosted by the Muslim American Society and the Islamic Circle of North America at Chicago’s McCormick Convention Center. The convention attracts more than 25,000 attendees each year and addresses a range of issues including understanding Islam, improving health care and social services, and community activism.

Hassan Abdel Salam, co-leader of the #AbandonBiden movement from Minnesota, said that the goal was to “galvanize all voters of conscience” to “stand up” to Biden’s “betrayal.” He said 10 key swing states that Biden won in 2020 are the main targets but that the group was expanding to all 50 American state primaries to block a Biden re-election victory in the Nov. 4, 2024 presidential election.

“We come to you today, Muslim leaders from across the nation, united and focused on one message: Abandon Biden. How did we get here? After droves and droves of Arabs and Muslims in 2020 came to Biden’s side and made him president of the United States, we are betrayed,” Salam said, calling it an “American campaign of justice.”

He said: “We came here because of a betrayal by a president who claimed he was committed to the value of life, and justice and dignity, and then permitted and abetted genocides.”

Salam acknowledged that “abandoning Biden” could result in the return of former president Donald Trump, but said that Arab and Muslim Americans “have no other choice” because Biden “violated the dignity of life” by his opposition to a ceasefire in Gaza.

“We do this knowing full well that not supporting the president means him potentially losing seven critical swing states and up to nine that add up to 133 electoral votes. Last election, 74 electoral votes was the margin that Mr. Biden won by (over Trump). We are here to announce a 50-state strategy involving all states, fundraising, working on messaging, working on data to ensure that President Biden loses the upcoming election,” Salam said.

“The president betrayed us. He violated the value of dignity and life. The idea of ‘the lesser of two evils’ is not a package people can support — a policy of death — there is no greater evil than death. Even living under a Republican for the next four years is nothing compared to living one day in Gaza.”

Presidential candidates are given “electoral votes” when they win each of the nation’s 50 states. Electoral votes reflect population size. In 2020, Biden received 306 electoral votes, defeating Trump who received only 232. To become president, a candidate must have at least 270 electoral votes. #AbandonBiden activists said that they can prevent Biden from reaching that 270 electoral vote total.

There are more than 7 million Muslims and about 4.5 million Arabs in America, numbers estimated by community leaders because the US Census excluded the counting of Arabs and Muslims during its decennial count.

“Swing states” where Biden defeated Trump include Michigan, by only 154,188 votes; Arizona by 10,457; in Wisconsin by 20,682; in Georgia by 11,779; in Nevada by 33,596; and in Pennsylvania by 81,660 votes. In Minnesota, which has a large Arab Muslim population, Biden defeated Trump by 233,012 votes. But Salam said the Muslim vote would increase there significantly because of voter registration and activism.

The size of these vote differences are dwarfed by the more than 155 million votes cast.

Salam said that civil rights could not be compromised for political agendas and that “protecting the lives of others, even if they are not American,” is a principle that must be embraced.

“This story is just the beginning. We are hoping to change the political landscape and bring both parties closer to pursuing justice in foreign policy,” Salam said.

“There is no choice ... folks tell us Mr. Trump will have a travel ban. But the reality is what Mr. Trump’s policy did, and we are committed fully to the idea of not voting for Mr. Trump — if he is running, that is still a big question. We believe this idea that your parents or your family can’t come into the country, the policy which was pursued by Mr. Trump, is not like a policy in which your friends and family are killed.”

The #AbandonBiden organizers said that they are pursuing collaboration with Hispanics, African-Americans and youth who are also shocked by Biden’s refusal to call for a ceasefire in the Gaza war, in which more than 20,000 people have been killed, including more than 8,000 children.

Salam said that the “#AbandonBiden campaign” was “a political awakening” for the Arab and Muslim American community.

“Mr. Biden, what is the point of voting for you if you deny 2.2 million people water? Mr. Biden, what is the point of voting for you when you deny 2.2. million people food?” Salam said.

“It is sad for us to say this, because we were by your side ... Americans are among some of the most beloved people who wish and pursue a better world. But they don’t understand Gaza.”

Speakers at the press conference included activists from Minnesota, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

“Mr. President, this is not a ‘tantrum.’ This is real. And it is beyond 2024. We advise you to pack your stuff and either go to Delaware or go to Pennsylvania because we will not bargain on the blood of innocent people,” said Khaled Kansou of Minnesota.

Khalid Turaani, a Michigan activist, condemned Biden for using the US veto to block a ceasefire at the UN that would have saved thousands of civilian lives, and for giving “more weapons and ammunition” and funding to Israel to continue the assault.

“The genocide is the point. This is the first war in history that is being live-streamed. It is almost embarrassing to call ourselves Americans when our government, our tax dollars, are being used to excuse these war crimes; this is genocide,” Turaani said.

Turaani said that the Arab and Muslim community were insulted that cronies and supporters of President Biden were brushing off Arab and Muslim anger and frustration as being “temporary,” a “tantrum,” or an exercise in “therapy.”

“Things will be different in November ... We will make sure you are a one-term president. We will make sure that you will go down in history paired with Gaza and that Gaza made you a one-term president,” Turaani said.

Turaani said that the community was especially angered by how Biden had embraced Israel’s propaganda and “exaggerated claims” of violence while marginalizing counter-claims from Palestinians, resulting in “even more Palestinians being killed.”

#AbandonBiden organizers emphasized that the issue was not about endorsing any other candidate. It was about “standing up for principle and morality.”

Salam said that the movement would be organizing in each of the “swing states” and would establish a voting presence in all 50 US states. He urged the public to visit www.AbandonBiden24.com for more information.

 

