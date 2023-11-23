You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Hundreds of German police raid properties of Hamas supporters in Berlin and across the country

Hundreds of German police raid properties of Hamas supporters in Berlin and across the country
German police officers leave a house during a raid against people supporting the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas (REUTERS)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP
Hundreds of German police raid properties of Hamas supporters in Berlin and across the country

Hundreds of German police raid properties of Hamas supporters in Berlin and across the country
  • Germany’s domestic intelligence service estimates that Hamas has around 450 members in the country
  • Searches mainly took place at the homes of supporters and the premises of a Palestinian association
Updated 7 sec ago
AP
BERLIN: Hundreds of police officers searched the properties of Hamas members and followers in Germany on Thursday morning following a formal ban on any activity by or in support of the militant group.
The German government implemented the ban on Nov. 2 and dissolved Samidoun, a group that was behind a celebration in Berlin of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Germany’s domestic intelligence service estimates that Hamas has around 450 members in the country. Their activities range from expressions of sympathy and propaganda activities to financing and fundraising activities to strengthen the organization abroad.
“We are continuing our consistent action against radical Islamists,” German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said. “By banning Hamas and Samidoun in Germany, we have sent a clear signal that we will not tolerate any glorification or support of Hamas’ barbaric terror against Israel.”
The raids, which mostly took place in Berlin, were meant to enforce the bans and to further investigate the groups, the German interior ministry said in a statement.
A total of 15 properties were searched in Berlin and the states of Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein.
In Berlin alone, more than 300 police officers carried out searches at 11 locations in order to seize evidence and assets. Seven searches were related to Hamas and four to Samidoun. The searches mainly took place at the homes of supporters and the premises of a Palestinian association, German news agency dpa reported.
Germany has been clamping down on groups supporting antisemitism in the wake of the latest Israel-Hamas war.
On Tuesday, police raided the homes of 17 people in the southern German state of Bavaria who were accused of spreading antisemitic hate speech and threats targeting Jews online. On Nov. 16, German police raided 54 locations across the country in an investigation of a Hamburg-based organization suspected of promoting the Iranian leadership’s ideology and possibly supporting activities of Hezbollah in Germany.
“We are keeping a close eye on the Islamist scene,” Faeser said. “Islamists and antisemites cannot and must not feel safe anywhere here.” She said the members and supporters of Hamas in Germany are also committed to influencing the political and social discourse in the country.
Hamas has vowed to annihilate Israel and has been responsible for many suicide bombings and other deadly attacks on civilians and Israeli soldiers. After the group’s incursion into Israel in October, Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas.
The US State Department designated Hamas a terrorist group in 1997. The European Union and other Western countries also consider it a terrorist organization.

Al-Shifa doctor says Gaza hospital's director arrested by Israeli forces

Al-Shifa doctor says Gaza hospital’s director arrested by Israeli forces
Updated 57 min 26 sec ago
AFP
Al-Shifa doctor says Gaza hospital’s director arrested by Israeli forces

Al-Shifa doctor says Gaza hospital’s director arrested by Israeli forces
  • Mohammad Abu Salmiya was arrested along with several other senior doctors
Updated 57 min 26 sec ago
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: A doctor at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City said that the facility’s director and several other medical personnel were arrested by Israeli forces on Thursday.
“Doctor Mohammad Abu Salmiya was arrested along with several other senior doctors,” said Khalid Abu Samra, a chief of department at the hospital which has been a major focus of the Israeli operation against Hamas following the militants’ October 7 attacks.

Washington warns India over alleged plot to kill US Sikh activist

Washington warns India over alleged plot to kill US Sikh activist
Updated 23 November 2023
AFP
Washington warns India over alleged plot to kill US Sikh activist

Washington warns India over alleged plot to kill US Sikh activist
  • Financial Times reported on Wednesday that US authorities had thwarted a conspiracy to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US and Canadian citizen
  • The row comes two months after neighboring Canada publicly linked Indian intelligence to the killing of another Sikh separatist
Updated 23 November 2023
NANTUCKET, United States: The United States is treating an alleged plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on American soil with “utmost seriousness” and has raised the issue with New Delhi, the White House said Wednesday.
The Financial Times reported that same day that US authorities had thwarted a conspiracy to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US and Canadian citizen.
The row comes two months after neighboring Canada publicly linked Indian intelligence to the killing of another Sikh separatist.
“We are treating this issue with utmost seriousness, and it has been raised by the US government with the Indian government, including at the senior-most levels,” US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
“Indian counterparts expressed surprise and concern. They stated that activity of this nature was not their policy.”
Watson said the Indian government was believed to be “further investigating this issue and will have more to say about it in the coming days.”
“We have conveyed our expectation that anyone deemed responsible should be held accountable.”
Pannun is general counsel for Sikhs for Justice, a US-based group that is part of a movement calling for an independent Sikh state called Khalistan.
US President Joe Biden had raised the issue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 summit in New Delhi in September, the Financial Times reported.
Canada and India had a major diplomatic row after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September linked New Delhi to the killing of Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.
New Delhi called the Canadian allegations “absurd.”

North Korea scraps military deal with South, vows to deploy new weapons at border

North Korea scraps military deal with South, vows to deploy new weapons at border
Updated 23 November 2023
Reuters
North Korea scraps military deal with South, vows to deploy new weapons at border

North Korea scraps military deal with South, vows to deploy new weapons at border
  • North Korea’s defense ministry to restore all military measures it had halted under the deal with Southern neighbor
Updated 23 November 2023
SEOUL: North Korea said on Thursday it would deploy stronger armed forces and new weapons on its border with the South, a day after Seoul suspended part of a 2018 military accord between the two Koreas in a protest over Pyongyang’s launch of a spy satellite.

North Korea’s defense ministry said in a statement carried by the KCNA news agency that it would restore all military measures it had halted under the deal with South Korea, which was designed to de-escalate tension along their shared border.

“From now on, our army will never be bound by the September 19 North-South Military Agreement,” the statement said. “We will withdraw the military steps, taken to prevent military tension and conflict in all spheres including ground, sea and air, and deploy more powerful armed forces and new-type military hardware in the region along the Military Demarcation Line.”

Tuesday’s satellite launch was the North’s third attempt this year after two failures and followed a rare trip by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russia, during which President Vladimir Putin vowed to help Pyongyang build satellites.

South Korean officials said the latest launch most likely involved Russian technical assistance under a growing partnership that has seen Pyongyang supply Russia with millions of artillery shells.

Russia and North Korea have denied arms deals but have promised deeper cooperation, including on satellites.

South Korea on Wednesday suspended part of the inter-Korean deal in response to Pyongyang’s launch and said it would immediately step up surveillance along the heavily fortified border with the North.

North Korea accused South Korea of scrapping the deal, known as the Comprehensive Military Agreement (CMA), and said Seoul will be held “wholly accountable in case an irretrievable clash breaks out” between the two Koreas.

NORTH FIRES MISSILE

North Korea’s statement came hours after it fired a ballistic missile toward the sea off its east coast late on Wednesday. South Korea’s military said the launch appeared to have failed.

A US Department of State spokesperson said South Korea’s decision to suspend part of the CMA was a “prudent and restrained response,” citing North Korea’s “failure to adhere to the agreement.”

“The ROK suspension will restore surveillance and reconnaissance activities along the ROK side of the Military Demarcation Line, improving the ROK’s ability to monitor DPRK threats,” the official said, referring to South Korea and North Korea respectively by the initials of their official names.

South Korea resumed the use of crewed and uncrewed reconnaissance aircraft in the border area on Wednesday, Yonhap news agency reported.

The suspended North-South pact was signed at a 2018 summit between Kim Jong Un and then South Korean President Moon Jae-in, one of the most concrete measures to come from months of diplomacy that stalled out by 2019.

Moon Chung-in, a professor at Yonsei University who served as a special adviser to President Moon during the talks with Kim, said that although North Korea had not been following all elements of the agreement, the CMA’s demise could increase the risk of confrontation along the border.

“Accidental clashes can escalate into full-blown conflict, including nuclear strikes,” he said. “We have every reason to try to reduce risk and tension and instead the South is going in the opposite direction.”

Critics have said that the pact weakened Seoul’s ability to monitor North Korea, and that Pyongyang had violated the agreement.

“The CMA was a good agreement in theory, since risk reduction and confidence- and security-building measures are beneficial to both sides by reducing the risk of tactical clashes and inadvertent escalation,” said Bruce Klingner, a former CIA analyst now with the US-based Heritage Foundation.

However, with further measures stalled, the measure came at the cost of curtailing allied surveillance and military training and did not reduce the North Korean military threat, he said.

Although it has remained publicly noncommittal, Washington had been privately urging Seoul to maintain the CMA, Klingner said.

North Korea said on Tuesday it placed its first spy satellite in orbit, drawing international condemnation for violating UN resolutions that bar its use of technology applicable to ballistic missile programs.

South Korea has said the North Korean satellite was believed to have entered orbit, but it would take time to assess whether it was operating normally.

Police arrest former Obama adviser who said killing 4,000 Palestinian children 'wasn't enough'

Police arrest former Obama adviser who said killing 4,000 Palestinian children ‘wasn’t enough’
Updated 23 November 2023
Arab News
Police arrest former Obama adviser who said killing 4,000 Palestinian children ‘wasn’t enough’

Police arrest former Obama adviser who said killing 4,000 Palestinian children ‘wasn’t enough’
  • Seldowitz made Islamophobic comments, insulting the Qur’an and Prophet Muhammad
  • The New York Police Department has launched a hate crime investigation against Seldowitz
Updated 23 November 2023
LONDON: A former adviser to Barack Obama who said that killing 4,000 Palestinian children “wasn’t enough” in a viral racist rant directed at an Arab food vendor in New York has been arrested.

Stuart Seldowitz, 64, was held on preliminary charges of hate crime and stalking, second-degree aggravated harassment, stalking causing fear, and stalking at employment, police said.

Seldowitz served as acting director for the National Security Council South Asia Directorate under Obama and was deputy director in the US State Department’s Office of Israel and Palestinian Affairs from 1999 to 2003.

Several social media videos show Seldowitz harassing the Arab man working inside a food vendor on multiple occasions.

Seldowitz also made Islamophobic comments, insulting Islam’s holy book the Qur’an and its Prophet Muhammad.

When the vendor said he did not speak English, Seldowitz called him “ignorant.”

The vendor then informed Seldowitz that he was an American citizen, to which he responded by asking how he became a citizen and labeling him a “terrorist.”

In another clip, Seldowitz told him that “the Mukhabarat wants your picture,” alluding to Egypt’s intelligence agency.

“The Mukhabarat in Egypt will get your parents. Does your father like his fingernails? They’ll take them out one by one,” he said.

The vendor asked Seldowitz to leave several times.

“Tell me why I should go. I’m standing here. I’m an American. It’s a free country. It’s not like Egypt,” Seldowitz responded.

Seldowitz can be heard saying in one video that he plans to “put up big signs here that say, ‘This guy believes in Hamas.’”

He continued: “You support killing little children. You’re a terrible person.”

The vendor replied: “You kill children, not me.”

Seldowitz said: “If we killed 4,000 Palestinian kids, you know what, it wasn’t enough. It wasn’t enough.”

Earlier, New York City Council member Julie Menin announced on X that the New York Police Department had launched a hate crime investigation against Seldowitz,  condemning the rant as “truly abhorrent.”

Seldowitz later apologized for the incident.

“I regret the whole thing happened and I’m sorry … In the heat of the moment, I said things that probably I shouldn’t have said,” he said on Tuesday.

“If I had to do it all over again, I would not have raised the religious aspect,” Seldowitz added.

“I don’t think I’m an Islamophobic guy. I’ve spoken up for equal treatment of Muslims on numerous occasions with numerous different people.”

Seldowitz most recently served as the foreign affairs chair for Gotham Government Relations, which cut ties with him after the videos circulated online.

Ukraine welcomes Western allies' air defense coalition

Ukraine welcomes Western allies’ air defense coalition
Updated 23 November 2023
Ukraine welcomes Western allies’ air defense coalition

Ukraine welcomes Western allies’ air defense coalition
  • “Thanks to every country participating in these efforts for enabling our cities and villages to be better protected against Russian attacks,” Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky and his defense minister welcomed the formation by Ukraine’s Western allies on Thursday of a 20-nation “coalition” to boost air defenses, seen as a key element in the country’s campaign against Russian forces.
Zelensky said the group, one of several devoted to specific areas of Ukraine’s defense, was formed at a virtual meeting of the “Ramstein group” examining Ukraine’s military needs.
Germany’s Defense Ministry had earlier announced the formation of the group in a posting on X, formerly Twitter, with Germany and France taking on leading roles.
“Thanks to every country participating in these efforts for enabling our cities and villages to be better protected against Russian attacks,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
“Not everything can be disclosed publicly at this time, but the Ukrainian air shield is becoming stronger every month.”
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov also noted other assistance agreed by participants, including a German air defense package announced this week during a visit to Kyiv by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius. Also noted were a Dutch package and Estonian financing for help with information technology.
Ukraine’s military commander-in-chief, General Valery Zaluzhniy, said on Telegram that he had taken part in the meeting for the first time, describing the situation along the 1,000-km (600-mile) front as “complicated but controllable.”
Zelensky has long pointed to improved air defense as a key element to help keep Ukrainian cities safe from Russian air strikes — including on energy infrastructure — as wintry weather takes hold.
At different points in the war, about to extend into its 21st month, Russia has launched attacks on Ukrainian power stations and other infrastructure.
Missile and drone strikes have also hit apartment blocks and other civilian sites, though Russia denies targeting civilians.

