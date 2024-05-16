You are here

ACWA Power's Shuaa Energy 3 granted commercial operation certificate for 300MW solar project

ACWA Power’s Shuaa Energy 3 granted commercial operation certificate for 300MW solar project
Phase C encompasses an additional 300MW of solar power. Shutterstock
Updated 16 May 2024
ARAB NEWS 
ACWA Power’s Shuaa Energy 3 granted commercial operation certificate for 300MW solar project

ACWA Power’s Shuaa Energy 3 granted commercial operation certificate for 300MW solar project
Updated 16 May 2024
ARAB NEWS 
RIYADH: The third stage of a Dubai-based 900-megawatt solar project being developed by Shuaa Energy 3 is ready to begin commercial operations, it has been announced.

Saudi energy firm ACWA Power — which owns a 24 percent stake in the company behind the facility — revealed in a Tadawul filing that the Project Commercial Operation Certificate of Phase C of the project has been granted. 

PCOC is a document confirming that the facility at Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is fully completed and ready for commercial operation. 

Phase C, encompassing an additional 300 MW, contributed to the complete plant achieving commercial operation with a total capacity of 900 MW. 

The plant utilizes bifacial photovoltaic technologies, which harness reflected solar rays on both the front and back sides, in conjunction with a single-axis tracking system, to enhance energy production.

Shuaa Energy 3 is a special purpose vehicle established to develop the fifth phase of the solar park, and is also owned by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and Gulf Investment Corporation.

Together with ACWA Power, they have entered into a 25-year power purchase agreement to generate clean energy, aligning with Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

Earlier in May, ACWA Power signed a power purchase agreement with the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan for the Aral 5-gigawatt wind power project worth SR18.2 billion ($4.85 billion).

Under the terms of the deal, ACWA Power will build, own, operate, and transfer the wind farm at the end of the 25-year contract term.

The project, located in Uzbekistan, is in the development stage and total investment value may change when it reaches financial close, according to the company’s statement.

On the same day, the Saudi utility firm also signed a senior debt financing agreement for the Qassim 1 Combined Cycle Power Plant for SR5.69 billion.

The deal, signed through Qudra One Electricity Co., will extend 28 years, according to ACWA Power’s statement to Tadawul.

The senior debt was financed by a combination of international and local commercial lenders, including Standard Chartered Bank, Bank of China, Riyad Bank, as well as Saudi National Bank, Alinma Bank, Saudi Investment Bank, and Saudi Awwal Bank.

The plant capacity is 1,800 MW.

Business & Economy
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Trojena Dam project in NEOM is set to advance as Red Sea International Co.has secured a SR658 million ($175 million) contract with the Italian construction and civil engineering firm Webuild SpA.

This 12-month contract involves the design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of prefabricated buildings for the project.

The contract includes residential units and various supporting facilities such as a mosque, dining halls, a health clinic, and a gym.

The work will be carried out in two phases. Phase one will commence immediately, while phase two will begin upon the client’s approval and according to the agreed terms.

This project aligns with RSI’s strategic goal of becoming a top Saudi company in delivering model solutions for administrative and residential complexes, as well as field hospitals, quickly and efficiently.

RSI aims to provide comprehensive infrastructure, including electrical power, clean water, food supply, and wastewater treatment.

The financial impact of this project is anticipated to be reflected in the third quarter of 2024 and continue through to the end of 2025.

RSI’s commitment to using high-quality local products and modular units manufactured in various facilities supports key initiatives under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Updated 51 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
Updated 51 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Export-Import Bank has announced a notable increase in its credit facilities for non-oil exports, with a 128 percent year-on-year rise to SR16.31 billion ($4.34 billion) in the first half of 2024.

This growth includes SR7.03 billion allocated for export financing, a 142 percent increase compared to the same period last year, and SR9.28 billion in export credit insurance, reflecting an 11.8 percent increase from 2023, according to a press released.

The upward trend in these figures underscores the success of EXIM Bank since its establishment in 2020. This aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and enhance non-oil exports. According to EXIM Bank CEO Saad Al-Khalb, this significant growth is a direct result of the Saudi government’s support and strategic direction in fostering sustainable development and economic diversification.

“This was, of course, reflected in the growth and development of institutions and companies in the private sector. Our figures today also prove the continuous maturity of the export system and the great demand from local exporters to benefit from the capabilities provided by the bank to expand their export activities and enter new markets, as well as the success in motivating international buyers to import Saudi products,” Al-Khalb added.  

Al-Khalb highlighted that the increase in credit facilities demonstrates the maturity of the Saudi export system and the growing demand from local exporters.

The bank’s efforts are focused on strengthening global trade relations and supporting the Kingdom’s economic objectives by collaborating with both government bodies and the private sector. This strategy not only helps local exporters expand their activities and enter new markets but also attracts international buyers to Saudi products.

Updated 18 August 2024
Arab News
  • Total trading turnover of the benchmark index was $1.58 billion
  • MSCI Tadawul Index gained 2,78 points, or 0.19%, to close at 1,489.26
Updated 18 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 66.38 points, or 0.56 percent, to close at 11,981.40. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.93 billion ($1.58 billion), as 174 of the stocks advanced and 49 retreated. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu slipped 48.92 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 25,712.01, with 39 of the listed stocks advancing, while 36 retreated. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index gained 2,78 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 1,489.26.

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Reinsurance Co., whose share price surged 9.94 percent to SR34.85.

Other top performers were CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. as well as Al-Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co.

Saudi Fisheries Co.’s share price dropped by 7.90 percent to SR20.28. 

The worst performers were Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Saudi Investment Bank.

Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. has announced its interim financial results for the period ending on June 30. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the company recorded a net profit of SR5.3 million in the first six months of the year, reflecting an 18.5 percent drop when compared to the same period in 2023, due to an increase in material prices, a rise in overhead cost, and a surge in finance expenses.

Enma Alrawabi Co. has announced a net profit of SR39.79 million in the period ending on June 30, reflecting a 226 percent rise compared to the same period in 2023, as a result of an increase in gross profit by 179.452 percent coupled with a surge in bank returns from investments in accordance with the provisions of Islamic Shariah. This came despite the increase in general and administrative expenses, as well as the increase in the provision for expected credit losses.

Almasane Alkobra Mining Co. has announced the board of director’s decision to distribute SR79.67 million in cash dividends to shareholders for the first half of the financial year. A bourse filing revealed that the total number of shares eligible for dividends amounted to 88.53 million. 

Jadwa Investment Co. has announced a decision to distribute SR13.2 million in cash dividends to Jadwa REIT Al Haramain Fund’s unitholders in the first half of the year. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the total number of shares eligible for dividends amounted to 66 million, with the amount distributed per unit standing at SR0.20. The statement further disclosed that the distribution ratio of the net assets value stood at 2.61 percent. 

Saudi Reinsurance Co. has announced that it is applying for a capital increase from SR891 million to SR1.158 billion with suspension of pre-emptive rights. 

This will be done by issuing 26.73 million new ordinary shares to be fully subscribed by the Public Investment Fund so that its ownership in the company’s share capital will be 23.08 percent post-increase, subject to the approval of the Capital Market Authority and the extraordinary general assembly.

Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia launches unified employment portal  photos
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia launches unified employment portal 

Updated 18 August 2024
Arab News
  • New service, announced by Cluster 2 Airports Co., connects Cairo International Airport with Arar Airport
  • It aims to boost passenger traffic between the Kingdom and Egypt and strengthen trade and cultural ties
Updated 18 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched its first international flight route from Cairo to Arar, the Kingdom’s capital of the Northern Borders Province, strengthening its position as a major regional aviation hub. 

The new service, announced by Cluster 2 Airports Co., connects Cairo International Airport with Arar Airport, aiming to boost passenger traffic between Saudi Arabia and Egypt and strengthen trade and cultural ties. 

The launch, overseen by Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Sultan, governor of the Northern Borders Region, marks a major expansion in the Kingdom’s air connectivity. The event was attended by senior officials from the airport company, representatives from Egypt’s Nile Air, and various government agencies, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

This development aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, which aims to boost the Kingdom's flight route capacity and attract over 150 million visitors by 2030. The new route underscores Saudi Arabia's ambition to become a key aviation hub, connecting the East and West. 

Ali Masrahi, CEO of Cluster 2 Airports Co., described the route’s launch as a milestone in the company’s transportation and logistics strategy, reflecting its commitment to the National Aviation Strategy. He highlighted the initiative's role in advancing airport infrastructure and enhancing passenger services. 

Masrahi also expressed gratitude to the regional governor for his support in attracting more international flights to Arar International Airport and improving the passenger experience across air facilities in the Northern Borders region. 

Cluster 2 Airports Co., which manages 22 domestic and international airports in Saudi Arabia, continues to expand its global flight network. 

The firm reached a new passenger milestone in July, processing 1.73 million travelers, a 9 percent increase from the previous record set in July 2019. 

Operating facilities such as AlUla International, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jazan, and King Saud bin Abdulaziz Airport in the Al-Bahah region, the government-run company is experiencing increased traffic as part of its strategy to enhance network sustainability, boost tourism, and improve operational efficiency. 

This growth reflects the broader trend in Saudi Arabia’s air traffic, which increased by 17 percent in the first half of 2024, reaching 62 million passengers compared to 53 million in the same period last year, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Business & Economy
Riyadh Air grants $400m ground handling contract for King Khalid International Airport
Business & Economy
Riyadh Air grants $400m ground handling contract for King Khalid International Airport

Updated 18 August 2024
ARAB NEWS 
  • Total value of Oman’s exports to North and South America amounted to 255 million rials by the end of May
  • Leading the category of exports were ordinary metals, valued at 106 million rials
Updated 18 August 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The trade volume between Oman and the Americas reached a substantial 742 million Omani rials, roughly equivalent to $1.9 billion in May.

This figure represents a notable increase of 6.6 percent from the same month a year earlier, according to preliminary statistics from the National Center for Statistics and Information reported by the Oman News Agency.

The total value of Oman’s exports to North and South America amounted to 255 million rials by the end of May, reflecting a significant rise of 23.3 percent compared to the same period last year. Leading the category of exports were ordinary metals, valued at 106 million rials, followed by plastics and rubber products with 86 million rials, and products from the chemical industries reaching 43 million rials.

On the import side, Oman brought in 469 million rials worth of goods from the Americas, marking a 2 percent increase from the previous year. The largest portion of these imports was mineral products, valued at 204 million rials. Vehicles and transport equipment followed with 106 million rials, while machinery, electrical equipment, and their parts totaled 31 million rials.

The US emerged as the leading American trading partner for Oman, with both imports and exports each amounting to 197 million rials by the end of May. Despite a decrease of 7.9 percent in imports from the US, Oman’s exports to the US grew by 14.6 percent. This development aligns with the benefits derived from the Free Trade Agreement signed between the two countries in 2009, which has fostered increased trade and investment opportunities.

Brazil was the second-largest trading partner among the Americas, with imports from Brazil totaling 226 million rials, reflecting a 13 percent increase. Conversely, exports to Brazil fell to 4 million rials, a decrease of 8.9 percent.

These trade figures, reported by the Oman News Agency and NCSI, highlight Oman’s strategic importance and its growing role in the economic landscape, supported by key agreements and its crucial position in global maritime oil transport.

Business & Economy
Oman expects non-oil revenues to rise by 25%
Business & Economy
Oman expects non-oil revenues to rise by 25%

Yemenis warned of harsh weather to come as flood deaths pass 100
Displaced Yemenis affected by recent floods receive humanitarian aid in the Hays region, south of Hodeidah Governorate.
Egypt, Iran discuss Gaza ceasefire
Mourners react next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah.
First supermoon of 2024 to light up the sky on Monday, says Jeddah Astronomy Society
First supermoon of 2024 to light up the sky on Monday, says Jeddah Astronomy Society

