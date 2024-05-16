You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia moves to localize mining sector professions

Saudi Arabia moves to localize mining sector professions

Inked with the Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, the memorandum of understanding aims to enhance cooperation and partnerships between the two parties to develop human capital in the sector.
Inked with the Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, the memorandum of understanding aims to enhance cooperation and partnerships between the two parties to develop human capital in the sector.
Short Url

https://arab.news/mrkm3

Updated 16 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia moves to localize mining sector professions

Saudi Arabia moves to localize mining sector professions
Updated 16 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is on track to boost the localization of professions related to the mining sector thanks to a new agreement signed by the Human Resources Development Fund. 

Inked with the Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, the memorandum of understanding aims to enhance cooperation and partnerships between the two parties to develop human capital in the sector, according to a statement. 

This move falls in line with the common goals of the two sides and aligns well with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in developing human capabilities and enabling them to get promising job opportunities.

It also reflects the accelerating growth of the mining sector in Saudi Arabia and globally. Under the terms of the newly signed MoU, the two sides will work to support the training and empowerment of suppliers in Ma’aden’s local content program, Tharwa, in accordance with the controls approved by the fund.

The mining firm launched Tharwa in 2022. It encompasses the company’s vision to create a wealth of resources in the Kingdom. 

The deal will also see both sides ensure that trainees receive appropriate support solutions and motivation plans.

Additionally, the agreement entails studying the possibilities for achieving sustainability in the mining and mineral wealth sector, which is vital to strengthening the national economy.

The two parties agreed to form a joint working group that includes specialists to activate areas of cooperation as well as work to prepare unified periodic reports that outline the progress in the agreed upon areas.

Ma’aden is an important figure in the field as it is the largest multi-commodity mining and metals company in the Middle East. Its manufacturing capabilities include producing phosphate fertilizers, aluminum metal, and gold.

In January, the firm secured international recognition with a certificate for producing 614,000 tonnes of ultra-low carbon ammonia, the largest quantity acknowledged globally.   

The endorsement from Det Norske Veritas at the time signified a substantial stride in Ma’aden’s plans to expand and transform its operations, aspiring to become an environmental, social, and governance role model in the Kingdom.   

This accreditation, which was received at the time, also highlighted the mining firm’s commitment to operational excellence and expanding its product range.

Topics: Mining

Brands For Less partners sells 35% stake to US retail giant the TJX Cos.

Brands For Less partners sells 35% stake to US retail giant the TJX Cos.
Updated 21 August 2024
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Brands For Less partners sells 35% stake to US retail giant the TJX Cos.

Brands For Less partners sells 35% stake to US retail giant the TJX Cos.
Updated 21 August 2024
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: UAE-based fashion, homeware, and toys retailer Brands For Less, has agreed to sell a 35 percent stake to the TJX Cos. in a deal that values the business at $1.2 billion.

BFL will use the partnership to receive valuable guidance from the US-based department store corporation, as it seeks to expand beyond the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The TJX Cos. has over 5,000 stores across nine countries on three continents, while BFL has over 120 outlets across the GCC and Europe – entering into the Saudi market in June 2022

“We are thrilled and honored to have TJX as an investor and we thank TJX CEO and President Ernie Herrman and his leadership team for placing their trust in our business,” said Toufic Kreidieh, executive chairman and co-founder of Brands For Less Group.

He added: “This is an exciting opportunity for growth, and with TJX’s international expertise, we are well placed to successfully execute our strategy while supporting the development and rewarding the dedication of our employees.”

In the last two years, BFL has opened more than 35 new stores in Saudi Arabia and is preparing for further international expansion. 

Speaking during the 10th Retail Leaders Circle MENA Summit in February, Saudi Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majed Al-Hojail highlighted that Saudi Arabia’s retail sector contributes 23 percent to the non-oil economy and is aiming to exceed SR460 billion ($122.6 billion) by the end of 2024.

He said this area holds utmost importance as it is a key driver in the economy and local gross domestic product.

Topics: main Brands For Less  TJX Cos. retail

Related

UAE’s Brands For Less enters Saudi market amid retail boom prediction 
Business & Economy
UAE’s Brands For Less enters Saudi market amid retail boom prediction 
Riyadh retail space to grow 28% by 2026: Knight Frank 
Business & Economy
Riyadh retail space to grow 28% by 2026: Knight Frank 

Saudi minister seeks US expertise to boost Kingdom’s municipal, housing sectors

Saudi minister seeks US expertise to boost Kingdom’s municipal, housing sectors
Updated 21 August 2024
Mohammed Kinani
Follow

Saudi minister seeks US expertise to boost Kingdom’s municipal, housing sectors

Saudi minister seeks US expertise to boost Kingdom’s municipal, housing sectors
Updated 21 August 2024
Mohammed Kinani

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is aiming to leverage US expertise to boost efficiency in its municipal and housing sectors after a government official met with American firms.

During his visit to the US, Saudi Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail held talks with infrastructure firm Parsons Corp. to discuss using data to improve project execution, site safety, and technology integration for better service access and connectivity to residential areas.

Al-Hogail also met with representatives from waste management systems company HDR,  where he and his accompanying delegation reviewed the firm’s global projects and discussed potential collaboration opportunities in specialized areas.

The minister commenced his US tour on Aug. 18, primarily aiming to attract prominent companies to the Saudi market, focusing on real estate development, financing, and supply chains, as well as modern construction technologies and urban infrastructure.

In a post on his X account, Al-Hogail said his meetings with Parsons Corp. and HDR took place “in the context of searching for innovative and integrated solutions and models for city management.”

He also said he wanted to “enhance the efficiency of work in the municipal and housing sectors and attract the best experiences and solutions.”

The meetings are part of Saudi Arabia’s initiative to integrate smart technology into urban development, with the Kingdom aiming to have at least 10 of its cities rank among the top 50 in the world. 

The minister also met with the Saudi-US Business Council team to review their scope of work and explore investment opportunities. He expressed interest in collaborating with the council to support his ministry’s municipal and housing initiatives and programs.

In another post, Al-Hogail said he held talks with leaders of the US Chamber of Commerce to discuss enhancing cooperation with Saudi Arabia and American firms.

“We focused on building effective partnerships and sharing expertise among specialized companies. We reviewed investment opportunities in the Kingdom and explored possibilities for strategic agreements in infrastructure, public health, and other areas.” the minister said.

Topics: main Saudi Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail Housing

Related

Saudi investment law change opens doors for US firms, says business council chief
Business & Economy
Saudi investment law change opens doors for US firms, says business council chief
Saudi Arabia to sign real estate deals with US during minister’s visit 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to sign real estate deals with US during minister’s visit 

Entertainment sector to benefit from Saudi Chambers deal with MENA Leisure and Attractions Council

Entertainment sector to benefit from Saudi Chambers deal with MENA Leisure and Attractions Council
Updated 21 August 2024
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Entertainment sector to benefit from Saudi Chambers deal with MENA Leisure and Attractions Council

Entertainment sector to benefit from Saudi Chambers deal with MENA Leisure and Attractions Council
Updated 21 August 2024
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: A cooperation agreement has been signed between a Saudi business group and a regional entertainment body to develop the industry in the Kingdom and across the Gulf.

Inked between the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce and the Middle East and North Africa Leisure and Attractions Council, the deal aims to connect buyers and suppliers in the industry through events and gatherings and provide ongoing education and training.

The federation explained on its X account that the agreement aims to promote safe practices, regional development, professional growth, and commercial success in the sector.

The signing comes as Saudi Arabia’s cultural landscape is being expanded as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy, with the entertainment sector earmarked to contribute $23 billion – 3 percent – to gross domestic product by the end of the decade.

Key entertainment services, including licenses for facilities and talent and crowd management certifications, can now be accessed on Saudi Arabia’s new digital platform, launched by the General Entertainment Authority earlier in August.

The initiative is available through the Saudi Business Center’s digital platform and aims to streamline processes for entrepreneurs and companies, boosting business activity and investment in the sector.

The first phase, which started on August 11, targets essential services designed to help businesses operate efficiently and adjust to the Kingdom’s evolving entertainment sector.

The London-based global publishing, research, and consulting firm Oxford Business Group projects that the Saudi entertainment and amusement market will be valued at roughly $2.55 billion by 2024 and is expected to grow to $4.20 billion by 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate of 10.44 percent.

By 2030, the broader entertainment sector is projected to grow to approximately $1.17 billion, reflecting an annual increase of 47.65 percent.

This growth is fueled by a surge in projects in the sector, such as the Qiddiya entertainment city in Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Vision 2030 Council of Saudi Chambers General Entertainment Authority main entertainment

Related

Saudi Arabia launches digital platform to boost entertainment sector growth
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia launches digital platform to boost entertainment sector growth
Federation of Saudi Chambers a catalyst for economic growth and international cooperation, experts agree
Business & Economy
Federation of Saudi Chambers a catalyst for economic growth and international cooperation, experts agree

Dar Global eyes Saudi Arabia and London expansion with new projects

Dar Global eyes Saudi Arabia and London expansion with new projects
Updated 21 August 2024
Reem Walid
Follow

Dar Global eyes Saudi Arabia and London expansion with new projects

Dar Global eyes Saudi Arabia and London expansion with new projects
Updated 21 August 2024
Reem Walid

RIYADH: London Stock Exchange-listed Dar Global is set to explore new projects in Saudi Arabia and London, marking a strategic expansion in two key markets.  

The luxury international real estate developer, a subsidiary of Saudi-based Dar Al Arkan, has appointed Rothschild & Co. as its financial advisor to guide this growth, the company said in a press release. 

As part of its strategy, acquisitions and joint ventures will play a crucial role in the company’s expansion plans in both markets, it added.  

Dar Global will be assisted by Dar Al Arkan in facilitating these moves within the Saudi market.  

The developer aims to leverage its success in partnering with landowners, government organizations, and leading luxury brands to deliver high-end investment opportunities to affluent, internationally mobile clients. 

This move follows the company’s earlier announcement in November 2023 to expand its presence in Saudi Arabia.  

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: “Our partnerships are key to our success and our deep-rooted commitment to delivering high-end bespoke investment opportunities for our clients will stand us in good stead as we forge ahead.”  

He added: “We look forward to further enhancing our presence in the key London market even as we work alongside our major shareholder Dar Al Arkan to consolidate our acquisitions and joint ventures in the Saudi market. We are pleased to be working with the Rothschild & Co team on advancing our ambitions as we reinforce our brand presence in the region.” 

Dar Global’s expansion follows its February 2023 listing on the London Stock Exchange, which valued the company at SR2.25 billion ($600 million). The move aims to increase the firm’s visibility and access to new capital. 

Originally created to manage the non-Saudi assets of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate, Dar Global focuses on second homes for internationally mobile clients, having delivered over 15,000 residential units with total assets of approximately $8.5 billion. 

Looking ahead, the group plans to expand into the hospitality sector by acquiring or developing hotels, with a strategy to sell them after three to five years of operation once revenue stabilizes. Its target markets include Spain, Dubai, and the Maldives, as well as Athens, Marrakesh, and London. 

Topics: main Dar Global Rothschild & Co

Related

Dar Global expands into new markets with Dolce & Gabbana partnership
Business & Economy
Dar Global expands into new markets with Dolce & Gabbana partnership
Special Dar Global raring to go after listing on London Stock Exchange video
Business & Economy
Dar Global raring to go after listing on London Stock Exchange

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,187.44 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,187.44 
Updated 21 August 2024
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,187.44 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,187.44 
Updated 21 August 2024
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Wednesday, gaining 83.6 points, or 0.69 percent, to close at 12,187.44. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR8.9 billion ($2.37 billion), as 127 of the listed stocks advanced, while 97 retreated.   

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu, however, slipped by 30.28 points to close at 25,960.34, while the MSCI Tadawul Index gained 16.65 points to 1,522.72.  

Red Sea International Co. was the best-performing stock of the day, with its share price rising 7.1 percent to SR37.70.   

Other top gainers included Tourism Enterprise Co. and The National Co. for Glass Industries, whose shares rose by 6.1 percent and 5.13 percent, respectively.  

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co., also known as Cenomi Retail, was the worst performer, with its share price dipping 3.41 percent to SR10.2.     

Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abu Monti for Bookstores Co. and Wataniya Insurance Co. also saw declines of 3.28 percent and 2.89 percent, respectively.  

In the parallel market, Tat Mineral Trading Co. was the top performer, with its share price increasing by 9.83 percent to SR12.74.   

Bena Steel Industries Co. and Riyadh Steel Co. also performed well, with share prices rising by 9.3 percent and 9.09 percent, respectively.  

Pan Gulf Marketing Co. was the worst performer of the day, with its share price shedding 2.98 points, or 10.88 percent, to SR24.42.  

Paper Home Co. and Fad International Co. also lost 7.38 and 7.36 percent, respectively.  

On the announcement front, HSBC Saudi Arabia, acting as the main financial advisor and underwriter, has declared that Arabian Mills for Food Products Co. plans to move forward with its initial public offering on the Saudi Exchange, reinforcing its commitment to growth. 

The company intends to list 30 percent of its shares on the main market by selling existing shares to investors. 

The final share price for the offer will be determined after the book-building process is completed, ensuring an accurate valuation based on market demand. 

Topics: Finance Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,104 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,104 
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,023
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in green at 12,023

Latest updates

Nigerian gunmen kill influential monarch over ransom
Nigerian gunmen kill influential monarch over ransom
Mpox vaccine maker gets European order for 440,000 doses
Mpox vaccine maker gets European order for 440,000 doses
Anger, despair as Israelis bury hostages who died in captivity
Anger, despair as Israelis bury hostages who died in captivity
Israeli military intel chief asks for ‘forgiveness’ over Hamas attack failures
Israeli military intel chief asks for ‘forgiveness’ over Hamas attack failures
Ukraine civilians flee advancing Russian troops in east
Ukraine civilians flee advancing Russian troops in east

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.