Al-Qunfudah celebrates mango festival as production grows

RIYADH: The Saudi coastal city of Al-Qunfudah on the Red Sea is celebrating the 13th season of its mango festival this week.

Organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s branch in the Makkah region, the event began on Tuesday and will run for five days.

Through the festival, organizers hope to promote mangoes and other agricultural products, as well as help farmers with marketing and develop the Kingdom’s agricultural industry.

Several types of mangoes, including Tommy Atkins, Sensation and Langra, are grown locally in Al-Qunfudah.

Around the city, there are more than 3,000 farmers who own almost half a million mango trees, producing more than 45,000 tons of mango annually, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Guests at the mango festival include Makkah Region Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, as well as Majid Al-Khalif, director general of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s branch in Makkah region.

“The mango festival is considered a marketing window, waited (for) by people every year because it attracts shoppers and those looking for high-quality agricultural products,” said Al-Khalif.

The festival includes activities for guests such as a heritage corner, games and prizes, and educational programs for farmers.

Farmers in Saudi Arabia have cultivated mangoes for more than 50 years. The production season begins in March, with harvest usually starting in May and lasting for three months.

Last year, statistics showed that Saudi mango production grew to 88,600 tons annually, with Al-Qunfudah producing a little over 50 percent of national output.

The seasonal fruit is grown in areas including Jazan’s Sabya, Abu Arish, Al-Darb, Samtah and Baish governorates.