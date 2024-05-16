Hamilton says struggling Mercedes have found ‘North Star’

You are here

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives at the Dino and Enzo Ferrari racetrack, in Imola, Italy, on April 16, 2024. (AP)
Updated 16 May 2024
AFP
  • “There is a long way to go,” said Hamilton
  • “The energy in the team is amazing“
IMOLA, Italy: Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton offered an upbeat view on Mercedes’ future prospects on Thursday when he said the team had finally found their “North Star” in the prolonged effort to develop their car.
The Briton, without a win since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, said he was encouraged by the directional breakthrough and both the energy and resilience of the team.
Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the first race in Europe this year after six flyaway rounds around the world, Hamilton and his Mercedes team-mate George Russell said they were impressed by the durability of their team.
Mercedes have struggled for performance and have yet to register a podium finish this season.
“There is a long way to go,” said Hamilton. “But I am excited with what I know we have coming in the pipe-line now. We have found our North Star and we know what we want to do and what to change.
“The energy in the team is amazing. They are so resilient and continue to push all the time even though we have been knocked down quite a few times this year.”
Hamilton, who has won six of his drivers titles with Mercedes, is set to leave the team and join Ferrari next year.

Al-Qemzi faces battle in Lithuania as Palfreyman takes pole

Al-Qemzi faces battle in Lithuania as Palfreyman takes pole
  • Team Abu Dhabi’s four-time world champion must fight for points after qualifying setback
Klaipeda, Lithuania: Following a setback in Saturday’s qualifying rounds, Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi is facing a big test in Sunday’s Grand Prix of Lithuania as he battles to protect his lead in the 2024 UIM F2 World Championship.

The four-time F2 powerboat champion, whose victory in Klaipeda last season was his third in the Baltic country, will start from seventh place in the third round of the series as Britain’s Matthew Palfreyman claimed pole position.

The Emirati driver looked to be moving through to the six-boat shoot-out before he was eliminated by a dramatic final lap from Lithuania’s Edgaras Riabko, who is a single point behind him in the championship standings.

There was disappointment also for his Abu Dhabi team-mate, Mansoor Al-Mansoori, who failed to progress to the second phase of qualifying and will start tomorrow’s grand prix toward the back of the field.

Fresh from a victory in Norway that gave him the championship lead two weeks ago, Al-Qemzi is chasing a fourth career win in Lithuania and a second in succession, and he arrived in Klaipeda full of confidence.

This season’s F2 championship is shaping up to be one of the most closely fought on record, and there was more evidence of this in the morning free practice session when just 0.219 seconds separated the top three of Finland’s Jarno Vilmunen, Riabko and Al-Qemzi.

It was a similar story in the opening qualifying session, with Sweden’s Mathilda Wiberg setting the fastest lap ahead of Vilmunen and Portugal’s Duarte Benavente, and Al-Qemzi in sixth spot.

After producing a superb performance in Norway to finish second behind Al-Qemzi, Al-Mansoori was unable to reproduce that form and dropped out.

With only seconds remaining in Q2, Al-Qemzi looked to be progressing before Riabko produced a fine last lap to edge him out of the top six, as Monaco’s Giacomo Sacchi went quickest.

In the shoot-out, first-round winner Palfreyman, placed third in the championship, saved his best to last to snatch his first F2 pole position from Vilmunen at the death.

Rashed Al-Qemzi aims for back-to-back Grand Prix victories in Lithuania

Rashed Al-Qemzi aims for back-to-back Grand Prix victories in Lithuania
  • Team Abu Dhabi’s powerboating world champion targets further glory in partnership with Mansoor Al-Mansoori
  • Lithuania has been a happy hunting ground for the defending champion
LITHUANIA: Rashed Al-Qemzi is aiming for a second successive victory in Lithuania at the weekend to propel Team Abu Dhabi toward a standout triumph in the 2024 UIM F2 World Championship.
Chasing a place in the record books as the first five-time winner of the F2 world driver’s title, powerboating star Al-Qemzi returns to action in Klaipeda in buoyant mood following a win in Norway two weeks ago which gave him the lead in the championship.
With his team-mate, Mansoor Al-Mansoori, up to fourth place in the standings following his second-place finish in Tonsberg, the four-time champion wants the partnership to make this an exceptional season.
“The championship is tougher than ever this year and that gives us extra motivation as a team,” said Al-Qemzi. “After our difficult start in Italy we had the perfect result in Norway, and we want to build on that.
“Mansoor and I work well together and support each other, and we want to keep up the good work in Lithuania and make this an amazing season.”
Lithuania has been a happy hunting ground for the defending champion who has secured three Grand Prix wins there, including last year’s impeccable start-to-finish victory.
Al-Mansoori scored his first Grand Prix victory in Lithuania two years ago to take the lead in the championship and eventually ended the season in third place, which is his minimum target this time.
The Team Abu Dhabi duo know they will have to be at their best in Klaipeda, where the line-up of 20 drivers includes home favorite Edgaras Riabko, who currently trails Al-Qemzi by a single championship point and who will want to give Lithuania something to celebrate.
The third round of the six-event series gets underway on Friday with a free practice session at lunchtime, ahead of the early-evening three-stage qualifying series where Al Qemzi will be looking to claim a second consecutive pole position.
Al-Mansoori’s first target will be to close in on British driver Matthew Palfreyman, who leads him by five points in third place following his opening round victory in Italy and a non-finish in Norway.

Ameer Najjar conquers first round of Saudi Hill Climb competition

Ameer Najjar conquers first round of Saudi Hill Climb competition
  • More than 50 drivers compete in the event in Taif Governorate, which marks start of 2024 Saudi Toyota Championship season
  • Najjar, from Jordan, takes top place in the overall rankings with fastest time of 2 mins 07.427 secs on the 30-turn, steeply ascending, 4.2 km track
TAIF: Jordanian driver Ameer Najjar topped the overall rankings in the opening round of the Hill Climb competition at Al-Mohammadia Hill in Al-Shifa in Taif Governorate over the weekend, which marked the start of the 2024 Saudi Toyota Championship season.

He secured top place among more than 50 competing drivers with the fastest time of 2 minutes 07.427 seconds on the 30-turn, steeply ascending, 4.2-kilometer track.

“It has been an amazing weekend. I and my team feel very happy and proud to emerge as the winners of the first round and hope to continue our pace for the next rounds,” said Najjar.

The two-day event was organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, in cooperation with the Ministry of Sport and Taif Governorate.

Khaled Al-Suwaidan, the CEO of the federation, thanked the Saudi leadership, the ministry, other government departments, official partner Jameel Motorsport, strategic partner the Saudi Investment Bank, and the other organizations that contributed for their help in making the event a success.

Full results

Overall ranking:

1. Ameer Najjar

2. Fadi Hamadeh

3. Faisal Qabbani

Category 2:

1. Abdulaziz Al-Rumaih

2. Sultan Al-Masoud

Class 1:

1. Hisham Najjar

2. Muadh Al-Zahrani

3. Alwaleed Zaki

Class 2a:

1. Ameer Najjar

2. Fadi Hamadeh

3. Faisal Qabbani

Class 2b:

1. Wael Mustafa

2. Ahmed Abdelhady

3. Mamoun Al-Qabbani

Class 3a:

1. Rabie Al-Aawar

2. Ibrahim Al-Sharida

3. Mohammed Al-Sharyan

Class 3b:

1. Hamza Bakhsheb

2. Jaber Al-Ahmad

3. Mahmoud Abed

Class 4a:

1. Hisham Al-Badea

2. Ali Al-Khudair

3. Abdulaziz Al-Fadhli

Class 4b:

1. Abdullah Qabbani

2. Mashaal Al-Huwaish

3. Khaled Baghdadi

Class 5a:

1. Bandar Al-Salmi

2. Ahmed Jankhout

3. Suhaib Ash'ari

Class 5b:

1. Abdullah Al-Khuraiji

2. Hadeel Khan

3. Inas Abtini

Ladies Category:

1. Hadeel Khan

2. Inas Abtini

3. Mashaal Al-Huwaish

Underweight George Russell disqualified after Belgian Grand Prix win, Lewis Hamilton takes victory

Underweight George Russell disqualified after Belgian Grand Prix win, Lewis Hamilton takes victory
  • Russell’s car was initially weighed at 798kg, which is exactly on the minimum weight limit for car and driver combined
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Lewis Hamilton emerged as the winner of a dramatic Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday after Mercedes teammate George Russell, who took the chequered flag, was disqualified when his car was found to be underweight following the race.
It is the second win of the season for the seven-time world champion following his success at Silverstone earlier this month and the 105th of his Formula One career.
It was also the third Mercedes victory in the last four races following a poor run of results in the last two years although they initially thought they had wrapped up a compelling one-two.
McLaren’s Oscar Piastri was elevated to second with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc moving up from fourth to third.
The 26-year-old Russell, who started sixth on the grid, produced a stunning performance on the track, the only driver to opt for a one-stop policy that saw him nursing his second set of tires for 34 of the 44 laps.
He was able to hold off Hamilton and the flying McLaren of Piastri, who finished third, to claim what he thought was his third grand prix victory.
His joy, however, was short-lived as a technical report released after the race said Russell’s car had been found to be 1.5kg below the minimum weight limit for car and driver combined.
“Car 63 is disqualified from the race classification,” the stewards announced in a statement.
“All other drivers move up in the classification,” they added.
Russell’s car was initially weighed at 798kg, which is exactly on the minimum weight limit for car and driver combined.
But stewards found it had not been fully drained of fuel and when it was weighed again it registered 796.5kg.
“Heartbreaking,” Russell said on social media.
“We came in 1.5kg underweight and have been disqualified from the race.
“We left it all on the track today and I take pride in crossing the line first.
“There will be more to come,” he added.
Leclerc, who started on pole position, crossed the line in fourth ahead of three-time world champion and series leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull, Lando Norris in the second McLaren and Carlos Sainz in the second Ferrari.
They were followed by Sergio Perez, who started second, in the second Red Bull, two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin and Esteban Ocon of Alpine.
After Saturday’s deluge, the race began in bright, warm and dry conditions.
Leclerc enjoyed a smooth start from pole as Hamilton beat Perez to take second into La Source, where they battled wheel to wheel.
Norris had a poor start and ran through a gravel trap, falling to seventh behind Russell and Sainz as the early order settled while Verstappen gained two places to rise to ninth, having started 11th due to a 10-place penalty for taking an additional new engine.
Hamilton’s pace took him within reach of Leclerc on lap three when, using Drag Reduction System (DRS), he swept into the lead on the Kemmel Straight.
He stayed there and by lap five led Leclerc by a second ahead of Perez, Piastri and Russell with Sainz sixth, the only top 10 driver on hard tires, ahead of Norris and Verstappen.
Russell and Verstappen came in after 10 laps, both switching from mediums to hards and re-joining in 13th and 14th respectively before Hamilton, Perez and Piastri pitted one lap later.
Norris finally pitted on lap 16, rejoining eighth behind Verstappen with whom he battled until the end of the race.
With all of the other contenders pitting a second time, Russell became the fifth race leader and opted to stay out on the one-stop strategy.
Hamilton closed but instead of waving his teammate through, Russell was given the all-clear to race him, a potentially dangerous strategy from Mercedes as Piastri quickly closed on them.
With five laps to go, Hamilton was two seconds behind Russell and Piastri 5.4 adrift, the top three setting up a grandstand finish that saw Piastri close up to within two seconds while the Mercedes men tussled to the flag.
“We had such a disaster on Friday when the car was nowhere,” said Hamilton.
“We made some changes and it was difficult to know in the wet yesterday, but the car was fantastic.”
Verstappen still leads the championship race with 277 points, 78 clear of Norris. Red Bull top the constructors’ championship 42 points ahead of McLaren.
Formula One now heads into a summer break with the next race in Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix on August 25.

Penalized Max Verstappen tops qualifying, Charles Leclerc takes Belgium pole

Penalized Max Verstappen tops qualifying, Charles Leclerc takes Belgium pole
  • Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth for Mercedes
  • Carlos Sainz was eighth in the second Ferrari in front of compatriot and two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin
SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium: Max Verstappen, facing a 10-place grid penalty for taking a new engine, topped the times for Red Bull ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in a qualifying session run in mixed wet-and-dry conditions at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Leclerc will start Sunday’s race from pole position as he did in 2023 with Sergio Perez alongside him in the second Red Bull, the Mexican having ended a nightmare run of qualifying failures amid reports that his future with the team is at risk.
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth for Mercedes and will share the second row of the grid with McLaren’s Lando Norris, who qualified fifth ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri and George Russell in the second Mercedes.
Carlos Sainz was eighth in the second Ferrari in front of compatriot and two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, Esteban Ocon of Alpine and Alex Albon of Williams — who will be 10th on the grid ahead of Verstappen.
“It was a nice qualifying and luckily the weather was ok,” said Verstappen, referring to earlier heavy rain that turned final practice into a washout. “It was raining a little bit, but we could do a decent session.
“I know I have to start 10 places back so this was the best I could do today and we’ll go from there. I don’t know quick we are going to be, but I hope we can be in the mix.”
Verstappen will be bidding to win the Belgian race for the fourth consecutive year, having won previously after taking grid penalties, but his car this year lacks the same clear superiority. Last year, he won from sixth. This year he starts 11th.
“It’s exactly the same as last year and, for me, it’s good as I didn’t expect that. We had tricky conditions and the rain helped us a bit and it’s good to be back at the front of the grid,” said Leclerc.
In steady but light rain, Norris led a train of cars from the pitlane for Q1, followed by both Haas cars and his McLaren team-mate Piastri, who was forced to drop to fourth by an exit by Kevin Magnussen that he described as “dangerous.”
A heavy shower was forecast by McLaren and this accelerated all 20 drivers to join the fray in pursuit of an early banker lap before the conditions deteriorated. All were on intermediates as Norris clocked 1:58.894 before being beaten by Piastri, in 1:57.411.
Verstappen then took over on top in 1:56.003 with Piastri threatening and taking second before rising to take command with five minutes to go in 1:55.549, before the Dutchman regained the ascendancy.
He clocked 1:54.938 to go six-tenths clear of Piastri while Norris struggled to match him and Russell fought to survive, rising from 17th to third in the final seconds of Q1.
Taking advantage of a problem for Verstappen, who was involved in a blocking incident with Zhou Guanyu’s Sauber, Piastri took top spot again in 1:54.835 ahead of Pierre Gasly.
The early departures were taken by the two Haas men, Nico Hulkenberg and Magnussen, RB’s Yuki Tsunoda, who will start from the back of the grid after taking a penalty for new power unit parts, Logan Sargeant of Williams and Zhou.
Q2 began in similar fashion, with rain forecast and all 15 runners on track, Alex Albon setting the early pace for Williams before Norris took over in 1:54.459 and then Verstappen, in 1:53.857. All were on ‘inters’ again.
With five minutes to go, Russell and Leclerc, with fresh tires, were both in the drop-zone as the rain intensified. Russell reacted by leaping to fourth followed by Leclerc, taking third, and Hamilton up fifth.
Late faster laps from Perez, Ocon and Gasly pushed the Mercedes pair to go second and third while the under-pressure Perez survived by 0.003 seconds. Albon, Pierre Gasly of Alpine, Daniel Ricciardo of RB, Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll, whose Aston Martin team had rebuilt his car after his crash in FP3, missed the cut.
Hamilton was first out for Q3 and posted a lap in 1:54.011 as a marker.
On their first runs, only the two Red Bulls beat him, Verstappen going top in 1:53.159, leaving it all down to the final laps to decide the final grid order.

