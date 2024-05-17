You are here

Saudi Arabia's pioneering healthcare reforms leading the way across the region, experts insist

Special Saudi Arabia’s pioneering healthcare reforms leading the way across the region, experts insist
Saudi Arabia has set an ambitious plan in motion to expand healthcare facilities, with a particular emphasis on augmenting hospitals and primary healthcare centers. Shutterstock
Updated 17 May 2024
Miguel Hadchity
Saudi Arabia’s pioneering healthcare reforms leading the way across the region, experts insist

Saudi Arabia’s pioneering healthcare reforms leading the way across the region, experts insist
Updated 17 May 2024
Miguel Hadchity
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s bold healthcare reforms promise valuable lessons for the region and beyond, according to a senior official.

In an interview with Arab News, Adeel Kheiri, partner in Oliver Wyman’s India, Middle East and Africa health and life sciences practice, highlighted the Kingdom’s endeavors in this sector.

Saudi Arabia has embarked on a journey to prioritize the health and well-being of its citizens, laying a robust foundation for progress. 

This commitment has been evident through a steady increase in healthcare spending, with a staggering SR147 billion ($39.2 billion) allocated in 2020 alone, signaling a resolute dedication to revolutionize the nation’s health infrastructure.

Reflecting on this shift, Kheiri said: “Saudi Arabia’s ambitious healthcare reforms stand out for their scale, complexity, and rapid timeframe. This unique approach will undoubtedly offer valuable lessons learned for the IMEA (India, Middle East, and Africa) region and beyond.”

Vikas Kharbanda, Arthur D. Little’s Middle East partner and healthcare practice lead, echoed that analysis, and told Arab News that very few health systems have managed to “achieve the degree of structural, policy and operations reforms as Saudi Arabia is witnessing at the moment, particularly at the scale and geographical scope.”

Kharbanda expressed that the Kingdom is on a path to achieving an “unprecedented change” at a pace “that has not been seen in most health systems that have gone through similar modernization journeys.”

Foundation of progress

An ambitious plan has been set in motion to expand healthcare facilities, with a particular emphasis on augmenting hospitals and primary healthcare centers. 

According to project management and advisory services firm Currie & Brown, Saudi Arabia has 78,000 beds in more than 500 hospitals.

This is up from 445 hospitals and 64,694 beds in 2014.

At a macro level, the evolution of Saudi Arabia’s modern health system unfolded across three distinct periods, according to Arthur D. Little.

The initial decade of the century witnessed the early acknowledgment of challenges, leading to substantial investments in establishing core fundamentals. 

This included significant investments in physical infrastructure, formulation of health insurance policies, and the expansion of the healthcare network. 

“The second phase of development was triggered around the early part of the second decade amidst a growing burden on the public health system, increasing demand for services, the emergence of epidemics, steady growth in the health insurance sector, and need for efficiency that saw increasing focus on digitalization, integration, capacity, and productivity enhancement,” said Kharbanda.

The onset of the third phase of development, initiated toward the conclusion of the second decade, with the introduction of Vision 2030 and the Healthcare Sector Transformation Program, heralds a truly transformative era.

The program is transforming the Kingdom’s healthcare system to be more comprehensive, effective, and integrated than ever before. 

This enhanced system prioritizes innovation, financial sustainability, and disease prevention while improving access to healthcare. 

It also focuses on expanding e-health services and digital solutions, improving the quality of care, and adhering to international standards.




Adeel Kheiri, partner in Oliver Wyman’s India, Middle East and Africa Health and Life Sciences practice. Supplied

Elevating quality of care

Quality stands as a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare ethos, evidenced by the implementation of accreditation programs like the National Accreditation Program for Healthcare Organizations and the Saudi Central Board for Accreditation of Healthcare Institutions. 

These programs uphold stringent standards of patient safety and care, catalyzing an elevation in healthcare services quality throughout the Kingdom.

“Saudi Arabia is likely to make significant strides in managing the human capital to meet the needs of a more future-facing health system,” Kharbanda said.

He added: “This involves identifying and setting up the training systems and accreditation for new roles in the care delivery system, including nurse practitioners, biostatisticians, etc.”

The focus, according to Kharbanda, has to be on developing the necessary capacity and capability in the workforce to meet the new models of care delivery centered around people instead of patients and ensuring new skills to adapt to the rapidly changing medical technologies.

Universal health coverage

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia’s commitment to quality care extends to its efforts toward achieving universal health coverage.

In a landmark move in 2019, the Kingdom embarked on a journey toward UHC, guaranteeing free healthcare services for all citizens irrespective of their socioeconomic status. 

This initiative not only ensures equitable access to medical services but also fosters a culture of inclusivity within the healthcare framework.

The ongoing plans go beyond just investing in the capacity of the health system, according to Kharbanda.

He noted that the approach is centered on ensuring a more remarkable shift toward primary care to “manage health rather than sickness.”

Saudi Arabia’s commitment to UHC is a core tenet in its commitment to provide an economically vibrant society and underpin that with an equally robust, resilient, and lively social infrastructure. 

“In my view, Saudi Arabia’s investment in world-class health infrastructure will be critical at three levels,” Kharbanda said.

He explained that establishing strong social infrastructure, including high-quality healthcare, not only attracts and fosters top human capital but also directly contributes to economic growth by boosting productivity and creating jobs.

Kharbanda added: “To ensure access to equitable, high-quality, and affordable healthcare, it is necessary to rapidly shift the healthcare delivery system toward care out of the hospitals, and increasing participation of the private sector.”

This is anticipated to positively impact the national economy, potentially saving SR30 billion to SR40 billion in projected public health spending by 2030 and catalyzing over SR30 billion in private sector investments within the same timeframe.

Harnessing technology’s power

The advancement of digital health services, including telemedicine and other e-health services, has made significant strides in recent years and has had a positive impact on the post-COVID-19 environment in the Kingdom, according to Arthur D. Little.

“While consumer-facing digital health solutions are gaining traction, the most impactful innovations for Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation will likely be non-clinical and support service applications,” Kheiri said.

He explained that tech enablement in these areas can significantly improve automation, transparency, and efficiency, especially as government health systems are corporatized and expected to adhere to private-sector-like operating principles.

Through a digital health revolution, the Kingdom has pioneered telemedicine and e-health services, transcending geographical barriers to enhance patient care. 

The inauguration of the SEHA Virtual Hospital in 2022 exemplifies Saudi Arabia’s commitment to leveraging technology for the greater good, enabling virtual consultations and remote surgeries to reach even the farthest communities.

“Cross-border collaboration in healthcare and life sciences holds immense potential for the IMEA region,” Kheiri said.

He continued: “Saudi Arabia’s advancements can act as a catalyst, particularly in areas like life sciences localization and medical tourism. By working together, countries can leverage each other’s strengths, minimize duplication of efforts, and achieve greater success on the global stage.”

The Arthur D. Little partner believes that localization has always been a topic of great importance in ensuring the long-term sustainability and self-reliability of the sector. 

“The real opportunity resides in the emerging areas for biotech and genetic based services where the playing field is less loaded in favor of established and traditional pharma and other technologies suppliers,” Kharbanda added.

Challenges and opportunities

Despite the strides it is making in the healthcare sector, Saudi Arabia faces challenges, including the deployment and operations of capacity in low-density population zones.

“No capacity in any health system will be sufficient to meet the demand unless people take better care of their wellness and participate in the system by bringing greater accountability for their health,” Arthur D. Little said.

Therefore, the challenge is to develop systems where awareness, education, and greater participation lead to a more efficient health system. 

The top official noted that outside of the urban centers, there is a greater need to engage people in health management through a more vibrant community-based engagement and health management. 

“We see significant advancements in medical technologies and new therapies, the challenge will be to adapt the system to these requirements to take into account novel funding approaches, technologies, and an ecosystem capable of fostering and adopting these innovations,” Kharbanda explained.

However, the Kingdom remains resolute in its pursuit, with plans to privatize segments of the healthcare sector and localize pharmaceutical production, heralding new opportunities for growth and innovation.




Vikas Kharbanda, Partner and Healthcare practice Lead at Arthur D. Little, Middle East. Supplied

Insurance industry integration

Alongside its healthcare advancements, Saudi Arabia’s insurance industry is experiencing rapid growth. 

Projected to reach $22 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.2 percent, the sector is primarily driven by the health and motor segments, accounting for 86 percent of overall gross written premiums. 

Despite expectations of normalization in growth starting from 2024, the industry has witnessed substantial expansion. 

Moreover, the creation of almost 4,000 new healthcare jobs through the signing of eight memorandums of understanding valued at $1.07 billion in October with international and local companies further demonstrates Saudi Arabia’s commitment to enhancing its healthcare sector. 

These agreements aim to facilitate self-sufficiency in the healthcare sector by localizing the supply chain for advanced medical devices, thereby generating 3,800 job opportunities within the Kingdom. 

“With a strategy centered on the growth of private providers, there has, in parallel, been tremendous focus on the growth of the private insurance sector as well,” Kharbanda emphasized.

He added: “The GWP (gross written premium) for the health insurance market in the Kingdom has grown by almost 50 percent over the last six years, with nearly 25 percent growth being achieved in 2022. This clearly demonstrates the increasing penetration levels for health insurance in the Saudi market.”

GWP is the total amount of money an insurer collects from its customers in exchange for insurance policies. 

The mandatory health insurance program, along with economic growth driving workforce expansion, is expected to further boost the health insurance market, according to the top official.

“What would be very interesting is to explore models for supporting a greater collaboration in private and public health financing to allow more choices for patients to shift between public and private providers through an episode and enhance access to services while gradually re-aligning the whole health financing model with more outcome-based and value centric schemes,” Kharbanda suggested.

Looking to the future

As Saudi Arabia continues to develop healthcare financing, the future holds promising prospects for collaboration between public and private sectors.

Business can help accelerate healthcare innovation and accessibility, according to Oliver Wyman’s partner.

“Public-private partnerships and other forms of private sector engagement can help address existing ecosystem gaps and also support planned enhancement to the care continuum,” Kheiri said.

Establishing clear collaboration models, aligning incentives, and balanced risk-sharing will be essential for success, he noted.

The Kingdom has embarked on a journey of reforms within the health system that aims to achieve changes in a time that is unprecedented in many ways. 

“This presents a unique opportunity for Saudi Arabia to become a case study of how health reforms can be carried out in an inclusive, ambitious, and comprehensive fashion,” Kharbanda noted.

This transformation happens when the underlying medicinal science and technologies go through a very rapid evolution, he explained, adding “this also presents a unique opportunity for Saudi Arabia to demonstrate the ability to transform an existing health system and construct a future health system centered on wellness, digitalization, and people-centric health management rather than patient-centric care delivery.”

How a Saudi healthcare startup is using AI to transform the diagnosis of chronic diseases
Saudi Arabia
How a Saudi healthcare startup is using AI to transform the diagnosis of chronic diseases

Closing Bell: Saudi main index edges down to close at 12,198

Closing Bell: Saudi main index edges down to close at 12,198
Updated 19 May 2024
Arab News
Closing Bell: Saudi main index edges down to close at 12,198

Closing Bell: Saudi main index edges down to close at 12,198
Updated 19 May 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday losing 0.06 points to close at 12,198.38.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.42 billion ($1.18 billion) as 60 stocks advanced, while 160 retreated.  

On the other hand, Nomu, the parallel market, rose 577.98 points, or 2.18 percent, to close at 27,062.01. This comes as 28 stocks advanced while as many as 33 retreated.

Meanwhile, the MSCI Tadawul Index slipped 1.45 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 1,528.60.

The best-performing stock of the day was Lazurde Co. for Jewelry. The company’s share price surged 10.00 percent to SR16.06. 

Other top performers included Middle East Specialized Cables Co. as well as Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co.

The worst performer was Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co., whose share price dropped by 10 percent to SR45.45.

Makkah Construction and Development Co. as well as Jazan Development and Investment Co also performed poorly.

On the announcements front, Kingdom Holding Co. announced its interim financial results for the period ending March 31. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the company’s net profit hit SR196 million in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting a 14.6 percent surge when compared to the similar quarter last year. 

The increase is mainly due to a rise in the sale of investment property, a surge in the share of results from equity-accounted investees, and a decrease in financial charges. 

It is also linked to an increase in finance income as well as a drop in withholding and income tax.

Moreover, Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. announced its interim financial results for the first three months of 2024. 

A bourse filing revealed that the firm’s net profit reached SR153.5 million by the period ending March 31, up 30.57 percent from the corresponding period in 2023. This surge is primarily attributed to higher property sales. 

Furthermore, Middle East Paper Co. announced its interim financial results for the year’s first quarter. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the company recorded a net loss of SR18 million in the first three months of 2024, compared to a net loss of SR7 million in the same period of the previous year.

This is mainly owed to reduced gross profit, a jump in general and administrative dues, and increased finance and zakat expenses. 

Red Sea International Co. also announced its interim financial results for the period ending on March 31. 

A bourse filing revealed that the firm’s net profit stood at SR13.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss of SR19.5 million recorded in the same quarter a year ago. 

This is mainly the result of the strategic business transformation, which included acquiring 51 percent of First Fix and effectively executing and delivering projects.

Meanwhile, Saudi Manpower Solutions Co., announced the completion of the institutional book-building process and the determination of the final offer price for its initial public offering on the main market of the Saudi Exchange.

According to a company statement, the final offer price has been set at SR7.5 per share, with a market capitalization of SR3 billion at listing. The price range for the offering was set at SR7 to SR7.5.   

The institutional book-building process generated an order book of around SR115 billion and was 128 times oversubscribed, indicating strong investor demand.   

Baheej unveils waterfront development project in Yanbu 

Baheej unveils waterfront development project in Yanbu 
Updated 19 May 2024
Arab News
Baheej unveils waterfront development project in Yanbu 

Baheej unveils waterfront development project in Yanbu 
Updated 19 May 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector continues to expand, with Baheej Tourism Development Co. unveiling a new waterfront development project in Yanbu. 

This joint venture between ASFAR, a Saudi tourism investment company owned by the Public Investment Fund, and the Tamimi-AWN Alliance, aims to develop the waterfront area of the Royal Commission at Yanbu. 

The initial project will cover 32,000 sq. m. and feature three leisure assets: a beach, a tourist activation center, and a hotel. It is set for complete unveiling in 2027. 

A fourth component is scheduled to be announced at a later date. 

According to a release, each aspect of the project aims to provide memorable and sustainable tourism experiences. 

Visitors will soon have the opportunity to explore Yanbu, a city with a rich history dating back to the 16th century, renowned for its architectural heritage and sandy beaches. 

Baheej envisions Yanbu as an iconic location that showcases Saudi Arabia’s culture, history, and natural beauty, providing a unique destination to tourists. 

Nora Al-Tamimi, CEO of Baheej, outlines the project’s development in three phases, emphasizing community engagement, sustainability, and minimal environmental impact.  

Al-Tamimi said: “We believe that destinations are not just built but discovered, and Baheej’s commitment lies in uncovering Saudi Arabia’s hidden gems. Our strategic collaborations are aimed at curating unparalleled experiences that showcase Saudi Arabia’s rich culture, history, and natural wonders.”  

She added: “Yanbu City’s contemporary infrastructure, captivating environment, and attractive coastal landscapes make it an exceptional gateway to the Red Sea Riviera. We anticipate the complete unveiling of our destination and its components by the end of 2027.”   

By analyzing risks and investment opportunities, the project aims to position Yanbu as a locally and internationally sought-after tourist destination, explained Al-Tamimi. 

Baheej’s role will involve integrating local culture and promoting protection of the planet, enhancing Yanbu’s appeal and supporting regional development. 

This approach aims to transform Yanbu’s hospitality sector, blending community heritage with environmental stewardship. 

Established in 2023, Baheej aims to create accessible tourism experiences that meet international standards while remaining contextual and sustainable. 

These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to transform Saudi towns into thriving, eco-friendly destinations. 

Baheej also plans to announce additional projects in other cities by the end of 2024.

Yanbu festival honors King Salman, breaks world record
Saudi Arabia
Yanbu festival honors King Salman, breaks world record

Saudi banks’ money supply surges 8% in March to reach $753bn 

Saudi banks’ money supply surges 8% in March to reach $753bn 
Updated 19 May 2024
Dayan Abou Tine
Saudi banks’ money supply surges 8% in March to reach $753bn 

Saudi banks’ money supply surges 8% in March to reach $753bn 
Updated 19 May 2024
Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Saudi banks’ money supply rose 8 percent in March, as compared to the same month last year, to reach SR2.82 trillion ($753 billion), official data showed.

According to the data released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, the increase was mainly fueled by a roughly 21 percent surge in banks’ term and savings accounts, reaching SR843.25 billion. These deposits represented the second-largest portion, comprising 30 percent of the total money supply, following demand deposits, which constituted 50 percent at SR1.41 trillion.

On the other hand, quasi-money holdings made up 21 percent of the total, experiencing a 1 percent decrease during this period. Meanwhile, currency outside banks accounted for an 8 percent share, showing a 10 percent growth.

Multiple factors influenced the upsurge in term deposits. Firstly, the elevated interest rate environment within the Kingdom, shaped by the US Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary monetary policy, has spurred individuals and entities to seek higher returns through these accounts.

Moreover, the increase in accounts held by government-related entities played a significant role. As per Fitch Ratings, these entities opted to channel their surplus liquidity into term deposits with commercial banks, thereby boosting the growth trajectory of such accounts.

It is noteworthy that during 2022, SAMA raised key policy rates seven times, followed by an additional four increases in 2023. The central bank’s repo rate was last raised by 25 basis points to 6 percent in its July 2023 meeting, marking its highest level since 2001. Since then, rates have remained unchanged. 

Meanwhile, US inflation surged to a six-month high in March, prompting investors to delay their expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Deposits represent a costly funding source for banks, with heightened competition in the financial market significantly driving up their average cost.

Despite this, the surge in interest rates also strengthened Saudi banks’ profits on the asset side. Higher borrowing rates led to increased income, offsetting the challenges posed by the expensive funding environment.

On the asset side, Saudi bank loans grew by 11 percent during this period to reach SR2.67 trillion; therefore, lending growth among Saudi banks outpaced deposits.

In their April report, S&P Global suggested that Saudi financial institutions would explore alternative funding strategies to manage the rapid increase in lending, driven by rising demand for new mortgages.

The credit-rating agency noted that the funding profiles of financial institutions in the Kingdom will undergo changes, mainly due to a government-supported initiative aimed at boosting homeownership.

According to their analysis, mortgage financing accounted for 23.5 percent of Saudi banks’ total credit allocation by the end of 2023, compared to 12.8 percent in 2019.

They highlighted that the ongoing financing needs of the Vision 2030 economic initiative, coupled with relatively sluggish deposit growth, are likely to prompt banks to seek alternative budget sources, including external funding.

S&P Global anticipated this trend to persist, especially as corporate lending assumes a more significant role in growth in the coming years.

The report indicated that Saudi banks are expected to adopt alternative funding strategies to support this expansion. It also noted that the stability of Saudi deposits mitigates the risk posed by maturity mismatch.

Furthermore, the agency projected an increase in Saudi banks’ foreign liabilities, rising from approximately $19.2 billion by the end of 2023, to meet the funding demands of robust lending growth, particularly amidst slower deposit expansion.

The report emphasized that Saudi banks have already tapped into international capital markets, and S&P Global anticipates this trend to continue over the next three to five years.

Saudi aviation sector contributes $21bn to GDP: GACA

Saudi aviation sector contributes $21bn to GDP: GACA
Updated 19 May 2024
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi aviation sector contributes $21bn to GDP: GACA

Saudi aviation sector contributes $21bn to GDP: GACA
Updated 19 May 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is experiencing steady growth in its aviation sector, contributing $21 billion to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product in 2023 and solidifying its position as a global tourism hub.

The General Authority for Civil Aviation stated that the aviation industry is creating positive impacts in other key areas of Saudi Arabia’s economy, with the sector responsible for a further $32.2 billion in tourism receipts, according to a press statement. 

GACA added that the aviation industry alone has enabled 241,000 jobs in the Kingdom and has contributed to supporting 717,000 jobs in tourism-related areas. 

The authority revealed that the nation outperformed global aviation sector growth rates in 2023, achieving 123 percent of international pre-pandemic seat capacity compared with a worldwide and regional average recovery rate of 90 percent and 95 percent, respectively. 

GACA will present these findings in an analysis titled “2024 State of Aviation Report” at the Future Aviation Forum on May 20. 

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of GACA, Saleh Al-Jasser, said: “The Saudi aviation sector is providing unprecedented opportunities for global aviation, achieving major leaps in global rankings in support of Vision 2030 and in line with the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics services.” 

Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy seeks to increase the industry’s contribution to the Kingdom’s GDP to 10 percent from the current 6 percent by 2030. 

“The inaugural State of Aviation report highlights the contribution that the aviation sector makes to the Saudi society and economy, with the great support from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Highness the Crown Prince,” added Al-Jasser.  

Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of GACA, said that the Kingdom is building a more resilient, connected, high-performing aviation sector across various verticals, including airlines, airports, cargo and logistics, and human capability and training systems. 

“GACA has developed this report to fulfill its role as a strategic aviation regulator, measuring and recording the progress of the sector in line with the targets of the Saudi Aviation Strategy. The report also informs GACA’s ongoing regulatory work and the impacts of new regulations in creating greater competition, value, and choice in Saudi Aviation,” said Al-Duailej.  

During the Future Aviation Forum, Saudi Arabia is expected to unveil a roadmap detailing how the Kingdom will grow its aviation sector tenfold into a $2 billion industry by 2030. 

This year’s gathering will bring together more than 5,000 sector experts and leaders from more than 100 countries to discuss ways to shape the future of international air travel and freight management.

Sky's the limit: Saudi Arabia's Future Aviation Forum 2024 will help fuel Kingdom's Vision 2030 
Business & Economy
Sky’s the limit: Saudi Arabia’s Future Aviation Forum 2024 will help fuel Kingdom’s Vision 2030 

The Arab Energy Fund and Dussur sign $200m MoU to boost greenfield energy projects

The Arab Energy Fund and Dussur sign $200m MoU to boost greenfield energy projects
Updated 19 May 2024
ARAB NEWS 
The Arab Energy Fund and Dussur sign $200m MoU to boost greenfield energy projects

The Arab Energy Fund and Dussur sign $200m MoU to boost greenfield energy projects
Updated 19 May 2024
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Greenfield energy projects are set to receive a boost, as The Arab Energy Fund has signed a $200 million funding agreement with the Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Co. 

A memorandum of understanding was executed between the energy-focused financial institution TAEF and the Saudi-based industrial investment and development company, also known as Dussur.  

This deal aims to fast-track and facilitate prospective financing opportunities for TAEF through bridge financing in selected greenfield projects promoted by Dussur. 

Nicolas Thevenot, chief banking officer at TAEF, said: “We are thrilled to sign this MoU with Dussur and enter an era of collaboration to support the advancement of the flourishing energy sector in Saudi Arabia.”  

He added: “Our strategic partnership with Dussur is also aligned with our planned investment of up to $1 billion to advancing the energy transition with a focus on decarbonization and related technologies over the next five years.” 

The MoU contributes to the Kingdom’s efforts to advance industrialization and economic diversification by defining a broad framework agreement between TAEF and Dussur. 

“Dussur is pleased to have signed this MoU with TAEF, which could unveil multiple collaborative opportunities to maximize Dussur’s impact on the Saudi economy,” said Omar Al-Qarawi, director of finance and accounting at Dussur. 

He added: “Through this MoU, Dussur and TAEF aim to further their joint efforts to leverage strategic and sustainable industrial investments.”  

In February, the Public Investment Fund-backed Dussur launched an oilfield services and industrial chemicals factory in Jubail in collaboration with Bakers Hughes, a Texas-based oilfield services provider. 

The Saudi Petrolite Chemicals facility is expected to increase the Kingdom’s supply base of raw materials such as solvents and glycols. 

It is intended to accelerate the development of the skills and capabilities of Saudi human resources in manufacturing, thus contributing to the increase in localization rates and the rapid delivery of chemical solutions. 

The opening ceremony was attended by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef. 

Global leaders call for binding agreements, increased renewable energy investments at COP28 
Business & Economy
Global leaders call for binding agreements, increased renewable energy investments at COP28 

SAB named ‘best bank’ in Saudi Arabia by Global Finance
Tony Cripps, managing director and CEO at SAB
Reactions to the crash of the Iranian president’s helicopter
Reactions to the crash of the Iranian president’s helicopter
Saudi fintech barq and TerraPay forge strategic partnership
Saudi fintech barq and TerraPay forge strategic partnership
Core42 launches Bilingual Chatbot catering to 400 million Arabic-speaking users worldwide
Core42 launches Bilingual Chatbot catering to 400 million Arabic-speaking users worldwide
Hajj media center launched for local, international journalists at Jeddah airport
Hajj media center launched for local, international journalists at Jeddah airport

