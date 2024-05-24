Robotics festival in Sabya to boost student skills

JAZAN: The General Administration of Education in the Jazan region, represented by the Education Department of Sabya governorate, organized the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Festival on Friday.
The event was attended by Sabya Gov. Sultan bin Ajami bin Munikhar.
It showcased the experiences of participating students, featuring robotics challenges, competitive rounds, creative designs, and research projects.
The festival also included artistic performances, films, speeches, and various other activities.
Malhi bin Hassan Aqdi, director general of education in Jazan region, emphasized the importance of the festival in enhancing the learning process, making it more enjoyable and effective. He said such festivals help students learn scientific concepts, develop experiments and discoveries, enhance social skills and cooperation, and acquire various programming skills.
Othman bin Mohammed Masli, director of education in Sabya, highlighted the strong connection between the sector, robotics and AI.
He said these fields drive growth and innovation while contributing to the Kingdom’s sustainable development goals. The festival offers a platform to showcase students’ creativity, highlight their participation, and inspire them to represent their nation in various forums.
