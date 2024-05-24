RIYADH: The mine action adviser at the UN Office for Project Services, Charles Frizby, has commended the work of Masam teams in Taiz governorate, Yemen.
The praise came during Frizby’s visit to Project Masam’s Team 22 in Taiz, where he was accompanied by Abdul-Qawi Al-Mekhlafi, the deputy governor of Taiz.
Masam is one of several Saudi initiatives set up to clear routes for humanitarian aid to reach Yemen’s citizens.
During the visit, Aref Al-Qahtani, the supervisor of Masam’s demining teams in Taiz, explained to the visiting delegation the nature of the areas where the teams are working.
The delegation was also briefed on the progress of the Masam teams working in 18 districts of Taiz governorate that are contaminated with mines, unexploded ordnance and improvised explosive devices.
They also discussed the extent of the damage to schools in the governorate caused by mines and IEDs, where the number of affected schools stands at 84, either completely or partially destroyed.
UNOPS official commends Masam work in Yemen
https://arab.news/45eax
UNOPS official commends Masam work in Yemen
- The praise came during Frizby’s visit to Project Masam’s Team 22 in Taiz
- The delegation was also briefed on the progress of the Masam teams working in 18 districts
RIYADH: The mine action adviser at the UN Office for Project Services, Charles Frizby, has commended the work of Masam teams in Taiz governorate, Yemen.