UNOPS official commends Masam work in Yemen

UNOPS official commends Masam work in Yemen
The mine action adviser at the UN Office for Project Services, Charles Frizby, has commended the work of Masam teams in Taiz governorate, Yemen. (Supplied)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
UNOPS official commends Masam work in Yemen

UNOPS official commends Masam work in Yemen
  • The praise came during Frizby’s visit to Project Masam’s Team 22 in Taiz
  • The delegation was also briefed on the progress of the Masam teams working in 18 districts
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The mine action adviser at the UN Office for Project Services, Charles Frizby, has commended the work of Masam teams in Taiz governorate, Yemen.
The praise came during Frizby’s visit to Project Masam’s Team 22 in Taiz, where he was accompanied by Abdul-Qawi Al-Mekhlafi, the deputy governor of Taiz.
Masam is one of several Saudi initiatives set up to clear routes for humanitarian aid to reach Yemen’s citizens.
During the visit, Aref Al-Qahtani, the supervisor of Masam’s demining teams in Taiz, explained to the visiting delegation the nature of the areas where the teams are working.
The delegation was also briefed on the progress of the Masam teams working in 18 districts of Taiz governorate that are contaminated with mines, unexploded ordnance and improvised explosive devices.
They also discussed the extent of the damage to schools in the governorate caused by mines and IEDs, where the number of affected schools stands at 84, either completely or partially destroyed.

Topics: UNOPS Masam Project Yemen Taiz mines

Robotics festival in Sabya to boost student skills

Robotics festival in Sabya to boost student skills
Updated 9 sec ago
SPA
Robotics festival in Sabya to boost student skills

Robotics festival in Sabya to boost student skills
  • The event was attended by Sabya Gov. Sultan bin Ajami bin Munikhar
  • The festival also included artistic performances, films, speeches, and various other activities
Updated 9 sec ago
SPA

JAZAN: The General Administration of Education in the Jazan region, represented by the Education Department of Sabya governorate, organized the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Festival on Friday.
The event was attended by Sabya Gov. Sultan bin Ajami bin Munikhar.
It showcased the experiences of participating students, featuring robotics challenges, competitive rounds, creative designs, and research projects.
The festival also included artistic performances, films, speeches, and various other activities.
Malhi bin Hassan Aqdi, director general of education in Jazan region, emphasized the importance of the festival in enhancing the learning process, making it more enjoyable and effective. He said such festivals help students learn scientific concepts, develop experiments and discoveries, enhance social skills and cooperation, and acquire various programming skills.
Othman bin Mohammed Masli, director of education in Sabya, highlighted the strong connection between the sector, robotics and AI.
He said these fields drive growth and innovation while contributing to the Kingdom’s sustainable development goals. The festival offers a platform to showcase students’ creativity, highlight their participation, and inspire them to represent their nation in various forums.

Topics: Jazan Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Festival Education Department of Sabya

Al-Sudais launches presidency's largest plan yet for Hajj season

Al-Sudais launches presidency’s largest plan yet for Hajj season
Updated 24 May 2024
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Al-Sudais launches presidency’s largest plan yet for Hajj season

Al-Sudais launches presidency’s largest plan yet for Hajj season
  • Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, President of Religious Affairs, described it as the largest religious operational plan yet undertaken by the presidency
  • The plan is focused on serving pilgrims, enriching their religious experience, creating a devotional atmosphere, and launching 120 religious enrichment initiatives during the Hajj season
Updated 24 May 2024
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The Presidency of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque on Thursday launched its operational plan for the 2024 Hajj season.

Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, President of Religious Affairs, described it as the largest religious operational plan yet undertaken by the presidency. The plan is focused on serving pilgrims, enriching their religious experience, creating a devotional atmosphere, and launching 120 religious enrichment initiatives during the Hajj season.

In his opening speech during the inauguration of the plan at the headquarters of the presidency in Makkah, Al-Sudais said: “This year’s plan is the largest since the establishment of the presidency with its purely religious specializations.”

He explained that the plan is the result of the efforts of the presidency’s teams through preparation, planning and study, as well as the achievements of past seasons. The plan is designed in harmony and integration with the various agencies working in the Two Holy Mosques, which collaborate and cooperate with the presidency to serve pilgrims.

The plan for the 2024 Hajj season, he said, revolves around various religious enrichment paths, which include numerous events and hundreds of religious programs encompassing scientific and guidance lessons.

Al-Sudais said the presidency’s plan this year is dedicated to promoting volunteer and humanitarian work, recognizing the Two Holy Mosques as attractive environments for such efforts. This focus is based on religious and Saudi values, which highlight the importance of generosity and hospitality.

A digital axis focuses on enhancing the religious digital experience provided by the Two Holy Mosques. This includes integrating religious digital services, investing in technology and artificial intelligence, and using applications and digital media. Specific religious initiatives are being activated to achieve digital leadership and to reduce the barriers of space and time through these applications.

Topics: Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais Hajj pilgrims Saudi Arabia

Hajj pilgrims from Uzbekistan, Morocco, Niger and Iraq latest to arrive in Saudi Arabia

Hajj pilgrims from Uzbekistan, Morocco, Niger and Iraq latest to arrive in Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 May 2024
Arab News
Hajj pilgrims from Uzbekistan, Morocco, Niger and Iraq latest to arrive in Saudi Arabia

Hajj pilgrims from Uzbekistan, Morocco, Niger and Iraq latest to arrive in Saudi Arabia
Updated 24 May 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: The first group of pilgrims from Uzbekistan, 950 in total, arrived in Makkah on Thursday ahead of Hajj.

Several expressed “gratitude to the Kingdom’s government for the services and facilities that have been provided to make their pilgrimage safe and reassuring,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Saudi ambassador to Morocco, Sami Al-Saleh, attended a farewell ceremony at Rabat-Sale Airport as the first group of Hajj pilgrims from the country set off for the Kingdom. He was accompanied by the Moroccan minister of endowments and Islamic affairs, Ahmed Toufiq, and other senior government officials.

Similarly, the Saudi ambassador to Niger, Zaid Al-Harbi, saw off the first group of Nigerien pilgrims as they departed from the capital, Niamey. The country’s prime minister, Ali Lamine Zeine, was also present.

Closer to home, a second group of Hajj pilgrims from Iraq arrived at the Arar border crossing in the Northern Borders Province on Thursday, where authorities said they received a warm welcome and benefited from a range of services and procedures designed to streamline entry procedures.

The Iraqi pilgrims expressed their thanks and “commended the Kingdom’s leadership for the generous hospitality and exceptional services provided by the authorities responsible for Hajj affairs,” SPA reported. 

They also praised the facilities at the crossing, which officials said will operate around the clock throughout the Hajj season to provide the best possible pilgrimage experience.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hajj 2024

Saudi FM discusses Gaza, West Bank with Palestinian PM

Saudi FM discusses Gaza, West Bank with Palestinian PM
Updated 23 May 2024
Arab News
Saudi FM discusses Gaza, West Bank with Palestinian PM

Saudi FM discusses Gaza, West Bank with Palestinian PM
Updated 23 May 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday spoke to Palestinian Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Mustafa by telephone, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said.

They discussed developments in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and its surrounding areas.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Palestine Prince Faisal bin Farhan War on Gaza Mohammad Mustafa Gaza

Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority issues statement following Riyadh food poisoning incident

Riyadh experienced a wave of food poisoning cases caused by clostridium botulinum at the end of April. (File/Shutterstock)
Riyadh experienced a wave of food poisoning cases caused by clostridium botulinum at the end of April. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 23 May 2024
Arab News
Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority issues statement following Riyadh food poisoning incident

Riyadh experienced a wave of food poisoning cases caused by clostridium botulinum at the end of April. (File/Shutterstock)
  • Nazaha says royal directives mandate the holding of all responsible officials accountable
Updated 23 May 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Following the recent food poisoning incident at a Riyadh restaurant, the Kingdom’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority has said anyone found to be negligent in ensuring public health and safety will be held accountable.

The authority, also known as Nazaha, added on Thursday that measures will be taken against anyone found to have obstructed the investigation into the incident and concealed crucial information regarding the cause of poisoning.

Riyadh experienced a wave of food poisoning cases caused by clostridium botulinum at the end of April.

The outbreak was linked to the consumption of food from a Hamburgini fast-food restaurant and led to several hospitalizations and one death.

The Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing later announced that a Saudi Food and Drug Authority laboratory test found clostridium botulinum in the Bon Tum mayonnaise brand used by the food chain.

As a result, the distribution of the mayonnaise product was suspended and it was withdrawn from markets and food facilities across all cities in the Kingdom.

Operations at the Bon Tum factory producing the mayonnaise were halted in preparation for implementing statutory procedures.

Initial investigations by Nazaha “revealed attempts to conceal or destroy evidence, suggesting potential collusion by a small number of unscrupulous food establishment inspectors who prioritized personal gain over public health and safety,” the authority said on Thursday.

Nazaha said that royal directives mandate the holding of all responsible officials accountable, regardless of position.

“This applies to those who neglected or delayed fulfilling their duties, actions which may have contributed to the poisoning or hindered response efforts. Consequently, a high-level committee has been established to verify and oversee the implementation of these directives,” Nazaha said.

Nazaha added that comprehensive reports detailing the circumstances, causes, and those potentially responsible for the poisoning were produced around the clock after the incident.

The reports encompassed laboratory analyses of samples from various establishments and details of medical care provided to suspected victims, it said.

Precise laboratory testing, conducted by local and international foodborne illness specialists, swiftly identified the type and cause of the poisoning, the authority said.

Nazaha said the incident was contained and has been resolved.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh food poisoning

