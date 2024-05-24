You are here

Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission launches Sitar Program to support productions

The Theater and Performing Arts Commission has announced the launch of the Sitar Program, part of the Production Support Initiative, the Saudi Press Agency Reported. (X/@MOCPerformArt)
Arab News
  • The program is designed to support drama companies, institutions, associations, theater groups
  • It aims to elevate the feasibility of local productions across financial, administrative, and artistic dimensions
Arab News
RIYADH: The Theater and Performing Arts Commission has announced the launch of the Sitar Program, part of the Production Support Initiative, the Saudi Press Agency Reported.
The program is designed to support drama companies, institutions, associations, theater groups, and amateur clubs operating in the performing arts sector.
According to SPA, the program aims to elevate the feasibility of local productions across financial, administrative, and artistic dimensions. It seeks to encourage investment in the sector, develop and manage support programs for theatrical productions, and mitigate risks for entities looking to invest in the industry.
Submitted works will be reviewed by several committees to ensure they meet eligibility conditions and comparison criteria. Once approved, the selected applicants will begin implementing their projects in theater and performing arts.
The program aims to enhance beneficiaries’ technical, financial, and administrative skills, stimulate sustainable theatrical productions, and expand the expertise of practitioners in the theater and production sectors.
Works benefiting from the Sitar Program have the opportunity to be nominated for participation in the second edition of the Riyadh Theater Festival.
Those interested in participating in the program are encouraged to read the general terms and conditions via the following link: https://engage.moc.gov.sa/tpa/

Saudi Ports Authority: Jeddah Islamic Port is ready for 2024 Hajj season

SPA
  • During Hajj season, ports are not only limited to receiving pilgrims but will also provide them with logistical and strategic services
  • Jeddah Islamic Port is the gateway to the Two Holy Mosques
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority said it is ready to provide this year’s pilgrims with a distinguished experience through advanced equipment and high-tech operation systems run by young Saudi men and women skilled in welcoming pilgrims.
The authority explained that, during Hajj season, ports are not only limited to receiving pilgrims but will also provide them with logistical and strategic services, including goods and medicines delivered in a timely manner.
Ships will likewise transport livestock for sacrificial purposes, clearing them, ensuring their safety, and facilitating their transportation from the port to the holy sites through the Huda and Adahi Route initiatives, organized by the authority.
Jeddah Islamic Port is the gateway to the Two Holy Mosques and an important logistical and commercial center along the coast. It extends over an area of 12.5 sq. km and comprises equipped container terminals through which chilled and frozen food products, as well as other goods, pass.

Cameroon's National Day celebrated in Riyadh

Rashid Hassan
  • Cooperation between the countries hailed by ambassador
  • The ambassador said that in addition to the projects, both countries had attributes which were complementary
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Cameroon’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Iya Tidjani hailed the cooperation between the two countries at a reception in Riyadh to celebrate Cameroon’s 52nd National Day.
Tidjani told Arab News: “The cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Cameroon currently has an active portfolio of four projects, for a total of $61 million.
“These include the construction of the Olama-Kribi road (Bingambo-Grand Zambi section); the construction of an industrial high school in the city of Douala; the construction and equipment supply to the regional hospital of Mbalmayo; and the construction of the Bikoula-Djoum road.”
The ambassador, who was speaking at the reception, said that in addition to the projects, both countries had attributes which were complementary, and would lead to further cooperation.
Cameroon’s National Day takes place on May 20 each year, and the ambassador added: “The political history of Cameroon reminds us that it was on May 20, 1972, that Cameroonians, from north to south, from east to west, decided, following a constitutional referendum, to create a single state, whose rich cultural mosaic would constitute the strong basis of its unity.
“Long live the cooperation between the Republic of Cameroon and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
“The cooperation between the two countries is testimony of the solid friendship ties existing between our two countries, and also reflects the excellent relationship we have maintained over the decades.”
Relations between Saudi Arabia and Cameroon were established in 1966 and have continued to deepen in the years since.

Shoura Council speaker heads to Algiers for Arab parliamentary forum

Arab News
  • The conference will be held in Algiers on May 26-27
  • Al-Sheikh said that the Shoura Council’s participation in the conference stems from the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting joint Arab action
Arab News

RIYADH: Speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh will lead the Kingdom’s delegation to the 36th Conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The conference will be held in Algiers on May 26-27, and will be attended by heads of parliaments and councils from Arab countries.
In a statement, Al-Sheikh said that the Shoura Council’s participation in the conference stems from the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting joint Arab action, and its continued interest in establishing security, stability, and peace in Arab countries and the world.
The council seeks to support official diplomacy by taking part in regional and international parliamentary meetings and conferences, or through reciprocal visits to enhance parliamentary cooperation with various parliaments around the world, he said.
A consultative meeting between heads of parliaments before the conference will discuss several topics to be presented by its permanent committees, the Palestine Committee; the Social Affairs, Women, Children, and Youth Committee; and the Political Affairs and Parliamentary Relations Committee.
The Shoura Council delegation includes council member and member of the Executive Committee of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Bandar bin Mohammed Asiri, council members Issa bin Mohammed Al-Issa and Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Yahya, and several council staff members.

UNOPS official commends Masam work in Yemen

Arab News
  • The praise came during Frizby’s visit to Project Masam’s Team 22 in Taiz
  • The delegation was also briefed on the progress of the Masam teams working in 18 districts
Arab News

RIYADH: The mine action adviser at the UN Office for Project Services, Charles Frizby, has commended the work of Masam teams in Taiz governorate, Yemen.
The praise came during Frizby’s visit to Project Masam’s Team 22 in Taiz, where he was accompanied by Abdul-Qawi Al-Mekhlafi, the deputy governor of Taiz.
Masam is one of several Saudi initiatives set up to clear routes for humanitarian aid to reach Yemen’s citizens.
During the visit, Aref Al-Qahtani, the supervisor of Masam’s demining teams in Taiz, explained to the visiting delegation the nature of the areas where the teams are working.
The delegation was also briefed on the progress of the Masam teams working in 18 districts of Taiz governorate that are contaminated with mines, unexploded ordnance and improvised explosive devices.
They also discussed the extent of the damage to schools in the governorate caused by mines and IEDs, where the number of affected schools stands at 84, either completely or partially destroyed.

Robotics festival in Sabya to boost student skills

SPA
  • The event was attended by Sabya Gov. Sultan bin Ajami bin Munikhar
  • The festival also included artistic performances, films, speeches, and various other activities
SPA

JAZAN: The General Administration of Education in the Jazan region, represented by the Education Department of Sabya governorate, organized the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Festival on Friday.
The event was attended by Sabya Gov. Sultan bin Ajami bin Munikhar.
It showcased the experiences of participating students, featuring robotics challenges, competitive rounds, creative designs, and research projects.
The festival also included artistic performances, films, speeches, and various other activities.
Malhi bin Hassan Aqdi, director general of education in Jazan region, emphasized the importance of the festival in enhancing the learning process, making it more enjoyable and effective. He said such festivals help students learn scientific concepts, develop experiments and discoveries, enhance social skills and cooperation, and acquire various programming skills.
Othman bin Mohammed Masli, director of education in Sabya, highlighted the strong connection between the sector, robotics and AI.
He said these fields drive growth and innovation while contributing to the Kingdom’s sustainable development goals. The festival offers a platform to showcase students’ creativity, highlight their participation, and inspire them to represent their nation in various forums.

