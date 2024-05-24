Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission launches Sitar Program to support productions

Cameroon’s National Day celebrated in Riyadh

RIYADH: Cameroon’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Iya Tidjani hailed the cooperation between the two countries at a reception in Riyadh to celebrate Cameroon’s 52nd National Day.

Tidjani told Arab News: “The cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Cameroon currently has an active portfolio of four projects, for a total of $61 million.

“These include the construction of the Olama-Kribi road (Bingambo-Grand Zambi section); the construction of an industrial high school in the city of Douala; the construction and equipment supply to the regional hospital of Mbalmayo; and the construction of the Bikoula-Djoum road.”

The ambassador, who was speaking at the reception, said that in addition to the projects, both countries had attributes which were complementary, and would lead to further cooperation.

Cameroon’s National Day takes place on May 20 each year, and the ambassador added: “The political history of Cameroon reminds us that it was on May 20, 1972, that Cameroonians, from north to south, from east to west, decided, following a constitutional referendum, to create a single state, whose rich cultural mosaic would constitute the strong basis of its unity.

“Long live the cooperation between the Republic of Cameroon and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“The cooperation between the two countries is testimony of the solid friendship ties existing between our two countries, and also reflects the excellent relationship we have maintained over the decades.”

Relations between Saudi Arabia and Cameroon were established in 1966 and have continued to deepen in the years since.