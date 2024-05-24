Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission launches Sitar Program to support productions

RIYADH: The Theater and Performing Arts Commission has announced the launch of the Sitar Program, part of the Production Support Initiative, the Saudi Press Agency Reported.
The program is designed to support drama companies, institutions, associations, theater groups, and amateur clubs operating in the performing arts sector.
According to SPA, the program aims to elevate the feasibility of local productions across financial, administrative, and artistic dimensions. It seeks to encourage investment in the sector, develop and manage support programs for theatrical productions, and mitigate risks for entities looking to invest in the industry.
Submitted works will be reviewed by several committees to ensure they meet eligibility conditions and comparison criteria. Once approved, the selected applicants will begin implementing their projects in theater and performing arts.
The program aims to enhance beneficiaries’ technical, financial, and administrative skills, stimulate sustainable theatrical productions, and expand the expertise of practitioners in the theater and production sectors.
Works benefiting from the Sitar Program have the opportunity to be nominated for participation in the second edition of the Riyadh Theater Festival.
Those interested in participating in the program are encouraged to read the general terms and conditions via the following link: https://engage.moc.gov.sa/tpa/
