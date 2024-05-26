Sofia Carson shows off Elie Saab gown on the red carpet

Saudi fitness coach Najia Alfadl: Breaking barriers and building communities through sport

RIYADH: Najia Alfadl — whose first name could be interpreted in Arabic as “safe haven” — has devoted her career to being just that.

Alfadl, a Saudi fitness coach currently based in Dubai, is breaking barriers by empowering women of all ages to transform their lives through sports, and emphasizing inclusivity and community support.

“The Najia you see today versus 10 years ago is completely different, and that’s why I respect sport,” Alfadl tells Arab News. “It empowered me. I see it firsthand, not only with myself, but with the women that I coach — how confident they are, how their self-worth improves.

Najia Alfadl. (Supplied)

“I believe that sport teaches you valuable life skills that no one can take away from you: discipline, resilience, critical thinking. Any obstacle that you see as a big obstacle is honestly your mind tricking itself,” she continues. “If you know your ‘why,’ your ‘how,’ ‘when’ and ‘who,’ you become a powerhouse. Once I found my passion and I knew my ‘why’, I stuck with it. I’m here 10 years later doing exactly what I was hoping I would do.”

Alfadl began her fitness journey in Saudi before moving to Dubai where she now works as a strength and conditioning coach at gym chain Wellfit.

After graduating high school in 2014, Alfadl dove deeper into sport at university. She describes that as a “test” period, in which she was exploring her options. She began with boxing classes alongside her cousin Halah Alhamrani (now known as Saudi Arabia’s first female boxing gym owner), shadowing her as she taught classes, before moving onto CrossFit and calisthenics.

Najia Alfadl. (Supplied)

“That was where the calling happened…I’m a true believer in the multidisciplinary approach. At the end of the day, fitness isn’t just a phase in your life, it’s for the long haul, so you think about longevity,” she says. “And fitness today, especially if you’re young, looks different in six months or three years. I just made sure that I was enjoying and taking the benefits out of everything.”

Alfadl earned a Bachelor’s in speech and language pathology from Dar Al-Hekma University. During her time there, she had already started to think about coaching professionally, and spent many weekends traveling to workshops and seminars across the GCC, earning several training certificates along the way. And she found that her major was of great assistance in her coaching career.

“The common ground they have is communication, whether it’s visual, tactile, or verbal. You can attend as many courses as you want and be as certified as possible but (it’s worthless if) you can’t convey what you’re supposed to. Communication is key,” she says.

Najia Alfadl. (Supplied)

Alfadl invested much of her time at university delving into the educational aspect of coaching and the psychological nuances of fitness that are key to delivering highly technical classes like CrossFit, which incorporates weightlifting, gymnastics, and conditioning.

“You have to be credible. People have to believe in you,” she says, stressing that that means not just the way in which a coach communicates, but also ensuring that the information communicated is accurate and safe.

She moved to Dubai in 2021, having been head CrossFit coach at Alhamrani’s Flagboxing Fight Like A Girl Boxing Studio. When she got the offer from Wellfit, she knew that, having always challenged her clients to explore new horizons, she had to practice what she preached.

“The idea of moving was scary after growing up and being in Saudi for so long, but the things that scare you are the ones that really end up having the most impact in your life, and that’s why I say I’m very fortunate that I took the risk of moving away from my family and getting into this crazy, rewarding, and inspirational endeavor,” she says.

But she believes that beginning her career in the Kingdom, as opposed to a saturated overseas market, was of huge benefit.

“My career really prospered, and was cultivated, because of the upbringing, the culture, the community, and the need for sports in Saudi. I carried a lot of those values to Dubai — building communities, creating educational spaces, and building awareness around the importance of sports, and mental health; taking care of yourself not just physically but spiritually,” she says.

The shift to Dubai also allowed Alfadl to expand her client base, as in the Kingdom, she was limited to working only with women. Whoever she is coaching, though, she is committed to instilling in them the confidence to conquer whatever they set their minds to.

Her top fitness tips are not focused on the physical, she says, but the mental, beginning with finding a sporting activity that “nurtures you spiritually as well.” Secondly, she says, “Knowing that you never fail, but you always learn, is key. And keeping that knowledge and seeking knowledge is what’s going to lead you to improvement. Never assume you know everything — always seek knowledge.”

Her final piece of advice is to be kind to yourself and listen to — but also challenge — your “inner voice.”

“I want you to reach the conclusion of your capability on your own, but with my support and guidance. It’s an open dialogue, but you have to be open to constructive criticism because you leave the session learning valuable life skills that you can apply day to day,” she says. “With sports, you see an improvement in the way that you think, your memory, and how you perceive yourself too. And that’s the real beauty of it.”