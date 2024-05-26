Sofia Carson shows off Elie Saab gown on the red carpet

Styled by Erin Walsh, Carson posed for photos on the red carpet in the look that featured a draped skirt and embellishments on the neckline.
The latest red carpet appearance proves Carson is something of a fan of Lebanon’s couturiers — In 2022 the “Purple Hearts” actress was spotted in New York wearing an ensemble by Zuhair Murad. Carson attended the Global Citizen Festival in a coordinating look from Murad’s Resort 2023 collection. The outfit featured an embellished crop top and mini skirt set with matching thigh-high leather boots.
In late 2023, the actress cut an elegant figure in a Zuhair Murad gown at the second annual Cam for a Cause event in memory of her former co-star Cameron Boyce, who died at the age of 20 due to an epileptic seizure.
Fast forward to 2024 and the now-concluded Cannes Film Festival has played host to a number of Arab-created looks.
Saudi designer Eman Al-Ajlan dressed British model and TV presenter Leomie Anderson in a structured look featuring a mini dress with a net-like skirt fitted underneath at the 2024 amfAR Gala in Cannes.
A few celebrities opted for gowns by Murad at the same event, including German model Toni Garrn, sports commentator Alex Scott and Brazilian model Thayna Soares.
Meanwhile, German model Kim Dammer dazzled on the red carpet in a glamorous halter-neck black gown, intricately embroidered with geometric shapes by Lebanese couturier Rami Kadi. Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran was championed by Turkish actress Hande Ercel, who wore a black gown adorned with red and blue beads.
Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri was also in attendance, wearing a sparkling silver dress by Lebanese designer Jean Pierre Khoury. The dress featured thousands of mirrored tube beads hand-sewn onto a corseted silhouette, according to the fashion house.
REVIEW: Jeff Goldblum shines as Zeus in modern-day Greek gods comedy ‘Kaos’
Updated 30 August 2024
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: Although “Kaos” is steeped in the world of ancient Greek myth, its story of an aging, vain, thin-skinned despot desperate to be worshipped and prone to lash out indiscriminately in rage if he feels slighted is, sadly, very of-the-moment.
In this case, that despot is Zeus (played beautifully by Jeff Goldblum), king of the gods, who lives on Mount Olympus with his wife (who’s also his sister — that’s the ancient Greeks for you) Hera (a regal and weary-of-cleaning-up-Zeus’-messes Janet McTeer).
“Kaos” is set in an alternative modern world where pantheism is still the prominent religion, and where the gods — and other figures from Greek mythology — move among humans. We jump into the action on the holy day of Olympia, when humans celebrate Zeus (via, among other ways, human sacrifice of a willing volunteer). A new monument to him is due to be unveiled, but when it is, it has been vandalized by a gang of Trojans. Coupled with the discovery of a new wrinkle on his forehead, this is enough to send Zeus spiraling, and he decides that an old prophecy about the end of his reign must be coming true — leading to ever-increasing paranoia and bad choices.
The catch is, at least according to the narrator, Prometheus (whom Zeus considers his closest friend, despite condemning him to an eternity chained to a rock while an eagle pecks at his liver), the prophecy is coming true. Or, at least, a series of events that will have the same effect is in motion.
Ostensibly, “Kaos” is a comedy. And there are certainly some very funny moments. But it’s also much deeper than that. In the first two episodes alone there are ruminations about the loneliness of falling out of love with your partner, gender politics, and the potential damage of parental expectations; (off-camera) infanticide; a magnificent scene of a young couple wordlessly pleading with The Fates to be allowed to enter the Underworld and try to recover their deceased son; and many takes on the danger of power. In other words, there’s a lot to sink your teeth into. And that’s without mentioning all the great portrayals of other figures from Greek myth (including Orpheus, Dionysus, Hades, Medusa, and Cassandra).
Show creator Charlie Covell has crafted something very special with “Kaos.” It’s an intelligent, compelling, very funny, and deeply moving show that richly rewards — and deserves — your attention.
Saudi fitness coach Najia Alfadl: Breaking barriers and building communities through sport
‘Knowing that you never fail, but you always learn, is key,’ says Najia Alfadl
Updated 30 August 2024
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: Najia Alfadl — whose first name could be interpreted in Arabic as “safe haven” — has devoted her career to being just that.
Alfadl, a Saudi fitness coach currently based in Dubai, is breaking barriers by empowering women of all ages to transform their lives through sports, and emphasizing inclusivity and community support.
“The Najia you see today versus 10 years ago is completely different, and that’s why I respect sport,” Alfadl tells Arab News. “It empowered me. I see it firsthand, not only with myself, but with the women that I coach — how confident they are, how their self-worth improves.
“I believe that sport teaches you valuable life skills that no one can take away from you: discipline, resilience, critical thinking. Any obstacle that you see as a big obstacle is honestly your mind tricking itself,” she continues. “If you know your ‘why,’ your ‘how,’ ‘when’ and ‘who,’ you become a powerhouse. Once I found my passion and I knew my ‘why’, I stuck with it. I’m here 10 years later doing exactly what I was hoping I would do.”
Alfadl began her fitness journey in Saudi before moving to Dubai where she now works as a strength and conditioning coach at gym chain Wellfit.
After graduating high school in 2014, Alfadl dove deeper into sport at university. She describes that as a “test” period, in which she was exploring her options. She began with boxing classes alongside her cousin Halah Alhamrani (now known as Saudi Arabia’s first female boxing gym owner), shadowing her as she taught classes, before moving onto CrossFit and calisthenics.
“That was where the calling happened…I’m a true believer in the multidisciplinary approach. At the end of the day, fitness isn’t just a phase in your life, it’s for the long haul, so you think about longevity,” she says. “And fitness today, especially if you’re young, looks different in six months or three years. I just made sure that I was enjoying and taking the benefits out of everything.”
Alfadl earned a Bachelor’s in speech and language pathology from Dar Al-Hekma University. During her time there, she had already started to think about coaching professionally, and spent many weekends traveling to workshops and seminars across the GCC, earning several training certificates along the way. And she found that her major was of great assistance in her coaching career.
“The common ground they have is communication, whether it’s visual, tactile, or verbal. You can attend as many courses as you want and be as certified as possible but (it’s worthless if) you can’t convey what you’re supposed to. Communication is key,” she says.
Alfadl invested much of her time at university delving into the educational aspect of coaching and the psychological nuances of fitness that are key to delivering highly technical classes like CrossFit, which incorporates weightlifting, gymnastics, and conditioning.
“You have to be credible. People have to believe in you,” she says, stressing that that means not just the way in which a coach communicates, but also ensuring that the information communicated is accurate and safe.
She moved to Dubai in 2021, having been head CrossFit coach at Alhamrani’s Flagboxing Fight Like A Girl Boxing Studio. When she got the offer from Wellfit, she knew that, having always challenged her clients to explore new horizons, she had to practice what she preached.
“The idea of moving was scary after growing up and being in Saudi for so long, but the things that scare you are the ones that really end up having the most impact in your life, and that’s why I say I’m very fortunate that I took the risk of moving away from my family and getting into this crazy, rewarding, and inspirational endeavor,” she says.
But she believes that beginning her career in the Kingdom, as opposed to a saturated overseas market, was of huge benefit.
“My career really prospered, and was cultivated, because of the upbringing, the culture, the community, and the need for sports in Saudi. I carried a lot of those values to Dubai — building communities, creating educational spaces, and building awareness around the importance of sports, and mental health; taking care of yourself not just physically but spiritually,” she says.
The shift to Dubai also allowed Alfadl to expand her client base, as in the Kingdom, she was limited to working only with women. Whoever she is coaching, though, she is committed to instilling in them the confidence to conquer whatever they set their minds to.
Her top fitness tips are not focused on the physical, she says, but the mental, beginning with finding a sporting activity that “nurtures you spiritually as well.” Secondly, she says, “Knowing that you never fail, but you always learn, is key. And keeping that knowledge and seeking knowledge is what’s going to lead you to improvement. Never assume you know everything — always seek knowledge.”
Her final piece of advice is to be kind to yourself and listen to — but also challenge — your “inner voice.”
“I want you to reach the conclusion of your capability on your own, but with my support and guidance. It’s an open dialogue, but you have to be open to constructive criticism because you leave the session learning valuable life skills that you can apply day to day,” she says. “With sports, you see an improvement in the way that you think, your memory, and how you perceive yourself too. And that’s the real beauty of it.”
Recipes for Success: Chef Mo Ponzo talks butter, balance and Bolognese
Updated 30 August 2024
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Kenyan-born Italian-Somali chef Mohamed “Mo” Ponzo has carved out a distinguished career in Michelin-starred restaurants and other top-tier establishments.
His passion for cooking was sparked in the family kitchen, where he cooked alongside his grandmother, aunt, and sisters. One of his earliest memories is of cutting mango — his favorite fruit — which also resulted in his first knife injury aged just four.
Ponzo always enjoyed the family coming together around the dinner table, sampling the home-cooked dishes. He says he believes cooking to be “the purest form of love.”
A defining moment came when, aged 10, he found himself cooking for his grandmother and great-grandmother while the family was away. The only dish he could prepare was tomato sauce with fresh peas and a store-bought Somali bread called mufoo.
“I couldn’t feed the people I loved properly,” he recalls. It was then that he made a promise to himself: “In the future, I would be able to cook anything I want for the people I love.”
Ponzo has gone on to gain industry recognition including a spot on season 15 of “Masterchef: The Professionals” and being named a Rising Star by Soho House in 2018.
Today, Ponzo is the brand chef at Berenjak UAE — an outpost of the acclaimed London restaurant. His branch was awarded a Bib Gourmand by the Michelin Guide this year.
Here, he discusses common kitchen mistakes and his favorite dish, and offers a chocolate mousse recipe.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
Always taste your food as you cook and adjust seasoning accordingly. This helps ensure your dish is well balanced and flavorful at the end.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
Fresh herbs are always good, but for me it’s butter. Always add loads of butter. It’s so versatile. At different temperatures, it has different aromas and characteristics. A tablespoon of butter can make a huge difference in a dish.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
I think it’s natural for people who are passionate about food to notice details when they’re eating out.
What’s the most common issue that you find in other restaurants?
Inconsistency. You can go one day and it’s perfect and during your next visit it’s a totally average experience. Restaurants can achieve greater consistency by being in constant touch with their suppliers and demanding the best produce available, ensuring top quality on a daily basis. And, most importantly, training their team to detect and maintain that consistency.
What’s your favorite cuisine?
I enjoy Indian and classical French cuisines for their bold flavors and use of many cooking techniques.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
Linguine with tomato and anchovy sauce with loads of olive oil and parsley. It’s healthy and packed with flavor, and it’s quick to make.
What behavior by customers most annoys you?
Asking to amend or rearrange a dish that has taken a chef many hours to develop. It definitely changes the experience and the taste that the chef was trying to convey to his customers. Obviously if it’s due to allergies then that’s completely fine. Another thing is being rude to waitstaff.
What’s your favorite dish to cook and why?
My favorite dish would be my auntie’s spaghetti Bolognese. Every day after school, I hoped it would be a spaghetti Bolognese day. I have watched — and helped — her make it a hundred times, but I still cannot make it as good as her. She just has her own touch.
What’s the secret to a great kabab?
There’s no real secret to be honest. It’s about the quality of the meat and good charcoal. Quality is always key.
As a head chef, what are you like?
Maintaining a balance between being assertive and supportive is crucial in any leadership role.
RECIPE: Chef Mo’s chocolate mousse
(NOTE: Requires ice cream machine and blow torch)
INGREDIENTS
For the chocolate mousse: 150g butter (unsalted); 300g dark chocolate (74%); 4 egg yolks; 6 egg whites
For the sorbet: 500g strawberry purée; 500g water; 200g sugar; 30g glucose; 150g lemon verbena; 5g Stabilizer
For the lemon verbena gel: 200g lemon verbena; 300g water; 100g sugar; 6g agar agar
For the chocolate soil: 100g plain flour; 100g white caster sugar; 100g unsalted butter; 25g cocoa powder
For the wild strawberries: 200g wild strawberries; 100g lemon verbena; 1 lemon; 10g sugar
INSTRUCTIONS:
For the mousse:
1) Melt the chocolate and butter together, cool slightly, then add the egg yolks and whisk.
2) In a separate bowl, whip the egg whites until a stiff peak forms.
3) Fold the egg whites and the chocolate mixture together.
4) Pipe into round ring molds and set.
5) Place in fridge until set.
For the sorbet:
1) Place the water, sugar and glucose in a pan and bring to boil. Add the verbena and take off the heat. Allow to rest for about 10 minutes.
2) Add the strawberry purée and stabilizer.
3) Pour the mixture into the sorbet machine and churn until set.
For the gel:
1) Place the verbena, water, and sugar in a blender and blend for one minute.
2) Transfer the mixture to a pot and bring to the boil. Add the agar agar and boil for two minutes.
3) Transfer to a tray and set in the blast chiller.
4) Once set, blend the gel till it becomes smooth, then pass through a sieve.
5) Place it in a squeezy bottle.
For the chocolate soil:
1) Preheat oven to 165°C
2) Place all the ingredients in a large mixing bowl and mix until you get a crumbly texture
3) Transfer to a tray and place in preheated oven. Bake for 20 minutes.
4) Transfer to a container and keep at room temperature.
For the strawberries:
Place the strawberries, sugar, verbena leaves, lemon zest and lemon juice in a bowl. Place in the fridge until you are ready to serve.
Serving:
1) Make sure the sorbet and chocolate mousse are set.
2) Remove the chocolate mousse from the mold using a blow torch (briefly warming the outside of the molds so the mousse comes out easily).
Red Sea Film Foundation movies to light up Venice Film Festival
4 Red Sea Fund-supported films to screen at Venice festival
Fund backed over 250 movie projects in Mideast, Africa, Asia
Updated 30 August 2024
Arab News
VENICE: The Red Sea Film Foundation will light up this year’s Venice Film Festival with four Red Sea Fund-supported productions selected for screening.
The RSFF-backed films “Aïcha” and “Seeking Haven for Mr. Rambo” will screen in the Orizzonti and Orizzonti Extra selections respectively.
This is alongside two titles in the Venice Production Bridge’s Final Cut initiative supported by the Red Sea Fund: “Aisha Can’t Fly Away Anymore” and “In This Darkness I See You.”
Also screening in Venice’s Giornate degli Autori sidebar are two films supported by the Red Sea Fund: Hind Meddeb’s documentary “Sudan, Remember Us,” and from Northeast Asia “To Kill a Mongolian Horse” by Chinese director Xiaoxuan Jiang.
Mehdi Barsaoui’s “Aïcha” is a Tunisian drama feature which won a Red Sea Souk development prize at the 2021 edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival and will now screen in the prestigious Orizzonti section.
The production, “Seeking Haven for Mr. Rambo,” is a drama feature by Egyptian director Khaled Mansour that was selected for the Red Sea Lodge development program in 2021.
It gained support from the Red Sea Fund in 2023 and premieres in the Orizzonti Extra section — marking the return of Egyptian cinema to the festival after a decade-long hiatus.
For the third consecutive year, the RSFF is partnering with the Final Cut program in Venice, offering a €5,000 prize ($5.538) for a winning film in its post-production phase.
The projects supported through the Final Cut program are Egyptian director Morad Mostafa’s “Aisha Can’t Fly Away Anymore,” which won a Red Sea Souk Production Award in 2022 at the Red Sea International Film Festival; and the Lebanese thriller “In This Darkness I See You,” directed by Nadim Tabet.
The RSFF will be continuing its support of the Venice Film Festival amfAR Gala as the presenting sponsor for the fourth consecutive year.
Jomana Al-Rashid, chairwoman of the RSFF, will chair the gala.
Among the industry leaders and celebrities expected to attend are Achille Boroli, Willem Dafoe, Matteo Fantacchiotti, Alejandra Gere, Andrei Gillott, Harry Goodwins, T. Ryan Greenawalt and Lucien Laviscount.
In addition, Julian Lennon, Tony Mancilla, Kevin Mcclatchy, Catherine O’Hara, Vin Roberti, Caroline Scheufele, David Tait, Emir Uryar and Jon Watts will be present.
Al-Rashid said: “This year in Venice, the Foundation is supporting four films that demonstrate the importance and power of Arab, Asian and African cinema and encapsulate the pillars of the Foundation — creativity, diversity and cultural exchange.
“We’re honored to have played a part in their journey to the festival, as well as to be continuing our partnership with the influential Final Cut program with two incredible projects from talented filmmakers from across the region.
“At this year’s festival we are also notably underscoring our expansion to Asia with our support of Chinese director Xiaoxuan Jiang, which marks our first project from the country.”
The Final Cut in Venice program has been providing support since 2013 for films from African countries. It has also backed productions from five Middle East nations: Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Palestine and Syria.
This is one of the projects launched by the Venice Production Bridge of the 81st Venice International Film Festival, which runs from Aug. 28 to Sept. 7, directed by Alberto Barbera and organized by La Biennale di Venezia.
The program offers the opportunity to present films still in the production phase to international professionals, in order to facilitate post-production and market access.
The program consists of three days of activities (Sept. 1 to 3) on the Venice Lido, in which the working copies of a maximum of four selected films are presented to producers, buyers, distributors and festival programmers.
The Red Sea Film Foundation is a contributing partner in the initiative.
Since its inception in 2021, the Red Sea Fund has backed more than 250 film projects across the Arab world, Africa and Asia, while also spearheading numerous initiatives aimed at enhancing storytelling and filmmaking in the region.
The third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival will run in Jeddah from Dec. 5 to 14.
Where We Are Going Today: Bab coffee shop in Riyadh
Updated 29 August 2024
Waad Hussain
If you’re searching for a serene spot to enjoy your coffee, look no further than Bab coffee shop. Nestled in the heart of Riyadh, Bab offers a quiet and inviting atmosphere that’s perfect for both work and leisure.
The interior design of Bab is a standout feature. With its modern aesthetic and cozy seating, it’s a space where you can enjoy your time. The ambiance is complemented by soft lighting and tasteful decor, making it an ideal setting for anyone looking to relax or get some work done.
In terms of coffee, Bab serves what can only be described as some of the best. You must try the El Salvador V60, which is nothing short of exceptional. The rich, aromatic brew leaves a lasting impression and is a must-try for any coffee enthusiast.
But Bab isn’t just about coffee; their food offerings are equally impressive. The upside-down cheesecake is a trendy dessert that lives up to the hype. It’s deliciously creamy with a unique presentation that makes it a delightful treat. Another highlight is their spicy honey feta sandwich. The combination of savory feta and sweet honey is a match made in heaven.
The customer service at Bab deserves a special mention. The employees are incredibly nice and welcoming, adding to the overall positive experience. Whether you’re there for a quick coffee run or a longer stay, they make you feel right at home.