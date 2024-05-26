You are here

  • Home
  • DP World, Mawani launch $250m logistics park project at Jeddah Islamic Port

DP World, Mawani launch $250m logistics park project at Jeddah Islamic Port

The park offers an in-land container depot with a handling capacity of 250,000 twenty-foot equivalent units and warehouse space of 100,000 sq. meters.
The park offers an in-land container depot with a handling capacity of 250,000 twenty-foot equivalent units and warehouse space of 100,000 sq. meters.
Short Url

https://arab.news/vd8sv

Updated 26 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

DP World, Mawani launch $250m logistics park project at Jeddah Islamic Port

DP World, Mawani launch $250m logistics park project at Jeddah Islamic Port
Updated 26 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The Saudi logistics sector is poised for growth with DP World’s investment of SR900 million ($250 million) to build a distribution center at the Jeddah Islamic Port.

With this strategic move, the UAE multinational logistics company will also enhance its operational capabilities, providing more efficient and comprehensive services to its clients.

 Sunday’s announcement signals the start of construction on the quarter-billion-dollar project, which will be developed in two phases and is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2025.

The park offers an in-land container depot with a handling capacity of 250,000 twenty-foot equivalent units and warehouse space of 100,000 sq. meters, said a press release.

Integrated with the recently awarded 30-year concession for the South Container Terminal, the state-of-the-art facility will bolster trade to enable Saudi Arabia’s strategy to become an economic powerhouse by 2030.

In June 2022, DP World and the Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, signed a 30-year agreement, with an investment exceeding SR500 million, to construct a cutting-edge, port-centric logistics park in Jeddah.

The deal aims to develop the park, covering 415,000 sq. meters, featuring an in-land container depot capable of accommodating around 250,000 TEU and warehousing storage space totaling 100,000 sq. meters. Potential expansions could raise the storage capacity to 200,000 sq. meters.

The agreement was signed under the patronage of Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Al-Jasser, who is also chairman of the board of Saudi Ports Authority,

According to a statement from the Dubai government’s media office, the 415,000 sq. meter greenfield facility will include 185,000 sq. meters of warehousing space and a vast multi-purpose storage yard, establishing it as the largest integrated logistics park in the Kingdom.

The statement further mentioned that the park will accommodate over 390,000 pallet positions, providing customers with an efficient platform for the smooth movement of goods to and from Jeddah.

The collaboration between Mawani and DP World also includes the management of the South Container Terminal through a separate 30-year concession signed in 2020, the media office said in its release.

It added that the terminal is currently in the final phase of a comprehensive modernization project, scheduled for completion in the last quarter of 2024. This project will ramp up the handling capacity to 5 million TEU. 

“Saudi Arabia has always been a deeply important market for DP World, and this milestone represents our ongoing commitment to the Kingdom,” Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman and CEO of DP World, said.

He added that Jeddah Logistics Park, strategically located on the vital Asia-Europe shipping route, will provide world-class multimodal connectivity and market access for customers while supporting the ambitious aims of Saudi Vision 2030.

“This investment marks a significant step as we mark 25 years of operations in Jeddah and underscores our enduring commitment to facilitating the flow of trade,” Sulayem added.

On the other hand, Mawani President Omar bin Talal Hariri highlighted that this new logistics area will be connected to DP World’s South Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port, facilitating growth and increasing the number of containers handled at the terminal.

“The project is part of Mawani’s broader efforts to expand the number of logistics centers in Saudi ports, in partnership with major national and international companies, and in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Vision 2030,” Hariri said.

Topics: main

Jadwa Investment lowers Saudi Inflation forecast to 1.7% amid strong non-oil growth

Jadwa Investment lowers Saudi Inflation forecast to 1.7% amid strong non-oil growth
Updated 27 August 2024
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Follow

Jadwa Investment lowers Saudi Inflation forecast to 1.7% amid strong non-oil growth

Jadwa Investment lowers Saudi Inflation forecast to 1.7% amid strong non-oil growth
  • Revision attributed to stable consumer price growth, with inflation increasing by only 1.6% in the first half of 2024
  • Jadwa said lower prices in clothing, footwear and transportation have mitigated inflationary pressures from housing market
Updated 27 August 2024
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s inflation is projected to drop to 1.7 percent in 2024, revised down from 2 percent, driven by robust non-oil sector growth and lower prices in key sectors, according to Jadwa Investment. 

The Riyadh-based investment management and advisory company attributed this revision to stable consumer price growth, with inflation increasing by only 1.6 percent in the first half of the year. 

Jadwa said that lower prices in clothing, footwear, and transportation have mitigated inflationary pressures from the housing market. This trend aligns with global patterns, where easing demand and improved supply chains are reducing price pressures. 

Despite the overall moderation in inflation, housing costs remain a significant driver, particularly in the ‘rentals for housing’ segment. Prices in this category have stayed high due to elevated demand and a tight rental market, exacerbated by high interest rates prompting more Saudis to rent rather than buy homes. 

The report said that this trend is expected to persist, maintaining pressure on prices within the housing and utilities segment, which constitutes 25 percent of the Consumer Price Index. 

The sector’s performance is influenced by the government’s Vision 2030 initiatives aimed at increasing housing availability and improving quality of life. 

Jadwa also anticipates a gradual rebound in food and beverage prices in the latter half of the year. The Food and Agriculture Organization’s food price index showed a 2.5 percent increase in the first half of 2024, suggesting potential upward pressure on local prices. 

Rising shipping costs may also contribute marginally to future price increases. Nevertheless, overall inflation is expected to remain lower than initially forecasted, reflecting effective economic policy management. 

In a broader economic context, Jadwa Investment observed robust growth in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sectors, a key component of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 diversification strategy. 

The firm projects real non-oil gross domestic product to grow by 4.5 percent in 2024, slightly above the 4.4 percent growth recorded last year. This growth is driven by strong performances in domestic trade, transport, and construction, supported by significant public and private investment. 

The second half of 2024, particularly the fourth quarter, is expected to see accelerated economic activity as Saudi Arabia continues efforts to reduce reliance on oil revenues. 

These sectors are crucial to Vision 2030’s goal of creating a diversified and resilient economy through enhanced infrastructure and innovation. 

The oil sector, however, presents a more challenging outlook. The Kingdom’s crude oil production is expected to average around 9 million barrels per day in 2024, following OPEC+’s decision to extend production cuts in June. 

As a result, the hydrocarbons GDP is projected to contract by 6 percent, contributing to a modest overall economic growth of 1.5 percent for the year. 

This contraction highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the oil sector, which has been under pressure due to global market conditions and production constraints. 

The oil market’s volatility remains a key concern, especially given the global economic uncertainties that have led to fluctuations in demand. 

Adding to this complex landscape, OPEC’s recent projections suggest global oil demand will grow by 2.1 million barrels per day in 2024, slightly down from the previous estimate of 2.2 million bpd. 

The organization expects demand growth to slow further in 2025 to 1.8 million bpd, reflecting weaker global economic activity. 

Meanwhile, non-OPEC+ supply is forecasted to increase by 1.2 million bpd in 2024, which is less than the expected demand, providing some justification for the partial unwinding of OPEC+ production cuts as outlined in their June agreement. 

These dynamics are critical as they influence Saudi Arabia’s oil production strategy, which is carefully calibrated to maintain market stability while ensuring the Kingdom’s economic resilience. 

On the fiscal front, Jadwa maintains a stable outlook, projecting that the budget deficit will remain at 2 percent of GDP in 2024, consistent with the previous year. 

This projection is supported by higher non-oil revenues, driven by strong domestic demand and increased government spending. 

The report also highlights the role of increased dividends from oil giant Aramco in maintaining hydrocarbon revenue levels, despite lower oil production volumes. 

These dividends, particularly the performance-related payouts, have been crucial in stabilizing the Kingdom’s fiscal position. 

Saudi Arabia’s fiscal strategy remains focused on balancing its budget while continuing to invest in key areas of the economy, aligning with Vision 2030’s goals of sustainable growth and diversification. 

Looking ahead, the report forecasts Brent crude prices to average $84 per barrel in 2024, consistent with the average over the past 18 months. 

However, for 2025, prices are expected to decrease slightly to $82 per barrel, influenced by a combination of challenges to global GDP growth and anticipated increases in OPEC+ supply. 

Despite these challenges, OPEC+ is expected to maintain a flexible approach to ensuring global oil market stability, with Saudi production anticipated to rise to 9.5 million bpd in 2025. 

This outlook, however, carries risks, including potential slowdowns in major economies like the US and China, which could impact demand, and geopolitical tensions that could lead to oil price volatility. 

While Saudi Arabia faces challenges in the oil sector, the resilience and growth of its non-oil economy underscore the success of the Vision 2030 initiatives. 

These efforts continue to drive economic diversification, ensuring that the Kingdom remains on a stable growth trajectory despite global economic uncertainties. 

As the Kingdom navigates these complex dynamics, its focus on innovation, infrastructure, and strategic investments will be key to sustaining long-term growth. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jadwa Investment Saudi inflation Saudi economy main Finance Vision 2030

Related

Saudi inflation rate rises to 1.5% in July on higher housing costs
Business & Economy
Saudi inflation rate rises to 1.5% in July on higher housing costs
Saudi private sector sees steady expansion in second quarter of 2024
Business & Economy
Saudi private sector sees steady expansion in second quarter of 2024

Qatar’s Estithmar Holding issues $137m sukuk, first in local currency

Qatar’s Estithmar Holding issues $137m sukuk, first in local currency
Updated 39 min 39 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Qatar’s Estithmar Holding issues $137m sukuk, first in local currency

Qatar’s Estithmar Holding issues $137m sukuk, first in local currency
  • Issuance demonstrates company’s ability to diversify funding sources to support its long-term strategic growth plans and objectives
  • It has garnered significant interest from diverse investors
Updated 39 min 39 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Qatar-based Estithmar Holding has issued a 500 million Qatari riyal ($137 million) sukuk, marking the first corporate issuance denominated in local currency under its 3.4 billion-riyal program.

The issuance marks a significant milestone for the company, demonstrating its ability to diversify funding sources to support its long-term strategic growth plans and objectives, the company said in an announcement on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Mohamad bin Badr Al-Sadah, the group CEO of the company, said: “The issuance of the first corporate Qatari-riyal-denominated sukuk is a historic milestone for Estithmar Holding.”

On being listed on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market, he said this issuance has garnered significant interest from diverse investors.

Operating with 28,000 employees from 91 nationalities, Estithmar Holding, one of the leading industrial pillars of Qatar’s economy, is a publicly listed Qatari company with a diverse portfolio of 66 businesses across four strategic sectors.

The three-year sukuk offers an 8.75 percent coupon and has drawn interest from institutional, governmental, and nongovernmental investors, including banks, insurance firms, and asset managers, with settlement expected in five days. 

The sukuk program is rated qaBBB (stable) on the Qatar National Scale by credit analysis and ratings company Capital Intelligence. 

Al-Rayan Investment LLC, The First Investor QSCC, and Lesha Bank LLC served as joint lead managers for the issuance. 

Al-Sadah said the strong investor interest reflects confidence in their strategic growth across four key divisions, including healthcare, services, ventures, and specialized contracting. 

The CEO added that his company’s healthcare sector has witnessed “remarkable” growth, highlighted by the affiliation of the Doha-based The View Hospital with Cedars Sinai Medical Center in California, and the opening of the Korean Medical Center in Lusail. 

He further said Estithmar Holding is committed to “providing world-class health care services to Qatar and the region and contributing to medical tourism with regional expansion, through operating two hospitals in Iraq and the upcoming completion of the Algerian-Qatari-German Hospital in Algeria.” 

Al-Sadah said that Estithmar Holding owns and operates facilities with a total capacity of over 2,000 beds, and growth in the services sector included facilities management, catering, and resource supply, both in Qatar and internationally. 

“Our ventures sector is poised for significant success with major projects such as the Rosewood Resort in the Maldives and Rixos in Baghdad, both of which are expected to open in the near future, in addition to the continuous development of our current touristic ventures in Qatar; Al-Maha Island, Katara Hills, Maysan Doha, and others,” he added. 

The senior executive said their specialized contracting sector is seeing significant growth, especially in Saudi Arabia, where they have notably increased market share through key strategic projects in the Kingdom. 

Al-Sadah concluded that the sukuk program’s success reflected the culmination of their broader growth strategy, aimed at boosting investment value for shareholders and strengthening the firm’s leadership across all operating sectors. 

Topics: Qatar Estithmar Holding Sukuk banking Islamic finance qatar economy qatar banking Finance

Related

Qatar strikes another 15-year LNG supply deal with Kuwait 
Business & Economy
Qatar strikes another 15-year LNG supply deal with Kuwait 
Qatar expected to double economy by 2031: Standard Chartered
Business & Economy
Qatar expected to double economy by 2031: Standard Chartered

Egypt’s economy showing signs of recovery: IMF

Egypt’s economy showing signs of recovery: IMF
Updated 27 August 2024
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Egypt’s economy showing signs of recovery: IMF

Egypt’s economy showing signs of recovery: IMF
  • IMF said that the inflation rate in Egypt remains elevated but is coming down
  • Egypt’s banking sector remains stable and financial institutions could achieve profitability and have sufficient capital liquidity, IMF said
Updated 27 August 2024
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Egypt’s economy is showing signs of recovery, as the government’s recent efforts to restore macroeconomic stability have started to yield positive results, the International Monetary Fund said. 

In its latest review report, the IMF said that the inflation rate in Egypt remains elevated but is coming down. 

The North African country has been implementing several economic reforms to maintain fiscal stability, which includes the unification of the official and parallel exchange rates in March. 

Since then, the country’s economy has improved significantly, with the Egyptian pound becoming market-determined, the foreign exchange backlog at banks eliminated, and daily interbank global exchange turnover increasing. 

“The unification of the exchange rate and the accompanying monetary policy tightening have curtailed speculation, brought in foreign inflows, and have moderated price growth. With signs of recovery in sentiment, private sector growth should be poised for a rebound,” said Antoinette Sayeh, deputy managing director and acting chair at the IMF. 

She added: “A sustained shift to a flexible exchange rate regime and a liberalized foreign exchange system, continued implementation of a tight monetary policy stance, and further fiscal consolidation coupled with proper implementation of the framework to monitor and control public investment should support internal and external balance.” 

The international financial institution added that the country is facing hurdles in implementing the ongoing reforms due to geopolitical issues like the conflict in Gaza and tensions in the Red Sea. 

“Risks remain significant. Regional conflicts and uncertainty about the duration of disruption of trade in the Red Sea are important sources of external risk. Maintaining appropriate macroeconomic policies, including a flexible exchange rate regime, would help ensure economic stability,” added Sayeh. 

The report highlighted that ongoing fiscal consolidation efforts in Egypt will help place public debt on a decisive downward path. 

“To ensure that resources are still available to meet vital spending needs to help Egyptian families, including on health and education, particular attention will be needed to strengthen domestic revenue mobilization and contain fiscal risks from the energy sector. This will also assist in generating some fiscal space to expand social spending in support of vulnerable groups,” added the IMF. 

Sayeh also suggested several implementations that could boost the economic stability of Egypt in the future, including a structural reform agenda and measures that increase tax revenues. 

She added that restoring energy prices to their cost recovery levels by December 2025, including retail fuel prices, is essential to supporting the smooth provision of energy to the population and reducing imbalances in the sector. 

The report further said that the banking sector in Egypt remains stable and that financial institutions in the country could achieve profitability and have sufficient capital liquidity. 

The IMF added that it has softened several conditions of its $8 billion financial support package to Egypt, including allowing Cairo more time to implement reforms. 

In the latest review, approved in late July but published on Aug. 26, the IMF said that it agreed to delay the publication of Egypt’s annual fiscal account audits by its Central Auditing Organization until the end of November from the original end of March. 

Topics: Egypt International Monetary Fund (IMF) Egypt economy main Finance

Related

Egypt’s foreign debt drops $7.4bn in first quarter 
Business & Economy
Egypt’s foreign debt drops $7.4bn in first quarter 
Startup Wrap – Saudi and Egyptian startups lead funding activity
Business & Economy
Startup Wrap – Saudi and Egyptian startups lead funding activity

Oil Updates — prices pause gains after surging on Libyan outages, Middle East tension

Oil Updates — prices pause gains after surging on Libyan outages, Middle East tension
Updated 27 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates — prices pause gains after surging on Libyan outages, Middle East tension

Oil Updates — prices pause gains after surging on Libyan outages, Middle East tension
  • Brent crude futures was up 3 cents at $81.46 a barrel
  • US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 6 cents to $77.36 a barrel
Updated 27 August 2024
Reuters

BEIJING: Oil prices paused recent advances to trade in a range on Tuesday, after a surge of more than 7 percent in the previous three sessions, on supply concerns prompted by fears of a wider Middle East conflict and the potential shutdown of Libyan oil fields, according to Reuters.
Brent crude futures was up 3 cents at $81.46 a barrel by 09:30 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 6 cents to $77.36 a barrel.
“Losses in oil prices may seem contained in today’s session, which suggests prices taking a breather following a sharp rally over the past few days,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.
“With the jump in oil prices pricing for geopolitical risks in the Middle East and a production halt in Libya, market participants are now in some wait-and-see to assess further developments.”
The rise of the previous three sessions was driven by expectations of US interest rate cuts that could boost fuel demand, military assaults between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon over the weekend that threaten a wider Middle East conflict, disrupting supply from the key producing region and the risk of Libyan closures.
Over that period, WTI gained 7.6 percent and Brent gained 7 percent.
Oilfields in eastern Libya responsible for almost all its production will be closed and production and exports halted, the eastern-based administration said on Monday, after a flare-up in tension over the leadership of the central bank.
There was no confirmation from the internationally recognized government in Tripoli or from the National Oil Corp, which controls the country’s oil resources.
The political dispute could affect almost all of the 1.17 million barrels per day of output from the North African country, based on data from the latest Reuters survey of production by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries in July.
While bearish demand sentiment could weigh on oil prices, with Chinese demand having an outsized impact, the potential closure of Libya’s oil fields would tighten supply and brake declining oil prices, said Vortexa analyst Serena Huang.
“Other oil producers would be rejoicing at the higher oil prices, and may not necessarily bring in additional supply immediately.”
Oil has also been supported by the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, with a major exchange of missiles between them as Hezbollah attempts to retaliate for the killing of a senior commander last month.
“Markets remain on edge as skirmishes between Israel and Hezbollah intensify,” ANZ analysts said in a note.
A top US general said on Monday the danger of a broader war had eased somewhat but that an Iran strike on Israel remained a risk.

Topics: Oil energy Oil Updates  Oil market oil prices Brent crude

Related

Oil Updates — prices climb on Mideast escalation fears, US rate cut expectations
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — prices climb on Mideast escalation fears, US rate cut expectations
A view shows Sharara oil field near Ubari, Libya. (File/Reuters)
Middle-East
Libya’s eastern government says all oilfields to close

Saudi Arabia’s pharma, medical device factories surge to 206 with $2.6bn investments

Saudi Arabia’s pharma, medical device factories surge to 206 with $2.6bn investments
Updated 26 August 2024
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s pharma, medical device factories surge to 206 with $2.6bn investments

Saudi Arabia’s pharma, medical device factories surge to 206 with $2.6bn investments
Updated 26 August 2024
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: The number of pharmaceutical and medical device factories in Saudi Arabia has reached 206, with investments totaling SR10 billion ($2.6 billion), according to official data.

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources reported that this growth includes 56 pharmaceutical factories licensed by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, with investments in the pharmaceutical sector alone exceeding SR7 billion.

The medical device sector in Saudi Arabia has seen notable advancements. Globally, this market is valued at $500 billion, with Saudi Arabia's share estimated at $6.6 billion.

The Kingdom now boasts 150 licensed medical device factories, representing a 200 percent increase since 2018. Investments in this sector have reached SR3.1 billion, with notable achievements including the production of advanced respiratory devices, insulin syringes, and specialized surgical instruments.

This expansion aligns with the ministry’s broader efforts to localize the pharmaceutical industry and reduce reliance on imports.

Globally, the pharmaceutical market is valued at approximately $1.1 trillion, with the Middle East and Africa accounting for $31 billion of this total.

Saudi Arabia, the largest pharmaceutical market in the region, holds a $10 billion share, representing 32 percent of the market.

Between 2019 and 2023, the Saudi pharmaceutical market grew by 25 percent, rising from $8 billion to $10 billion annually.

This growth highlights a successful push toward localization, with the Kingdom reducing its dependence on pharmaceutical imports from 80 percent in 2019 to 70 percent by 2023.

In June 2022, the ministry announced over SR11 billion in new investment opportunities in the vaccine and biopharmaceutical sectors, aligning with the Kingdom’s strategic goals of enhancing health security and establishing Saudi Arabia as a hub for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical production.

Government initiatives, such as the “Made in Saudi” program, have also been instrumental in this expansion by promoting local products on international platforms.

The ministry has focused on enhancing value chains by fostering collaborations in research and development and securing essential raw materials locally.

The Kingdom aims to localize 80-90 percent of its government procurement needs for insulin and vaccines while also attracting foreign investments in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector demonstrated notable resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ministry quickly ramped up domestic production capacity for essential medical supplies, increasing the daily output of medical masks from 450,000 to 3 million.

In just three months, the number of hand sanitizer factories grew from 12 to 70. These efforts highlight the Kingdom's ability to respond effectively to global supply chain disruptions and further solidify its growing prominence in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

Topics: main

Latest updates

Iran’s Supreme Leader calls for regulation of cyberspace
Iran’s Supreme Leader calls for regulation of cyberspace
Mike Tyson Boxing Club dominates Central Region Open Championship
Mike Tyson Boxing Club dominates Central Region Open Championship
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is ‘not a friend of peace,’ says Israeli analyst
Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is ‘not a friend of peace,’ says Israeli analyst
Iran former top diplomat Zarif returns to VP post
Iran former top diplomat Zarif returns to VP post
A dam collapse in eastern Sudan kills at least 30 people following heavy rains, a UN agency says
A dam collapse in eastern Sudan kills at least 30 people following heavy rains, a UN agency says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.