OIC chief praises Uzbekistan’s cultural and scientific heritage

RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha met with Chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbaeva in Tashkent recently, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

During the meeting, which covered various regional and global issues on the OIC agenda, Taha praised Uzbekistan for its rich cultural and scientific heritage, and emphasized that the OIC City of Tourism award — awarded to Khiva in Uzbekistan for 2024 — recognizes the government of Uzbekistan’s efforts to develop the tourism sector and showcase that heritage.

He expressed appreciation for Uzbekistan’s hosting of the 12th Islamic Conference of Tourism Ministers in Khiva on June 1 and 2, which will, Taha said, “significantly contribute to promoting tourism and cultural exchange among OIC member states.”

Taha also acknowledged Uzbekistan’s socioeconomic progress, noting its significant efforts toward regional socioeconomic integration.

Regarding Palestine, the OIC chief stressed the efforts being made to halt Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip, as well as the need for an immediate ceasefire and the provision of adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid to Gazans.

On Afghanistan, Taha commended Uzbekistan’s role in promoting peace, security, stability, and socioeconomic development, as well as providing humanitarian assistance.

Taha and Narbaeva also discussed the OIC’s initiatives to counter Islamophobia and anti-Islamic sentiments, emphasizing the importance of promoting Islamic principles of peace and tolerance through education, interfaith dialogue, and media outreach.

Additionally, the meeting addressed socioeconomic and developmental programs focused on education, scientific cooperation, sustainable development, and the alleviation of poverty.

Cultural cooperation was also discussed, with an emphasis on preserving and promoting the heritage of OIC member states through publications, exhibitions, and cultural exchanges.

Narbaeva expressed Uzbekistan’s support for various OIC initiatives, highlighting its active collaboration with the OIC in fields ranging from culture and heritage to the empowerment of youth and women.

While in Uzbekistan, Taha also met with the country’s foreign minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov, and discussed a wide range of international issues.