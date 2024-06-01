Sexist tropes and misinformation swirl online as Mexico prepares to elect its first female leader

You are here

MEXICO CITY: Mexican voters are poised to elect their first female president, a cause of celebration for many that has also touched off a flurry of false and misogynist online claims, blurring the lines behind fact and fiction.
The two leading candidates, both women, have had to respond to demeaning attacks about their appearance, their credentials and their ability to lead the nation.
The candidate considered the favorite in Sunday’s contest, former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, has also faced slurs about her Jewish background as well as repeatedly debunked claims she was born in Hungary. This week, in an apparent bid to undermine her candidacy, a social media account impersonating a legitimate news outlet posted fake, AI-generated audio of Sheinbaum admitting that her campaign was failing in a key Mexican state.
The wave of election misinformation facing voters in Mexico is the latest example of how the Internet, social media and AI are fueling the spread of false, misleading or hateful content in democracies around the world, warping public discourse and potentially influencing election outcomes.
“We have a general atmosphere of disinformation here in Mexico, but it’s slightly different from what is happening in India, or the US,” said Manuel Alejandro Guerrero, a professor and communications researcher at the Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico City.
In Mexico’s case, that misinformation is the result of growing distrust of the news media, violence committed by drug cartels, and rapid increases in social media usage coupled with a lag in digital literacy. Guerrero added one more contributing factor now familiar to Americans: political leaders who willingly spread disinformation themselves.
Sheinbaum is a member of the Morena party, led by current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. She faces opposition candidate Xóchitl Gálvez and Jorge Álvarez Máynez of the small Citizen Movement party.
Compared with election misinformation spread about male candidates, the attacks against Gálvez and Sheinbaum often take a particularly personal nature and focus on their gender, according to Maria Calderon, an attorney and researcher from Mexico who works with the Mexico Institute, a think tank based in Washington, D.C., that studies online politics.
“I was surprised by how cruel the comments could be,” said Calderon, whose analysis found that attacks on female candidates like Sheinbaum and Gálvez typically focus on their appearance, or their credentials, whereas misinformation about male candidates is more often about policy proposals.
“A lot of direct attacks on their weight, their height, how they dressed, the way they behave, the way they talk,” Calderon said.
She suggested that some of the sexism can be traced back to Mexico’s “machismo” culture and strong Catholic roots. Women only received the right to vote in Mexico in 1953.
Lopez Obrador has spread some of the false claims targeting Gálvez, as he did last year when he erroneously said she supported plans to end several popular social programs if elected. Despite her efforts to set the record straight, however, the narrative continues to dog her campaign, showing just how effective political misinformation can be even if debunked.
Con artists have also gotten in on the misinformation business in Mexico, using AI deepfake videos of Sheinbaum in an effort to peddle investment scams, for instance.
“You’ll see that it’s my voice, but it’s a fraud,” Sheinbaum said after one deepfake of her supposedly pitching an investment scam went viral.
As they have in other nations, the tech companies that operate most of the major social media platforms say they have rolled out a series of programs and policies designed to blunt the effect of misinformation ahead of the election.
Meta and other US-based tech platforms have been criticized for focusing most of their efforts on misinformation in English while taking a ” cookie-cutter ” approach to the rest of the globe.
“We are focused on providing reliable election information while combating misinformation across languages,” according to a statement from Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, about its election plans.
The specter of violence has haunted the election since the first campaigns began. Dozens of candidates for smaller offices have been killed or abducted by criminal gangs. Drug cartels have spread terror in the lead up to the election, spraying campaign rallies with gunfire, burning ballots and preventing polling places from being set up.
“This has been the most violent election that Mexico has had since we started recording elections,” Calderon said.

EU parliament should look to Rome for inspiration, Meloni tells rally

EU parliament should look to Rome for inspiration, Meloni tells rally
Updated 53 min 54 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

EU parliament should look to Rome for inspiration, Meloni tells rally

EU parliament should look to Rome for inspiration, Meloni tells rally
  • Meloni, head of the rightist Brothers of Italy party, is one of Europe’s most closely watched leaders
Updated 53 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

ROME: The next European Parliament should copy the current Italian model of government, drawing together all parties on the right of the political spectrum to rule together, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday.
Addressing her only campaign rally ahead of a June 6-9 vote across the European Union, Meloni said the 27-nation bloc needed to rein in its regulatory ambitions and interfere less in the lives of its citizens.
Meloni, head of the rightist Brothers of Italy party, is one of Europe’s most closely watched leaders, presenting herself as a bridge between the mainstream center-right and her own arch-conservative camp, which was previously shunned.
Opinion polls suggest that groups around the political center — the center-right, center-left, Greens and Liberals — will be able to form another majority in the next EU parliament, which decides on laws that drive policy in the bloc.
But Meloni, who leads a coalition in Italy that unites centrist and far-right parties, said she wanted to see this replicated at a European level to foster a conservative agenda.
“We have a clear objective — we want to do in Brussels what we did in Rome a year and a half ago; build a center-right government in Europe and finally send the leftists, reds, greens and yellows, who have caused so much damage to our continent over the years, into opposition,” she said.
In a one hour-long speech, she made no mention of merging her conservative umbrella group in Europe with a far-right alliance that includes Marine Le Pen’s National Rally in France.
While EU moderates say they can work with Meloni, whose party is expected to win the most votes in Italy, they have ruled out any power-sharing deal with Le Pen and her allies.
Meloni said past EU commissions — the bloc’s de facto government — had been out of touch with ordinary people, and that it should be more pragmatic in future.
“Europe can continue to try to regulate every aspect of our existence and be ineffective in crisis scenarios right at our doorstep, or it can choose to do fewer things and do them better,” she told a crowd of flag-waving supporters.
She highlighted areas where she said Europe was failing, including by imposing demanding environmental standards on firms that had to compete against countries with no such restraints or that had much lower production costs.
Specific mention was made to the growing power of Chinese car manufacturers, amid alarm that the EU’s promotion of green energy will damage Italy’s auto industry.
“Europe can continue to open our markets to those who do not respect our same social and environmental standards, or it can protect our businesses adequately from unfair competition to defend the civilization and welfare that has been achieved over the centuries,” she said, to cheers.

Voting ends in the last round of India’s election, a referendum on PM Modi’s decade in power

Voting ends in the last round of India’s election, a referendum on PM Modi’s decade in power
Updated 01 June 2024
AP
Follow

Voting ends in the last round of India’s election, a referendum on PM Modi’s decade in power

Voting ends in the last round of India’s election, a referendum on PM Modi’s decade in power
  • If Modi wins, he’ll be only the second Indian leader to retain power for a third term after Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Modi ramped up anti-Muslim rhetoric during his campaign in a bid to energize his core Hindu voter base
Updated 01 June 2024
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s six-week-long national election came to an end Saturday as the last of the country’s hundreds of millions of voters went to the polls for a contest that’s widely seen as a referendum on Hindu Nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decade in power.
During the grueling, multi-phase election, candidates criss-crossed the country, pollworkers hiked to remote villages, and voters lined up for hours in sweltering heat. Now all that’s left is to wait for the results, which are expected to be announced Tuesday.
The election is considered one of the most consequential in India’s history. If Modi wins, he’ll be only the second Indian leader to retain power for a third term after Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first prime minister.
Most poll surveys show Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party leading over the broad opposition alliance that’s challenging them, led by the Congress party. The votes will be counted Tuesday, with results expected by the end of the day.
Modi’s campaign began on a platform of economic progress, with vows to uplift the poor and turn India into a developed nation by 2047. But it turned increasingly shrill in recent weeks as Modi escalated polarizing rhetoric in incendiary speeches that targeted the country’s Muslim minority, who make up 14 percent of India’s 1.4 billion people.
After campaigning ended on Thursday, Modi went to a memorial site honoring a famous Hindu saint to meditate on national television. The opposition Congress party called it a political stunt and said it violated election rules as the campaigning period has ended.
When the election kicked off in April, Modi and his BJP were widely expected to clinch another term.
Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has enjoyed immense popularity. His supporters see him as a self-made, strong leader who has improved India’s standing in the world, and credit his pro-business policies with making the economy the world’s fifth-largest.
At the same time, his rule has seen brazen attacks and hate speech against minorities, particularly Muslims. India’s democracy, his critics say, is faltering and Modi has increasingly blurred the line between religion and state.
But as the campaign ground on, his party faced stiff resistance from the opposition alliance and its main face, Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party. They have attacked Modi over his Hindu nationalist politics and are hoping to benefit from growing economic discontent.
Pre-poll surveys showed that voters were increasingly worried about unemployment, the rise in food prices and an overall sentiment that only a small portion of Indians have benefitted despite brisk economic growth under Modi, making the contest appear closer than initially anticipated.
The seventh round of polls covered 57 constituencies across seven states and one union territory, completing a national election to fill all 543 seats in the powerful lower house of parliament. Nearly 970 million voters — more than 10 percent of the world’s population. More than 8,300 candidates ran for five-year terms in parliament.
In Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, voters lined up outside polling stations early Saturday morning to avoid the scorching heat, with temperatures expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 Fahrenheit). Modi was challenged there by the state’s chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, who heads the regional Trinamool Congress party.
“There is a crunch for jobs now in the present market. I will vote for the government that can uplift jobs. And I hope those who cannot get jobs, they will get jobs,” said Ankit Samaddar.
In this election, Modi’s BJP — which controls much of India’s Hindi-speaking northern and central parts — sought to expand their influence by making inroads into the country’s eastern and southern states, where regional parties hold greater sway.
The BJP also banked on consolidating votes among the Hindu majority, who make up 80 percent of the population, after Modi opened a long-demanded Hindu temple on the site of a razed mosque in January. Many saw it as the unofficial start of his campaign, but analysts said the excitement over the temple may not be enough to yield votes.
Modi ramped up anti-Muslim rhetoric after voter turnout dipped slightly below 2019 figures in the first few rounds of the 2024 polls, in a move seen as a bid to energize his core Hindu voter base. But analysts say it also reflected the absence of a single big-ticket campaign issue, which Modi has relied on to power previous campaigns.
In 2014, Modi’s status as a political outsider with plans to crack down on deep-rooted corruption won over voters disillusioned with decades of dynastic politics. And in 2019, he swept the polls on a wave of nationalism after his government launched airstrikes into rival Pakistan in response to a suicide bombing in Kashmir that killed 40 Indian soldiers.
But things are different this time, analysts say, giving Modi’s political challengers a potential opportunity.
“The opposition somehow managed to derail his plan by setting the narrative to local issues, like unemployment and the economy. This election, people are voting keeping various issues in mind,” said Rasheed Kidwai, a political analyst.

German court orders man born in Afghanistan held after knife attack at an anti-political Islam event

German court orders man born in Afghanistan held after knife attack at an anti-political Islam event
Updated 01 June 2024
AP
Follow

German court orders man born in Afghanistan held after knife attack at an anti-political Islam event

German court orders man born in Afghanistan held after knife attack at an anti-political Islam event
  • A statement from police and prosecutors said that the suspect had lived in Germany since 2014, was married and has two children
  • Officials said that the suspect, who was shot and wounded by police, was hospitalized and not in a condition to be questioned
Updated 01 June 2024
AP

FRANKFURT, Germany: A German court on Saturday ordered a 25-year-old man born in Afghanistan held on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a knife attack at an event organized by a group opposing “political Islam” that left six people injured.
The victims included a police officer who remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed while trying to intervene, police and prosecutors said in a joint statement.
Officials offered no information regarding the motive for the attack on Friday on the central square in Mannheim.
A statement from police and prosecutors said that the suspect had lived in Germany since 2014, was married and has two children. His apartment in the town of Heppenheim was searched Friday night and police recovered digital devices whose contents were being evaluated.
Officials said that the suspect, who was shot and wounded by police, was hospitalized and not in a condition to be questioned. They said he had no prior police record.
They haven’t disclosed the suspect’s citizenship or immigration status or how he came to Germany.
The group, Pax Europa, describes itself as an organization that informs the public about the dangers posed by the “increasing spread and influence of political Islam.” Michael Stürzenberger, an anti-Islamist activist who is one of the group’s leading figures and has spoken at its events, was among those wounded.
Stürzenberger, 59, posted a picture of himself on his Telegram channel from his hospital bed, showing a long, bandaged cut on his upper lip and cheek. He said he had suffered “significant blood loss” from a stab wound in his thigh as well as a cut on his jaw that had been stapled shut.
The other victims were five men ages 25, 36, 42, and 54. The 25-year-old man has been released from the hospital, while the others were still be treated. The 54-year-old man suffered injuries that were initially life-threatening, but he was now out of danger.

Russian mercenary Prigozhin’s statue unveiled at his grave

Russian mercenary Prigozhin’s statue unveiled at his grave
Updated 01 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Russian mercenary Prigozhin’s statue unveiled at his grave

Russian mercenary Prigozhin’s statue unveiled at his grave
  • Prigozhin was head of the Wagner private militia, which fought alongside Russian troops in Ukraine
  • Mourners, including soldiers wearing Wagner insignia, some with their faces covered, laid flowers at the feet of the statue
Updated 01 June 2024
AFP

SAINT PETERSBURG: Mourners and soldiers on Saturday laid flowers at a new statue to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a pro-Kremlin mercenary who staged a mutiny and died in a plane crash, at his grave in Saint Petersburg.
Prigozhin was head of the Wagner private militia, which fought alongside Russian troops in Ukraine, capturing the city of Bakhmut in a grinding months-long assault.
He staged a 24-hour mutiny last June, seizing Russian military command buildings in the southern city of Rostov and marching on Moscow in a bid to oust the country’s military leaders.
In voice messages published to social media he had raged daily against what he said was corruption and mismanagement of the offensive by bureaucrats in the defense ministry and General Staff.
Two months later, after backing down and being scolded as a traitor by President Vladimir Putin, he died in a plane crash.
On Saturday, when he would have turned 63, a bronze statue of Prigozhin was unveiled at his grave in Saint Petersburg’s Porokhovskoye cemetery.
Mourners, including soldiers wearing Wagner insignia, some with their faces covered, laid flowers at the feet of the statue, an AFP reporter saw.
A makeshift memorial to Prigozhin, who was popular among his troops and supported by many of Russia’s pro-offensive military bloggers, has stood for months in Moscow close to the Kremlin.
He was initially buried in a secret funeral following the plane crash.
Putin, who said grenade fragments were found in the plane’s wreckage, called him a “talented” man who had made “serious mistakes” after his death.
The Kremlin has denied involvement in the crash.
Putin last month removed long-time defense chief Sergei Shoigu, who had been the target of Prigozhin’s criticism, and several senior military figures have been arrested on corruption charges.

India PM Modi appears set to triumph as voting ends in marathon election

India PM Modi appears set to triumph as voting ends in marathon election
Updated 01 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

India PM Modi appears set to triumph as voting ends in marathon election

India PM Modi appears set to triumph as voting ends in marathon election
  • Nearly one billion people were eligible to vote in the seven-phase election that began on April 19
Updated 01 June 2024
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance is projected to win a majority in the general election that concluded on Saturday, an exit poll summary by the NDTV news channel said.
The summary of two exit polls projected the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could win more than 350 seats in the 543-member lower house of parliament, where 272 is needed for a simple majority.
The NDA won 353 in the 2019 election.
The opposition INDIA alliance led by the Congress party was projected to win more than 120 seats.
Exit polls have a patchy record in India as they have often got election outcomes wrong, with analysts saying it is a challenge to get them right in the large and diverse country.
Nearly one billion people were eligible to vote in the seven-phase election that began on April 19 and was held in scorching summer heat in many parts.
The Election Commission will count votes polled in electronic voting machines on June 4 and results are expected the same day.
A victory for Modi, 73, will make him only the second prime minister after independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru to win three consecutive terms.

