War on Gaza

Disruptions at University of Chicago graduation as school withholds 4 diplomas over Gaza war protests

In this photo taken on on May 03, 2024, a Palestinian flag flies near a group of activists at an encampment protesting the war in Gaza on the campus of the University of Chicago in , Illinois. (Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 02 June 2024
AP
  • Amid calls to “Stop Genocide" in Gaza, a crowd of students carrying Palestinian flags walked out between speeches, and a demonstration followed the official ceremony
  • Students have walked out of commencements at Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and others as protest camps have sprung up across the US and in Europe
Updated 02 June 2024
AP
CHICAGO: Dozens of students protesting the war in Gaza walked out of the University of Chicago’s commencement Saturday as the school withheld the diplomas of four seniors over their involvement with a pro-Palestinian encampment.

The disruption to the rainy two-hour outdoor ceremony was brief, with shouts, boos and calls to “Stop Genocide.” A crowd of students walked out between speeches, and a demonstration followed the official ceremony. Some chanted as they held Palestinian flags, while others donned traditional kaffiyeh, black and white checkered scarves that represent Palestinian solidarity, over their robes.
Four graduating seniors, including Youssef Haweh, were informed by email in recent days that their degrees would be withheld pending a disciplinary process related to complaints about the encampment, according to student group UChicago United for Palestine.
“My diploma doesn’t matter when there are people in Palestine and in Gaza that will never walk a stage again, who will never receive a diploma. What about them? Who’s going to fight for them?” Haweh said in a Saturday statement.
University officials acknowledged the walkout, saying the school is “committed to upholding the rights of students to express a wide range of views,” according to a statement.
Students have walked out of commencements at Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and others as protest camps have sprung up across the US and in Europe in recent weeks. Students have demanded their universities stop doing business with Israel or companies they say support its war in Gaza. Organizers seek to amplify calls to end Israel’s war with Hamas, which they describe as a genocide against the Palestinians.
A small demonstration after the commencement, where protesters tried to access a closed street, resulted in the arrest of one person not affiliated with the school, university officials said in a statement.
The University of Chicago encampment was cleared May 7. Administrators had initially adopted a permissive approach, but later said the protest had crossed a line and caused growing concerns about safety. One group temporarily took over a building on the school’s campus.
University officials have said the demonstrations prompted formal complaints including for “disruptive conduct,” and would require further review. The students were still able to participate in graduation, and can receive their degrees if they are later cleared after the university inquiry into alleged violations of campus policy. The university didn’t have comment Saturday about the diplomas.
Thousands of students and faculty members have signed a petition calling for the university to grant the degrees, while more than a dozen Chicago City Council members have penned a letter asking for the same.

Topics: War on Gaza University of Chicago

Japan’s Nagasaki holds off inviting Israel to peace ceremony

Japan’s Nagasaki holds off inviting Israel to peace ceremony
Updated 3 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Japan’s Nagasaki holds off inviting Israel to peace ceremony

Japan’s Nagasaki holds off inviting Israel to peace ceremony
Updated 3 sec ago
AFP
TOKYO: The Israeli ambassador to Japan has not yet been invited to Nagasaki’s annual peace ceremony, said city officials who instead sent the embassy a letter calling for a Gaza ceasefire.
The city in southern Japan this week invited dozens of countries and territories to the August 9 event on the anniversary of the US nuclear attack in 1945 that killed 74,000 people.
But “as for Israel, the situation is changing day by day... so we have put sending an invitation letter on hold,” mayor Shiro Suzuki told reporters on Monday.
Israel launched a blistering military offensive in Gaza nearly eight months ago, following an attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on the country.
Worries that protests could disrupt the memorial for atomic bomb victims are partly behind the decision, said Suzuki.
“Given the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza, and public opinion in the international community, there are concerns about the risk of unexpected incidents during the ceremony,” which should be “safe and smooth.”
“As the Ukraine situation has not changed, we are not inviting Russia or Belarus” either, Suzuki added.
The Hamas attack on October 7 resulted in the death of 1,194 people in Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
More than 36,470 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out, according to data provided by the health ministry of Hamas-run Gaza.
The Palestinian envoy has been invited to the ceremony in Nagasaki, local officials told AFP on Tuesday. Japanese media said that both sides are usually invited.

Nagasaki has instead sent a letter to the Israeli embassy in which “we call for an immediate ceasefire,” Suzuki said.
Its letter said that if city officials decide in the coming months that there is no problem in inviting Israel, “we will issue an invitation swiftly,” according to the mayor.
The Israeli embassy did not immediately issue a comment.
The somber memorial at Nagasaki’s Peace Park has in the past included ringing bells, a release of doves, and a prayer ceremony for the bombing victims.
Hiroshima also holds a yearly ceremony in memory of the 140,000 people killed there after the United States dropped the first nuclear bomb on August 6, 1945.
The two strikes led to the end of World War II, and to this day Japan remains the only country to be hit by atomic weapons in wartime.
Hiroshima has invited Israel to this year’s ceremony, but in its letter called for a “ceasefire as soon as possible and resolution through dialogue,” a city official said.
According to local media, Hiroshima has never invited a Palestinian representative to its ceremony.

German authorities see Islamic extremist motive in Mannheim knife attack

German authorities see Islamic extremist motive in Mannheim knife attack
Updated 5 min 2 sec ago
AP
Follow

German authorities see Islamic extremist motive in Mannheim knife attack

German authorities see Islamic extremist motive in Mannheim knife attack
  • The stabbing prompted calls from politicians for authorities to enable deportations to Afghanistan and to Syria
Updated 5 min 2 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: German authorities say they have uncovered evidence of an Islamic extremist motive in last week’s knife attack in the southwestern city of Mannheim in which a police officer was fatally injured.
Justice Minister Marco Buschmann wrote on the social media platform X late Monday that “there are now clear indications of an Islamist motive” for the attack and federal prosecutors, who are responsible for terrorism and national security cases, are taking over the investigation.
The federal prosecutor’s office confirmed Tuesday that it has taken on the investigation, citing the significance of the case and the suspicion that it was religiously motivated.
Investigators have said the suspected assailant, a 25-year-old man from Afghanistan who has lived in Germany since 2014 and reportedly had his asylum application rejected, stabbed several members of a group that describes itself as opposing “political Islam.”
Five members of the Pax Europa group were injured along with a police officer who tried to stop the attack. The 29-year-old officer died of his injuries on Sunday.
Police quickly put an end to the attack by shooting the assailant, who was wounded.
The stabbing, about a week before Germany votes in European Parliament elections, has prompted calls from opposition and some governing party politicians for authorities to enable deportations to Afghanistan, which were effectively suspended when the Taliban took power there in 2021, and to Syria.

Topics: Germany

Modi’s alliance in a majority in early India vote count, but opposition also gains

Modi’s alliance in a majority in early India vote count, but opposition also gains
Updated 9 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Modi’s alliance in a majority in early India vote count, but opposition also gains

Modi’s alliance in a majority in early India vote count, but opposition also gains
  • Early counting showed Modi’s NDA was ahead in nearly 300 of 543 elective seats in parliament where 272 is a simple majority
  • Opposition INDIA alliance led by Rahul Gandhi’s centrist Congress party was leading in over 220 seats, higher than expected
Updated 9 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alliance raced to a majority in early vote counting trends in the general election on Tuesday, but the numbers were well short of the landslide predicted in exit polls, TV channels showed.

The early see-saw trends spooked markets with stocks falling steeply. The blue-chip NIFTY 50 was down 4.4 percent and the S&P BSE Sensex was down 4.2 percent at 0600 GMT.

The rupee also fell sharply against the dollar and benchmark bond yields were up.

The markets had soared on Monday after exit polls on June 1 projected Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would register a big victory, with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seen getting a two-thirds majority and more.

At 0600 GMT, TV channels showed the NDA was ahead in nearly 300 of the 543 elective seats in parliament, where 272 is a simple majority, in early counting. The opposition INDIA alliance led by Rahul Gandhi’s centrist Congress party was leading in over 220 seats, higher than expected.

TV channels showed BJP accounted for nearly 250 of the seats in which the NDA was leading, short of a majority on its own, compared to the 303 it won in 2019.

A third Modi term with a slim majority for BJP — or having to depend on NDA allies for a majority — could introduce some uncertainty into governance as Modi has ruled with an authoritative hold over the government in the last decade.

However, politicians and analysts said it was too early to get a firm idea of the voting trends since a majority of ballots were yet to be counted.

“It’s a fair assessment to say 400 at the moment certainly looks distant,” BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli told the India Today TV channel, referring to some projections that gave 400 seats to the NDA.

“But we need to wait...to have a final picture of the seats because the exit polls speak of a massive sweep, (and) the counting trends currently don’t seem to match that,” he said.

“The BJP-NDA will form the government, that trend is very clear from the start,” he added.

TV exit polls broadcast after voting ended on June 1 projected a big win for Modi, but exit polls have often got election outcomes wrong in India. Nearly one billion people were registered to vote, of which 642 million turned out.

However, if Modi’s victory is confirmed even by a slim margin, his BJP will have triumphed in a vitriolic campaign in which parties accused each other of religious bias and of posing a threat to sections of the population.

SOME PANIC IN MARKETS

Investors had cheered the prospects of another Modi term, expecting it to deliver further years of strong economic growth and pro-business reforms, while the anticipated two-thirds majority in parliament would allow major changes to the constitution.

“The sharp drop in Nifty is because the results, although (in) early trends, present a picture that is a lot different from what the exit polls had shown,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in Mumbai.

“This is what has led to some panic, some concern. These trends are early trends, to be honest. The market does not want a hung parliament or a coalition government, where you will have a lot of delays in decision making,” he said.

The seven-phase, seven-week poll that began on April 19 was held in searing summer heat with temperatures touching nearly 50° Celsius (122° Fahrenheit) in some parts.

More than 66 percent of registered voters turned out, just one percentage point lower than the previous election in 2019, squashing pre-poll concerns that voters might shun a contest thought to be a foregone conclusion in Modi’s favor.

Modi, 73, who first swept to power in 2014 by promising growth and change, is seeking to be only the second prime minister after India’s independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru to win three straight terms.

He began his campaign by showcasing his record in office including economic growth, welfare policies, national pride, Hindu nationalism and his own personal commitment to fulfilling promises which he called “Modi’s Guarantee.”

However, he changed tack after low voter turnout in the first phase and accused the opposition, especially the Congress party, which leads an alliance of two dozen groups, of favoring India’s 200 million Muslims — a shift analysts said made the campaign coarse and divisive.

They said the pivot may have been aimed at firing up the Hindu nationalist base of Modi’s BJP to draw them to vote. Modi defended himself against criticism that he was stoking divisions between Hindus and Muslims to win votes and said that he was only faulting the opposition campaign.

The opposition INDIA alliance denied it favored Muslims in the Hindu-majority country and said Modi would destroy the constitution if he returned to power and end affirmative action enjoyed by the so-called backward castes. The BJP rejects this.

Topics: India elections Election results Modi Arab News Pakistan BJP

Cuba foreign minister to visit China June 5-9, says Chinese foreign ministry

Cuba foreign minister to visit China June 5-9, says Chinese foreign ministry
Updated 11 min 16 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Cuba foreign minister to visit China June 5-9, says Chinese foreign ministry

Cuba foreign minister to visit China June 5-9, says Chinese foreign ministry
Updated 11 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez will visit China from June 5 to 9, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
"Rodriguez is an old friend of the Chinese people. China and Cuba are good comrades and brothers," a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said at a regular press briefing.

Topics: cuba China

Iran will react if IAEA passes resolution against it - Fars news agency

Iran will react if IAEA passes resolution against it - Fars news agency
Updated 23 min 18 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Iran will react if IAEA passes resolution against it - Fars news agency

Iran will react if IAEA passes resolution against it - Fars news agency
Updated 23 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Tehran will react if the International Atomic Energy Agency's board of governors passes a resolution against it, Iran's Nuclear Chief Mohammad Eslami said on Tuesday, Iran's Fars news agency reported.

Topics: Iran IAEA Iran nuclear program

